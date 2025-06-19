Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’ve ever tried to make sense of MTG sets in order, you know how overwhelming it can get. Wizards of the Coast has launched over 217 Magic: The Gathering sets since 1993, including every Core Set, Expansion Set, Box Set, and special product, plus more on the way.

And yeah, no matter if you’re organizing your Commander decks, hunting down old booster packs, or curious about release dates and set codes, this guide covers it all. From iconic releases like Modern Masters to quirky Duel Decks, we’ve listed every set, plus the upcoming ones, so you can stay on top of the Magic multiverse.

Our Top Picks for MTG Sets

Choosing the best MTG sets wasn’t easy, there are so many great releases. Focusing on sets that bring unique gameplay mechanics, strong thematic identity, and lasting value for players across formats, here’s the Top 3:

Modern Horizons 3 shines with powerful Eldrazi creatures and new mechanics that shake up Modern and Commander decks. Key cards include Ugin’s Labyrinth and Flare of Denial. The Lost Caverns of Ixalan offers exciting tribal synergies with Dinosaurs, Vampires, and Merfolk. Notable picks are Cavern of Souls and Deepest Foundation. Wilds of Eldraine focuses on enchantment-heavy fairy tale themes, featuring cards like Beseech the Mirror and Agatha’s Soul Cauldron.

MTG Sets in Order

With over 30 new Magic: The Gathering sets released since 2023, keeping track of what to get is almost similar to learning how to play Magic: The Gathering.

Below, you’ll find a clear, chronological list of MTG sets from 2023 onward, each with a quick summary to help you understand its unique flavor, gameplay focus, or standout mechanics.

1. Tarkir: Dragonstorm [Best Clean Gameplay Deck with 3 Colors]

Specs Details Set Name Tarkir: Dragonstorm Set Code TDM Release Date April 11, 2025 Set Type Commander Deck

As part of the MTG sets in order, Tarkir: Dragonstorm stands out among Wizards of the Coast releases for its vibrant three-color clan gameplay. This Commander deck box set blends expansion set themes with draconic power, featuring mythic rare foil borderless commanders and ten exclusive new cards.

This core set fits well within Magic’s evolving product line alongside other supplemental sets like Modern Horizons and Commander Legends. Perfect for both tournament play and casual multiplayer, this deck brings rich lore and strategic depth to the Magic world.

2. Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Decks [3-Color Clan Gameplay Highlight]

Specs Details Set Name Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Decks Set Code TDM Release Date April 11, 2025 Set Type Commander

The Tarkir: Dragonstorm Commander Decks focus on three-color clan gameplay set in Tarkir’s dragon-warring plane. These preconstructed 100-card decks include the Sultai Arisen theme, featuring graveyard recursion and zombie druids. Each deck offers two foil borderless commanders with striking alternate art and ten new exclusive Commander cards.

Alongside strong synergy and thematic depth, the decks come with a Collector Booster sample pack and tokens, making them ready for epic multiplayer battles rooted in Tarkir’s rich lore and draconic power.

3. Aetherdrift [High-Speed Energy Mechanics]

Specs Details Set Name Aetherdrift Set Code DFT Release Date February 14, 2025 Set Type Expansion Set

Aetherdrift is one of the newer MTG sets that really cranks up the pace with energy counters and fast, thrilling gameplay. Released by Wizards of the Coast in early 2025, this set comes with cool booster packs, shiny foil rares, and a neat gift box full of fun extras like life counters and full-art lands.

It fits great with Magic’s current style of play, no matter if you’re into Standard format or multiplayer. If you’re looking for something fresh and exciting in the Magic world, Aetherdrift has you covered.

4. Aetherdrift Commander [Artifact & Energy Synergy]

Specs Details Set Name Aetherdrift Commander Set Code DFT Release Date February 14, 2025 Set Type Commander Deck

Aetherdrift Commander decks bring together artifacts and energy counters in a fun, fast-paced mix. Led by Saheeli and other cool commanders, these decks pack new cards with smart synergies perfect for multiplayer battles.

Released by Wizards of the Coast in early 2025, they include foil borderless legendary creatures and a Collector Booster sample pack. And yeah, if you think of getting into Commander for the first time or adding fresh tech to your collection, Aetherdrift Commander definitely belongs to the best MTG commander decks.

