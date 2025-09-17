10 MTG Commander Staples in 2025: Absolute Game-Changers

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

MTG commander staples form the backbone of every successful deck, transforming casual builds into powerhouses that can compete at any table.

With more than 27,000 legal cards in the format, skilled players sift carefully through the options, balancing budget, reliability, and strategy. They look for the essentials: dependable mana, steady card draw, and efficient answers to threats .

For most players, browsing a shop’s shelves means wading through countless cards that will never make the cut. That is where staples prove their value.

The cards on this list represent the tried and true essentials of Commander – the tools that solve problems, fuel strategies, and elevate decks to their full potential.

MTG Commander Staples: Format-Defining Powerhouses

These cards highlight the cards that define the format and consistently appear in the strongest decks:

Sol Ring – The single most efficient mana accelerator in Magic‘s history, turning one mana into two immediately and permanently. Cyclonic Rift – The ultimate reset button that only affects your opponents, clearing away their boards while leaving yours untouched. Rhystic Study – The premier card advantage engine that transforms your opponents’ spells into your resources.

Exceptional though these cards are, they are only the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading for seven more powerhouse cards that should have a place in any well-tuned deck.

10 MTG Commander Staples: Format-Defining Powerhouses

These cards have shaped Commander since the format’s inception. Each one solves fundamental problems that the majority of decks face while providing exceptional value across multiple archetypes.

How many of these MTG Commander staples have you tried?

1. Sol Ring [Best Mana Accelerator MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Sol Ring Color Identity Colorless Mana Cost {1} Card Type Artifact Key Ability/Effect {T}: Add {C}{C} Typical Role in Commander Mana Acceleration

Sol Ring establishes immediate board presence as the most explosive mana accelerator available to Commander players.

This iconic artifact transforms a single mana investment into a permanent two-mana advantage every turn, creating explosive openings that can determine entire games. Anyone in the process of figuring out how to play Magic: The Gathering, should prioritize putting this card in their deck.

The card provides unmatched acceleration across all deck archetypes, slotting into aggressive strategies that need early threats and control builds that require expensive answers.

Turn one Sol Ring into turn two four-mana play represents a tempo advantage that opponents struggle to overcome. Its colorless nature means every deck can benefit from this acceleration regardless of color identity.

Pro tip Sol Ring pairs exceptionally well with expensive commanders and high-cost bombs. Use the extra mana to deploy your commander ahead of schedule or cast game-changing spells turns earlier than opponents expect.

These game-changing qualities have made Sol Ring one of the most popular cards in the Commander format. With an accessible price point usually under $10, Sol Ring has found a home in casual kitchen table builds, competitive tournament decks, and everything in between.

The ubiquity speaks to its fundamental power level – players recognize that explosive mana advantage translates directly into winning games.

You want this card in your arsenal, but perhaps more importantly, if you don’t have it, you’re falling behind from the opening turns. While opponents accelerate into their game plans, you’ll struggle to keep pace with conventional land-based mana development.

Final Verdict: Sol Ring accelerates your game plan while providing consistent value that scales from early game explosive starts to late-game mana fixing. Every Commander deck benefits from this legendary artifact. Talk about overpowered!

2. Cyclonic Rift [Best Board-Wipe MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Cyclonic Rift Color Identity Blue Mana Cost {1}{U} Card Type Instant Key Ability/Effect Return target nonland permanent you don’t control to its owner’s hand. Overload {6}{U} Typical Role in Commander Board Control / Mass Removal

Cyclonic Rift operates as the most versatile removal spell in Commander, functioning as both targeted disruption and devastating mass removal. Early game, its two-mana cost handles problematic permanents while maintaining tempo.

Things get interesting late game, as the overload cost transforms it into a one-sided board wipe that resets the entire table.

The overload ability separates this instant from every other board wipe in the format. Seven mana returns all nonland permanents opponents control to their hands while leaving your board completely untouched.

This asymmetrical effect creates massive tempo swings that will often choose the winner of games, especially when cast during opponents’ end steps.

Pro tip Cyclonic Rift stands alone as the only mass removal spell that affects only opponents. While other board wipes force you to rebuild alongside everyone else, this instant leaves you with a commanding board presence ready to close out games.

