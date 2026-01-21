How to Test Games for Money: The Best Platforms and Tips to Get Paid for Playing Games

If you’re reading this, then chances are you’re a keen gamer who’s wondered if it’s possible to test games for money. The good news is that this isn’t just possible, it’s relatively easy to start doing.

This article will outline everything you need to know to get started in the world of game testing, from what’s actually expected to sites and resources that can help you on your journey. I’ve also highlighted some considerations to take into account, especially if you’re expecting to be able to do something like get your hands on the next AAA game before anyone else.

As long as you’re prepared to put the work in, then it’s possible to test games for money and make a nice bit of extra cash from it, if not an actual career. To find out how, keep reading.

What Is Game Testing and How Does It Work?

Game testing serves as both a career path and a flexible side gig, depending on the time you have to put into it. At its core, you’ll be testing private builds of games for bugs, glitches, and general jank, but whatever you end up doing, it can still be a fun way to earn money.

Typically, you’ll be required to play a game normally and provide feedback on any issues you encounter, or be asked to try and literally break a game to see if the mechanics/code holds up. Examples of game testing can include things like “Try and climb every mountain in the game” or “Find out if any in-game text has typos.”

Several testing types exist within the industry:

Functional testing focuses on identifying bugs, glitches, crashes, and technical problems preventing proper operation.

focuses on identifying bugs, glitches, crashes, and technical problems preventing proper operation. Usability testing evaluates player experience, interface design, tutorial clarity, and overall accessibility.

evaluates player experience, interface design, tutorial clarity, and overall accessibility. Beta testing involves playing nearly-finished games to catch final issues before public release; these are also the easiest opportunities to find as many studios run public tests (ARC Raiders did this, for example).

Although there are game testing opportunities that will require you to have a modern console or gaming PC rig, gamers with a potato for a laptop can still do it as mobile apps are also open to testing for money. In fact, you’ve probably already stumbled across beta tests on the Play Store when browsing games. Apple users can also find app beta tests via its TestFlight software.

Our Top Picks for the Best Apps to Test Games for Money

Mobile app stores aren’t the only platforms I looked at for the purpose of this article. I’ve identified eight of the best sites that let you test games for money by looking at their reliability, ease of use, and payment structure.

If you want to get paid to play video games and have never done it before, or if you already have some experience, this list has something for everyone. I’ve highlighted the top three below, but read on to see the full list.

Game Tester has a comprehensive approach to connecting testers with developers across multiple game types. The platform excels in matching testers with appropriate and regular opportunities based on their equipment and preferences, too. PlaytestCloud earns high marks for mobile game testing specifically, with streamlined processes that make testing accessible even for beginners. Payment reliability and fair compensation make it especially attractive for casual testers. BetaFamily completes the top three with its emphasis on pre-release game testing, providing opportunities to experience games before public launch. Gamers who like the idea of being the first to try a potentially hot new title should check this platform out.

The Best Platforms to Test Games for Money

There are multiple reputable platforms that let you test games for money by connecting you with developers seeking quality feedback. Each platform has unique characteristics including payment structures, game types, and eligibility requirements that suit different tester needs, but to help you find the one that best suits you I’ve broken each one down by specifics.

These include how the platform actually works in terms of setting you up with video game testing services and opportunities, as well as the average payment or reward structure. Some focus exclusively on mobile games, while others cover console and PC titles. Payment methods vary from PayPal transfers to gift cards or platform-specific credits.

It’s also worth registering with multiple platforms simultaneously so you stand a better chance to get paid to play games on a regular basis, rather than having to wait for an opportunity on a specific platform. The platforms below represent the most trustworthy options currently operating in the video game testing services market, so let’s dive in.

1. Game Tester [Best Platform for Multiple Devices]

Pros Supports PC, Console, and Mobile; large variety of game genres; very active community. Cons Uses a “G-Coins” points system; conversion to cash can be slow; some regional restrictions on premium tests. Average Payment $5 – $15 per test (usually rewarded in points/G-Coins). Eligibility 18+ years old. Global, but many high-paying tests are region-locked.

