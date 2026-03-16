11 Best Side Hustles for Gamers in 2026: Play & Earn

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I used to think side hustles for gamers were reserved for esports legends and streamers with neon-lit setups. If you were just a regular player grinding after work, making money from gaming felt like a fantasy. Turns out, I was wrong.

With the gaming industry now sitting at around 184 billion dollars, video game side hustles are no longer some hidden secret. From testing new releases and coaching lower-rank players to experimenting with play-to-earn platforms, building a real gaming side hustle is more accessible than ever.

No, this is not a get-rich-quick scheme. But the best side hustles for gamers can absolutely turn your late night sessions into steady extra income. If you are already playing, why not let your hobby start pulling its weight?

The Best Side Hustles for Gamers: A Complete Overview

There is a wide range of gaming side hustles available to everyone, but your own individual circumstances and skill will determine how successful you are.

Some of these side hustles for gamers require little to no prior experience, and if you combine your preferred activity with other methods, you can earn a decent amount on the side. Here are the gaming side hustle options we’ll be covering:

Money-making apps – Earn by completing simple tasks and playing games.

– Earn by completing simple tasks and playing games. Game testing – Flexible remote work that can turn into a legitimate full-time job.

– Flexible remote work that can turn into a legitimate full-time job. Streaming on Twitch or YouTube – Requires consistency and patience.

– Requires consistency and patience. Video game coaching – High earning potential, but highly skill-dependent.

– High earning potential, but highly skill-dependent. Creating game content – Earning through blogs, reels, and long-form videos.

– Earning through blogs, reels, and long-form videos. Virtual item flipping – Can lead to consistent profits with strong market knowledge.

– Can lead to consistent profits with strong market knowledge. Teaching game design/coding – Ideal for experienced developers.

– Ideal for experienced developers. Video editing for gaming creators – Freelance work that’s always in demand.

– Freelance work that’s always in demand. Live chat assistance and gaming support – Encompasses both community management and customer service.

– Encompasses both community management and customer service. Game modding and asset sales – For developers/designers who happen to be avid gamers.

– For developers/designers who happen to be avid gamers. Gaming podcast hosting – Building and monetizing a niche audience.

1. Gaming Money-Making Apps

Let’s start simple. If you’re curious about side hustles for gamers, one of the easiest ways in is trying some of the best game apps that award real money like Snakzy and Mistplay. All you really need is your phone and a bit of free time. That’s it. No fancy setup, no pro skills required. It’s one of the simplest entry points into video game side hustles.

These apps reward you for playing games on their platform and completing varying daily tasks. Realistically, a casual player can expect to get around $5-20 per month, with more active players potentially earning much higher. It is not life changing money, but it easily earns a spot on the list of the best side hustles for gamers who want something simple and flexible.

Pro tip To avoid depending on just one platform, consider downloading multiple of these apps to further supplement your income.

Snakzy is easily my favorite app when talking about side hustles for gamers. The more you play and stay active, the more bonuses and exclusive rewards you unlock. Once you reach the minimum payout amount, you can cash out through PayPal or choose from different gift cards, which makes it perfect if you want a low effort gaming side hustle that actually pays.

★ Best Play-To-Earn Gaming Side Hustle App Snakzy Start earning today!

2. Game Testing

If you want something a bit more hands-on, working as a game tester is one of the best side hustles for gamers who enjoy digging into the details. You usually get access to a private build of a game that is still in development, and your job is to document every issue you run into while playing.

That could mean spotting tiny dialogue typos or uncovering game-breaking exploits and technical bugs. It is one of those side hustles for gamers that feels both fun and meaningful, and if you take it seriously, your gaming side hustle could even evolve into a full-time opportunity.

Pro tip You usually don’t need prior experience to test games for money, as most studios offer some form of training before you start working.

You can find opportunities to do this through platforms like UserTesting or even Glassdoor, and compensation varies per company. The average hourly pay for entry-level testers is around $20, with more experienced individuals commanding higher rates. As a gaming side hustle, it offers surprisingly competitive returns for the time invested.

3. Streaming on Twitch or YouTube

Streaming is one of the most lucrative gaming side hustles out there. The main caveat is that it requires a lot of consistency and patience. Building a community that can bring in a meaningful income stream can take months, if not years, and most people quit long before that.

