Jump to:

Sponsor
Sponsor
Skip to content
Home » Collectibles » 15 Best Mythic Rare MTG Cards – Most Powerful Picks for 2026

15 Best Mythic Rare MTG Cards – Most Powerful Picks for 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

R. Mujahid Al-Haq
R. Mujahid Al-Haq Contributing Writer | TCG Strategist, Industry Observer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: March 26, 2026
15 Best Mythic Rare MTG Cards – Most Powerful Picks for 2026
Image credit: Eneba Hub

Every format in Magic has a handful of cards that warp the game around them, and the best mythic rare MTG cards make up most of that list. These are the threats opponents have to respect before you even shuffle up.

Mythic rares often take over the second they resolve. One mythic can flood you with mana, bury your opponent in card advantage, and threaten to end the game on the same turn.

I love building around that kind of power. This guide ranks the mythics that keep shaping deckbuilding and metagames across Commander, Modern, Legacy, and Vintage.

15 Best Mythic Rare MTG Cards Every Player Should Know

Not every mythic rare lives up to the orange symbol. The best mythic rare MTG cards genuinely change the way games play out. I ranked this list based on power and versatility, similar to our overall look at the best MTG cards, focusing on how much each mythic rare influences strategy across Commander and competitive formats.

1. Black Lotus [Best MTG Card for Raw Mana Acceleration]

Mythic rare MTG card - Black Lotus
Mana Cost0
Color IdentityColorless
Card TypeArtifact
Primary RoleMana Acceleration
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsVintage

Black Lotus gives you three mana of any one color the moment you play it. You sacrifice it immediately, but that single burst can put you multiple turns ahead of your opponent. 

Why we chose it

Black Lotus sets the standard for what mana acceleration can do. Every fast mana card printed since then has been measured against it.

Even the best lands in MTG can’t generate that kind of speed at zero cost. It’s the reason Black Lotus tops every list of the best mythic rare MTG cards ever printed.

★ Best MTG Card for Raw Mana Acceleration
Black Lotus
Visit TCG Player

2. Sol Ring [Best Mana Rock for Commander]

Mythic rare MTG card - Sol Ring
Mana Cost1
Color IdentityColorless
Card TypeArtifact
Primary RoleMana Acceleration
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsCommander

Sol Ring turns one mana into two colorless every turn for the rest of the game. A turn-one Sol Ring puts you a full turn ahead of the table, and that lead compounds fast. Almost every Commander deck runs a copy for that reason alone.

Why we chose it

Sol Ring earns its reputation as the strongest legal mana rock in the game. The early advantage it creates compounds every single turn after it lands.

★ Best Mana Rock for Commander
Sol Ring
Visit TCG Player

3. The One Ring [Best Colorless Card for Protection and Card Advantage]

Mythic rare MTG card - The One Ring
Mana Cost4
Color IdentityColorless
Card TypeLegendary Artifact
Primary RoleCard Advantage / Protection
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsModern, Commander

The One Ring does two things when it hits the board. It protects you from everything for a full turn cycle, then it becomes a card draw engine that scales with each activation. 

Why we chose it

The One Ring earned bans and format warps across multiple metas. Any deck can run it regardless of color identity, which makes it one of the best mythic rare MTG cards for pure versatility.

You lose life equal to the burden counters, but the cards you draw more than make up for it. It’s one of the strongest colorless cards in MTG ever printed.

★ Best Colorless Card for Protection and Card Advantage
The One Ring
Visit TCG Player

4. Jace, the Mind Sculptor [Best Planeswalker for Control Strategies]

Mythic rare MTG card - Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Mana Cost2UU
Color IdentityBlue
Card TypeLegendary Planeswalker
Primary RoleCard Advantage / Control
Impact TimingSustained
Best FormatsLegacy, Vintage, Commander

Jace, the Mind Sculptor gives you a Brainstorm every turn at zero loyalty cost. That alone would make him playable. 

Why we chose it

Jace, the Mind Sculptor was the first planeswalker to get banned in Standard. He offers so many lines of play each turn that he functions as a one-card control engine.

On top of that, he bounces creatures, manipulates your opponent’s draws, and threatens a game-ending ultimate that exiles their entire library. Four abilities on one card is rare for any planeswalker.