Unlike Sol Ring, which can be purchased for the price of a Subway sandwich, Cyclonic Rift hovers in a more considerable price range.

Think dinner for two at Olive Garden kind of money. The price makes it feel more prohibitive, but it also keeps it from being a feature in every MTG Commander deck in existence. Owning this card is a genuine advantage that will sort the budget builds from optimized lists.

Final Verdict: Cyclonic Rift provides unmatched flexibility and game-ending potential that makes it essential for any blue Commander deck. The ability to reset opponents while maintaining your advantage is simply irreplaceable.

3. Command Tower [Best Mana Fixing MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Command Tower Color Identity Colorless Mana Cost N/A Card Type Land Key Ability/Effect {T}: Add one mana of any color in your commander’s color identity Typical Role in Commander Mana Fixing

Command Tower provides perfect mana fixing for multicolored Commander decks without any drawbacks or conditions.

This legendary land enters the battlefield untapped and produces any color of mana that appears in your commander’s color identity, making it the most reliable rainbow land available to the format.

The card excels in three, four, and five-color builds where consistent access to multiple colors determines success. Unlike other rainbow lands that deal damage, enter tapped, or require specific conditions, Command Tower works immediately and unconditionally.

Your commander defines the available colors, meaning this land adapts perfectly to any deck configuration.

Most cards this effective cost $20-50 or more, but Command Tower typically runs under $5. Naturally, budget players love the value find.

Pro tip Command Tower shines brightest in three or more color decks. While two-color builds can use it, you’ll get maximum value from commanders with diverse mana requirements like five-color strategies.

This means it is a card you’re likely to find in opponents’ decks across every table. You should have it for your own mana consistency. You should also have an answer for it, since legendary lands create vulnerabilities when opponents run land destruction.

Final Verdict: Command Tower eliminates mana consistency issues while maintaining budget accessibility. Every multicolored Commander deck benefits from this reliable, unconditional fixing.

4. Smothering Tithe [Best White Card Advantage MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Smothering Tithe Color Identity White Mana Cost {3}{W} Card Type Enchantment Key Ability/Effect Whenever an opponent draws a card, that player may pay {2}. If the player doesn’t, you create a Treasure token Typical Role in Commander Ramp Resource Generation

Smothering Tithe transforms opponents’ card draw into explosive mana advantage for white decks.

This four-mana enchantment creates Treasure tokens whenever opponents draw cards unless they pay a two-mana tax, forcing impossible decisions that benefit you regardless of their choice.

The card excels in multiplayer formats where opponents constantly draw cards. Each draw step, wheel effect, or card advantage engine becomes fuel for treasure production. Smart people pay the tax and slow their tempo, while greedy ones give you free mana that compounds into overwhelming advantages.

Pro tip White historically struggles with ramp compared to green, making Smothering Tithe a format-defining addition that gives the color competitive mana acceleration while maintaining white’s taxing philosophy.

Smothering Tithe pairs exceptionally well with wheel effects and forced draw spells. Cards like Windfall can generate 15-20 treasures in a single turn, creating explosive plays that end games immediately. The treasures also enable expensive bombs and activated abilities that white traditionally struggles to afford.

Final Verdict: Smothering Tithe provides white with a powerful ramp while punishing opponents for fundamental game actions. This enchantment single-handedly elevates white’s competitive viability in Commander.

5. Rhystic Study [Best Blue Tax Effect MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Rhystic Study Color Identity Blue Mana Cost {2} {U} Card Type Enchantment Key Ability/Effect Whenever an opponent casts a spell, you may draw a card unless that player pays {1} Typical Role in Commander Card Draw/ Tax Effect

Rhystic Study stands as the premier card advantage engine in Commander, taxing opponents’ spells to fuel your hand.

This three-mana enchantment triggers on every spell opponents cast, forcing them to pay extra mana or give you free cards that accumulate into insurmountable advantages.

The multiplayer nature of Commander amplifies this card’s power exponentially. With three opponents casting spells each turn, you’ll draw multiple cards per rotation unless everyone pays the tax consistently.