5. Innistrad Remastered [Gothic Horror Reprints]

Specs Details Set Name Innistrad Remastered Set Code INR Release Date January 24, 2025 Set Type Supplemental Set

Innistrad Remastered is a nostalgic trip back to Magic’s horror-themed plane, packed with fan-favorite reprints from all the Innistrad blocks. Released by Wizards of the Coast in early 2025, this set combines spooky vibes with high-quality Collector Boosters featuring retro-frame cards, foils, and serialized Edgar Markov promos.

Perfect for collectors and players who love drafting or multiplayer, Innistrad Remastered blends classic gothic atmosphere with modern gameplay. It’s a solid addition to the lineup of supplemental sets and a must-have for fans of Magic’s darker side.

Specs Details Set Name Magic: The Gathering Foundations Set Code FDN Release Date November 15, 2024 Set Type Starter Box

Magic: The Gathering Foundations is the perfect starting point for new players. And yeah, this beginner-friendly box includes tutorial decks, easy guides, playmats, and life counters. It teaches the basics step-by-step with ready-to-play Cats and Vampires decks, making it simple to jump into your first games.

Designed to simplify Magic’s deep strategy, Foundations helps new players learn without feeling overwhelmed. It’s a solid entry in Magic’s lineup of starter compilation sets and supplemental products.

7. Foundations Jumpstart [Quick Deckbuilding Boosters]

Specs Details Set Name Foundations Jumpstart Set Code J25 Release Date November 15, 2024 Set Type Supplemental Set

Foundations Jumpstart is a fun, fast way to jump into Magic: The Gathering with instantly playable theme boosters. Released by Wizards of the Coast alongside other supplemental sets, this set includes 24 Jumpstart Boosters featuring 46 possible themes, such as Goblins and Ninjas.

Each 20-card booster contains booster packs with foil rares, rare or higher cards, and anime-inspired art. Ideal for beginners and casual players, Jumpstart fits into Magic’s product line, offering a fresh alternative to traditional core sets and commander decks for quick, exciting gameplay.

8. Duskmourn: House of Horror [Mystery and Suspense Set]

Specs Details Set Name Duskmourn: House of Horror Set Code DSK Release Date September 27, 2024 Set Type Expansion Set

Duskmourn: House of Horror is a chilling addition to the MTG sets in order. This expansion set blends mystery and suspense with classic Magic: The Gathering gameplay, featuring haunting artwork and interactive mechanics ideal for tournament play and multiplayer.

It includes booster packs with foil rares and mythic rare cards, and fits within Magic’s lineup of supplemental sets. Perfect for fans of narrative-rich Magic worlds, Duskmourn ties closely to other popular releases like Duskmourn House of Horror Commander decks and the ongoing March of the Machine storyline.

Specs Details Set Name Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander Set Code DSK Release Date September 27, 2024 Set Type Commander Deck

Duskmourn: House of Horror Commander decks elevate Magic’s multiplayer experience with a thrilling mystery and Archenemy-themed gameplay. These preconstructed 100-card decks include two foil borderless Legendary Creatures and introduce 10 exclusive new Commander cards.

Each deck comes with a Collector Booster sample pack featuring alt-border rares and foils. Designed to complement the Duskmourn: House of Horror expansion, these decks offer deep strategy, immersive storytelling, and engaging multiplayer dynamics. All this makes them a perfect choice for fans of narrative-driven and cooperative Magic gameplay.

10. Bloomburrow [Critter Tribal Adventure]

Specs Details Set Name Bloomburrow Set Code BLB Release Date August 2, 2024 Set Type Expansion Set

Bloomburrow is a lively Magic expansion set released in mid-2024 by Wizards of the Coast, focusing on critter tribes like mice, bats, and frogs. The set’s tribal synergy offers a fresh take on multiplayer and limited formats, delivering an immersive experience with thematic gameplay.

Prerelease packs include booster packs with foil rares and mythic rares, plus MTG Arena codes in select regions. Perfect for players who enjoy tribal strategies and rich lore, Bloomburrow fits well within the supplemental sets lineup, enhancing the Magic product line with charming art and engaging mechanics.