★ Best Planeswalker for Control Strategies
Jace, the Mind Sculptor
Visit TCG Player

5. Necropotence [Best Enchantment for Unrestricted Card Draw]

Mythic rare MTG card - Necropotence
Mana CostBBB
Color IdentityBlack
Card TypeEnchantment
Primary RoleCard Advantage Engine
Impact TimingSustained
Best FormatsVintage, Commander

Necropotence skips your normal draw step and replaces it with something far more powerful. You pay 1 life to exile the top card of your library, then it goes to your hand at end step. There’s no limit on activations. 

Why we chose it

Necropotence gives black decks something no other color gets at this rate. Raw, unrestricted card access for the price of life. That trade is almost always worth it.

Few enchantments in MTG have ever dominated as many formats as this card has. That track record puts it among the best mythic rare MTG cards for raw card advantage.

★ Best Enchantment for Unrestricted Card Draw
Necropotence
Visit TCG Player

6. Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer [Best One-Drop for Tempo and Resource Generation]

Mythic rare MTG card - Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer
Mana CostR
Color IdentityRed
Card TypeLegendary Creature
Primary RoleTempo / Resource Generation
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsModern, Legacy

Every successful hit from Ragavan creates a Treasure token and lets you cast a card off the top of your opponent’s library. 

Why we chose it

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer redefined what a one-drop can do. Mana, cards, and early pressure in one creature pushed him to the top of Modern.

All of that from a one-mana creature with dash as a backup mode.

★ Best One-Drop for Tempo and Resource Generation
Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer
Visit TCG Player

7. Force of Will [Best Free Counterspell in Competitive Formats]

Mythic rare MTG card - Force of Will
Mana Cost3UU
Color IdentityBlue
Card TypeInstant
Primary RoleFree Counterspell
Impact TimingReactive
Best FormatsLegacy, Vintage, Commander

Force of Will lets you counter any spell by exiling a blue card and paying 1 life. No mana required. That free interaction is what keeps Legacy and Vintage from being pure combo formats. It’s one of the most format-defining instants in MTG ever printed.

Why we chose it

Force of Will is the reason combo decks can’t run wild in Legacy. Free counterspells keep the format balanced and reward smart hand management.

★ Best Free Counterspell in Competitive Formats
Force of Will
Visit TCG Player

8. Mana Crypt [Best Zero-Cost Artifact for Early Mana Advantage]

Mythic rare MTG card - Mana Crypt
Mana Cost0
Color IdentityColorless
Card TypeArtifact
Primary RoleMana Acceleration
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsCommander, Vintage

Mana Crypt costs zero and taps for two colorless mana right away. Understanding what a mana ability in MTG is is crucial here, as this zero-cost rock gives you the biggest jump available on turn one.

You flip a coin each upkeep and take 3 damage on a loss, but that drawback rarely matters when you’re two turns ahead of the table. It’s the fastest of all mana rocks in the game.

Why we chose it

Mana Crypt gives you the biggest mana jump available on turn one. Commander games are often decided by who ramps fastest, and this card wins that race. It’s one of the best mythic rare MTG cards for early acceleration.

★ Best Zero-Cost Artifact for Early Mana Advantage
Mana Crypt
Visit TCG Player

9. Emrakul, the Aeons Torn [Best Finisher for Closing Games Immediately]

Mythic rare MTG card - Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Mana Cost15
Color IdentityColorless
Card TypeLegendary Creature
Primary RoleFinisher
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsLegacy, Commander

Fifteen mana is a steep price, but Emrakul rarely gets cast the fair way. She shows up through reanimation, Show and Tell, or Through the Breach.

Why we chose it

Emrakul is the ultimate “game over” card. If she hits the board, your opponent needs a colorless answer or they lose.

A 15/15 with flying, annihilator 6, and an extra turn on cast closes games immediately. Protection from colored spells makes her nearly impossible to answer cleanly.

★ Best Finisher for Closing Games Immediately
Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
Visit TCG Player

10. Sheoldred, the Apocalypse [Best Creature for Punishing Card Draw]

Mythic rare MTG card - Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Mana Cost2BB
Color IdentityBlack
Card TypeLegendary Creature
Primary RoleLife Drain / Card Draw Punishment
Impact TimingSustained
Best FormatsStandard, Modern, Commander

Sheoldred makes every draw step dangerous for your opponents. They lose 2 life per card drawn while you gain 2 life per card drawn. 

