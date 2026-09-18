6 Best Highest-Paying Remote Jobs in 2026

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The highest-paying remote jobs in the six-figure salary range are real and attainable this year. Your fastest route to one is applying through a platform built for that specific role, not mass-applying on a generic job board. Every job on this list is ranked by a real, cited salary figure.

How realistic each one is for you depends on what you bring to it. A marketable skill in software, product, design or marketing gets you toward the top of this list. A “no degree” or “no experience” starting point still lands you well above minimum wage, just further down the ranking. So what are the highest-paying remote jobs a real applicant can land right now?

This list is ordered from highest to lowest salary based on the most recent published median or average salary for each role. If you are searching for the highest-paying remote jobs without a degree or highest-paying remote jobs with no experience, we also give the answers further down this page, not just a spot at the top of the ranking.

How Realistic Are the Highest-paying Remote Jobs?

All six salaries below are real, current, verified published figures, not listicle bait. The honest range for a first remote paycheck runs from roughly $70,000 in entry-level sales up to over $166,000 in marketing management, depending on your skillset.The biggest lever isn’t which platform you pick, but whether you already have two to three years of demonstrable experience or a portfolio, since every platform on this list vets for that before pay negotiation starts.

The figure I would trust for someone starting with zero experience is the lower end of the sales and business-development entry, around $70,000. It’s the one role here where no degree and no prior title disqualifies you: Crossover hires on a skills test, not a resume.

If you already have a real skill in code, design, data or marketing, your realistic first-year target sits close to that occupation’s published median, not the aspirational top of the range. If you search for the highest-paying remote jobs at the entry-level, plan to start below the medians quoted here and grow into them over a year or two. Some readers bridge that gap with quicker options, like different ways to earn $1,000 a week while their experience builds.

6 Best highest-paying remote jobs, Ranked by Salary

Each entry below opens with the published salary figure, then the real platform to use and what it actually costs to get started. They’re ranked strictly by published salary, highest to lowest.

Remote marketing managers top this list at a median pay of $166,790 a year, according to the BLS Occupational Outlook Handbook (BLS). Demand for this role isn’t shrinking, since BLS projects 6% employment growth for the role from 2025 to 2035.

Day to day, the job means running paid and organic campaign strategy, owning a budget, and managing a small team or agency relationships.

Himalayas is the platform to use here: a free, independent remote-jobs board with over 100,000 remote listings and built-in filters for timezone, seniority and published salary range.

To start:

Create a free Himalayas profile and filter listings to “Marketing” plus “Remote.”

Use the salary filter to surface only listings that already disclose a range at or near the median.

Lead your application with one measurable campaign result.

Most listings at this level expect 5+ years of marketing experience and a portfolio of measurable campaign outcomes, so this isn’t an entry-level route. A common mistake is applying to hybrid-labeled listings that aren’t actually remote-first.

Free Remote Job Search Himalayas 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free salary-filtered remote job search. Search Himalayas

Remote product managers average $154,803 a year in the United States. This figure is based on just 3 salaries submitted anonymously, so be cautious about treating it as a market rate.

This role means owning a product roadmap, translating user research and data into prioritized features, and working across engineering, design and go-to-market teams. Wellfound, formerly AngelList Talent, is free for candidates and used by over 27,000 startups and more than 10 million candidates.

In applying for such roles, remember to:

Build one Wellfound profile and apply to every remote PM listing with a single click.

Filter to listings that show a cash range at or above $124,000, the 25th percentile above, to avoid underpaying startups.

Message the founder or hiring manager directly through the platform instead of waiting in a queue.

Expect to need 2 to 4 years of product experience and at least one shipped feature or launch to point to. A portfolio or case-study format works better here than a resume.

If you want to start today instead of researching further, building a free Wellfound profile tonight is the fastest first step on this entire list.

Direct to Startup Founders Wellfound 3.9 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free for candidates; remote product managers average $154,803 a year across current listings. Browse Wellfound Jobs

Remote software developers earn a median $135,980 a year, per BLS, and software analysts and testers in the same occupational group earn a median $104,300. Companies use these platforms specifically to skip a slower, cheaper in-house hiring funnel, part of why software development remains one of the highest-paying remote jobs for anyone who already codes.