11. Bloomburrow Commander [Animal Tribal Multiplayer]

Specs Details Set Name Bloomburrow Commander Set Code BLB Release Date August 2, 2024 Set Type Commander Deck

Bloomburrow Commander expands the critter-themed gameplay into multiplayer-focused preconstructed decks. This standard legal set features four 100-card decks, each introducing 10 exclusive new Commander cards. These decks showcase tribal synergies built around animal-themed strategies like squirrel swarms and otter packs.

With foil borderless commanders and Collector Booster sample packs included, Bloomburrow Commander is part of Wizards of the Coast’s supplemental sets. It’s designed for players seeking deep, thematic multiplayer Magic experiences rooted in clever tribal tactics.

Specs Details Set Name Assassin’s Creed Set Code ACR Release Date July 5, 2024 Set Type Universes Beyond

Assassin’s Creed is a Universes Beyond crossover set that brings the stealth and intrigue of the popular video game franchise into Magic: The Gathering. Featuring booster packs with unique alternate-art cards, foil rares, and borderless treatments, the set introduces familiar characters, weapons, and themes into Magic’s gameplay.

This product line expansion broadens Magic’s appeal by blending deep strategy with beloved pop culture lore. Perfect for collectors and players looking for fresh thematic content, Assassin’s Creed integrates seamlessly into Magic’s growing universes beyond its lineup.

13. Modern Horizons 3 [Modern-Ready Power Cards]

Specs Details Set Name Modern Horizons 3 Set Code MH3 Release Date June 14, 2024 Set Type Expansion Set

Modern Horizons 3 is Wizards’ third set in the popular Modern Horizons line. Released in mid-2024, it features powerful cards designed for eternal formats like Modern and Commander. The set’s set symbols are fresh but fit within Magic’s two-block model. Booster packs include foil rares, mythic rares, and silver borders.

This standard legal expansion includes cards that shake up tournament play and the standard format. It’s a key part of Wizards’ product line, fitting well with other sets like Ultimate Masters and Double Masters. Perfect for advanced-level players.

14. Modern Horizons 3 Commander [Eldrazi & Energy Focus]

Specs Details Set Name Modern Horizons 3 Commander Set Code MH3 Release Date June 14, 2024 Set Type Commander Deck

Modern Horizons 3 Commander offers four preconstructed decks loaded with mythic rare Eldrazi and energy-focused cards. Part of the growing commander sets series, it builds on the Commander Legends legacy with fresh synergies.

Released alongside the main set, it features foil rares, exclusive cards, and strong tribal themes. This set fits into Magic’s block model and supports both standard legal and eternal formats gameplay. A must-have for fans of Neon Dynasty Commander and United Commander products, it boosts the multiplayer scene with innovative mechanics and impressive artwork.

15. Outlaws of Thunder Junction [Wild West Theme]

Specs Details Set Name Outlaws of Thunder Junction Set Code OTP Release Date April 19, 2024 Set Type Expansion Set

Outlaws of Thunder Junction brings a fresh, wild west feel to Magic with outlaw mechanics and dramatic set symbols. The expansion set includes booster packs rich with foil rares, mythic rares, and new mechanics tied to frontier justice.

This set fits well within the standard legal lineup and complements other Wizards releases like March of the Machine. It’s a solid addition to the product line, offering players a unique flavor and gameplay that stands out from typical core sets and supplemental sets.

Specs Details Set Name Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander Set Code OTJ Release Date April 19, 2024 Set Type Commander Deck

Outlaws of Thunder Junction Commander decks provide four 100-card precons packed with mythic rare commanders and thematic outlaw strategies. Part of Wizards’ expanding commander sets, this release highlights lawless multiplayer fun. With foil rares, exclusive cards, and solid synergy, it’s designed for the standard format and compatible with eternal formats.

Now, this one belongs to the advanced level sets and it fits the two-block paradigm and offers fresh content for fans of Commander Legends and Rising Commander products. A great choice for those who love thematic multiplayer decks with a touch of chaos.

Specs Details Set Name Ravnica: Clue Edition Set Code CLU Release Date March 8, 2024 Set Type Supplemental Set

Ravnica: Clue Edition is a unique supplemental set blending classic murder mystery mechanics with Magic: The Gathering gameplay. This set features booster packs with playable Evidence cards, foils, and alt-art that deepen the storytelling.