Most players slip up or run low on mana, feeding your card advantage engine throughout the game.

Pro tip Always announce Rhystic Study triggers clearly and wait for responses. Some players forget to pay the tax when rushed, and maintaining proper timing generates maximum value from your investment.

Rhystic Study creates psychological pressure that extends beyond its mechanical effect. Opponents face constant resource decisions that slow their tempo and complicate their turns. The repeated question “Do you pay for Rhystic?” becomes a source of frustration that can tilt players into poor decisions.

Final Verdict: Rhystic Study provides unmatched card advantage while disrupting opponents’ game plans. No blue deck should leave home without this format-warping enchantment.

6. Mystic Remora [Best Early-Game Draw MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Mystic Remora Color Identity Blue Mana Cost {U} Card Type Enchantment Key Ability/Effect Whenever an opponent casts a non-creature spell, you may draw a card unless that player pays {4}. Cumulative upkeep {1} Typical Role in Commander Early Game Card Draw

Mystic Remora provides explosive early-game card advantage at the cost of one blue mana.

This enchantment triggers on non-creature spells with a punishing four-mana tax that opponents rarely pay during the opening turns, generating multiple cards before its cumulative upkeep becomes prohibitive.

The card shines brightest in the first three turns when opponents cast cheap ramp spells, artifacts, and setup pieces.

Players prioritize board development over paying expensive taxes, allowing you to draw 3-5 cards before the upkeep costs force you to sacrifice it. This burst of card advantage sets you ahead for the entire game.

Pro tip While Rhystic Study provides consistent long-term value, Mystic Remora offers explosive short-term gains that can establish commanding positions in the crucial opening turns of Commander games.

Mystic Remora demands strategic timing and resource management. Cast it when opponents have loaded hands but limited mana, maximizing the cards drawn before upkeep payments become unsustainable.

The temporary nature creates urgency that makes each trigger valuable while avoiding long-term mana commitments.

Final Verdict: Mystic Remora transforms one mana into multiple cards during the critical early game. This temporary but explosive card advantage engine belongs in aggressive blue strategies.

7. Sylvan Library [Best Card Selection MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Sylvan Library Color Identity Green Mana Cost 1, 1 Green Card Type Enchantment Key Ability/Effect At the beginning of your draw step, you may draw two additional cards. If you do, choose two cards in your hand drawn this turn. For each of those cards, pay 4 life or put the card on top of your library Typical Role in Commander Card Selection/Card Advantage

Sylvan Library provides unparalleled card selection for green decks, allowing you to see three cards in order each turn and keep the best ones.

This two-mana enchantment transforms every draw step into a powerful filtering effect that improves hand quality while providing optional card advantage (similar in some ways, to the best Pokémon deck schemes that prioritize many of the same goals).

Pro tip Remember that any cards drawn this turn count for Sylvan Library’s choices, not just the extra cards. If you drew from other sources, you can choose to put those back instead of paying life.

The flexibility makes this card exceptional across all game states. Early game, you can draw three and put back two, effectively scrying for lands and key pieces. Late game with stable life totals, you can pay eight life to keep both extra cards, converting life into raw card advantage that green struggles to find elsewhere.

Sylvan Library synergizes perfectly with lifegain strategies and high life total commanders. Cards like Wellspring of Life or commanders that gain life make the four-life payments trivial, turning this into a powerful card advantage engine.

The selection aspect helps find combo pieces, answers, or threats as needed.

Final Verdict: Sylvan Library gives green decks consistent card selection and an optional advantage. This versatile engine adapts to any game state while improving overall deck consistency.

8. Swords to Plowshares [Best Targeted Removal MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Swords to Plowshares Color Identity White Mana Cost 1 White Card Type Instant Key Ability/Effect Exile target creature. Its controller gains life equal to its power. Typical Role in Commander Targeted Removal

Swords to Plowshares represents the gold standard for targeted creature removal in Magic’s history.

This one-mana instant permanently exiles any creature while giving its controller life equal to the creature’s power, providing clean answers to threats at the lowest possible cost. The exile effect makes this removal genuinely permanent, bypassing indestructible, regeneration, and graveyard recursion strategies.