Both Twitch and YouTube offer various ways to monetize your channel, including donations and ad revenue. Even small channels can expect to see a few hundred dollars per month through tips and sponsors, while more established creators earn thousands. It is one of those side hustles for gamers that can quietly snowball if you stay consistent and build your audience the right way.

Pro tip Don’t rely solely on your gaming prowess, as entertainment value is what keeps viewers tuned in. Make sure to engage with your community as you play.

One thing to note is that Twitch has lowered the barrier to entry for monetization, making it a more appealing option for small creators. YouTube’s Partner Program, on the other hand, requires you to reach certain milestones before you can enjoy paid subscriptions and ad revenue. For anyone exploring side hustles for gamers, that lower entry point can make Twitch feel like the easier first step.

4. Video Game Coaching

Turning competitive experience into coaching is easily one of the best side hustles for gamers who already play at a high level. If you consistently perform well, you can offer private coaching or group training sessions to casual players aiming to improve. Among popular video game side hustles, this one feels especially rewarding because your knowledge directly impacts someone else’s progress.

Realistically, the average coach can expect rates at around $15-$50 per hour. Those who are currently involved in the professional scene typically charge more.

The market for these services is reportedly growing at a steady rate, and this strong demand could indicate that there are ample opportunities for aspiring coaches. This makes it one of the best side hustles for gamers.

Pro tip Platforms like BetterGamer and Metafy allow you to set up listings as a coach, though you may also find clients on Fiverr or directly through Discord communities.

Although this is a viable video game side hustle for skilled players, you’d need to build up your reputation first to attract students. Make sure to put yourself out there and post your own gameplay footage and testimonials from earlier clients, if any.

5. Creating Gaming Content

Creating and sharing gaming content across various platforms (or even a blog you own) is one of the best side hustles for gamers who are good at entertaining, educating, or both.

There are plenty of ways to monetize such content, including brand partnerships, affiliate marketing, or even something as simple as ad revenue through networks like AdSense. That flexibility is why it ranks among the most attractive video game side hustles. With the right sponsors, even small channels can earn hundreds of dollars through UGC.

Pro tip Patience is paramount if you choose this side hustle for gamers. Similar to streaming, it can take several months of consistent work before you see any meaningful growth and income.

Once you find a niche (e.g. game reviews or speedruns) that attracts a consistent audience, focus on it and continue to post new, relevant content on a regular basis. If you want your channel to grow into a serious gaming side hustle, platforms like Synthesia or Opus Clip can help you keep up the pace.

6. Virtual Item Flipping and Game Asset Trading

For the more market-savvy players, flipping or selling in-game items can be a profitable gaming side hustle. This also includes investing in play-to-earn crypto games, which feature highly volatile NFT assets that have the potential for high returns.

Games within the Steam ecosystem (e.g. CS2, Dota 2, and even TF2) have a thriving marketplace where dedicated traders can make hundreds or even thousands of dollars per month. This makes trading one of the best side hustles for gamers who keep a close eye on the skin economy.

Pro tip If you’re going down this route, take time to study the market and diversify your investments. Gaming trends move fast, and some platforms could suddenly change their policies to curb gambling, which affects all traders.

Selling through Roblox’s DevEx program is also a viable side hustle for gamers who happen to be talented artists and developers. Creators who sell skins or other in-game items on the platform can exchange Robux at a rate of $0.0038 per piece, with a minimum cashout of 30,000 Robux.

7. Teaching Game Design or Coding Classes

Being skilled in game design or development opens the door to some of the best side hustles for gamers out there. Instead of keeping that knowledge to yourself, you can package it into online courses and sell them on Udemy or Skillshare. Shorter classes tend to perform especially well because modern learners want compact, straight-to-the-point content.

Earnings will look different depending on the platform, since each has its own revenue sharing setup. Skillshare, for example, pays instructors a percentage of overall subscription revenue, with factors like engagement and total minutes viewed directly affecting your payout. Out of all the side hustles for gamers, this one lets your skills keep earning long after you hit publish.

Pro tip As a new creator, it’s generally a good idea to provide value by making high-quality free content that then funnels students towards your paid courses. This is commonly done on Udemy.