Specialization in backend infrastructure, mobile or applied AI, plus seniority, push pay well above the median. Turing is free for developers to join. Turing bills the hiring company, not the candidate, and it matches through an AI-scored assessment of coding, domain knowledge and communication. That skills-first gate is what puts it among the more accessible highest-paying remote jobs for someone who already writes code.

To join this remote workforce, follow these steps:

Apply free at Turing‘s site and complete the coding and communication assessment.

Specify you want a long-term engineering placement, not an AI-training gig, if the $100,000-plus range is the goal.

Confirm your quoted hourly rate in writing before starting, since Turing does not disclose its client-side markup.

Turing states it typically looks for at least 3 years of relevant experience, though it doesn’t rule out an exceptional junior developer. The common mistake is assuming the AI-training track’s $15 to $40 an hour rate is what full engineering placements pay. They’re two different products on the same platform, and mixing them up sets a badly wrong expectation. If a placement takes longer than expected, some applicants bridge the gap with quicker cash options. Check out our guide on ways to earn $200 fast while your search continues.

Free for Developers Turing 3.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Free to join; full-time remote engineering roles pay roughly $50 to $100+ an hour. Apply to Turing

Remote data scientists earn a median $120,230 a year, according to BLS. This is one of the fastest-growing roles on this list. For this role, BLS projects 35% employment growth from 2025 to 2035, far above almost any other occupation covered here, keeping data science solidly inside the highest-paying remote jobs bracket

Your work means building and maintaining models, running experiments, and translating data into product or business decisions, usually in Python and SQL plus a cloud stack.

Toptal freelancers keep 100% of their quoted rate, zero commission, with Toptal instead charging the client a markup and a subscription fee, so the platform’s business model never reduces your own take-home.

If you’re interested in these highest-paying remote jobs, make sure to:

Apply through Toptal‘s talent application and select the Data Science track.

Prepare 2 to 3 portfolio projects with a clear before-and-after metric, like accuracy, revenue impact or time saved.

Block out the full 3 to 8 week vetting window instead of expecting a fast placement.

You need a demonstrable portfolio and the ability to pass a live technical interview. The common mistake is giving up mid-vetting because the process feels slow: a 3 to 8 week timeline is normal and by design, not a sign of a stalled application.

Earn during this waiting time through short-term income streams, which we talk about in our guide on ways to earn $2,000 quickly.

Join the Top 3% Toptal 4.8 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. 0% commission to freelancers; remote data scientists make a median $120,230 a year in the broader occupation. Apply to Toptal

Remote UX/UI designers earn a median $104,000 a year, according to BLS data. The role covers user research, wireframing, prototyping and usability testing for web and app products, usually in Figma.

An associate’s degree plus a strong self-built portfolio can be enough to break into freelance UX work at this level. Platforms in this space vet on portfolio quality and interview performance more than formal credentials, making this job a real answer for anyone searching for the highest-paying remote jobs with an associate’s degree.

Braintrust is a talent network where designers keep 100% of their quoted rate. It charges the client a 15% fee instead of taking a cut from talent, with listed rates commonly running $50 to $200 an hour and weekly payment.

Here’s how to join this high-salary remote job:

Apply through Braintrust‘s job board and build a profile with 3 to 5 case studies showing your design process.

Quote your real market rate.

Apply directly to listed enterprise engagements instead of waiting to be matched.

Keep 100% of Your Rate Braintrust 3.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. 0% platform fee to talent; listed UX/UI rates run $50 to $200 an hour, paid weekly. Join Braintrust

Entry-level remote sales and business-development roles have a median salary of around $70,000 a year; the average for that same group runs higher at $82,430. Remote account-executive roles with commission regularly reach an average total compensation of $239,262 once quota is being hit. This is the one entry built for highest-paying remote jobs that don’t need a degree and one of the highest-paying remote jobs with no experience searchers, since hiring here runs on a skills test.

Crossover is a remote-jobs platform built around skills-based hiring, spanning nearly 50 position types with pay from $10,000 to $1,000,000 a year. However, there are complaints on the hiring pipeline and a mandatory productivity-monitoring tool called WorkSmart, which captures periodic screenshots and webcam check-ins.

To apply to these jobs, follow the steps below:

Create a free account at Crossover‘s site and filter to Sales and Business Development roles.