Also, this set stands out for its innovative twist on standard format play and fits well within Magic’s growing lineup of compilation sets and Secret Lair drops. Ideal for players who enjoy intrigue, deduction, and fresh mechanics beyond traditional commander decks or core sets.

Specs Details Set Name Murders at Karlov Manor Set Code MKM Release Date February 9, 2024 Set Type Expansion Set

Murders at Karlov Manor is a suspenseful expansion set released in early 2024. It builds on Magic’s reputation for rich storytelling by introducing detective-themed mechanics and narrative-driven gameplay.

The set includes booster packs with foil rares and mythic rares, alongside special narrative cards enhancing tournament play and multiplayer. This set fits neatly into the Magic product line of supplemental sets, tying into Duskmourn House of Horror themes and offering players a darker, mystery-filled experience within eternal formats and standard legal environments.

Specs Details Set Name Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Set Code MKM Release Date February 9, 2024 Set Type Commander Deck

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander decks extend the detective theme into multiplayer. Released alongside the main expansion, these 100-card decks feature 12 exclusive cards, including foil legendary creatures.

Part of the Wizards’ commander set lineup, they include Collector Booster sample packs with rare and foil cards. Designed for strategic multiplayer sessions, these decks offer rich thematic synergy and fit into Magic’s two blocks and Commander Legends product lines. Ideal for players who enjoy narrative-driven, interactive gameplay within both standard format and eternal formats.

20. Ravnica Remastered [Guild Reprints & Draft Fun]

Specs Details Set Name Ravnica Remastered Set Code RVR Release Date January 12, 2024 Set Type Reprint Set

Ravnica Remastered is a reprint set released in early 2024, revisiting iconic guild-themed cards from Magic’s rich history. The set features 36 Draft Boosters with 15 cards each, including Retro-Frame rares and lands, foil rares, and classic set symbols.

Perfect for drafting and casual play, it fits alongside other reprint sets like Dominaria Remastered. This set is a nostalgic must-have for players who want to relive the best of Ravnica in a fresh, fun format, supporting both standard legal and eternal formats play.

Specs Details Set Name The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Set Code LCI Release Date November 17, 2023 Set Type Expansion Set

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is a thrilling expansion set released in late 2023 that revisits tribal themes with Dinosaurs, Vampires, and Merfolk battling deep underground. The set features booster packs packed with foil rares, mythic rares, and vibrant set symbols.

Perfect for fans of tribal synergy, it fits into Magic’s block model and offers exciting gameplay for both standard legal and eternal formats. This set enriches the Magic world with a fresh exploration theme tied closely to other supplemental sets and product line releases.

Specs Details Set Name The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Set Code LCI Release Date November 17, 2023 Set Type Commander Deck

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks bring tribal exploration to multiplayer games. Released alongside the main set in late 2023, these commander decks include four 100-card decks featuring 10 exclusive new cards each.

The MTG decks highlight cavern-based tribal strategies with foil borderless commanders and Collector Booster sample packs. Perfect for fans of Commander Legends and supplemental sets, these decks offer deep multiplayer synergy and exciting adventures in Magic’s growing product line, fitting well into standard legal and eternal formats play.

23. Wilds of Eldraine [Enchantments & Fairy Tales]

Specs Details Set Name Wilds of Eldraine Set Code WOT Release Date September 8, 2023 Set Type Expansion Set

Wilds of Eldraine is a fairy tale-inspired expansion set released in late 2023. It features enchanting set symbols, foil rares, and storybook-themed cards focused on enchantments and spells.

This set fits within Wizards of the Coast’s block model and caters to both standard format and eternal format players. Rich in art and lore, Wilds of Eldraine adds whimsical charm to the Magic world and complements other supplemental sets and commander sets with its fairy tale atmosphere.

24. Wilds of Eldraine Commander [Faerie Mischief Multiplayer]

Specs Details Set Name Wilds of Eldraine Commander Set Code WOT Release Date September 8, 2023 Set Type Commander Deck

Wilds of Eldraine Commander decks focus on faerie tribal mischief and multiplayer fun. Released alongside the main set, these 100-card commander decks include foil legendary creatures and 10 new exclusive cards each.

Part of Wizards’ supplemental lineup, these decks bring strategic depth and whimsical flavor to multiplayer play. They fit nicely within Magic’s two-block paradigm and appeal to fans of Commander Legends, Rising Commander sets, and those who enjoy thematic, interactive multiplayer games in both standard legal and eternal formats.

25. Commander Masters [Exclusive Reprints for Commander]

Specs Details Set Name Commander Masters Set Code CMM Release Date August 4, 2023 Set Type Supplemental Set

Commander Masters is the first Masters set designed exclusively for Commander players. Released by Wizards of the Coast in 2023, it features reprints of powerful, popular cards with unique set symbols, including multiple foil rares and mythic rares per booster.

Each pack contains legendary cards and borderless treatments, making it a favorite in the Commander set’s lineup. This supplemental set is ideal for players seeking to enhance their multiplayer decks with sought-after staples.

26. MTG Lord of the Rings [Epic Universes Beyond]

Specs Details Set Name MTG Lord of the Rings Set Code LTR Release Date June 23, 2023 Set Type Universes Beyond

MTG Lord of the Rings is a spectacular Universes Beyond crossover released in mid-2023. It brings the iconic Middle-earth saga to Magic, featuring stunning art, alternate frames, and immersive lore.

The set includes booster packs with foil rares and legendary cards. It fits well within Wizards’ expanding product line and offers fresh content for both standard legal and eternal formats, appealing to fans of both Magic and Tolkien’s world.

Specs Details Set Name MTG Lord of the Rings Commander Set Code LTR Release Date June 23, 2023 Set Type Commander Deck

MTG Lord of the Rings Commander offers four 100-card preconstructed decks inspired by Middle-earth factions. Released alongside the main set in 2023, it includes exclusive foil legends, Collector Booster sample packs, and 80 new Commander cards.

These decks fit into Wizards’ commander sets lineup and support multiplayer gameplay rooted in Tolkien’s lore. Great for players seeking immersive standard legal and eternal formats experiences with rich thematic depth.

Specs Details Set Name March of the Machine: The Aftermath Set Code MAT Release Date May 12, 2023 Set Type Supplemental Set

March of the Machine: The Aftermath is a special epilogue booster set concluding the epic storyline launched earlier in 2023. Each booster includes only rare and uncommon cards, with foil rares and showcase or retro-frame cards.

This supplemental set enriches the lore and offers fresh gameplay tools for both standard format and eternal format players. It caps off one of the Wizards’ most ambitious set releases in recent years.

Specs Details Set Name March of the Machine Set Code MUL Release Date April 21, 2023 Set Type Expansion Set

March of the Machine is a flagship expansion set released in April 2023, focusing on the Phyrexian invasion of the Multiverse. Featuring foil rares, multiverse legends, and powerful new cards, it’s a major event in the Magic storyline.

This standard legal set fits within the Wizards’ block model and has a significant impact on tournament play and multiplayer. It’s part of Wizards’ ongoing effort to innovate in advanced level sets and expand the product line.

30. March of the Machine Commander [Legendary Team-Ups]

Specs Details Set Name March of the Machine Commander Set Code MOM Release Date April 21, 2023 Set Type Commander Deck

March of the Machine Commander delivers four preconstructed decks with legendary creatures from across the Multiverse. Released in April 2023, these decks offer fresh mechanics tied to the invasion storyline.

Part of Wizards’ commander sets and supplemental sets, they come with foil rares and new cards. Designed for multiplayer and competitive casual play, these decks deepen Magic’s evolving block model and complement the standard format and eternal formats.

Specs Details Set Name Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Code ONE Release Date February 10, 2023 Set Type Expansion Set

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is a dark, biomechanical-themed expansion set released in early 2023. It introduces new mechanics like toxic counters and corruption. The set includes foil rares, showcase cards, and striking set symbols that enhance the eerie atmosphere.

This standard legal set fits within Wizards’ block model and complements other supplemental sets, offering players fresh content for tournament play and multiplayer.

32. Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander [Corrupted Decks]

Specs Details Set Name Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander Set Code ONE Release Date February 10, 2023 Set Type Commander Deck

Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decks bring bio-horror themes to multiplayer Magic. Released alongside the main set, they feature toxic and proliferate synergies, foil legendary creatures, and 10 exclusive cards.