To make this a viable video game side hustle, pick a specific niche that you can confidently teach and provide genuine value with. For example, if your specialty is in Godot, focus on that specific game engine and whichever coding language (e.g. GDScript) you’re familiar with rather than something too general, like “Game Development for Noobs”.

8. Video Editing and Podcast Production

It might surprise you, but working as an editor for gaming creators is easily one of the best side hustles for gamers. Big name streamers, growing channels, and even esports teams are always hunting for someone who can level up their content.

There is constant demand for skilled editors in the gaming niche, particularly when it comes to slicing long videos into viral-ready clips for YouTube Shorts, Reels, or TikTok. Among all the video game side hustles out there, this one has serious long-term potential.

Pro tip Aside from contacting creators directly, you can also use platforms like Fiverr and Upwork to advertise your services. Also, create sample edits to showcase on your profile.

If audio is more your thing, gaming podcasts are also on the lookout for editors who understand the scene. Most shows need help with mixing, polishing sound, handling distribution, and for video podcasts, cutting in the right gameplay clips at the right time. It is one of those underrated side hustles for gamers that flies under the radar.

Freelance editing might not look like the obvious way to earn money by playing video games, but your deep knowledge of games and the audience gives you a serious edge. That built-in expertise can turn this into a steady gaming side hustle, bringing in anywhere from $500 to $2,000 per month depending on your clients and workload.

9. Live Chat Assistance and Gaming Support

While it offers less independence than the other options on this list, working in a customer support or community management role for games can act as a consistent gaming side hustle.

This covers everything from helping with social media management to working directly as a support representative of a gaming company. This is a great side hustle for gamers who are looking for part-time work, as long as your availability aligns with the client’s schedule.

Pro tip If you’re still inexperienced, you may want to build up some experience by moderating gaming-related Discord servers or forums first. Volunteering for small Twitch channels is an option too.

Payment will vary depending on the type of work you’re doing. Generally, you can expect to earn around $15-$25 per hour in roles where you monitor for toxicity and assist players with varying issues that they’re experiencing.

With a consistent workload, this becomes one of the most reliable side hustles for gamers with a knack for community management, even if you’re still a student.

10. Game Modding and Asset Sales

While it’s mostly done as a hobby, modding games can be one of the best side hustles for gamers with experience in coding or designing. It comes with a bit of risk, though, as monetizing mods directly goes against most studios’ EULAs.

There are fringe exceptions, like Bethesda’s Creation Club, but in most cases, you’re usually only safe if you ask for optional donations to support your work. Platforms like Nexus Mods and Itch.io allow this.

Pro tip If you have a large following, Patreon can be a viable option as well. Just make sure not to lock mod access behind it, as this would technically be considered “selling” them. At best, you can offer early access as a benefit to subscribers.

To make this even remotely viable as a side hustle for gamers, go for popular titles with a bustling modding community. Games like Skyrim and Cyberpunk 2077 come to mind, and you’ll want to try and solve issues that players wish to fix through mods.

11. Gaming Podcast Hosting

Aside from editing for them, hosting your own podcast can also be one of the best side hustles for gamers. You just need the bare basics to start with, including:

A decent microphone : I highly recommend using a dynamic microphone as they capture less background noise. You don’t need to buy a Shure SM7B right off the bat, cause even a budget dynamic mic works well.

: I highly recommend using a dynamic microphone as they capture less background noise. You don’t need to buy a Shure SM7B right off the bat, cause even a budget dynamic mic works well. Editing software : Audacity is a popular free choice.

: Audacity is a popular free choice. A platform to publish in: Spotify for Creators is a good, free starting point. Buzzsprout and Transistor offer additional services to help you grow, but this costs a monthly subscription.

Pro tip To maintain your podcast’s growth, keep a consistent upload schedule and engage with listeners on social media. If you’re strapped for time, you can always bulk record a few episodes in advance.

Podcasts mainly earn money through sponsorship opportunities, which can net even smaller creators a few hundred dollars per month. These usually come from gaming peripheral brands (e.g. Secret Lab).

