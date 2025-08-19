13 Best DnD Video Games That Truly Invoke DnD Nostalgia in 2025

The best DnD video games cater to a diverse set of players, from tabletop veterans yearning to lead DnD heroes in epic video games to RPG lovers lured by lore.

The sheer impact of DnD on the world of gaming is gauged by Baldur’s Gate 3 selling over 15 million copies since launching. Having played DnD games for god knows how many hours, I’ll break down the best ones to find your perfect fit.

Our Top Picks for DnD Video Games

Capturing the authentic essence of the tabletop Dungeons and Dragons universe, our picks promise value to a seasoned Dungeon Master, curious newcomer, and everyone in between with intriguing personalized narratives and immense character customization alongside stunning gameplay graphics.

Here are our top choices that honor every facet of the DnD experience:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (2023) – Larian Studios went all in with Baldur’s Gate 3, crafting a game that redefined the CRPG genre. Weave your own story through the dense Forgotten Realms, an expansive world with endless roleplaying, allowing players unparalleled freedom in building their heroes and narratives. Planescape: Torment (1999) – If you question your existence and ‘the nature of men’ like me, you MUST play the dark and philosophically deep story of The Nameless One. I couldn’t help but absorb every ounce of the gloomy yet introspective adventure. Neverwinter Nights (2002) – Few games that came into inception in 2002 boast active, bustling servers to this day; Neverwinter Nights revolutionized MMOG gaming via multiplayer, allowing players to make over 4,000 custom campaigns. Icewind Dale II (2002) – Running on 3rd edition rules, Icewind Dale II is a dungeon crawler set in the Forgotten Realms’ northern Icewind Dale region. The enhanced edition has tons of new spells, magic items, NPCs, and provides a 100% custom experience. Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition (2012) – OG DnD and Baldur’s Gate Series fans are in for a treat with the Enhanced Edition’s compatibility with modern resolutions and UI, bug and crash fixes, and new companions, all while preserving the timeless art style of BG1.

You might be concerned about the absentees from our top picks, particularly Solasta: Crown of the Magister. You might also be wondering about the starting point for new players and ideal DnD video games for DnD enthusiasts.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, and my in-depth reviews below will clear the fog of battle and help you choose your next play among a lot more exceptional titles.

13 Best DnD Video Games

The Dungeons and Dragons franchise has unprecedented IP in the fantasy world, so it made sense for creative gaming studios to develop RPG adaptations in all shapes and sizes, suiting all player types.

But, the mammoth DnD universe can be hard to navigate, so we’ve created this list as your go-to for all things best DnD video games.

1. Baldur’s Gate 3 [Best Overall DnD Video game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, macOS Year of release 2023 Developer Larian Studios Average playtime 71 hours Metacritic score 96 Our score 10

“Larian Studios is an unrivaled Dungeon Master with its authentic digital imitation of the tabletop experience of Dungeons and Dragons”, which is an opinion held by many critics. The vast gaming community touts Baldur’s Gate 3 for its comprehensive implementation of a turn-based RPG adventure from DnD’s 5e ruleset.

The incredible turn-based strategy game mechanics allow DnD enthusiasts to apply tabletop logic and strategy directly in-game, especially in tactical combat where moves, weapons, spells, and abilities enforce strategic decision-making, shifting the tide of battle with careful planning and positioning.

The Forgotten Realms have never felt more alive. Every nook and cranny holds an exciting experience worth discovering. The gorgeous and immersive atmospheric artwork compels players to endlessly wander through:

The bioluminescence of the Underdark,

The gloomy eeriness of the Arcane Tower,

The glorious, Italian Renaissance-like depiction of Baldur’s Gate.

Best enjoyed on an excellent gaming monitor, where exquisite graphics bringing locations to life, the fantasy adventure takes roleplaying to uncharted territories with fully-voiced performance capture igniting character emotions, story arcs, and intimate romance. Such storytelling prowess blurs the lines between reality and fiction, which makes every decision meaningful.

Player freedom is unmatched with larger-than-life origin characters, unrestricted multiclassing, improved storycrafting, and insane moral ambiguity. Every playthrough feels like a homebrew campaign from a real-life DM.

