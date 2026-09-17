6 Best Video Game Tester Jobs You Can Land in 2026

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Video game tester jobs are real, and they pay in more ways than most people expect. The quickest route is through PlaytestCloud, with quick paid sessions and no interview required. The slower, better-paying route runs through a direct QA hire at a studio like Keywords Studios, starting new testers well above minimum wage. Electronic Arts sits somewhere in between, with entry contract pay lower to start but real room to climb.

The fast route pays genuinely little money, and the slow route takes an actual application and hiring process. Both are honest paths. This guide ranks six real ways to walk either one , with every platform and employer named, checked against current pay, and screened against the fee-charging scams that circle every search for video game tester jobs.

Are Video Game Tester Jobs Actually Realistic?

Yes, but only two of the six video game tester jobs ranked below pay enough to live on. The rest hand over supplemental income measured in tens of dollars a week. This also answers how much do game testers make.

Which track fits comes down to one real choice. A real QA job means an application, an interview, and a paycheck. A gig app means no interview, but a small per-session payout instead.

Entry-level QA testers at Keywords Studios and Side earn $18 to $33 an hour. QA counts as a genuine entry point into the games industry, since it’s one of the only departments that regularly hires without a portfolio or a degree. Most testers who stay a year or two move on into senior QA titles, automation testing, or production roles.

Contractor and temp QA assignments at Electronic Arts start as low as $11 to $15.50 an hour depending on shift, climbing toward $25 to $45 an hour once a permanent QA Tester title lands.

The gig-app side of this list, PlaytestCloud, BetaTesting.com, and Applause, pays far less per hour, but skips the hiring process entirely, which suits anyone chasing video game tester jobs as a side income stream rather than a career.

Zero QA experience today points toward the gig apps first. Applying to Keywords Studios and Electronic Arts in parallel costs nothing and doesn’t compete for time. For a wider look at gaming income beyond testing, see the best side hustles for gamers.

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6 Best Video Game Tester Jobs You Can Actually Apply For

Each entry below covers real pay, exactly how to apply, and the one mistake that trips up most first-time applicants. They’re ranked from the widest volume of open roles down to the fastest single-session payout, so start wherever matches how much time is actually available for video game tester jobs.

1. Keywords Studios: Best Overall for Volume of Real Openings

Keywords Studios pays LQA and functionality testers $18 to $32 an hour, and it’s the single largest third-party game-services company in the world. Running QA and localization testing for dozens of major publishers out of more than 70 facilities across 26 countries means more entry-level openings posted at any given time than almost anyone else on this list of video game tester jobs.

Requirements stay light for entry roles, usually listed as “Game Tester” or “Functionality Tester”, with no degree required, though some regions run a short skills assessment before an offer goes out.

Startup cost sits at $0, and the hiring pipeline, from application to offer, typically takes one to a few weeks depending on studio location. For the fuller QA career roadmap beyond this one role, see how to become a game tester.

Common mistake: searching only for the word “tester.” Keywords Studios lists these roles under regional studio brands and locations instead of one global posting, so a broader search on its own careers site catches far more open video game tester jobs than a generic job board search does.

Most Open Roles Keywords Studios 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Entry-level LQA testers earn $18 to $32 an hour, one of the widest-volume picks among video game tester jobs. Browse Open Roles

2. Electronic Arts: Best for Landing Work Directly With a Major Publisher

Entry-level, temporary QA contract roles at Electronic Arts start around $11 to $15.50 an hour depending on shift, climbing to $25 to $45 an hour once a standing QA Tester title lands. This is one of the only routes among video game tester jobs into a name-brand publisher rather than a third-party services vendor.

It usually runs through a staffing partner, commonly PRO Unlimited, on a 90-day contract rather than a direct EA offer letter, a real first step toward working inside a studio that ships games players actually know.

Here’s how to actually get in the door:

Create a candidate account at ea.com/careers and search current QA and testing openings by studio and location

Apply directly if EA is hiring in-house, or apply through the named staffing partner if the listing routes through one

Expect a paid, full 40-hour training week, Monday to Friday, before the assignment starts

Be ready to show real familiarity with the platforms, genres, and games EA ships, since listings specifically screen for “avid player” knowledge

Common mistake: confusing this entry contract-tester band with the six-figure salaries quoted for “QA Engineer” roles. Those sit several tiers above an entry tester position among video game tester jobs, not the baseline a first-time applicant should expect.

Major Publisher Electronic Arts 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Entry contract testers start near $11 to $15.50 an hour, one of the few video game tester jobs at a name-brand publisher. See EA Careers

3. Side (Formerly PTW): Best Alternative QA Employer

LQA game testers at Side, the 30-year-old game-services company formerly branded PTW, earn $18 to $33 an hour, a band nearly identical to Keywords Studios. Side now runs QA, localization, art, and player-support work for major titles out of more than 40 studios in 15 countries, worth applying to alongside Keywords Studios rather than instead of it.

Applying through side.inc/careers rather than the old ptw.com domain matters, since that older link now redirects there. No degree is required for entry Functionality Tester roles, startup cost sits at $0, and hiring and first payroll run on a normal employee timeline of weeks, not days.

Common mistake: bookmarking or reapplying to old PTW job posts, some of which went stale after the rebrand, instead of searching current listings under the Side name for these video game tester jobs.

Second Application Track Side (formerly PTW) 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. LQA testers earn $18 to $33 an hour, a strong second application track among video game tester jobs. View Side Careers

4. Applause (uTest): Best for Flexible Freelance Testing Income

Applause‘s uTest community pays $10 to $50 per completed test cycle and $3 to $100 per approved bug, depending on severity. Unlike Keywords Studios or EA, this isn’t employment: it’s freelance crowdtesting, paid per project instead of per hour, with games as one category among many software and app clients on the platform.

One accepted cycle plus a couple of strong bug reports can realistically land $30 to $80 in a week when work is available. Joining runs free through the uTest Academy, which trains and qualifies new testers before paid projects open up, with no fee at any stage.

Payouts run on a fixed twice-monthly schedule, so timing that first payment depends on when a cycle gets accepted, not on when it finishes. For the wider list of paid-testing platforms beyond this one, see how to test games for money.

Common mistake: treating these video game tester jobs on Applause as steady income. Most testers use it as supplemental cash on top of a main job, since project flow among video game tester jobs here stays unpredictable.

Freelance, Not Employment Applause (uTest) 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, pays $10 to $50 per test cycle, a flexible freelance pick among video game tester jobs. Join uTest Free

5. BetaTesting.com: Best for Beginners With Zero Experience

BetaTesting.com pays $10 to $15 for a 30-minute test and $15 to $30 for a 45- to 60-minute test, with multi-day game and multiplayer test cycles paying more on top of that. It’s built around profile-matching, not an application, making it one of the easiest video game tester jobs at home to actually start.

Anyone 18 or older can sign up today and start receiving invites once their profile, covering devices, interests, and demographics, is complete. Joining runs entirely free, and any fee shown on the site goes to the companies commissioning tests, never to testers.

Payment runs through Tremendous, as PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards, typically within 7 days after a project ends. For adjacent, non-game testing income, see get paid to test products at home.

Common mistake: expecting frequent invites immediately. Testers with a thin profile typically wait longer between offers than someone with a track record built up across these video game tester jobs.

Easiest to Start BetaTesting.com 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join, pays $10 to $30 per test, one of the easiest video game tester jobs to start today. Sign Up Free

6. PlaytestCloud: Best for Quick, No-Commitment Sessions

PlaytestCloud pays $5 to $9 for a 15-minute playtest and survey, paid per session with no minimum payout threshold to clear before redeeming it. There’s no interview and no ongoing commitment, making this the closest thing on this list to a true remote video game tester job that starts today.

Signing up leads to invites for tests matching device and profile, followed by recording a session and getting paid. Onboarding itself stays unpaid, and payment lands within about 3 days of finishing a test, through Tremendous, as gift cards, virtual bank cards, or PayPal.

The catch is frequency: most testers get invited to a paid session only once or twice a month. This genuinely works best stacked alongside one of the higher-paying employer routes above, not as standalone income among video game tester jobs.

Common mistake: recording longer than the requested session length hoping for a bigger payout. The reward stays fixed per invitation regardless of time spent, so extra effort adds nothing to these video game tester jobs.

No Interview Needed PlaytestCloud 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Pays $5 to $9 per 15-minute session, the quickest no-commitment pick among video game tester jobs. Become a Tester

How These Six Video Game Tester Jobs Compare

These six video game tester jobs split cleanly into two groups: direct employment and freelance or gig testing. A side-by-side view of pay and payout timing is worth more here than in a list where every entry works the same way. If testing turns out not to be the fit once you’ve compared the numbers, 27 best online side hustles covers options beyond it.

Platform / Employer Pay Startup Cost Time to First Payout How Passive Is It? Keywords Studios $18-$32/hr $0 Weeks (hiring + payroll cycle) Active: scheduled shifts Electronic Arts $11-$15.50/hr (temp); $25-$45/hr (standing) $0 Weeks (hiring + payroll cycle) Active: scheduled shifts Side (formerly PTW) $18-$33/hr $0 Weeks (hiring + payroll cycle) Active: scheduled shifts Applause (uTest) $10-$50/cycle, $3-$100/bug $0 Twice-monthly payout schedule Semi-passive: apply per project BetaTesting.com $10-$30/test $0 About 7 days after project ends Semi-passive: apply per test PlaytestCloud $5-$9/15-min session $0 About 3 days per session Semi-passive: apply per session

The employer roles pay more per hour, but they also come with a schedule, shift assignments, and a manager. Treat that last column as a measure of how much control you keep over your own time for these video game tester jobs, not as a judgment of which option is better overall.

Boost Your Income Between Testing Gigs With Play-to-Earn Apps

While you wait on a Keywords Studios or EA application, or between PlaytestCloud invites, a small set of gaming reward apps pay real cash for time you’re already spending on games, where you can make money by playing games. None of these replace a QA paycheck, but they fill the gaps at zero cost to join.

Bigcash offers a $1 minimum payout, one of the lowest thresholds around for cashing out small amounts quickly instead of waiting to build up a bigger balance. Kashkick rounds out the set with free entry and rewards tied to gameplay and simple tasks, a solid third option worth stacking alongside the other two. Both require signups to be 18 or older.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $1 Free

Snakzy, Eneba‘s own play-to-earn app, pays out from a $35 minimum with no cost to join, and rewards gameplay achievements and tasks rather than testing work specifically. This makes Snakzy one of the best game apps to win real money. Free signup and a steady stream of simple ways to earn make it worth keeping open between video game tester jobs and gigs.

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What Doesn’t Work

The single biggest risk in searching for video game tester jobs isn’t a bad-paying job, it’s a fee-charging fake one. The FTC has flagged a real surge in job-like scams built around exactly this kind of search, with losses climbing sharply in recent years.

Any upfront fee, ever : a real employer or platform never asks for payment for a starter kit, certification, software, or training materials before starting.

: a real employer or platform never asks for payment for a starter kit, certification, software, or training materials before starting. The small payout, then deposit your own money pivot : some schemes pay out a small real amount early to build trust, then ask victims to deposit their own funds to unlock a bigger payout. That money is gone once sent, and crypto is the preferred way scammers collect it.

: some schemes pay out a small real amount early to build trust, then ask victims to deposit their own funds to unlock a bigger payout. That money is gone once sent, and crypto is the preferred way scammers collect it. Unsolicited texts or DMs claiming to be a recruiter : applying directly through a company’s own domain, ea.com, keywordsstudios.com, side.inc, playtestcloud.com, utest.com, betatesting.com, beats clicking a link inside a text or social message, even one naming a real employer from this list.

: applying directly through a company’s own domain, ea.com, keywordsstudios.com, side.inc, playtestcloud.com, utest.com, betatesting.com, beats clicking a link inside a text or social message, even one naming a real employer from this list. “Guaranteed $40 an hour, no experience, hiring today” ads: none of the six real methods above promise a flat guaranteed rate with instant hiring and zero vetting. That mismatch with published pay is itself the tell.

None of these tactics take special detection skills to catch. They all hinge on getting a payment, a deposit, or a click somewhere off a platform’s own domain, and skipping that one step is usually enough to dodge the entire pitch.

Final Verdict on Video Game Tester Jobs

The strongest video game tester jobs right now split into two honest categories. Real employer roles, Keywords Studios, Electronic Arts, and Side, pay $15 to $45 an hour. Gig-testing apps, PlaytestCloud, BetaTesting.com, and Applause, pay $5 to $50 per session or cycle with no hiring process. The employer route works as a career on-ramp into the games industry, while the gig-app route suits anyone wanting to start the same day.

Zero experience points toward PlaytestCloud and BetaTesting.com first. A real paycheck means applying to Keywords Studios and Electronic Arts in parallel this week, with an Applause profile built alongside for steady freelance flexibility. Snakzy is worth opening between applications too, paying out from a $35 minimum with zero cost to join. Browsing open roles at Keywords Studios today is the strongest overall starting point among these video game tester jobs.

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