Best Instants in MTG – Must-Have Spells for 2026
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Playing the best instants in MTG changes how your opponents approach every turn. Open mana and a card in hand could mean a counterspell, removal, or a combat trick waiting to punish a bad decision.
I’ve always enjoyed the reactive playstyle. Holding up mana, reading the table, and picking the perfect moment to act. Instants reward that patience better than any other card type.
This list covers the instants I keep coming back to across Commander, Modern, and Legacy. I filtered through thousands of options to find the ones that actually shape games.
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15 Best Instants Across All Formats
The best instants in MTG all share key traits. They cost little mana, answer multiple threats, and flip games at critical moments. I built this list around power level, efficiency, format reach, and how much each card influences the way decks get built across Commander, Modern, and Legacy.
1. Force of Will
|Mana Cost
|3UU
|Color Identity
|Blue
|Effect Type
|Counterspell
|Speed
|Instant (free alternate cost)
|Best Formats
|Legacy, Vintage, Commander
Force of Will remains one of the best instants in MTG after decades of play. It counters any spell by exiling a blue card from your hand and paying 1 life. You’re never truly tapped out.
Force of Will defines what a free counterspell should be. In Legacy and Vintage, this MTG card stops game-winning combos when you have no mana open. That flexibility alone makes it an auto-include in any blue deck.
2. Swords to Plowshares
|Mana Cost
|W
|Color Identity
|White
|Effect Type
|Removal
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Legacy, Vintage, Commander
Swords to Plowshares sets the standard for creature removal. One white mana exiles any creature, no questions asked. The opponent gains life equal to that creature’s power, but that trade-off rarely matters.
Swords to Plowshares is one of the best white instants in MTG. Exile beats destruction every time. For a single mana, nothing else comes close.
3. Cyclonic Rift
|Mana Cost
|1U (7U Overload)
|Color Identity
|Blue
|Effect Type
|Bounce
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Commander
Cyclonic Rift does two jobs at once. For two mana, it bounces a single nonland permanent. For seven, it clears every nonland permanent your opponents control. That one-sided wipe often ends Commander games immediately.
Cyclonic Rift is one of the best instants in MTG for multiplayer. Timing the overload after opponents commit to the board feels devastating. It resets their progress while leaving yours untouched.
4. Counterspell
|Mana Cost
|UU
|Color Identity
|Blue
|Effect Type
|Counterspell
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Legacy, Pauper, Commander
Few cards define the best instants in MTG like Counterspell does. Two blue mana stops any spell on the stack without restrictions or drawbacks. It does exactly what control players need at a cost that’s easy to hold up.
Counterspell gives you perfect reliability every single game. Unlike conditional counters, it never sits dead in your hand waiting for the right target. Even the best colorless cards in MTG can’t match that level of consistency.
5. Lightning Bolt
|Mana Cost
|R
|Color Identity
|Red
|Effect Type
|Damage
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Modern, Legacy, Pauper
Lightning Bolt is the most efficient damage spell ever printed. One red mana deals 3 damage to any target. That rate has never been matched in over 30 years of Magic design.
Lightning Bolt dominates early-game tempo like no other card. It kills most threats on turns one through three and finishes off opponents in the late game. Among the best red cards in MTG, nothing else offers this kind of flexibility at just one mana.
6. Vampiric Tutor
|Mana Cost
|B
|Color Identity
|Black
|Effect Type
|Tutor
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Commander, Vintage, Legacy
Vampiric Tutor is one of the best instants in MTG for finding exactly what you need. One black mana and 2 life puts any card on top of your library. Cast it at the end of an opponent’s turn and draw your pick immediately.
Vampiric Tutor shines brightest in commander decks built around combos. It grabs the exact piece you need right before your turn. That precision makes it one of the best black instants in MTG for competitive play.
7. Path to Exile
|Mana Cost
|W
|Color Identity
|White
|Effect Type
|Removal
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Modern, Legacy, Commander
Path to Exile handles any creature for a single white mana. It exiles the target and lets its controller search for a basic land. Unlike a dual land in MTG, a single basic rarely changes the game. That drawback fades as the match goes on.
Path to Exile answers threats that destruction-based removal can’t touch. Indestructible creatures and recursive threats all get exiled cleanly. Giving opponents extra lands in MTG feels bad early, but removing their best creature at instant speed is almost always worth the trade.
8. Brainstorm
|Mana Cost
|U
|Color Identity
|Blue
|Effect Type
|Card Selection
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Legacy, Vintage, Pauper
Brainstorm draws three cards and puts two back on top of your library. That sounds modest until you pair it with a fetchland. Shuffle away the cards you don’t need and keep only the best options.
Brainstorm is the strongest card-selection spell in Legacy for a reason. It digs deep, hides key cards from discard effects, and sets up perfect draws. As the best blue instant MTG has ever printed, this card rewards tight technical play more than any other.
9. Mystical Tutor
|Mana Cost
|U
|Color Identity
|Blue
|Effect Type
|Tutor
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Commander, Vintage, Legacy
Mystical Tutor searches your library for any instant or sorcery and puts it on top. One blue mana at the end step means you draw your pick immediately. It sets up counters, board wipes, or combo finishers with zero mana commitment on your turn.
Mystical Tutor offers the same precision that the best black cards in MTG provide, but is limited to spells. That restriction barely matters when you’re grabbing a counterspell or a game-ending sorcery. The low cost makes it easy to hold up alongside other interactions.