Pro tip I can’t stress this enough: always carry a shovel with you. You’ll find tons of hidden treasure across your exploration using the perception ability, but you’ll need a shovel to dig it up.

While the story may feel strong and unfocused in Acts 1 and 3, respectively, Larian Studios didn’t compromise on ANY aspect of the game, which makes it an anomaly in the great CRPG game world credited with reviving the genre.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a dream-come-true for DnD enthusiasts, as it faithfully executes DnD’s 5e rules, story, and lore with irresistible graphics.

2. Planescape: Torment [Best Philosophical and Story-Driven DnD Video Game]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Linux Year of release 1999 Developer Black Isle Studios Average playtime 30-35 hours Metacritic score 91 Our score 10

For 26 years, Planescape: Torment’s groundbreaking narrative and philosophical depth have remained unchallenged. It is the crown jewel of Black Isle Studios. Upon release, major publications like IGN and Gamespot awarded it ‘Game of the Year (1999).’

But, how does an old-school isometric RPG based on DnD’s clunky 2e ruleset with unremarkable combat become a one-of-its-kind prodigy? How can it drive hordes of loyal fans to this day? In a nutshell, it invokes self-reflection unheard of in any RPG game.

I love games that leave me bamboozled about my existence, actions, nature, and purpose, with narratives driven by rich philosophy. As I ventured into the dark abyss of DnD’s multiverse of Planescape with The Nameless One, I found myself indulged on my top-grade gaming laptop in a literary experience with thought-provoking storytelling and philosophical dilemmas.

Rarely does an RPG game make players ignore combat and focus on conversations with companions and non-player characters, such is the deep character writing and companion complexity of Planescape: Torment. I deeply connected with Dakkon, one of the 7 potential party members.

The reactive stat-based dialogue system justifies every absurd combination of player choices and stat distributions completely in-game, nailing tabletop DnD decision-making.

Pro tip To get the most out of a new game playthrough, play as a high Int and Wis mage. You’ll get the most dialogue options, which makes role-playing deeper.

3. Neverwinter Nights [Best DnD Video Game for Modding and Custom Campaigns]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Linux Year of release 2002 Developer BioWare Average playtime 50 hours Metacritic score 91 Our score 9.5

We return to the Forgotten Realms setting with Neverwinter Nights, particularly in the Sword Coast region of Faerûn. BioWare incorporated DnD’s 3rd edition ruleset and gave new players a head start by streamlining character creation via presets.

The 3rd-person CRPG default campaign, The Wailing Death, is followed by two refreshed expansions: Shadows of Undrentide and Hordes of Underdark.

However, Neverwinter Nights’ claim to fame is laying the groundwork for a great multiplayer game experience previously unknown in DnD games in 2002. The game is relevant today through its thriving multiplayer and custom creation experience, amusing Dungeon Masters and players wanting fresh experiences and complete flexibility in plunging into their own adventure.

The Neverwinter Vault, an in-game feature, hosts over 4,000 custom modules made by skillful DMs that are full of new roleplaying possibilities and quests. My personal favorite persistent worlds to look out for are:

Aielund,

Bastard of Kosigan,

And Swordfight.

Pro tip After starting a new game, find a middle ground between complex wizards and dull barbarians. Bard is a solid class to master mechanics because you’ll be dealing with everything: fighting, spells, skills, and whatnot.

The massive multiplayer servers host a team of 96, not counting DMs. These timeless features allow you to enjoy endless narrative possibilities and DnD worlds with your friends. Modern games are still reaching these heights of connectivity and endless storybuilding (Neverwinter Nights summited them in 2002).

Neverwinter Nights is rightfully called a digital DnD sandbox because it’s an ideal long-term sanctuary for DnD fans who crave freedom, ingenuity, and community.

4. Icewind Dale II [Best DnD Video Game for Dungeon Crawling]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2002 Developer Black Isle Studios Average playtime 40 hours Metacritic score 83 Our score 9

An underrated gem known for its impressive story and combat, set in DnD’s Forgotten Realms, Icewind Dale II is a journey full of moral ambiguity as you create and control a team of adventurers through surprisingly decent default presets or custom creation.

The story begins with your team of companions arriving in the town of Targos to defend against a goblin attack directed by the Legion of Chimera, an outcast order preserving the rights of half-races. Disgraced antagonists with noble causes mean morally gray stories.

