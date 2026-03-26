15 Best Enchantments in MTG in 2026: Crafting A Perfect Deck

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The best enchantments MTG has to offer are amazing key pieces that push your win condition. No matter if you’re looking to buff your guys, ramp your mana gain, or punish your opponent, the right enchantment can rapidly back your opponent into a corner and land you the win, making them one of the most important card types in the game.

Because MTG has so many cards, sifting through all the available enchantments in the game is a monumental challenge, but luckily, I’m here to help. In this guide, we’ll walk through 15 great enchantments for multiple colors, each of which provides value in its own unique way .

15 Best Enchantments MTG Deckbuilders Should Consider Adding

Again, this is by no means a comprehensive list of all the best enchantments MTG has; we’d probably reach dissertation levels if we looked at the whole library. However, these 15 cards distinguish themselves either via their power, efficiency, flexibility, and deckbuilding impact, making each of them a worthy addition to any deck.

Without further ado, let’s get to it.

1. Urza’s Saga [Best Generic Enchantment Land]

Mana Cost N/A Card Type Enchantment Land Primary Role 0/1-cost artifact tutor, also makes free mana Playable Formats Modern, Legacy, Commander, Oathbreaker, Vintage (restricted)

Like many of Magic: The Gathering’s strongest cards, Urza’s Saga’s incredible power lies beneath an unassuming surface. A further look will reveal that this enchantment land does a ton on its own: it not only generates mana, but also tutors a 0 or 1-cost artifact from your library, effectively making it a stand-in for the best mana rocks.

Artifact decks might also like Urza’s Saga for its self-buffing token, but really, it’s all about the sheer number of targets that it can fetch. That ability, combined with how generic Urza’s Saga is, means that this card is one of the best enchantments MTG players can use, period.

★ Best Generic Enchantment Land Urza’s Saga Shop on TCGPlayer

2. Underworld Breach [Best Spell Doubling Enchantment]

Mana Cost 1R Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Reusing cards from your graveyard Playable Formats Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, Historic, Brawl, Timeless, Penny

Underworld Breach’s claim to fame is simple: you can cast cards from your graveyard so long as you can pay the cost. What’s better than casting one of the best instants in MTG for your opener? Casting it again, that’s what.

There are a ton of applications for Underworld Breach, ranging from something as simple as bringing your guys back to using a spell over and over again. Breach is one of the best enchantments MTG players can use, especially with its ability to score deterministic wins straight from the graveyard.

★ Best Spell Doubling Enchantment Underworld Breach Shop on TCGPlayer

3. Doubling Season [Best Token Ramping Enchantment]

Mana Cost 4G Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Doubles counters and tokens Playable Formats All but Pauper

When it comes to outscaling your opponent with tokens or counters, you can’t go wrong with Doubling Season. For a pretty hefty 4G, Doubling Season doubles any counters or tokens you put into play, throwing any discussions of balance out the window for the best Planeswalkers or any token-dependent strategies.

Do keep in mind that while Doubling Season is one of the best enchantments MTG players will use for an overwhelming resource advantage, it’s also a top priority for removal, especially if you’re using it with a powerful token commander.

★ Best Token Ramping Enchantment Doubling Season Shop on TCGPlayer

4. Necropotence [Best Life to Card Draw Enchantment]

Mana Cost BBB Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Trades life for draw power at a 1:1 ratio Playable Formats Commander, Oathbreaker, Brawl, Timeless, Vintage (restricted)

Simple, elegant, and utterly broken: all these perfectly describe Necropotence, one of the best MTG cards in terms of raw power, and a card I utterly adore. Essentially, you can pay X life to draw X cards, making this one of the best enchantments MTG players can use, period.

Necropotence stands as the paragon of Black’s philosophy of winning by any means necessary. Winning the game with 1 life doesn’t matter if you spent 19 of it drawing game-winning pieces like the top colorless cards in MTG. With how much card advantage it offers you, once you try Necropotence, you’ll never go back.

★ Best Life to Card Draw Enchantment Necropotence Shop on TCGPlayer

5. Rhystic Study [Best Early Game Blue Enchantment]

Mana Cost 2U Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Passive card draw that may also slow opponent Playable Formats Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, Historic, Brawl, Timeless, Pauper

Rhystic Study is a very common card in the best Commander decks, and heck, any deck that can run Blue. Its effect is simple yet effective: any spell your opponent casts either costs 1 more, or they let you draw a card. That’s all it does, and yet it’s one of the best enchantments MTG players can include in their decks.

Because of its wording, Rhystic Study’s power is massively amplified in Commander since each opponent will have to contend with it. Coupled with its low colored mana commitment (just U), expect to see this card a lot, no matter if you’re running against the strong vampire Commanders or mighty angel Commanders.

★ Best Early Game Blue Enchantment Rhystic Study Shop on TCGPlayer

6. Smothering Tithe [Best White Mana Generation Enchantment]

Mana Cost 3W Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Passive mana generation, punishes opponent’s card draw Playable Formats Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, Historic, Brawl, Timeless, Penny

Lots of the best enchantments MTG has usually deal with making mana. On the flip side, we have Smothering Tithe, a mighty card that offers its caster explosive mana generation while punishing opponents for drawing cards. Your opponent pays 2 when they draw, or you get an artifact you can sac for 1 mana of any color.

On top of this ridiculous mana generation, keep in mind that Smothering Tithe is also great at reigning in opponents. An added 2 cost to any spell (should they choose not to give you the token) is a considerable roadblock for any player. Just make sure you’ve got this card in a nice MTG sleeve, as it’ll give your opponent lots of problems.

★ Best White Mana Generation Enchantment Smothering Tithe Shop on TCGPlayer

7. Mystic Remora [Best Draw and Denial Enchantment]

Mana Cost U, has cumulative upkeep of 1 Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Card draw per noncreature your opponent plays Playable Formats Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, Historic, Brawl, Timeless, Pauper

A lot of the best enchantments MTG has for players are, unsurprisingly, Blue. Mystic Remora is yet another of these cards. This enchantment has a simple yet powerful effect: it adds a cost of 4 to any noncreature spell an opponent plays, or you draw a card.

In the early game, this nets you some early advantage; in the late game, it massively hampers your opponent’s ability to combo. Either way, Mystic Remora is a powerful draw and denial tool, all for the low, low cost of U.

★ Best Draw and Denial Enchantment Mystic Remora Shop on TCGPlayer

8. Sylvan Library [Best Green Scry Enchantment]

Mana Cost 1G Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Scry 3 per turn, optional extra draw Playable Formats Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker

Most of the best enchantments MTG has to offer its players are Blue, but Green’s not going to take that lying down. While it’s not free card draw, Library effectively lets you scry 3 during your draw step. With this enchantment, you’dig deep and fetch key combo pieces, like the best mythic rares in MTG you’ve kept hidden in your deck.

As a bonus, you can choose to keep the 2 extra cards you drew at the cost of 4 life each. It’s not as effective as, say, Necropotence, but this can be especially powerful if you’ve got a way to recover life.

★ Best Green Scry Enchantment Sylvan Library Shop on TCGPlayer

9. Blood Moon [Best Non-Basic Land Counter Enchantment]

Mana Cost 2R Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Shuts down all non-basic lands Playable Formats Modern, Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, Brawl, Timeless

The strongest dual lands in MTG giving you a hard time? Hit ‘em with Blood Moon, possibly the strongest mana denial enchantment in the game. Its effect is deceptively simple: all non-basic lands are now ordinary mountains. This means that not even the mighty Urza’s Saga is safe.

While it’s definitely not a silver bullet against every deck, it’s still one of the best enchantments MTG has when it comes to locking out greedy non-basic land strategies. Blood Moon can also single-handedly shut down multi-color decks that are reliant on non-basics to generate the mana they need on demand, so that’s nice too.

★ Best Non-Basic Land Counter Enchantment Blood Moon Shop on TCGPlayer

10. Survival of the Fittest [Best Creature Tutor Enchantment]

Mana Cost 1G Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Peerless creature tutoring Playable Formats Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker

Green strategies tend to run with a bunch of powerful monsters, and so the most powerful enchantment MTG has to offer this color is unsurprisingly creature-focused. Survival of the Fittest is that enchantment, and its effect allows you to add any creature from your deck to your hand, at the cost of G and discarding a creature.

This means that you effectively have cheap creature tutoring that applies to any of your creatures, whether they’re weenies or awesome, fantastic monsters from the best MTG collector booster boxes, meaning you’ve got matchless consistency when it comes to creature-based strategies.

★ Best Creature Tutor Enchantment Survival of the Fittest Shop on TCGPlayer

11. Mirari’s Wake [Best Mana Doubling Enchantment]

Mana Cost 3GW Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Doubles mana gain, also +1/+1 for all your creatures Playable Formats Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker

There are lots of ways to make mana in MTG, but doubling your mana gain is always a potentially game-winning effect. Mirari’s Wake does just that: every time you tap a mana (no matter if it’s a basic or one of the best lands in MTG), you also get 1 mana of each type produced. Oh, and it also comes with a +1/+1 for all your guys, so that’s nice.

Because of its incredible effect, Mirari’s Wake is even better if you can ramp into it. Even a simple Sol Ring can help you bring out this monster of an enchantment much faster.

★ Best Mana Doubling Enchantment Mirari’s Wake Shop on TCGPlayer

12. Aura Shards [Best Artifact Counter Enchantment]

Mana Cost 1GW Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Gives you access to easy artifact/enchantment destruction Playable Formats Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker

Make no mistake: while you’re out here looking for the best enchantment MTG has for your specific deck, other players will be doing the same. Luckily, if you’re running Green and White, Aura Shards lets all of your creatures pop one artifact or enchantment when they enter play, for just 1GW. Simple, yet brutally effective.

I don’t think I need to spell out just how potent Aura Shards is, especially since all the enchantments on this list (and beyond) pack some pretty nasty effects. But as a nice side effect, its on-summon pop effect means that Aura Shards spells certain doom for any artifact creature deck.

★ Best Artifact Counter Enchantment Aura Shards Shop on TCGPlayer

13. Animate Dead [Best Revival Enchantment]

Mana Cost 1B Card Type Enchant Aura (creature in a graveyard) Primary Role Cheap revival; can cheat out big monsters Playable Formats Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker

Most cards that let you cheat out monsters usually come with an extra cost. Not so with Animate Dead, which is, without question, the most efficient reanimation enchantment in the game. When this card enters play, you revive a creature from either graveyard, put it under control, and give it a massive penalty of (wait for it) -1/0.

The real kicker here is that Animate Dead has no cost attached to it, aside from the 1B to put it into play. This means that Animate Dead can revive key combo pieces, steal monsters from your opponent, and play high-cost monsters super early in a match. Little wonder it’s one of the best enchantments MTG has for Black decks.

★ Best Revival Enchantment Animate Dead Shop on TCGPlayer

14. Grave Pact [Best Creature Sacrifice Enchantment]

Mana Cost 1BBB Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Massive creature removal Playable Formats Modern, Legacy, Vintage, Commander, Oathbreaker, Historic, Brawl, Timeless, Penny

Black’s entire “sacrificing things for power” gig is already pretty cool, but it can be even better with Grave Pact, which essentially forces your opponent to play the same game as you. This ruthless control enchantment makes it so that whenever one of your creatures dies, your opponent must sacrifice a creature too.

Even the puniest of creatures becomes a dire threat when Grave Pact hits the field. The 1:1 trade is fantastic for virtually every Black deck (especially if you side one into one of MTG’s great Commander precons) but really shines when used with lots of weenies and tokens, as well as ways to sacrifice them to gain an advantage.

★ Best Creature Sacrifice Enchantment Grave Pact Shop on TCGPlayer

15. Omniscience [Best Game Ending Enchantment]

Mana Cost 7UUU Card Type Enchantment Primary Role Makes mana costs optional Playable Formats All but Pauper and Penny

Magic: The Gathering is largely defined by its mana economy. You can only play 1 land per turn, and so many decks have to use ramp cards to increase their income. Omniscience, on the other hand, doesn’t care about all that. When Omniscience is in play, you can play any card from your hand, completely disregarding its mana cost. It’s as broken as it sounds.

Such a game-warping effect naturally doesn’t come cheap, and so most Omniscience decks aim to put it into play as early as possible. This can be accomplished via ramp (as usual), though recent decks have paired it with cards like Kona, Rescue Beastie. Still, once it hits the field, Omniscience doesn’t suffer from having no mana for a follow-up.

★ Best Game Ending Enchantment Omniscience Shop on TCGPlayer

How Do Enchantments Work in MTG?

Enchantments in Magic: The Gathering occupy a special niche. While they’re also magic spells, enchantments differ from the fire-and-forget nature of sorceries or the responsiveness of instants. Instead, enchantments are a permanent presence on the battlefield, exerting continuous effects so long as they stay up.

This means that the best enchantments MTG has are leagues stronger than sorceries or instants, since as long as they remain on the field, they’ll continue applying their effects. Unfortunately, this also makes them prime removal targets: blow up an enchantment, and its effects go poof.

While that might not exactly inspire confidence, bear in mind that enchantments are strong enough to influence game pacing, decision-making, and deckbuilding. Taking an example from the list above, a Rhystic Study means that you’ll either draw more cards or that your opponent will constantly be down 1 mana.

This power is further amplified in the Commander format, as the more players there are on the field, the bigger the scope of your effects.

Before you add an enchantment to your deck, keep the following characteristics in mind:

They’re slow. Many enchantments don’t do anything for you on the turn they’re played, and they activate at sorcery speed. Even the best enchantments in MTG take time to come online.

Many enchantments don’t do anything for you on the turn they’re played, and they activate at sorcery speed. Even the best enchantments in MTG take time to come online. They have a big mana opportunity cost. When you play an enchantment (especially on curve), you typically forgo casting any other spells that turn.

When you play an enchantment (especially on curve), you typically forgo casting any other spells that turn. They are proactive, not reactive. Enchantments are typically played on the offense. Even defensive enchantments aggressively lock out or punish your opponent for doing stuff.

Enchantments are typically played on the offense. Even defensive enchantments aggressively lock out or punish your opponent for doing stuff. They’re big targets. Smart players will make it a priority to destroy your strongest enchantments before you can get too much mileage out of them.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Enchantments in MTG

Even with all these considerations, the best enchantments MTG has in its massive library are 100% worth using for their sheer might and capacity to turbocharge your game plan. No matter if you’re planning to flood the field, sling spells, or turtle your way to victory, there are all great enchantments for those.

Just remember: there’s no such thing as a perfect card in a vacuum, and despite the strength of the best enchantments MTG has, always remember to play test.

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