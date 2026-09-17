6 Best Video Game Tester Jobs You Can Land in 2026
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QUICK VERDICT
Keywords Studios offers the widest volume of entry-level tester openings among video game tester jobs, at $18 to $32 an hour. PlaytestCloud and Beta Testing.com start fastest with zero experience. Any fee-to-start offer is a scam. Apply to Keywords Studios.
Video game tester jobs are real, and they pay in more ways than most people expect. The quickest route is through PlaytestCloud, with quick paid sessions and no interview required. The slower, better-paying route runs through a direct QA hire at a studio like Keywords Studios, starting new testers well above minimum wage. Electronic Arts sits somewhere in between, with entry contract pay lower to start but real room to climb.
The fast route pays genuinely little money, and the slow route takes an actual application and hiring process. Both are honest paths. This guide ranks six real ways to walk either one, with every platform and employer named, checked against current pay, and screened against the fee-charging scams that circle every search for video game tester jobs.
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Are Video Game Tester Jobs Actually Realistic?
Yes, but only two of the six video game tester jobs ranked below pay enough to live on. The rest hand over supplemental income measured in tens of dollars a week. This also answers how much do game testers make.
Which track fits comes down to one real choice. A real QA job means an application, an interview, and a paycheck. A gig app means no interview, but a small per-session payout instead.
Entry-level QA testers at Keywords Studios and Side earn $18 to $33 an hour. QA counts as a genuine entry point into the games industry, since it’s one of the only departments that regularly hires without a portfolio or a degree. Most testers who stay a year or two move on into senior QA titles, automation testing, or production roles.
Contractor and temp QA assignments at Electronic Arts start as low as $11 to $15.50 an hour depending on shift, climbing toward $25 to $45 an hour once a permanent QA Tester title lands.
The gig-app side of this list, PlaytestCloud, BetaTesting.com, and Applause, pays far less per hour, but skips the hiring process entirely, which suits anyone chasing video game tester jobs as a side income stream rather than a career.
Zero QA experience today points toward the gig apps first. Applying to Keywords Studios and Electronic Arts in parallel costs nothing and doesn’t compete for time. For a wider look at gaming income beyond testing, see the best side hustles for gamers.
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6 Best Video Game Tester Jobs You Can Actually Apply For
Each entry below covers real pay, exactly how to apply, and the one mistake that trips up most first-time applicants. They’re ranked from the widest volume of open roles down to the fastest single-session payout, so start wherever matches how much time is actually available for video game tester jobs.
1. Keywords Studios: Best Overall for Volume of Real Openings
Keywords Studios pays LQA and functionality testers $18 to $32 an hour, and it’s the single largest third-party game-services company in the world. Running QA and localization testing for dozens of major publishers out of more than 70 facilities across 26 countries means more entry-level openings posted at any given time than almost anyone else on this list of video game tester jobs.
Requirements stay light for entry roles, usually listed as “Game Tester” or “Functionality Tester”, with no degree required, though some regions run a short skills assessment before an offer goes out.
Startup cost sits at $0, and the hiring pipeline, from application to offer, typically takes one to a few weeks depending on studio location. For the fuller QA career roadmap beyond this one role, see how to become a game tester.
Common mistake: searching only for the word “tester.” Keywords Studios lists these roles under regional studio brands and locations instead of one global posting, so a broader search on its own careers site catches far more open video game tester jobs than a generic job board search does.
2. Electronic Arts: Best for Landing Work Directly With a Major Publisher
Entry-level, temporary QA contract roles at Electronic Arts start around $11 to $15.50 an hour depending on shift, climbing to $25 to $45 an hour once a standing QA Tester title lands. This is one of the only routes among video game tester jobs into a name-brand publisher rather than a third-party services vendor.
It usually runs through a staffing partner, commonly PRO Unlimited, on a 90-day contract rather than a direct EA offer letter, a real first step toward working inside a studio that ships games players actually know.
Here’s how to actually get in the door:
- Create a candidate account at ea.com/careers and search current QA and testing openings by studio and location
- Apply directly if EA is hiring in-house, or apply through the named staffing partner if the listing routes through one
- Expect a paid, full 40-hour training week, Monday to Friday, before the assignment starts
- Be ready to show real familiarity with the platforms, genres, and games EA ships, since listings specifically screen for “avid player” knowledge
Common mistake: confusing this entry contract-tester band with the six-figure salaries quoted for “QA Engineer” roles. Those sit several tiers above an entry tester position among video game tester jobs, not the baseline a first-time applicant should expect.