While excellent dungeon crawlers limit exploration, Icewind Dale II has thriving dungeons full of tiny puzzles and side quests. I loved the game’s reactivity (NPC factions react to your race and wisdom).

Pro tip The longsword used by a paladin is the best weapon in the entire game. Stay away from shortbows, they’re worse than a sling.

Being the last game made on the Infinity Engine, Black Isle Studios made sure to optimize the Infinity Engine combat system to its limits with DnD’s 3e ruleset.

The CRPG legend finally got the community-made enhanced edition that fixes bugs and adds a plethora of spells, magic items, and abilities. Enjoy the rich story like never before.

5. Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition [Best Modernized Classic for Nostalgic Adventurers]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, Linux Year of release 2012 Developer Overhaul Games Average playtime 31 hours Metacritic score 78 Our score 10

Coming from someone who’s clocked 200+ hours on Baldur’s Gate 1, I’d fully recommend that you go for the Enhanced Edition (EE) and not fall prey to comments drunk on nostalgia. They typically go like this: “the EE ruined balance plus bilinear filtering is awful and spells are imported from Baldur’s Gate 2.”

Who even cares? You get to enjoy the truest essence of the game, as the EE faithfully retains authentic elements such as stories, locations, and gameplay.

The same 2e advanced DnD rules are followed; all foundational elements, such as turn-based tactics, combat, and roleplaying, that immortalised the Baldur’s Gate franchise are preserved.

You only get more goodies with the EE. The benefits include:

Running the game on modern monitors without mods.

Modern resolutions like 1920×1080 are supported.

Numerous bug fixes to prevent the session from crashing and monsters from freezing.

Great cross-platform game functionality.

Pro tip Do not play multiplayer on your first playthrough; savor the experience. With multiplayer, loot arguments and missing vital dialogues are inevitable troubles.

Simply, it’s a win-win situation for those aching to relive the glory days and newcomers looking to work their way up.

6. Solasta: Crown of the Magister [Best DnD Video Game for Tactical Combat]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, macOS Year of release 2021 Developer Tactical Adventures Average playtime 40-50 hours Metacritic score 77 Our score 8.5

We have to credit Solasta: Crown of the Magister for achieving its purpose: loyally delivering a tactical turn-based CRPG experience, with DnD 5e rules, that nails turn-based combat. It hits the bullseye with verticality and spellcasting of its explosive, hardcore combat.

The digital gaming president and CEO of Tactical Adventures, Mathieu Girard, himself designed the combat UI.

Interestingly, upon playing the game, I noticed a subtle combat detail: there’s a 3D grid for combat, nothing like previous DnD tabletop vertical CRPG experiences. Enemies can use their environment intuitively by climbing on walls; it’s fascinating to watch wizards craft spells and use them in a 3D grid.

Pro tip Vampires can be a nightmare in the game. Fortunately, you can drop torches by going to the inventory and breaking up stacks. The torch remains lit when dropped, hurting enemies damaged by light.

Unfortunately, combat is the only aspect going on in this game. You know I’m a sucker for deep narrative experiences, right? Solasta falls short in storytelling with a narrow story accused of railroading. No matter the choices I made, the end result was the same.

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U Year of release 2013 Developer Iron Galaxy Studios Average playtime 2 hours Metacritic score 80 Our score 8

Nothing is more fun than a classic 90s arcade, beat em’ up split-screen game with RPG elements. Developed by Capcom and Iron Galaxy Studios, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara is a compilation of 2 arcade games based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons franchise, namely:

Dungeons & Dragons: Tower of Doom (1994) – you can play as a Fighter, Elf, Cleric, and Dwarf.

Dungeons & Dragons: Shadow over Mystara (1996) – in addition to the 4 classes in Tower of Doom, you can play as a Thief and Magic User.

Tower of Doom comprises four characters annihilating monsters, leading them to the Arch Leich Deimos. Shadow over Mystara is a continuation where the characters uncover Deimos being used by a Sorceress called Synn.

Pro tip I firmly advise tackling Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara in the multiplayer mode with four companions. You’re not a Star Wars Jedi; going solo is brutal.