Why we chose it

Sheoldred flips card draw into a liability for your opponents. She dominated Standard and quickly became one of the best mythic rare MTG cards in recent years.

That passive effect punishes cantrips, fetchlands, and any strategy built around card advantage. A 4/5 with deathtouch makes her hard to attack as well.

★ Best Creature for Punishing Card Draw
Sheoldred, the Apocalypse
Visit TCG Player

11. Oko, Thief of Crowns [Best Planeswalker for Permanent Neutralization]

Mythic rare MTG card - Oko, Thief of Crowns
Mana Cost1GU
Color IdentityGreen/Blue
Card TypeLegendary Planeswalker
Primary RoleBoard Control / Permanent Neutralization
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsLegacy, Vintage, Commander

Oko‘s +1 turns any artifact or creature into a 3/3 Elk. He does this while gaining loyalty, which means he gets harder to remove with every activation. 

Why we chose it

Oko, Thief of Crowns was banned in four formats. That track record alone puts him among the best mythic rare MTG cards for raw, unbalanced power.

His +2 creates Food tokens for life gain or to fuel the Elk ability on your own permanents.

★ Best Planeswalker for Permanent Neutralization
Oko, Thief of Crowns
Visit TCG Player

12. Teferi, Hero of Dominaria [Best Control Finisher with Built-In Card Draw]

Mythic rare MTG card - Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
Mana Cost3WU
Color IdentityWhite/Blue
Card TypeLegendary Planeswalker
Primary RoleCard Advantage / Control Finisher
Impact TimingSustained
Best FormatsModern, Pioneer, Commander

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria is the gold standard for control finishers, perfectly representing why White/Blue is one of the most powerful MTG color combinations for long-game strategies.

Teferi draws you a card with his +1 and untaps two lands. That means you cast a five-mana planeswalker and still hold up interaction on your opponent’s turn. 

Why we chose it

Teferi, Hero of Dominaria is the gold standard for control finishers. Card advantage and open mana on the same turn gives control decks exactly what they want.

His minus tucks any nonland permanent into its owner’s library. His ultimate exiles a permanent every time you draw. That full package makes him one of the best mythic rare MTG cards for control strategies.

★ Best Control Finisher with Built-In Card Draw
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
Visit TCG Player

13. Chrome Mox [Best Zero-Mana Artifact for Combo Speed]

Mythic rare MTG card - Chrome Mox
Mana Cost0
Color IdentityColorless
Card TypeArtifact
Primary RoleMana Acceleration
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsLegacy, Vintage, Commander

Chrome Mox costs zero mana and produces colored mana by imprinting a nonartifact, nonland card from your hand. 

Why we chose it

Chrome Mox trades card advantage for speed. Combo and aggressive decks use that exchange to close games before opponents can stabilize.

You lose a card, but the tempo gain on turn one is worth it in fast strategies. It lets you cast two- and three-drops before your opponent plays a single land.

★ Best Zero-Mana Artifact for Combo Speed
Chrome Mox
Visit TCG Player

14. Doubling Season [Best Enchantment for Token and Counter Strategies]

Mythic rare MTG card - Doubling Season
Mana Cost4G
Color IdentityGreen
Card TypeEnchantment
Primary RoleMultiplier Engine
Impact TimingSustained
Best FormatsCommander

Doubling Season doubles all tokens and counters your effects create. That interaction with planeswalkers is what makes it legendary.

Why we chose it

Doubling Season pairs with almost every strategy in green. Tokens, +1/+1 counters, planeswalkers, and even infect all benefit from a single five-mana enchantment.

A planeswalker that enters with six loyalty now enters with twelve, which usually means an immediate ultimate.

★ Best Enchantment for Token and Counter Strategies
Doubling Season
Visit TCG Player

15. Urza, Lord High Artificer [Best Commander for Artifact-Based Decks]

Mythic rare MTG card - Urza, Lord High Artificer
Mana Cost2UU
Color IdentityBlue
Card TypeLegendary Creature
Primary RoleMana Engine / Card Advantage
Impact TimingImmediate
Best FormatsCommander, Modern

Every artifact you control taps for blue mana the moment Urza enters. He also brings a Construct token with power and toughness equal to your total artifact count.

Why we chose it

Urza, Lord High Artificer turns a board of cheap artifacts into a mana engine and card advantage machine. He’s one of the best mythic rare MTG cards for artifact strategies, and one creature doing all of that at four mana is why he dominates Commander.