3. Side (Formerly PTW): Best Alternative QA Employer
LQA game testers at Side, the 30-year-old game-services company formerly branded PTW, earn $18 to $33 an hour, a band nearly identical to Keywords Studios. Side now runs QA, localization, art, and player-support work for major titles out of more than 40 studios in 15 countries, worth applying to alongside Keywords Studios rather than instead of it.
Applying through side.inc/careers rather than the old ptw.com domain matters, since that older link now redirects there. No degree is required for entry Functionality Tester roles, startup cost sits at $0, and hiring and first payroll run on a normal employee timeline of weeks, not days.
Common mistake: bookmarking or reapplying to old PTW job posts, some of which went stale after the rebrand, instead of searching current listings under the Side name for these video game tester jobs.
4. Applause (uTest): Best for Flexible Freelance Testing Income
Applause‘s uTest community pays $10 to $50 per completed test cycle and $3 to $100 per approved bug, depending on severity. Unlike Keywords Studios or EA, this isn’t employment: it’s freelance crowdtesting, paid per project instead of per hour, with games as one category among many software and app clients on the platform.
One accepted cycle plus a couple of strong bug reports can realistically land $30 to $80 in a week when work is available. Joining runs free through the uTest Academy, which trains and qualifies new testers before paid projects open up, with no fee at any stage.
Payouts run on a fixed twice-monthly schedule, so timing that first payment depends on when a cycle gets accepted, not on when it finishes. For the wider list of paid-testing platforms beyond this one, see how to test games for money.
Common mistake: treating these video game tester jobs on Applause as steady income. Most testers use it as supplemental cash on top of a main job, since project flow among video game tester jobs here stays unpredictable.
5. BetaTesting.com: Best for Beginners With Zero Experience
BetaTesting.com pays $10 to $15 for a 30-minute test and $15 to $30 for a 45- to 60-minute test, with multi-day game and multiplayer test cycles paying more on top of that. It’s built around profile-matching, not an application, making it one of the easiest video game tester jobs at home to actually start.
Anyone 18 or older can sign up today and start receiving invites once their profile, covering devices, interests, and demographics, is complete. Joining runs entirely free, and any fee shown on the site goes to the companies commissioning tests, never to testers.
Payment runs through Tremendous, as PayPal, bank transfer, or gift cards, typically within 7 days after a project ends. For adjacent, non-game testing income, see get paid to test products at home.
Common mistake: expecting frequent invites immediately. Testers with a thin profile typically wait longer between offers than someone with a track record built up across these video game tester jobs.
6. PlaytestCloud: Best for Quick, No-Commitment Sessions
PlaytestCloud pays $5 to $9 for a 15-minute playtest and survey, paid per session with no minimum payout threshold to clear before redeeming it. There’s no interview and no ongoing commitment, making this the closest thing on this list to a true remote video game tester job that starts today.
Signing up leads to invites for tests matching device and profile, followed by recording a session and getting paid. Onboarding itself stays unpaid, and payment lands within about 3 days of finishing a test, through Tremendous, as gift cards, virtual bank cards, or PayPal.
The catch is frequency: most testers get invited to a paid session only once or twice a month. This genuinely works best stacked alongside one of the higher-paying employer routes above, not as standalone income among video game tester jobs.
Common mistake: recording longer than the requested session length hoping for a bigger payout. The reward stays fixed per invitation regardless of time spent, so extra effort adds nothing to these video game tester jobs.
How These Six Video Game Tester Jobs Compare
These six video game tester jobs split cleanly into two groups: direct employment and freelance or gig testing. A side-by-side view of pay and payout timing is worth more here than in a list where every entry works the same way. If testing turns out not to be the fit once you’ve compared the numbers, 27 best online side hustles covers options beyond it.
|Platform / Employer
|Pay
|Startup Cost
|Time to First Payout
|How Passive Is It?
|Keywords Studios
|$18-$32/hr
|$0
|Weeks (hiring + payroll cycle)
|Active: scheduled shifts
|Electronic Arts
|$11-$15.50/hr (temp); $25-$45/hr (standing)
|$0
|Weeks (hiring + payroll cycle)
|Active: scheduled shifts
|Side (formerly PTW)
|$18-$33/hr
|$0
|Weeks (hiring + payroll cycle)
|Active: scheduled shifts
|Applause (uTest)
|$10-$50/cycle, $3-$100/bug
|$0
|Twice-monthly payout schedule
|Semi-passive: apply per project
|BetaTesting.com
|$10-$30/test
|$0
|About 7 days after project ends
|Semi-passive: apply per test
|PlaytestCloud
|$5-$9/15-min session
|$0
|About 3 days per session
|Semi-passive: apply per session
The employer roles pay more per hour, but they also come with a schedule, shift assignments, and a manager. Treat that last column as a measure of how much control you keep over your own time for these video game tester jobs, not as a judgment of which option is better overall.