Game Tester operates as a comprehensive platform connecting game developers with testers across various platforms and genres. The service facilitates testing for mobile apps, PC games, console titles, and beta releases from both indie developers and major studios.

Sign-up is free and straightforward, requiring basic information about your gaming experience and available equipment. Once approved, you receive email notifications when new testing opportunities match your profile. Tests vary from quick 30-minute sessions to extended multi-week evaluations depending on project scope.

Payment processes through PayPal or gift cards depending on your preference and the specific test requirements. The platform clearly displays compensation before you accept tests, allowing informed decisions about time investment. Most payments arrive within two weeks after completing tests and submitting feedback.

2. PlaytestCloud [Best for Mobile]

Pros Extremely easy to use with automated screen recording; focused on high-quality mobile games. Cons High competition for slots; the initial qualification test is mandatory and unpaid. Average Payment $9 for a standard 15-minute test + survey session. Eligibility 18+ years old (parents can sign up kids). Primarily US, UK, CA, and AU.

PC tests are available on PlaytestCloud, but it specializes in mobile game testing, providing developers with real player feedback on iOS and Android titles before and after launch. The platform emphasizes authentic user experience by recording gameplay sessions with verbal commentary from testers.

After approval, you receive invitations to test mobile games that match your demographic profile. Tests typically last 15 to 30 minutes, during which you play while speaking your thoughts aloud. The app records both gameplay and audio.

Payment arrives exclusively through PayPal, usually within seven days after completing tests. The platform maintains high standards for tester quality, so following instructions carefully and providing thoughtful commentary ensures continued invitations. Most tests pay between $9 and $12, depending on length and complexity.

3. Beta Family [Best for Indie Games]

Pros Great platform for testing unique indie mobile titles; straightforward interface. Cons Many tests are for “access” only (unpaid); high $50 minimum payout threshold. Average Payment $5 – $20 for paid assignments. Eligibility 18+ years old. Global availability, but strictly mobile-only (iOS/Android).

Beta Family focuses on beta testing for mobile games and apps, connecting developers with testers willing to evaluate pre-release products. The platform provides early access to upcoming titles while compensating testers for their feedback and bug reports.

The registration process involves creating a profile detailing your mobile devices, gaming preferences, and demographic information. Developers send invitations to testers matching their target audience. Tests range from brief sessions to extended beta periods lasting weeks, depending on development stage and feedback needs.

Compensation comes through PayPal payments or gift cards from major retailers like Amazon and iTunes. Payment amounts vary based on test complexity and duration, with simple tests paying $5 to $10 and comprehensive beta evaluations earning $15 to $20. Some tests provide free access to finished games as additional compensation.

4. UserTesting [Best for Test Variety]

Pros Very reliable PayPal payments; high frequency of tests; includes live video interviews. Cons Difficult to pass “screener” questions; tests fill up almost instantly. Average Payment $10 per 20-min test; up to $60 for moderated live sessions. Eligibility 18+ years old. Global, but requires a high-quality microphone and PayPal.

UserTesting operates as a comprehensive usability testing platform covering websites, apps, and games. While not exclusively focused on games, the platform regularly features gaming projects alongside broader digital product testing opportunities.

Registration requires passing a practice test demonstrating your ability to think aloud while using digital products. Approved testers access available tests through the dashboard, with game testing opportunities appearing alongside website and app evaluations. Tests typically last 20 minutes and require recording your screen and audio.

Payment processes exclusively through PayPal at $10 per completed test. Payments arrive approximately one week after test completion and approval. The standardized payment structure simplifies earnings tracking compared to platforms with variable compensation. Active testers can complete multiple tests weekly depending on demographic match and availability.

5. Betabound [Best for New Games]

Pros Opportunities to test unreleased hardware and big-budget software. Cons Primarily a volunteer platform; cash payments are rare compared to other sites. Average Payment Volunteer-based; rewards usually consist of free software, hardware, or gift cards. Eligibility 18+ years old. Global, but hardware shipping is often limited to North America/Europe.