His activated ability exiles and casts cards off the top of your library for free. He’s one of the best mythic rare MTG cards for artifact strategies, and while Urza is a solo powerhouse, you can also explore the best Partner Commanders in MTG if you want to experiment with multi-color synergy.

★ Best Commander for Artifact-Based Decks
Urza, Lord High Artificer
Visit TCG Player

How Do Mythic Rare MTG Cards Work?

Mythic rare MTG cards: Urza, Lord High Artificer, Chrome Mox and two more

Mythic rare is the highest rarity in Magic. You can spot them by the orange set symbol on the card. They show up less often in booster packs than rares, uncommons, or commons, and that scarcity is intentional.

Wizards of the Coast designs mythic rares to carry more impact per card than any other rarity. A rare might give you a solid creature or a useful spell. A mythic rare often changes how the entire game plays out the moment it resolves. Think of cards like The One Ring or Sheoldred. They are basically the game plan.

That’s the key difference between mythics and lower rarities. Mythic rares concentrate multiple effects or scaling power into a single card. One mythic can draw cards, generate mana, and threaten a win condition all at once. Rares and uncommons typically handle one job well, while Mythics handle several.

Deckbuilding around mythic rares means planning your entire strategy with those cards as the centerpiece. Your mana base, your dual lands in MTG, your support cards all exist to get your mythics online as fast and consistently as possible. Opponents have to prepare specific answers for them too, which shapes the metagame around a handful of powerful effects.

In Commander, mythic rares scale even harder. Effects that drain one opponent in a 1v1 game hit three opponents at a multiplayer table. Token doublers, life drain triggers, and mana engines all multiply in value when there are more players involved.

Some mythics win games by attacking, others win by generating so much value over time that your opponents can’t keep up. The best ones do both and force the table to answer them immediately or lose. That’s what separates the best mythic rare MTG cards from the rest of the rarity.

My Overall Verdict on The Best Mythic Rare MTG Cards

I believe the best mythic rare MTG cards represent the ultimate power ceiling in any match. These cards often change the entire game the moment they resolve, so you must respect their presence on the stack. 

I suggest you prioritize versatile staples like The One Ring or Sol Ring to secure an early advantage. Mythics concentrate multiple powerful effects into a single card to provide massive value. Always build your strategy with these centerpieces in mind because your deck needs enough support to keep them online.

FAQs

What is the best mythic rare in MTG?

The best mythic rare in MTG is Black Lotus. It produces three mana of any color for zero cost, which makes it the most powerful mana acceleration ever printed. No other mythic rare matches its raw impact on game tempo.

What is a mythic rare MTG?

A mythic rare MTG card is the highest rarity in Magic: The Gathering. These cards carry an orange set symbol and appear less often in booster packs. They’re designed to have stronger, more unique effects than rares, uncommons, or commons.

Why are mythic rare cards important in Commander?

Mythic rares scale harder in Commander because their effects hit multiple opponents at once. Life drain, token doublers, and mana engines all multiply in value with more players at the table. Many decks are built around a single mythic, and the best mythic rare MTG cards thrive in this format.

How many mythic rares should a deck include?

There’s no fixed number. It depends on your format and strategy. Commander decks often run 8–15 mythic rares depending on the power level. Competitive 60-card decks usually play fewer, focusing on 4–8 copies of the most impactful ones.

Are mythic rare cards always stronger than rares?

No. Rarity doesn’t guarantee power. Plenty of rares and even uncommons outperform mythic rares in competitive play. Lightning Bolt and Swords to Plowshares are lower-rarity cards that see more play than most mythics. Rarity reflects design uniqueness more than raw strength.

How useful was this post?

Click on a star to rate it!

Average rating 4 / 5. Vote count: 4915

No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.

R. Mujahid Al-Haq

Contributing Writer | TCG Strategist, Industry Observer

First game I remember playing back in the day was Yu-Gi-Oh Forbidden Memories. Had no clue what it’s all about or how it actually worked, only knew the anime, but it’s memorable.

Fast forward to now, I’ve gone back to it and it’s still one of the weirdest and the toughest games I’ve played ever. But it cracked the door open to a heap of great experiences.

From there, I watched the industry grow over the years. And now, I get to chip in myself, bringing you the best of it through writing.

Read these next:

Most searched