Complete the skills assessment honestly under real time pressure.

Read the WorkSmart monitoring requirements before accepting an offer.

This track keeps its spot among the highest-paying remote jobs without a resume-based gate. A common mistake is accepting an offer without understanding that WorkSmart docks pay for any short window without a captured screenshot or webcam check-in.

No Degree Required Crossover 3.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. No degree needed; skills-tested remote sales roles pay $10,000 to $1,000,000 a year depending on level. Try Crossover

How These Six Compare

Here is how the published pay, entry cost and time to a first paycheck stack up across our six picks of highest-paying remote jobs. Our table below also flags how hands-on each one actually is, alongside the platform you’d use to apply.

Role Median/Avg Pay Platform Startup Cost Time to First Paycheck How Passive? Marketing Manager $166,790/yr Himalayas $0 Standard employer payroll cycle after hire Active, full-time role Product Manager $154,803/yr Wellfound $0 2-4 week startup hiring cycle plus payroll Active, full-time role Software Developer $135,980/yr Turing $0 Bi-monthly (1st and 16th) once matched Active, full-time or contract Data Scientist $120,230/yr Toptal $0 (3-8 week vetting) Standard contract terms after matching Active, contract work UX/UI Designer $104,000/yr Braintrust $0 Weekly, once matched to a project Active, project-based contract Sales / Account Executive $70,000-$239,262/yr Crossover $0 Several-week hiring pipeline, then standard payroll Active, full-time, quota-driven

Make Extra Money While You Search for a Remote Job

The fastest way to add cash while a remote-job application sits in review is a free reward app, not a second job search. Most pay out within days, not months. None of them replace a salary, but they cover real short-term gaps, like a laptop upgrade or a portfolio-hosting fee, while the platforms above run their vetting process for one of these highest-paying remote jobs.

Two real, currently active reward apps worth naming here are Snakzy and Bigcash. Both platforms require you to be at least 18 years old to sign up and cash out, so confirm you meet these requirements before creating an account.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Bigcash $1 Free Freecash $5 Free

Start earning more income today while your applications are in review. Join Snakzy free.

What Doesn’t Work

The fastest way to waste months chasing highest-paying remote jobs is mass-applying through generic job boards without a portfolio or a real skills-test result to show. That strategy will not work for any of the six platforms above, since all six gates on proof, not application count. A handful of specific, avoidable mistakes account for most of the wasted effort readers report.

Chasing the top salary before you have the proof to back it: applying for roles with no portfolio or measurable campaign result to show wastes the platform’s vetting slot and your own time.

applying for roles with no portfolio or measurable campaign result to show wastes the platform’s vetting slot and your own time. Confusing gross pay with take-home pay: roles on this list leave self-employment tax and any platform-side client markup out of the headline number, so budget accordingly.

roles on this list leave self-employment tax and any platform-side client markup out of the headline number, so budget accordingly. Accepting monitoring software terms you have not read: Crossover‘s WorkSmart tool docks pay for gaps without a screenshot or webcam check-in, so read the terms before you accept an offer, not after your first paycheck looks short.

Crossover‘s WorkSmart tool docks pay for gaps without a screenshot or webcam check-in, so read the terms before you accept an offer, not after your first paycheck looks short. Falling for fake remote listings: the Federal Trade Commission warns that job scams often mimic real remote postings and ask for payment or banking details upfront. None of the six platforms above ever charge a candidate to apply.

Avoiding these four mistakes does more for your timeline than any single platform choice does. Treat every highest-paying remote job listing the same way: verify the pay and platform, and read the fine print before you accept.

Final Verdict on these Highest-paying Remote Jobs

The single highest paying remote job on this list by salary is remote marketing manager through Himalayas, at a median $166,790 a year. Toptal‘s data-science track or Turing‘s developer track offers a faster, more skills-based path into six figures for most readers without that background.

For a reader with no degree and no experience, Crossover‘s skills-tested sales track is the honest starting point. Its published median is lower, but it’s the only route here that doesn’t hire off credentials, and total compensation can grow past $200,000.

Whichever route fits, start with the platform that matches your actual proof point today, not the platform with the biggest headline number.

Use a free app like Snakzy to cover small costs while these hiring pipelines run their course.

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