It takes several months to a year to build an audience large enough to attract sponsors, so consistency is key to making this one of the best side hustles for gamers. The brands themselves don’t necessarily have to be in the same niche, as even companies like AG1 and Manscaped sponsor gaming podcasts.

How to Choose the Right Side Hustle for You

No two people are the same, and only you can determine which gaming side hustle is ideal for your unique circumstances. To help you out, here’s a table with all of the best side hustles for gamers laid out, along with how they fit into your earning goals, skills, and availability:

Side Hustle Weekly Time Skill Level Investment Time to Start Earning Money-Making Apps <5 hours Casual Zero Immediate Game Testing <5 hours Casual Zero Immediate Live Chat/Support 5-15 hours Casual Zero Immediate Game Coaching 5-15 hours Expert/Pro Zero Immediate Flipping/Trading 5-15 hours Intermediate Moderate ($200-$1000) 1-3 Months Modding 5-15 hours Expert/Pro Zero 3-6 Months Podcast Hosting 5-15 hours Casual Zero to Minimal ($50-$200) 6-12 Months Streaming 15+ hours Casual Zero to Minimal ($50-$200) 6-12 Months Teaching Courses 15+ hours Expert/Pro Zero to Minimal ($50-$200) 3-6 Months Video/Podcast Editing 15+ hours Intermediate Zero to Moderate ($200-$1000) Immediate Content Creation 15+ hours Casual Zero to Minimal ($50-$200) 6-12 Months

Again, not all video game side hustles follow the same playbook. Some take off quickly, others need patience, and your results will depend a lot on how you approach the grind.

For example, while video game coaching is one of those side hustles for gamers that can technically generate income right away, it may still take anywhere from a few days to a couple of months to land your first client. You might get lucky and quickly build up a large following on streaming platforms, which means you’d be earning from that gaming side hustle way before the 6-month mark. Conversely, it could take you an entire year before you start maintaining consistent viewership and land a few sponsorships.

You may also notice that some of these side hustles for gamers have a “Zero to x” investment. These assume that you may or may not already have the necessary equipment to start doing it. For instance, do you already have a good recording setup for teaching courses? If not, you might have to fork out a few bucks for a good microphone and/or webcam.

Realistic Earning Expectations and Timelines

The earning potential for each of these side hustles for gamers varies dramatically based on your consistency and the current market. To help you visualize how much you can expect to earn with each method, here’s a quick summary:

Gaming Money-Making Apps Casual players: $10-$50 monthly (5-10 hours weekly) Active players: $100-$200 monthly (15+ hours weekly) Game Testing Entry-level: Around $20 per hour ($100-$200 weekly) Experienced testers: $25-$45 per hour (full-time) Streaming Micro streamers (100-500 viewers): $100-$500 monthly Established streamers (1,000+ viewers): $1,000-$5,000 monthly Top streamers: $10,000-$50,000+ monthly Video Game Coaching Part-time coaching: $500-$1,000 monthly Full-time coaching: $2,000-$5,000 monthly Creating Gaming Content New creator (0-6 months): $0-$100 monthly Growing creator (6-12 months): $100-$500 monthly Established creator (12+ months): $1,000+ monthly Virtual Item Flipping/Trading Casual traders: $20-$50 monthly Active traders: $500-$1,000 monthly Professional traders: $2,000-$5,000+ monthly Teaching Game Design/Coding New instructor (1-2 courses): $50-$300 monthly Established instructor (5+ courses): $1,000+ monthly Video/Podcast Editing Entry-level: $25-$50 per clip/project Intermediate (multiple clients): $500-$2,000+ monthly Expert (full-time): $5,000+ monthly Live Chat Assistance/Gaming Support Part-time (5-10 hours weekly): $600-$1,200 monthly Full-time (20+ hours weekly): $2,400-$5,000 monthly Game Modding Casual modder: $20-$100 monthly Active modder: $100-$500+ monthly Gaming Podcast Hosting Small podcast: $0-$100 monthly Growing podcast: $100-$500+ monthly Established podcast: $1,000+ monthly

These figures are merely estimations, with some only becoming attainable once your video game side hustles become consistent enough to be treated as full-time jobs. Also, keep in mind that the figures for gaming side hustles like streaming and podcasting also account for sponsors and affiliate links, and the earnings from these are extremely varied.