10. Deflecting Palm
|Mana Cost
|RW
|Color Identity
|Red/White
|Effect Type
|Damage Prevention/Redirection
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Modern, Commander
Deflecting Palm prevents all damage from a source and deals that much damage to the source’s controller. At just two mana, you can turn your opponent’s biggest swing into a lethal backfire. Voltron players and aggro decks learn to fear this card quickly.
Deflecting Palm is the best red instant MTG has for punishing overcommitment. In Commander, someone always tries to one-shot the table with a massive creature. You get to make them regret that decision instantly.
11. Heroic Intervention
|Mana Cost
|1G
|Color Identity
|Green
|Effect Type
|Protection
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Commander, Modern
Heroic Intervention grants hexproof and indestructible to all your permanents until the end of turn. You can hold up just two mana and laugh at any board wipe that comes your way. It’s the ultimate insurance policy for creature-heavy strategies.
Heroic Intervention is one of the best green instants in MTG because it protects everything at once, from your lands and creatures to enchantments. Most green cards in MTG focus on offense, so this level of defensive coverage feels almost borrowed from white.
12. Teferi’s Protection
|Mana Cost
|2W
|Color Identity
|White
|Effect Type
|Protection
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Commander
Teferi’s Protection phases out all your permanents and gives you protection from everything until your next turn. You become untouchable. Three mana buys you a full round of safety.
Teferi’s Protection is one of the best white cards in MTG for surviving impossible situations. Someone combos off or swings lethal at the table? You simply step out of existence and come back unharmed.
13. Pact of Negation
|Mana Cost
|0
|Color Identity
|Blue
|Effect Type
|Counterspell
|Speed
|Instant (free with delayed cost)
|Best Formats
|Modern, Legacy, Commander
Pact of Negation counters any spell for zero mana, making it one of the best instants in MTG for combo decks. You pay 3UU on your next upkeep or lose the game. That risk disappears when it’s protecting the turn you win.
Pact of Negation lets you tap out for your combo and still hold up protection. You can spend all your mana on mana rocks, creatures, or win conditions and counter the one spell that would stop you. No other counterspell gives you that freedom.
14. Swan Song
|Mana Cost
|U
|Color Identity
|Blue
|Effect Type
|Counterspell
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Commander, Legacy, Modern
Swan Song counters any enchantment, instant, or sorcery for a single blue mana. The opponent gets a 2/2 bird token as compensation. That trade looks unfair on paper, but stopping a game-winning spell while giving up a small flyer is an easy choice. It can’t hit creatures or planeswalkers, but most of the scariest spells in Magic fall under its range.
Swan Song offers premium efficiency at the lowest possible cost. One mana to stop a combo piece or board wipe is a bargain every time.
15. Abrupt Decay
|Mana Cost
|BG
|Color Identity
|Black/Green
|Effect Type
|Removal
|Speed
|Instant
|Best Formats
|Modern, Legacy, Commander
Abrupt Decay destroys any nonland permanent with mana value 3 or less, and it can’t be countered. That last part matters a lot in competitive formats. Even the best blue cards in MTG can’t stop this spell from resolving. You get to remove key combo pieces, hatebears, and problematic enchantments without worrying about permission wars.
Abrupt Decay gives Golgari decks a reliable answer that always resolves. Two mana for uncounterable removal keeps you ahead in any interactive matchup.
How Do Instants Work in MTG?
Instants are spells you can cast at almost any time. Your turn, your opponent’s turn, during combat, or in response to another spell. That flexibility is what makes them so powerful.
Compare that to sorceries. You can only cast a sorcery during your main phase when nothing else is happening. Instants let you hold your mana and react to whatever your opponent does. You stay in control of the tempo.
Every spell you cast goes onto something called the stack. Think of it like a pile. The spell on top resolves first. If your opponent casts a threat and you respond with a counterspell, your counter sits on top. It resolves before their spell does.
Priority is how the game decides who gets to act next. After someone casts a spell, both players get a chance to respond. If both players pass, the top spell resolves. Learning when to hold priority and when to pass is a big part of mastering instant-speed play.
Combat tricks are a great example of instants in action. You can wait until your opponent declares blockers, then cast a pump spell on your attacker. They already committed to a block that no longer works. That kind of timing wins games.
In commander decks, instants reward patience. You hold up mana and represent a counterspell or removal spell. Your opponents have to guess if you have it or not. Sometimes the threat of interaction is just as strong as the card itself. Loading your deck with the best instants MTG has to offer makes opponents play scared, even when your hand is empty.
FAQs
The best instant in MTG is Force of Will. It counters any spell without requiring mana, which makes it dominant in Legacy and Vintage. The ability to interact while tapped out gives blue decks an unmatched safety net against combo strategies.
Blue has the strongest instant cards overall. Counterspells and card selection give blue unmatched control over the game. White and black follow closely with premium removal and tutors. Red and green have fewer options but still offer powerful combat tricks and protection spells.
The best white instant card is Swords to Plowshares. It exiles any creature for one mana. The life gain your opponent receives rarely matters compared to permanently removing their biggest threat. Teferi’s Protection is a close second for Commander players.
A commander deck should run around 10 to 15 instants. This gives you enough interaction without sacrificing your main game plan. Control decks can go higher, while creature-heavy strategies might run fewer. Focus on quality over quantity and pick instants that answer multiple threats.
No, instant cards are not permanent. They go to your graveyard after resolving. Permanents are cards that stay on the battlefield, like creatures, artifacts, and enchantments. Instants exist only on the stack for a brief moment before their effect happens.