Betabound connects beta testers with companies releasing new games, apps, and digital products. The platform serves as a clearinghouse for various beta testing opportunities from multiple developers and publishers.

Sign-up is free with a simple registration form capturing your interests, devices, and demographic information. The platform notifies you via email when new beta tests match your profile. Available tests vary widely in duration from single sessions to months-long beta periods. Participation requirements and feedback expectations differ by project.

Compensation varies by test and may include direct PayPal payments, gift cards from retailers like Amazon and Steam, or points redeemable for various rewards. Some tests compensate primarily through early product access rather than cash. Payment timing depends on individual test terms set by developers.

6. Testerup [Best Rewards System]

Pros Large number of “missions” available at any time; covers many popular mobile games. Cons Extremely high $70 payout minimum; requires reaching high levels in-game to earn. Average Payment $0.50 – $100+ per mission (payout is tiered based on milestones). Eligibility 18+ years old. Primarily US, UK, CA, and select EU countries.

Testerup provides opportunities to test apps, websites, and video games while earning money through a straightforward rewards system. The platform emphasizes global accessibility, accepting testers from numerous countries often excluded by other services.

Registration requires basic information and passing a qualification process verifying your testing capabilities. Once approved, you access available tests through the dashboard. Tests vary in length and complexity, with clear instructions provided for each opportunity. The platform covers multiple product types beyond games, creating diverse earning opportunities.

Payment processes through PayPal or gift cards after accumulating minimum thresholds. Typical test completion earns $5 to $10, with more complex or lengthy evaluations paying higher amounts. Payment timing depends on reaching payout thresholds and completing verification processes.

7. Antidote GG [Best for High Value Tests]

Pros Modern, gamified UI; supports PC, VR, and Mobile; fast support team. Cons Smaller selection of tests compared to larger platforms; specific hardware requirements. Average Payment $5 – $20 (paid in cash or “Antidote” reward points). Eligibility 16+ years old (with parental consent). Global, but hardware-dependent.

Antidote GG focuses specifically on game testing for money on both mobile and PC titles. The platform connects serious gamers with developers seeking detailed feedback on gameplay mechanics, balance, bugs, and user experience.

The registration process involves creating a detailed profile about your gaming experience, preferred genres, available platforms, and technical setup. Developers send testing invitations to profiles matching their target audience. Tests range from short gameplay sessions to extensive multi-week evaluations depending on project needs.

Compensation comes through PayPal payments or Steam credits, allowing immediate purchase of games on the platform. Payment amounts vary based on test length and complexity, typically ranging from $5 for brief sessions to $15 for comprehensive evaluations. Some high-value tests pay $20 to $30 for extensive feedback.

8. iGameLab [Best for Market Research Tests]

Pros Deep focus on game market research and user experience feedback. Cons Invitations are infrequent; website interface is somewhat dated. Average Payment $10 – $15 every month (distributed as points for cash/gift cards). Eligibility 18+ years old. Primarily focuses on testers in the US and UK.

iGameLab operates as a game testing service through Panelpolls and provides paid opportunities for gamers to test new video games before public launch. The platform emphasizes thorough feedback, including bug reports, gameplay impressions, and user experience evaluations.

Sign-up involves completing registration forms and potentially passing screening tests demonstrating your ability to provide quality feedback. Approved testers receive invitations to test games matching their profile and available equipment. Testing periods vary from single sessions to extended evaluations spanning weeks.

Payment processes through PayPal after completing tests and submitting required feedback. Compensation reflects test complexity and duration, with typical payments ranging from $10 for basic tests to $30 for comprehensive evaluations requiring extensive gameplay and detailed reports. Payment processing can take several weeks after submission.

How to Get Started Testing Games for Money

You want to know how to test games for money, so now you have eight decent platforms to choose from. Now all you need to do is follow a few simple steps.

Step 1: Sign Up on Reputable Platforms by researching legitimate game testing services and creating accounts on multiple platforms simultaneously. Focus on established platforms like Game Tester, PlaytestCloud, and BetaFamily with verified payment histories. Read recent user reviews on Trustpilot and gaming forums to see what people actually think.