Every class has its unique abilities, and you can hit enemies with melee attacks, cast magic spells, and block. Picking items from dead mythical creatures is important for leveling up.

Rarely do stunning single-player games get harder than this, so I advise you to play the multiplayer game mode with up to four friends for the best experience. Casual Co-Op games rarely get more fun than this.

8. Dark Alliance [Best Co-op DnD Brawler for Modern Consoles]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox X/S, Xbox One Year of release 2021 Developer Tuque Games Average playtime 11.5 hours Metacritic score 53 Our score 7

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a remarkable action RPG with hack-and-slash elements, based on R. A. Salvatore’s novel series The Legend of Drizzt. You find yourself in the mesmerizing and grand artscape of the tundra regions of Icewind Dale. A dungeon crawler experience awaits you in the Forgotten Realms.

Now for the fun part. I can only imagine the true potential of Dark Alliance. If only it weren’t rushed so brutally. It had the potential to make it happen for the genre. Personally, I adore the frigid, icy tundra setting, and the power of visual art speaks volumes.

The world is full of traps, puzzles, alternate routes, and much more.

Pro tip Parrying is the way to go. You can parry any enemy, no matter the size or strength. Parrying will drain the enemy’s stamina and make combat easier.

Unfortunately, Dark Alliance is an outlier in the otherwise awesome Dungeons & Dragons franchise. It’s inherently combat-heavy, but, while Solasta delivered on its USP of sick combat, Dark Alliance is lightyears away from the target.

I’m sure the Wizards of the Coast chief has the power and resources to fix Dark Alliance, and I pray it gets fixed for the future.

9. Divinity: Original Sin 2 [Best DnD-Inspired RPG Without the DnD License]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, iPad Year of release 2017 Developer Larian Studios Average playtime 70 hours Metacritic score 95 Our score 9

Metacritic gave Divinity: Original Sin 2 “universal acclaim” for its deep combat, luscious open world, and full Co-Op experience. I admire the game’s appetite for distinctiveness by not offering a world map system, which forces players to explore the richness of the breathtaking open world.

The tactical RPG combat is turn-based and played from an isometric view. The game is combat-heavy, yet its world is not solely dictated by combat. Players have unlimited freedom in roleplaying, given several dialogue options (five to six on average) for every NPC interaction. The world’s reactivity is unlike any other, as even a hairflip has in-game consequences.

I can’t go without mentioning the music, which is composed by orchestras.

Pro tip Almost all fights can be won, even boss fights, with a simple strategy. Engage the enemy in conversation and have your team members take positions in advance.

Albeit the game has its fair share of flaws that separate it from the Baldur’s Gate franchise. The story doesn’t possess enough choice and feels like a drag after Acts 1 and 2. It’s linear, making players save spam since previous acts are inaccessible.

I’d still recommend it to RPG lovers for its storybuilding and mammoth scale.

10. Pathfinder: Kingmaker [Best DnD–Style Video Game for Kingdom Management]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Linux Year of release 2018 Developer Owlcat Games Average playtime 76.5 hours Metacritic score 73 Our score 8

The meticulous story revolves around your character, crowned King of the Stolen Lands by Jamandi Aldori after you kill the bandit leader Stag Lord. I’ll save you the spoilers.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is inspired by the first Dungeons & Dragons installments, so it has a CRPG pedigree with turn-based combat. The game’s USP is kingdom management, which allows players to properly rule the day-to-day affairs of their kingdom: The Stolen Lands.

I adore the game’s character creation, which consists of several classes and subclasses. Multiclassing is an option too. When you’re a monarch, alignment means life and death in Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

The Stolen Lands setting offers immense worldbuilding, lore, and political intrigue affecting roleplaying outcomes.

Pro tip If you’re overburdened by timed quests coming from all directions, you can automate kingdom management and focus on the adventure.

My only reservation with the game is its timed quests. When you’re bombarded with timed kingdom quests, companion quests, player quests, and side quests, the crowning jewel (kingdom management) seems awful. Only 7% of players have beaten this game.

All-in-all, the game makes you feel like a God if you’re devoted enough to it. It’s a gift for strategy lovers.

11. Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura [Best DnD-Inspired RPG in a Steampunk World]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of release 2001 Developer Troika Games Average playtime 33 hours Metacritic score 81 Our score 8.5

Arcanum was leagues ahead of its time with its real-time-with-pause and turn-based RPG style combat systems, worldbuilding with incredible reactivity like Divinity: Original Sin 2, and fantastic replayability.

The unique steampunk depiction of a world embroiled with two jousting factions: technology and magic, is relatable with several depictions of the Industrial Revolution through worker strikes, steam trains, and massive factories. Industrial towns with swathes of technology will have no magic.

Reactivity is sublime (mages cause machines to malfunction). If you’re a high-level mage, you won’t be allowed on a train. Alignment is also imperative in the gigantic open-world experience that takes 35 hours in real time to travel across.

Pro tip Explore the gigantic map by travelling alone, you’ll get up to 5 times more XP than with even one companion.

It is imperative to read the game manual during character creation because the UI is pathetic and you won’t understand a thing; I certainly didn’t.

Other than understandable clunky combat and bad UI, the game stands the test of time and outlasts Troika Games, which developed it. It’s intricate enough to be alluring to DnD fans – they’ll love it.

12. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous [Most Ambitious Tactical RPG for Moral Complexity]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Developer Owlcat Games Average playtime 55 hours Metacritic score 83

Developed by Owlcat Games, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous focuses on an angels vs. demons type of adventure where you’re tasked with leading the 5th crusade against demons.

The game’s worldbuilding is so dense that it can be overwhelming to even the most skilled gamers. It took Mortismal Gaming 650+ hours to reach 100% completion. I’m using the density as a compliment to the game’s sheer scale of roleplaying capacity, storybuilding, and lore.

Mythic paths are milestone-based evolutions of your character; you must choose a mythic path for progress. The classic choice is angels. Each pack has alignments, angels need to do good and witches bad, and they influence every aspect of the journey.

Pro tip Go angel on your first run, it’s easier for beginners. I also recommend toning the difficulty down for your first playthrough; doing so will give you the best adventure.

You will lead the crusade by recruiting armies and their generals, along with worshiping deities for extra perks before battle. It’s storybuilding on acid, and I get excited just by talking about it.

I implore DnD fans to play this game of elephantine proportions. The scale of storybuilding is unheard of.

13. Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation [Best Digital Adaptation of a DnD Board Game]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS Year of release 2017 Developer BKOM Studios Average playtime 11.5 hours Metacritic score TBD Our score 7.5

The classic DnD tabletop experience comes to your screens with a turn-based dungeon-crawler and a fantastic fantasy game imitating the Dungeons & Dragons Adventure System board games.

The deadly peninsula of Chult is dotted with haunted forests and dungeons. A team of four must traverse these obstacles while fighting monsters of all kinds. The four adventurers are:

Artus Cimber – he freezes his enemies with a touch, and his skills with a bow and arrow and dagger are incomparable, making him a formidable ranger.

Asharra – a mighty and intelligent mage known for her resourceful spells.

Birdsong – a bard with remedial hymns.

Dragonbait – a true wielder of the longsword, his calm demeanor shouldn’t be mistaken for his might on the battlefield.

Pro tip Dragonbait is a good choice to play with due to his exceptional fighting ability with the longsword.

Tales from Candlekeep has outstanding replayability with over 30 unique quests with various outcomes and more spells than ever before.

It’s an exciting take on the tabletop fantasy experience for DnD fans with different gameplay and power tactics created by novel characters.

FAQs

What is the best Dungeons and Dragons video game?

The best Dungeons and Dragons video game is Baldur’s Gate 3 as it exemplifies the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop experience and franchise. It’s the complete package that stays true to the DnD 5e ruleset while doing justice to the story and lore with fantastic graphics, gameplay, and voiceovers.

What is the best D&D game to start with?

The best D&D game to start with is BG3 with its user-friendly tutorials and newcomer-friendly UI that puts you up to speed with modern designs and visual cues. Plus, the stellar gameplay and graphics will entice you and keep you wanting more.

Who is the biggest competitor of D&D?

The biggest competitor to D&D is the world of Pathfinder, another tabletop fantasy experience from Russia that is rich with lore and worldbuilding. Both franchises are fantasy role-playing games with rich characters and narratives. They are as similar as possible. After all, Pathfinder gameplay draws inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons.