17 Best MTG Commander Precons in 2025: Top Decks for Every Player

When people ask me where to start in Commander, I always point them toward the best MTG Commander precons.

These decks are made so you can sit down, shuffle up, and play without spending weeks putting together a list from scratch. They are designed to be fun and competitive right out of the box, and they capture the spirit of the format in a way that feels welcoming even for new players.

In this guide, I will walk you through the precons that stand out the most in 2025. These are the decks that deliver value, unique gameplay, and a chance to experience what makes Commander one of the most exciting formats in Magic today.

Our Top Picks for MTG Commander Precons

When looking for the best MTG Commander precons, there are a handful that really stand out in 2025. These MTG decks capture everything that makes Commander exciting, whether you care about raw power, creative mechanics, or simply the fun of sitting down with friends and playing straight out of the box. Here are my top picks:

Duskmourn House of Horror Commander Deck: Endless Punishment – This deck is a dream for anyone who loves horror themes and grindy value plays. It punishes opponents slowly but surely, using a mix of removal, draining effects, and eerie synergies that make every game feel cinematic. Commander Masters Commander Deck: Eldrazi Unbound – Eldrazi are some of the most iconic creatures in Magic, and this deck gives you the chance to unleash them right away. Final Fantasy Commander Deck Bundle – For crossover fans, this is a pure fun deck. Bringing one of the most beloved gaming franchises into Magic, these decks are not just collector pieces but fully functional Commander decks. Modern Horizons 3 Commander Deck: Creative Energy – This one is all about combo potential and explosive plays. It thrives on generating massive amounts of energy and turning that into devastating board states. Modern Horizons 3 Commander Deck: Eldrazi Incursion – Another Eldrazi option, this one focuses on swarming the board with giant creatures. It is straightforward but extremely effective, and the sheer power level makes it a top pick for players.

These five precons are some of the strongest and most exciting options you can buy right now. Keep scrolling to see the full list and find the one that fits your playstyle.

17 Best MTG Commander Precons for Every Playstyle

Commander has never been more exciting, and this year’s precons deliver a mix of creativity, power, and fun straight out of the box.

From horror themes to massive Eldrazi threats, there is something here for everyone. These are the best MTG commander precons to try in. Let’s see how many of these you have played.

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Duskmourn House of Horror Commander Deck Set Release Duskmourn: House of Horror Color Identity Black / Red Main Commander Various Theme / Strategy Recursive threats and value grind Price Range $45-$55

The Duskmourn House of Horror Commander Deck delivers a chilling and strategic experience straight out of the Duskmourn: House of Horror set.

The main strategy revolves around unleashing relentless, recursive threats that slowly grind down opponents while maintaining board control. Players will focus on maximizing value through repeated creature recursion, draining effects, and strategic removals.

It is one of the best MTG decks as it is all about punishing opponents while keeping your own board full of threats, making every turn meaningful.

Notable cards like Fleshbag Marauder, Gray Merchant of Asphodel, Kroxa, Titan of Death’s Hunger, and Woe Strider add both power and monetary value, giving collectors and competitive players a reason to grab this deck.

This gathering Commander deck is perfect for anyone looking to explore the best trading card games and dive into a rich, interactive Commander experience.

Why we chose it We chose the Duskmourn House of Horror deck for its recursive threats and draining effects that create a slow, inevitable win while keeping the board under control.

My Verdict: The Duskmourn House of Horror Commander deck is ideal for both new and experienced players. It offers flavor, strategy, and long-term upgrade potential, making it a standout choice for anyone looking to expand their Commander collection.

What do players say?

Players enjoy the deck’s dark horror theme and the thrill of punishing opponents with relentless effects. Many highlight how it feels both flavorful and powerful, creating an immersive Commander experience.

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Commander Masters Commander Deck – Eldrazi Unbound Set Release Commander Masters Color Identity Colorless Main Commander Various Eldrazi Theme / Strategy Massive Eldrazi creatures and board domination Price Range $50-$65

The Commander Masters Commander Deck – Eldrazi Unbound is a force to be reckoned with. This colorless precon focuses on ramping mana quickly and unleashing massive Eldrazi creatures that can dominate the battlefield.

Its core strategy revolves around accelerating mana production, controlling the board with powerful threats, and using recursion effects to keep pressure on opponents. Every turn feels impactful as you steadily build toward summoning colossal creatures that can swing the game in your favor.

Notable cards like Kozilek, the Great Distortion, Ulamog’s Nullifier, Thought-Knot Seer, and All Is Dust enhance both playability and monetary value.

These staples ensure the deck is not only fun to play but also attractive for collectors looking for high-value reprints. Dominate the battlefield with these world-ending Eldrazi that defy conventional magic and keep opponents on their toes.

Players praise this deck for its sheer power, with massive Eldrazi creatures delivering some of the most satisfying game-ending plays in Commander. Many also note its strong value with high-impact reprints, making it both fun to play and a great addition to collections.

Why we chose it The Commander Masters deck stood out for its ability to ramp quickly into massive Eldrazi, delivering some of the most epic and game-ending plays in Commander.

My Verdict: The Commander Masters Commander deck – Eldrazi Unbound is ideal for players seeking overwhelming power and epic gameplay moments. Its combination of ramp, massive creatures, and high-value cards makes it a standout precon for any Commander collection.

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Final Fantasy Commander Deck Bundle Set Release Magic: The Gathering Final Fantasy Color Identity Multicolor Main Commander Various iconic Final Fantasy characters Theme / Strategy Iconic Final Fantasy worlds and character-driven strategies Price Range $55-$70

The Final Fantasy Commander Deck Bundle brings together beloved characters and strategies from the legendary Final Fantasy series, allowing players to immerse themselves in familiar worlds while enjoying strategic gameplay.

For those exploring the top MTG Commander decks, this bundle stands out for both collectibility and playability, giving you a ready-to-play deck that’s easy to expand and customize.

Notable cards like Cloud Strife, Hero of Midgar, Lightning, Savior of Cocoon, Sephiroth, Fallen Angel, and Tifa, Martial Artist provide both playability and monetary value. These standout cards ensure the deck is fun to play and highly collectible.

Some of the standout cards even rival those found in Secret Lair drops, giving players unique options and added value. This deck is perfect for anyone exploring the top MTG Commander decks.

Players love how this deck blends iconic Final Fantasy characters with classic Commander gameplay, creating a nostalgic yet strategic experience. Many highlight its strong synergy and collectible value, making it a favorite for both MTG fans and Final Fantasy enthusiasts.

Why we chose it We chose the Final Fantasy deck because it combines nostalgia, strong gameplay mechanics, and collector appeal.

My Verdict: The Final Fantasy Commander deck Bundle is perfect for players seeking a unique, flavorful experience that blends MTG strategy with iconic Final Fantasy characters.

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Modern Horizons 3 Commander Deck – Creative Energy Set Release Modern Horizons 3 Color Identity Red / Green / White Main Commander Various energy-focused creatures Theme / Strategy Energy rad counters and explosive combos Price Range $45-$60

The Modern Horizons 3 Commander Deck – Creative Energy thrives on the volatile power of Energy counters to execute versatile and explosive combos.

Players focus on generating energy quickly and spending it to fuel creature buffs, card draw, and damage output. Core mechanics include energy ramp, token deck generation, and efficient removal to control the board while setting up high-impact plays.

Notable cards like Aetherworks Marvel, Glint-Sleeve Siphoner, Whirler Virtuoso, and Voltaic Brawler provide strong playability and monetary value. For collectors and competitive players, pairing this deck with the best MTG sleeves ensures your cards stay protected during intense games.

Players enjoy the fast-paced, combo-driven nature of this deck, highlighting how fun and unpredictable the energy mechanics feel.

Why we chose it We chose the Modern Horizons 3 deck because it delivers fast-paced, combo-heavy gameplay that rewards smart resource management. Its energy mechanics offer multiple paths to victory, making it engaging for both casual and competitive Commander players.

My Verdict: Modern Horizons 3 Commander deck – Creative Energy is perfect for those seeking dynamic, high-energy gameplay with strategic depth.

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Eldrazi Incursion Set Release Modern Horizons 3 Color Identity Colorless Main Commander Ulalek, Fused Atrocity / Azlask, the Swelling Scourge Theme / Strategy Eldrazi ramp, spawn generation, and large creature deployment Price Range $55–$70

The Eldrazi Incursion deck is a colorless preconstructed Commander deck from the Modern Horizons 3 set. Its primary strategy revolves around generating Eldrazi Spawn tokens and ramping mana to summon massive Eldrazi creatures that can dominate the battlefield.

Players will focus on ramping mana quickly, creating token creatures, and deploying large Eldrazi to overwhelm opponents. Core mechanics include token generation, two mana acceleration, and utilizing the power of Eldrazi creatures to control the game.

Notable cards in this deck include:

Ulalek, Fused Atrocity – The deck’s face Commander, enabling Eldrazi ramp strategies and token generation.



– The deck’s face Commander, enabling Eldrazi ramp strategies and token generation. Eye of Ugin – A land that reduces the cost of casting colorless Eldrazi spells.



– A land that reduces the cost of casting colorless Eldrazi spells. Eldrazi Temple – A land that provides additional mana for casting Eldrazi spells.



– A land that provides additional mana for casting Eldrazi spells. Crib Swap – A removal spell that can exile target creatures.



– A removal spell that can exile target creatures. Drowner of Hope – A creature that can tap to exile other creatures and generate colorless mana.

These cards enhance the deck’s playability and value, offering both strategic depth and collectible appeal.

Players love the raw power of this deck, often praising how quickly it ramps into massive Eldrazi threats. Many mention that its token generation adds both strategic depth and consistency, making it a favorite for big-play enthusiasts.

Why we chose it We selected the Eldrazi Incursion deck for its unique approach to Commander gameplay, focusing on ramping into powerful Eldrazi creatures and utilizing token generation strategies.

My Verdict: The Eldrazi Incursion deck offers a compelling Commander experience for players seeking to harness the raw power of Eldrazi creatures and dominate the battlefield through strategic ramping and token generation.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Squirreled Away Set Release Bloomburrow Color Identity Green Main Commander Hazel of the Rootbloom Theme / Strategy Token generation, squirrel synergies, and board control Price Range $50–$65

The Squirreled Away deck from the Bloomburrow set focuses on generating and leveraging squirrel tokens to overwhelm opponents.

Players will utilize Hazel of the Rootbloom’s abilities to create and enhance squirrel tokens, gaining incremental advantages and eventually overwhelming foes with sheer numbers.

The core mechanics of the gathering Commander deck include token generation, synergy with squirrel-related cards, and utilizing Hazel’s abilities to maximize the effectiveness of tokens.

Notable cards in this deck include Hazel of the Rootbloom, Chatterfang, Squirrel General, Verdant Command, Squirrel Sanctuary, and Harmonize.

Players enjoy the deck’s charming squirrel theme, calling it both fun and surprisingly strong in token strategies. Many highlight how its synergies feel rewarding, turning a lighthearted theme into a competitive option.

Why we chose it We selected the Squirreled Away deck for its unique approach to Commander gameplay, focusing on token generation and squirrel synergies.

My Verdict: The Squirreled Away deck offers a delightful and strategic Commander experience for players seeking to harness the power of squirrel tokens and dominate the battlefield through overwhelming numbers.

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Deadly Disguise Set Release Murders at Karlov Manor Color Identity Black / Red Main Commander Valakut, the Hidden Assassin Theme / Strategy Morph creatures, deception, and hidden threats Price Range $50–$65

The Deadly Disguise deck focuses on creatures with morph abilities, deception, and surprise attacks to outmaneuver opponents.

In this deck of Karlov Manor, players will aim to deploy creatures face-down, create unpredictable board states, and trigger effects that punish opponents for overextending.

Core mechanics include morph, sacrifice synergies, and strategic removal that complement the deck’s theme of hidden threats.

Notable cards include Valakut, the Hidden Assassin, which benefits from morph and surprise tactics, Changeling Berserker for flexible morph interactions, Psychic Possession to temporarily control opponent creatures, and Deadly Designs, providing removal and synergy with your morph creatures.

Players love the deck’s clever disguise mechanic, praising how it keeps opponents guessing and creates suspenseful gameplay. Many highlight its balance of strategy and surprise, making it fun for both casual and competitive play.

Why we chose it We picked the Murders at Karlov Manor deck for its morph mechanics and deceptive playstyle that rewards timing and bluffing.

My Verdict: Deadly Disguise is perfect for players who enjoy trickery, surprise plays, and mastering hidden threats in Commander games.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Primal Genesis Set Release Commander 2019 Color Identity White / Red / Green (Naya) Main Commander Ghired, Conclave Exile / Atla Palani, Nest Tender / Marisi, Breaker of the Coil Theme / Strategy Populate, token generation, and ramping into massive creatures Price Range $50–$65

The Primal Genesis deck focuses on populating the battlefield with tokens and leveraging those tokens to summon giant creatures. Players will utilize Ghired, Conclave Exile’s ability to create tokens and populate, enhancing their board presence.

Core mechanics include token generation, ramp, and utilizing populate to create copies of tokens, leading to overwhelming board states.

Notable cards in this deck include Ghired, Conclave Exile, which serves as the face Commander, enabling token generation and populate abilities, and Atla Palani, Nest Tender, that creates egg tokens hatching into powerful creatures.

In addition to that, there’s Marisi, Breaker of the Coil, which encourages aggressive plays while punishing opponents for inaction, Tectonic Hellion that deals damage based on opponents’ lands, and Full Flowering, a sorcery that boosts board presence by populating multiple times.

Players praise this deck for its token generation and overwhelming board presence, making every game feel impactful. Many enjoy how it scales well in longer matches, offering both power and consistency.

Why we chose it The Primal Genesis deck made the list for its token generation and populate strategies that can quickly snowball into overwhelming board states.

My Verdict: The Primal Genesis deck offers a compelling Commander experience for players seeking to harness the power of tokens and populate mechanics to dominate the battlefield.

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Veloci-Ramp-Tor Set Release Lost Caverns of Ixalan Color Identity Red / Green / White (Naya) Main Commander Veloci-Ramp-Tor Theme / Strategy Ramp, Dinosaur tribal, and aggressive combat Price Range $50–$65

The Veloci-Ramp-Tor deck focuses on ramping into powerful dinosaurs and utilizing aggressive combat strategies to overwhelm opponents.

Players will leverage Veloci-Ramp-Tor’s abilities to accelerate mana production and deploy massive creatures quickly. Core mechanics include ramp, dinosaur tribal synergies, and combat-focused strategies that capitalize on the deck’s powerful creatures.

Notable cards in this deck include:

Veloci-Ramp-Tor – The deck’s face Commander, enabling ramp and dinosaur synergies.



– The deck’s face Commander, enabling ramp and dinosaur synergies. Quartzwood Crasher – A creature that deals damage to each opponent based on the number of creatures you control.



– A creature that deals damage to each opponent based on the number of creatures you control. Ripjaw Raptor – A creature that draws cards when it deals damage.



– A creature that draws cards when it deals damage. Topography Tracker – A creature that creates tokens and provides ramp.



– A creature that creates tokens and provides ramp. Heirloom Blade – An equipment card that boosts the power of creatures and provides card advantage.

These cards enhance the deck’s playability and value, offering both strategic depth and collectible appeal.

Players love the fast-paced, aggressive style of this deck, calling it a thrill to play from start to finish. The dinosaur synergies and explosive attacks make it a fan favorite for big, game-changing plays.

Why we chose it We chose the Veloci-Ramp-Tor deck because it ramps aggressively into dinosaur tribal strategies, creating fast, high-impact combat turns.

My Verdict: The Veloci-Ramp-Tor deck offers a dynamic and aggressive Commander experience for players seeking to dominate the battlefield with powerful dinosaurs and ramp strategies.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Hail, Caesar Set Release Universes Beyond: Fallout Color Identity Red / White / Black (Mardu) Main Commander Caesar, Legion’s Emperor Theme / Strategy Token generation, sacrifice synergies, and aggressive blame game combat Price Range $50–$65

The Hail, Caesar deck immerses players in Fallout’s Mardu faction, combining token generation with sacrifice synergies to maintain a constant edge on the battlefield.

Caesar, Legion’s Emperor, is the heart of the deck, producing soldier tokens and enabling aggressive strategies that pressure opponents while maintaining a fair amount of resource flow.

In this fallout deck, notable cards such as Captain of the Watch, Pitiless Plunderer, and Impassioned Orator add depth to the deck, enhancing both gameplay and collectible value.

Players praise the deck for its chaotic, battle-heavy gameplay that truly captures the Fallout vibe. Many enjoy the fun mix of legendary creatures and wasteland-inspired mechanics that keep matches exciting.

Why we chose it The Hail, Caesar deck provides strategic flexibility while remaining accessible for newer players. Token generation and sacrifice synergies create exciting opportunities for creative plays, making it a rewarding deck for anyone who enjoys tactical, thematic gameplay.

My Verdict: Hail, Caesar offers a dynamic, cool Commander experience that combines thematic immersion with tactical depth. The deck is engaging right out of the box, offers value in its cards, and allows room for upgrades.

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Vampiric Bloodline Set Release Innistrad: Crimson Vow Color Identity Black / Red Main Commander Strefan, Maurer Progenitor Theme / Strategy Vampire tribal, Blood token synergies, life drain Price Range $50–$65

The Vampiric Bloodline deck revolves around vampire tribal synergies and the utilization of Blood tokens to cheat powerful creatures into play.

Players will leverage Strefan’s ability to generate Blood tokens and use them to deploy vampires that can drain opponents’ life totals. Core mechanics include Blood token generation, life drain, and vampire tribal synergies that enhance the deck’s effectiveness.

Notable cards in this deck include Strefan, Maurer Progenitor, which serves as the face Commander and generates Blood tokens to fuel vampire synergies.

Voldaren Bloodcaster creates Blood tokens and transforms into a powerful vampire once you control five or more. Anje’s Ravager provides consistent card advantage while complementing Blood token strategies, and Blood Artist punishes opponents by draining their life whenever your creatures die.

Players love the deck’s strong vampire tribal synergies and life-drain mechanics. Many highlight how it feels flavorful, aggressive, and rewarding for fans of vampire-themed strategies.

Why we chose it We chose the Vampiric Bloodline deck for its vampire tribal synergies and Blood token mechanics that combine flavor with strong gameplay.

My Verdict: The Vampiric Bloodline deck offers a compelling Commander experience for players seeking to dominate the battlefield with vampire tribal synergies and life-draining strategies.

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Grave Danger Set Release Starter Commander Decks (2022) Color Identity Blue / Black (Dimir) Main Commander Gisa and Geralf Theme / Strategy Zombie tribal, graveyard recursion, token generation Price Range $25–$35

The Grave Danger deck immerses players in a zombie-themed Commander experience, focusing on graveyard recursion and token generation.

Commanded by Gisa and Geralf, the deck thrives on reanimating powerful creatures from the graveyard and creating zombie tokens to overwhelm opponents.

Core mechanics include utilizing cards that put creatures directly into the graveyard, like Entomb or Buried Alive, and leveraging abilities that allow for reanimation or token creation.

Notable cards such as Army of the Damned, Crippling Fear, and Feed the Swarm enhance the deck’s synergy and playability, offering strategic depth and value.

Players praise this deck as an excellent entry point into Commander, noting its straightforward zombie theme. Many enjoy how it’s easy to learn but still provides fun synergies that make every game engaging.

Why we chose it The synergy between Gisa and Geralf and the Starter Commander deck’s mechanics offers an engaging and strategic gameplay experience, making it an excellent choice for those interested in graveyard-based strategies.

My Verdict: Grave Danger stands out as a beginner-friendly Commander deck that doesn’t compromise on depth or fun.

Its focus on zombie tribal synergies and graveyard recursion provides a compelling and enjoyable gameplay experience, making it a worthy addition to any collection.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name World Shaper Set Release Edge of Eternities (2025) Color Identity Black / Red / Green (Jund) Main Commander Hearthhull, the Worldseed Theme / Strategy Land manipulation, Spacecraft synergy, Terraforming Price Range $40–$50

The World Shaper deck immerses players in a science-fantasy universe, focusing on manipulating lands and utilizing Spacecraft synergies to reshape the battlefield.

Commanded by Hearthhull, the Worldseed, this deck emphasizes land-based strategies, allowing players to play and destroy lands, then rebuild them to their advantage.

Core mechanics include the new Lander ability, which enables players to transform lands into powerful artifacts, and Terraform, allowing for the creation of tokens and other benefits from draconic destruction.

Notable cards such as Hearthhull, the Worldseed, Seedship Broodtender, and Roving Actuator enhance the deck’s synergy and playability, offering strategic depth and value.

Players highlight the deck’s strong synergy and smooth ramp, making it satisfying to pilot. Many also appreciate how it feels powerful yet accessible, offering both fun and competitive gameplay.

Why we chose it The introduction of the Lander ability and the focus on terraform mechanics in the Eternities Commander deck offer a fresh and engaging gameplay experience.

My Verdict: World Shaper stands out as a unique Commander deck that combines thematic immersion with tactical depth.

Its focus on land manipulation and Spacecraft synergy provides a compelling and enjoyable gameplay experience, making it a worthy addition to any collection.

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Kaldheim Commander Deck – Phantom Premonition Set Release Kaldheim Color Identity Blue-White (Azorius) Main Commander Ranar the Ever-Watchful Theme / Strategy Foretell, Flicker, Control Price Range $40–$55

The Phantom Premonition Commander deck set brings a unique Viking-inspired twist to the MTG Commander format. This deck is built around the foretell and flicker mechanics, giving you the ability to manipulate the battlefield with precision.

The core strategy revolves around control and incremental advantage. With Ranar the Ever-Watchful as your Commander, you can create flying spirit tokens whenever you foretell or exile a card, steadily building board presence.

Notable cards in this deck include Ranar the Ever-Watchful, which drives the main synergy, Cosima, God of the Voyage, for card advantage, and Glorious Protector, which offers versatile flicker effects.

For players exploring the best MTG sets in order, Kaldheim stands out as a must-play set, offering a mix of powerful Commanders, versatile spells, and collectible value.

Players enjoy the foretell mechanic and how it adds layers of strategy to every match. They often praise it as a balanced, fun deck that feels fresh while still being easy to learn.

Why we chose it We picked Phantom Premonition because it combines strong foretell synergies with flicker mechanics, creating an experience that is both fun for casual play and powerful enough for strategic upgrades.

My Verdict: Its combination of foretell, flicker, and token generation makes it a highly enjoyable deck for players looking to dominate the board while still having room for customization.

Our Score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Commander Deck Set Release The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Color Identity Green / White / Blue Main Commander Aragorn, King of Gondor Theme / Strategy Legendary synergy, thematic adventure Price Range $70–$90

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander deck brings the epic lore of Tolkien’s universe directly to your table.

The deck’s main strategy focuses on legendary creatures and artifacts, allowing you to recreate iconic moments while maintaining a competitive edge.

Key mechanics include legendary creature synergy, enchantments that enhance storytelling gameplay, and artifact support to amplify your strategies.

Notable cards add significant playability and collector value, making this deck a solid choice for both players and enthusiasts. The USP lies in combining thematic immersion with tactical versatility, letting you experience Middle-Earth in every match.

Players love how the deck captures the essence of Tolkien’s world with flavorful cards and strong synergies. Many highlight it as both beginner-friendly and exciting for long-time Commander fans.

Why we chose it The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth Commander deck is perfect for both Tolkien fans and Commander players, blending iconic LOTR characters and themes with ready-to-play decks.

My Verdict: This deck is a must-have for anyone who loves thematic depth and clever gameplay. It provides memorable experiences, strong mechanics, and iconic characters that bring Middle-earth to life.