Unlike destroy effects, exiled creatures cannot return through reanimation spells or graveyard synergies, making this the most definitive answer available to problematic creatures.

Pro tip No other removal spell combines permanent answers, instant speed, and minimal mana cost as effectively as Swords to Plowshares, making it white’s premier interaction piece.

The life gain drawback becomes negligible in multiplayer formats where games last longer and life totals matter less than board control. Removing a game-ending threat for one mana represents incredible value even when opponents gain 10+ life, since dead players gain no life at all.

Swords to Plowshares handles creatures of any size or complexity with equal efficiency. Whether targeting a 1/1 utility creature or a massive game-ending threat, the mana cost remains constant while providing instant-speed interaction that can save games at critical moments.

Final Verdict: Swords to Plowshares provides unmatched removal efficiency that handles any creature threat. Every white deck needs this instant-speed answer in their arsenal.

9. Esper Sentinel [Best White Disruption MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Esper Sentinel Color Identity White Mana Cost 1 White Card Type Artifact Creature-Human Soldier Key Ability/Effect Whenever an opponent casts their first non-creature spell each turn, draw a card unless that player pays X where X is Esper Sentinel’s Power Typical Role in Commander Card Draw/Tax Effect

Esper Sentinel brings Rhystic Study effects to white while providing a threatening body that demands immediate answers.

This one-mana artifact creature taxes opponents’ first non-creature spell each turn, creating card advantage while presenting a growing threat that scales throughout one of the best trading card games.

The power-based tax creates a natural progression as the game develops. Early turns generate cards from cheap spells opponents can’t afford to tax, while equipment and pump effects follow, increasing the tax rate to prohibitive levels. A 3/3 Esper Sentinel effectively shuts down non-creature spells or provides massive card advantage.

Pro tip Equipment that provides +1/+1 counters or permanent power boosts create lasting tax increases that opponents struggle to overcome, making Esper Sentinel increasingly oppressive over time.

Esper Sentinel excels in equipment-based strategies where pump effects transform it into an oppressive tax engine. Cards like Sword of Fire and Ice or Blackblade Reforged create situations where opponents face impossible choices between playing spells and feeding your hand with cards.

The artifact creature typing provides additional synergies with white’s artifact support while remaining vulnerable to creature removal. This creates interesting tension where opponents must choose between removing the threat or accepting ongoing card disadvantage.

Final Verdict: Esper Sentinel combines white’s taxing philosophy with blue’s card advantage in an aggressively costed package. This versatile threat belongs in any white deck seeking early pressure and late-game value.

10. Toxic Deluge [Best Black Sweeper MTG Commander Staple]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Card Name Toxic Deluge Color Identity Black Mana Cost 2 Generic, 1 Black Card Type Sorcery Key Ability As an additional cost to cast this spell, pay X life. All creatures get -X/-X until end of turn Typical Role in Commander Board Wipe/Mass Removal

Toxic Deluge stands as the most comprehensive board wipe in black’s arsenal, using life payment to bypass every way to protect a creature.

This three-mana sorcery gives all creatures -X/-X based on life paid, creating scalable removal that handles indestructible, hexproof, and protection abilities with equal efficiency.

The -X/-X effect circumvents indestructible creatures that laugh at traditional destroy effects. Unlike damage-based sweepers, reducing toughness to zero causes creatures to die as a state-based action, making this the definitive answer to problematic indestructible threats that dominate late-game boards.

Pro tip No other mass removal spell handles indestructible creatures while providing scalable, precise control over which threats survive, making Toxic Deluge black’s premium board control tool.

Toxic Deluge provides precise control over which creatures survive the effect. Paying exactly enough life to clear opponents’ threats while preserving your own utility creatures creates asymmetrical advantages that traditional board wipes cannot match.

The life cost becomes manageable with black’s lifegain support and higher starting life totals in Commander. Cards like Gray Merchant of Asphodel or lifegain strategies make paying 5-8 life trivial compared to the board control achieved.

Final Verdict: Toxic Deluge provides unmatched board control that bypasses all creature protections. Every black deck needs this comprehensive answer to problematic board states.