Boost Your Income Between Testing Gigs With Play-to-Earn Apps
While you wait on a Keywords Studios or EA application, or between PlaytestCloud invites, a small set of gaming reward apps pay real cash for time you’re already spending on games, where you can make money by playing games. None of these replace a QA paycheck, but they fill the gaps at zero cost to join.
Bigcash offers a $1 minimum payout, one of the lowest thresholds around for cashing out small amounts quickly instead of waiting to build up a bigger balance. Kashkick rounds out the set with free entry and rewards tied to gameplay and simple tasks, a solid third option worth stacking alongside the other two. Both require signups to be 18 or older.
Snakzy, Eneba‘s own play-to-earn app, pays out from a $35 minimum with no cost to join, and rewards gameplay achievements and tasks rather than testing work specifically. This makes Snakzy one of the best game apps to win real money. Free signup and a steady stream of simple ways to earn make it worth keeping open between video game tester jobs and gigs.
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What Doesn’t Work
The single biggest risk in searching for video game tester jobs isn’t a bad-paying job, it’s a fee-charging fake one. The FTC has flagged a real surge in job-like scams built around exactly this kind of search, with losses climbing sharply in recent years.
- Any upfront fee, ever: a real employer or platform never asks for payment for a starter kit, certification, software, or training materials before starting.
- The small payout, then deposit your own money pivot: some schemes pay out a small real amount early to build trust, then ask victims to deposit their own funds to unlock a bigger payout. That money is gone once sent, and crypto is the preferred way scammers collect it.
- Unsolicited texts or DMs claiming to be a recruiter: applying directly through a company’s own domain, ea.com, keywordsstudios.com, side.inc, playtestcloud.com, utest.com, betatesting.com, beats clicking a link inside a text or social message, even one naming a real employer from this list.
- “Guaranteed $40 an hour, no experience, hiring today” ads: none of the six real methods above promise a flat guaranteed rate with instant hiring and zero vetting. That mismatch with published pay is itself the tell.
None of these tactics take special detection skills to catch. They all hinge on getting a payment, a deposit, or a click somewhere off a platform’s own domain, and skipping that one step is usually enough to dodge the entire pitch.
Final Verdict on Video Game Tester Jobs
The strongest video game tester jobs right now split into two honest categories. Real employer roles, Keywords Studios, Electronic Arts, and Side, pay $15 to $45 an hour. Gig-testing apps, PlaytestCloud, BetaTesting.com, and Applause, pay $5 to $50 per session or cycle with no hiring process. The employer route works as a career on-ramp into the games industry, while the gig-app route suits anyone wanting to start the same day.
Zero experience points toward PlaytestCloud and BetaTesting.com first. A real paycheck means applying to Keywords Studios and Electronic Arts in parallel this week, with an Applause profile built alongside for steady freelance flexibility. Snakzy is worth opening between applications too, paying out from a $35 minimum with zero cost to join. Browsing open roles at Keywords Studios today is the strongest overall starting point among these video game tester jobs.
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FAQs
No. Entry-level QA tester roles at Keywords Studios, Side, and Electronic Arts hire mainly on attention to detail and genre knowledge, not a degree or prior QA experience.
Video game tester jobs pay $18 to $33 an hour for direct entry-level QA roles at places like Keywords Studios. Gig apps like PlaytestCloud pay $5 to $9 per short session instead of an hourly wage.
Yes. PlaytestCloud, BetaTesting.com, and Applause all let you test entirely from home, though full-time QA employee roles at Keywords Studios, EA, and Side are mostly on-site or hybrid.
Yes. PlaytestCloud and BetaTesting.com accept first-timers immediately, and Keywords Studios, EA, and Side all hire junior testers without prior QA experience.
You can tell a video game tester job listing is a scam when it asks you to pay upfront for training, software, or a starter kit. The FTC also warns that scammers often send a small real payout first, then ask you to deposit your own money to keep going.
Yes, some do. PlaytestCloud pays about three days after you finish a session, and Applause/uTest settles on a twice-monthly schedule. Most direct QA employee jobs run on a standard biweekly payroll cycle instead.
Yes. QA is one of the few games-industry departments that regularly hires without a portfolio, so it’s a realistic entry point toward other studio roles later.
The fastest way to start applying for video game tester jobs is signing up for PlaytestCloud or BetaTesting.com today, since neither needs an interview. Apply to Keywords Studios, Electronic Arts, and Side in parallel for the higher-paying employee track in video game tester jobs.