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Dragonstorm Commander Deck – Jeskai Striker Set Release Tarkir: Dragonstorm Color Identity Blue / Red / White (Jeskai) Main Commander Shiko and Narset, Unified Theme / Strategy Spellcasting synergies, prowess triggers, dragons Price Range $65–$85

The Dragonstorm Commander Deck – Jeskai Striker from the Tarkir: Dragonstorm set brings the thrill of dragons and spell-heavy gameplay into one aggressive Commander deck.

Its main strategy revolves around casting multiple spells to trigger prowess, generating card advantage, and summoning dragons to dominate the board.

Core mechanics like prowess and casting dragon tribal enhance the deck’s versatility while maintaining its fiery theme.

Notable card types are Shiko and Narset, Unified and Archmage Emeritus are a big part as they add both value and power, rewarding clever sequencing and strategic play.

Players enjoy the high-powered dragon synergies and flashy combos that make every game feel epic. Some note that while it can deliver explosive plays, it may struggle if the big creatures are answered quickly.

Why we chose it The Dragonstorm Commander deck stood out because it perfectly balances thematic flavor and competitive play. For players who enjoy chaining spells for maximum impact, timing your prowess triggers can create moments that feel almost cinematic.

My Verdict: The Dragonstorm Commander deck – Jeskai Striker offers an engaging, aggressive, and rewarding experience.

It’s perfect for players seeking a dynamic, spell-slinging deck with casting dragons that feel truly epic in every game.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Deck Name Timey-Wimey Set Release Universes Beyond: Doctor Who Color Identity Blue / Red / White (Jeskai) Main Commander The Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler Theme / Strategy Time manipulation, suspend mechanics, phase shifting Price Range $60–$80

The Timey-Wimey deck immerses players in the Doctor Who universe, focusing on time manipulation and suspend mechanics.

This mechanic enables strategic plays, such as delaying opponents’ actions or accelerating one’s own. Core strategies involve manipulating the timing of spells and abilities, creating a dynamic and unpredictable gameplay experience.

Notable cards like The Day of the Doctor provide significant value and board control, while companions such as Amy Pond and Astrid Peth offer additional synergies and support.

If you’re new to Commander or want a refresher on the basics, check out our guide on how to play MTG/Magic: The Gathering before diving into this deck.

Players love the flavor and how well the deck captures iconic Doctor Who moments through mechanics like time counters. Some mention that while it’s fun and thematic, it can feel a bit slower compared to more aggressive EDH decks.

Why we chose it The Doctor Who Commander Deck – Timey-Wimey was selected for its innovative approach to time manipulation and its faithful representation of the Doctor Who theme.

My Verdict: Timey-Wimey offers a compelling blend of strategic depth and thematic immersion. Its focus on time manipulation mechanics provides a fresh and exciting gameplay experience, making it a must-have for collectors and players seeking a unique Commander deck.

FAQs

What is the best MTG commander precon?

The best MTG Commander precon depends on your playstyle. Decks like Duskmourn House of Horror and Modern Horizons 3 – Eldrazi Incursion are highly rated for both playability and value. They offer strong synergies, unique mechanics, and high upgrade potential.

What are MTG precons?

MTG precons are preconstructed decks designed for the Commander format. They come ready to play, featuring a balanced mix of creatures, spells, and a designated commander. Precons are ideal for beginners, casual players, or collectors who want a playable deck without building from scratch.

Are all Commander precons legal?

Yes, all official Commander precons released by Wizards of the Coast are legal in sanctioned Commander games. However, older precons may contain cards banned in the format, so it’s important to check the current banned and restricted list before playing in official events or tournaments.

How many Commander Precons are there?

Wizards of the Coast has released dozens of Commander precons across multiple sets, including yearly product lines like Commander 2020, Commander 2021, and special sets like Modern Horizons 3. The total number continues to grow each year, providing a wide variety of decks for different strategies and themes.

Are the Commander precon decks balanced?

If you’re only playing precons against precons, the experience is usually fair. Against fully tuned Commander decks, precons can feel underpowered until you start upgrading them with stronger staples or additional synergy pieces.