Step 2: Create a Detailed Profile including your gaming interests, preferred genres, platforms you own, and specific technical specifications of your equipment. Mention any relevant experience, including prior testing work, game development knowledge, or technical skills.

Step 3: Look for Available Testing Opportunities by checking platform dashboards daily for new postings. Enable email notifications and mobile alerts to receive immediate notice of opportunities matching your profile. Popular tests fill quickly, so responding rapidly increases selection chances.

Step 4: Follow Instructions and Provide Quality Feedback by reading all testing guidelines thoroughly before beginning. Take detailed notes during gameplay about bugs encountered, gameplay issues, user interface problems, and overall impressions. Document reproduction steps for any bugs discovered, including exactly what you did before the issue occurred.

Step 5: Get Paid and Look for New Opportunities by tracking payment timelines and following up if payments don’t arrive as scheduled. Once you’ve successfully completed tests and received payment, continue seeking new opportunities across your registered platforms. Maintain active profiles by updating information as your equipment or availability changes.

Be careful when looking for game tester jobs. Legitimate platforms never require upfront payments for membership or test access. Avoid sites promising unrealistic earnings like “$100 per hour guaranteed” or requiring personal financial information beyond payment processing details.

Many gamers interested in testing also explore related opportunities like those discussed in guides about how to make money playing video games through various methods beyond formal testing.

How Much Money Can You Really Make Testing Games?

Understandably, it depends on the platform and job. It can also depend on your reputation on a platform, as someone who consistently offers constructive, detailed feedback is more likely to get accepted for subsequent tests.

However, generally speaking, part-time game testers who complete occasional tests can expect to earn between $50 and $200 per month. This level requires completing up to 15 tests monthly at varying rates from $5 to $15 per test. Dedicating a few hours a week is a good idea for those who want to make money testing games without it starting to feel too much like actual work.

Active testers registering with multiple platforms and responding quickly to opportunities could earn $200 to upwards of $500 per month. This requires consistent participation across several platforms and rapid responses when new opportunities appear. Active testers often complete 20 to 40 tests monthly. Dedicating 10 to 15 hours weekly is the best way to support this income level.

Full-time professional game testers working through employment rather than freelance platforms can earn $30,000 to $50,000 annually, though these positions are less common and can require relocating to studio locations or meeting specific industry-related qualifications. Freelance testing through platforms discussed here provides more flexibility but lower overall income potential.

As you can see from the list of platforms, it’s possible to test video games for money at various levels of commitment. Game Tester typically pays $10 to $20 per test, depending on complexity, with some extended evaluations reaching $50. PlaytestCloud maintains a consistent $9 to $12 payment per 15-minute mobile session. UserTesting standardizes at $10 per 20-minute test across all products.

BetaFamily and Betabound vary widely from $5 to $20 depending on test requirements and duration. Testerup, Antidote GG, and iGameLab typically range from $5 to $30 based on evaluation complexity. It’s worth keeping in mind that some platforms compensate through game credits or products rather than cash.

Several other factors influence actual earnings. Some platforms restrict testing to specific countries or regions, while others target very specific demographics such as age groups, genders, or household types, as these may relate to the developer’s target audience. Plus, testers with multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and various mobile devices, will be able to take on more tests than those limited to single platforms.

It’s important to note that game testing rarely replaces full-time employment income, not unless you’ve built up a considerable reputation or education in the game industry. Even so, many testers genuinely enjoy the work, as it still tends to be a lot more fun than the vast majority of other side hustles out there.

Take Your Earnings to the Next Level as a Game Tester

If you want to make the most of any opportunities to test games and apps for money, then here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Register with multiple platforms simultaneously to increase available opportunities and prevent income gaps when individual platforms have slow periods. To stop this workload getting unruly, you can use a spreadsheet tracking all registrations, login credentials, preferred platforms, and historical earnings from each source.

Stay active on platforms by checking dashboards daily, enabling notifications for new opportunities, and responding rapidly when matching tests appear. Many platforms prioritize active members who regularly check for opportunities over inactive users who rarely log in. Quick response times to new postings increase selection chances since popular tests fill within hours.