Some side hustles for gamers can only be relied upon for supplemental income no matter how consistent you are. This is especially true for the money-making games, as even the best apps to make money can’t replace full-time work.

Regardless of your chosen method, always remember that consistency matters the most. While the grind is real, pace yourself and allocate just a few hours per week to your gaming side hustle of choice to avoid burnout.

Overcoming Common Challenges

Turning your hobby into a gaming side hustle sounds exciting, but it is not always smooth sailing. Many video game side hustles come with a few common traps, so let’s break down what to watch out for and how to handle them:

Platform Saturation and Competition – Content is one of the most popular side hustles for gamers, which also means it is saturated. Try to stand out by finding a sub-niche (e.g. cozy RPGs, indie game speedruns, etc.) and learn to accept that growth for the average creator is going to be a relatively slow grind. Slow Initial Growth – On that note, you have to maintain a consistent schedule so that platforms learn to push your content or services. The algorithm is a fickle beast, and you don’t want it to think that you’ve gone inactive. Inconsistent Income – Remember that side hustles for gamers should support your income, not replace it. Secure your full-time job first and treat this as extra earnings. Time Management and Burnout – Allocate just a few hours of your time per week for these video game side hustles. If you try to take on too much at a time, that’s when burnout creeps in and makes even playing games as a hobby feel less enjoyable. Technical Barriers – You don’t need top-end software and gear to compete in the market. A mid-range gaming setup and free software like DaVinci Resolve and OBS are enough to make it in the content creation space, whether as a creator or an editor. Imposter Syndrome and Credibility – If your services or content don’t get as much attention, try not to take it personally. With so many people jumping into side hustles for gamers, slow periods and quiet payouts are just part of the grind.

Tax Considerations for Side Hustle Income

Disclaimer: Content on Eneba Hub is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. References to earning money through games or apps describe potential opportunities and do not guarantee income or results.

Remember that the money earned from these gaming side hustles counts as legitimate income and is therefore subject to taxes. To keep things simple, set aside around 25-30% of your net earnings from your video game side hustles each month.

Make sure to track your deductible expenses as well. Your internet costs, paid software, and other subscriptions related to your gaming side hustles can be considered business expenses, which can then lower your taxable income.

As your side income grows, you may want to look into quarterly estimated taxes. Depending on your current situation, it may be much more manageable to pay your dues every quarter, especially since you might face underpayment penalties by waiting until the end of the year.

Once you start earning enough to consider treating your gaming side hustle as a serious full-time job, you should consult with a tax professional to figure out your next steps. This will help you avoid any tax-related headaches as you turn these side hustles for gamers into a sustainable income stream.

Scaling Your Side Hustle to Four-Figure Monthly Income

If you want to turn your gaming side hustle into a more serious income source, you’ll need to learn how to scale your efforts. For the methods that are essentially already part-time jobs, like game testing and chat support, you’d be looking at increasing your hours or looking for companies and similar roles that offer more.

For the rest, it’s mainly about learning how to be more efficient and diversifying your video game side hustles. For example, if you’re a streamer, consider creating a VOD channel on YouTube so that both new and old fans have a way to watch your past broadcasts. Uploading clips to Reels or TikTok will help build up your audience as well.

Weaving in a few money-earning apps in between your day job and video game side hustles can also help. There are plenty of ways to make money from home that don’t require too much effort to partake in. While you’re gaming in your spare time, you could make a few dollars every now and then by using apps like Toluna or Snakzy on the side.

Conclusion: Your Gamer Advantage in a Side Hustle Economy

Side hustles for gamers have become more than just niche opportunities, and people of all skill levels now have ways to leverage their familiarity with the hobby to earn money. You can even potentially carve out a long-term career in the industry, if you have the patience for it.

For those who are just starting out, set realistic expectations and try not to be discouraged by the slow initial growth. If you can stick it out for 6-12 months, you are likely to see significant earnings from these side hustles for gamers.

With the gaming industry now worth over 184 billion dollars, passionate players like you can tap into the best side hustles for gamers and turn your favorite hobby into steady extra income. Just make sure the grind for money does not kill the fun, because loving the game matters just as much as making cash from it.

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