Part of Wizards’ expanding commander sets, these decks offer strategic multiplayer play within both standard legal and eternal formats.

33. Dominaria Remastered [Nostalgic Draft Experience]

Specs Details Set Name Dominaria Remastered Set Code DMR Release Date January 13, 2023 Set Type Reprint Set

Dominaria Remastered is a nostalgic reprint set released in early 2023. It offers 36 draft boosters featuring classic cards with Retro-Frame and foil rare treatments. The set revisits Magic’s rich history, appealing to players who enjoy drafting and collecting iconic spells and lands.

Perfect for fans of revised edition style products, this set fits into Wizards’ product line and supports both standard format and eternal formats.

Upcoming MTG Sets

Wizards of the Coast shows no signs of slowing down, with several major Magic: The Gathering sets already on the calendar. These upcoming releases promise fresh mechanics, fan-favorite crossovers, and lots of supplemental sets to explore. Plus, there will be some of the best MTG cards released for sure. All this gives players a totally new magic world to explore.

1. Final Fantasy [Epic Universes Beyond Saga]

Specs Details Set Name Final Fantasy Set Code FIN Release Date Late 2025 Set Type Universes Beyond

Final Fantasy is the highly anticipated Universes Beyond crossover set launching later in 2025. It brings all 16 core Final Fantasy games to Magic with iconic characters, spells, and locations. Featuring stunning alternate art and booster packs with foil rares, this set blends Magic’s strategy with beloved RPG lore.

Perfect for collectors and players eager for fresh content in both standard legal and eternal formats, it marks a major expansion of Wizards of the Coast’s product line into pop culture universes.

2. Edge of Eternities [Cosmic Magic Storyline]

Specs Details Set Name Edge of Eternities Set Code EOE Release Date Late 2025 Set Type Expansion Set

Edge of Eternities is an upcoming original Magic set scheduled for late 2025. It launches the final arc of the Metronome storyline with a cosmic, multiverse-spanning theme. Featuring new mechanics, art, and lore, this expansion set will offer fresh booster packs and foil rares.

Expected to be standard legal, Edge of Eternities fits into Wizards’ two blocks model and promises to bring a dramatic conclusion to ongoing set releases in the Magic world.

3. Marvel Spiderman [Iconic Heroes Meet Magic]

Specs Details Set Name Marvel Spider-Man Set Code SPM Release Date 2025 Set Type Universes Beyond

Marvel Spider-Man is a forthcoming Universes Beyond set bringing the web-slinging hero and villains into Magic: The Gathering. Expected in 2025, it features dynamic gameplay, alternate art, and booster packs with foil rares.

This set expands Wizards’ product line with pop culture crossovers that fit into standard legal and eternal formats. Fans of both Magic and Marvel can look forward to fresh strategies and stunning visuals that capture the spirit of the Spider-Verse.

4. Avatar: The Last Airbender [Elemental Bending Meets Magic]

Specs Details Set Name Avatar: The Last Airbender Set Code TBD Release Date Late 2025 Set Type Universes Beyond

Avatar: The Last Airbender is an upcoming Universes Beyond set slated for late 2025. It focuses on the original animated series, bringing elemental bending powers into Magic’s gameplay. The set promises rich storytelling and thematic cards that integrate with Magic’s standard legal and eternal formats.

Featuring booster packs with alternate art and foil rares, it expands Wizards of the Coast’s product line with a beloved anime-inspired universe.

FAQs

Got questions about Magic: The Gathering sets? These quick answers cover the most common points of confusion.

How many MTG sets are there?

As of mid-2025, Wizards of the Coast has released 217 official MTG sets, with more launching each year, averaging 7 to 8 sets annually.

What sets are in standard MTG?

Standard includes the most recent expansion sets from the past 2 years. This usually means 5-8 sets at any given time, depending on rotation cycles.

What Magic sets are legal in Standard?

The current Standard rotation features the latest expansion sets, excluding supplemental products like Commander or Universes Beyond, unless specifically included.

When does the next Magic set come out?

Bloomburrow is the next scheduled set, arriving in August 2025, followed by Final Fantasy and other Universes Beyond releases later in the year.