Maintain high-quality feedback by providing detailed, specific comments that genuinely help developers improve their games. Generic feedback like “the game was fun” or “I found some bugs” provides absolutely no value whatsoever.

Instead, write comprehensive reports: “The tutorial effectively explained basic controls but didn’t adequately prepare players for the combo system introduced in level 3,” or “Frame rate drops occurred consistently when more than five enemies appeared on screen simultaneously.”

Developers and platforms track tester quality through internal ratings. Consistently thorough feedback elevates your internal rating, resulting in priority access to premium tests, early invitations before general member pools, and exclusive opportunities from developers specifically requesting top-rated testers.

Although more hardware does equal more opportunities to test video games for money, you can turn your limited selection into a specialty. If you have a modern, up-to-date cellphone, then you can focus on games for mobile, for example.

Specializing in particular game types or platforms helps you develop expertise and stand out from general, Jack-of-all-trades testers. Specialized testers who deeply understand their focus areas provide more insightful feedback than generalists casually testing everything.

Consider developing complementary skills that increase your value. Learning basic bug reporting software, understanding common technical terminology, or studying game design principles makes your feedback more useful to developers.

Other Ways to Earn Money Playing Games

Game testing represents just one avenue for monetizing your gaming skills and time investment. Several alternative methods allow ways to make money from home without the need to sign up and take multiple tests before even getting work.

Some testers expand into earning money online while playing games through streaming or content creation alongside testing work. Game streaming on platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook allows building audiences who watch your gameplay. Streamers earn through subscriptions, donations, ad revenue, and sponsorships. However, building a viable income takes months, if not years, of regular streaming.

Content creation through these platforms is also a viable angle to explore, as guides, tutorials, reviews, and entertainment videos can generate ad revenue and sponsorship opportunities. Successful creators combine gaming knowledge with video production and marketing skills, although this also requires consistent, high-quality uploads.

Esports competition provides opportunities for highly skilled players in popular competitive titles. Tournament prizes range from hundreds to millions of dollars, depending on the game and event size. This path requires elite-level skills and significant time investment in practicing and competing.

Selling in-game items, accounts, or currency in games with active trading economies generates income for players, accumulating valuable assets. This works particularly well in MMORPGs like Black Desert Online and games with cosmetic/skin trading markets, like Rust. Although it’s worth remembering that some games prohibit real-money trading, creating account ban risks.

And then there are play-to-earn apps. One of the best game apps to win real money is Snakzy, which provides a platform specifically designed for gamers to earn money through playing mobile games and completing in-game challenges.

The platform works by assigning various games and challenges with specified reward amounts. Complete challenges to earn points convertible to cash via PayPal or gift cards. The variety of available games keeps the experience engaging rather than repetitive. Games span multiple genres from puzzle games to arcade titles, to casual adventures.

Start Your Game Testing Journey Today

Now you know how to test games for money and should have a better idea as to whether it will suit you or not. For those looking to dip their toes into game testing and quality assurance, the platforms featured in this guide represent trustworthy options with proven payment histories and ongoing opportunities for dedicated testers.

Starting requires simple steps: register with platforms like Game Tester, complete detailed profiles honestly, respond quickly to opportunities, provide quality feedback consistently, and start earning. Game testing is something that can be treated as a full-time job or just something to do in your spare time, but however you look at it, success comes from treating tests professionally rather than as casual entertainment.

Realistic expectations also prevent disappointment. The combination of cash compensation and free game access may well be enough for most gamers. You’ll probably end up one of the many testers who genuinely enjoy the work, making moderate pay from something that’s fun.

Building your reputation takes time but pays in the long term through increased opportunities and higher-paying tests; patient testers who maintain quality standards and professional communication establish themselves as valuable contributors.

The gaming industry continues to grow, which creates an ongoing demand for quality testers across all platforms and genres. This is an excellent time to begin your game testing journey. Take action today by registering with your first platform and exploring available opportunities.

