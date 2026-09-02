Mortenax Blade HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Mortenax Blade is a 5-star Fire element character on the Nihility Path in Honkai Star Rail. He spends his own HP to fuel a team-wide debuff package, then flips into an enhanced Ultimate state that lets him swing between support and damage dealer depending on what your team needs.

This character guide covers everything you need to know about Mortenax Blade’s kit, Eidolons, and what current banner and top-up situation looks like right now , so you can decide if he’s worth pulling for before committing any of your precious Stellar Jades.

Mortenax Blade at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Fire Path Nihility Role Hybrid Released Version 4.3 (Now I Am Become Blade banner) Reruns None Voice actors Daman Mills (EN)



Shinichiro Miki (JP)



Liu Yijia (CH)



Kwak Yoon-sang (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Mortenax Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Mortenax Blade is presented as a transformed state tied to an existing member of the cast who carries the same David Goggins-level drive to keep fighting past the point most characters would stop. He’s fundamentally defined by refusal – refusing to fall, refusing to stay down, and refusing to let his allies take the hit instead of him.

The same principle carries directly into his kit. His Ultimate lets him shrug off a killing blow rather than go down immediately, and his Talent and Bonus Abilities all reward him for staying in the fight at low HP instead of playing it safe.

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Mortenax Blade’s Kit Explained

Mortenax Blade’s kit runs in two distinct phases, and understanding the split is the key to understanding why he works as both a support and a secondary attacker.

1. Building toward Fornax Ex Corpore. Outside his empowered state, his Basic ATK, A Broken Blade Still Slays, and his Skill, A Rain of Blades Seals Fate, both consume a slice of his own Max HP to deal Fire DMG, with the Skill hitting every enemy on the field without spending a Skill Point. If his HP ever runs too low to pay a cost, it simply drops to 1 instead of failing, which keeps his rotation from stalling out.

2. The Infinite Fury state. Using his Ultimate, Fornax Ex Corpore, inflicts a DEF-reduction and increased-damage-taken debuff on every enemy, then burns a chunk of his own HP to deploy a Zone. While that Zone is up, he gains CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG, his Basic ATK gets stronger, and he unlocks a second, harder-hitting Ultimate called Tenax Per Ignem.

His Talent, All Karma Comes Due, builds Charge every time an ally attacks inside the Zone, and spending that Charge grants him a free extra Skill use that counts as a Follow-Up ATK, which is what lets him keep pressuring enemies between turns.

His Technique, Blade’s Reach Spares None, opens a fight by hitting every enemy at once, Taunting them and cutting his own damage taken for a couple of turns, which is a clean way to start pulling aggro before his Ultimate is even up.

Mortenax Blade’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Mortenax Blade’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Mortenax Blade’s Traces

His Basic ATK, A Broken Blade Still Slays, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 50% of Mortenax Blade’s Max HP to one designated enemy and Taunts that target for 1 turn. While his Infinite Fury state is active, this upgrades into A Tempered Blade Severs Souls, which deals Fire DMG equal to up to 100% of his Max HP to the same single target.

His Skill, A Rain of Blades Seals Fate, consumes HP equal to 10% of his Max HP and deals Fire DMG equal to up to 72% of his Max HP to all enemies, plus 4 additional instances of Fire DMG equal to up to 24% of his Max HP each to random enemies. He can only use this Skill while in his Infinite Fury state or once his current HP has already dropped to 1, and using it never costs a Skill Point.

His Talent, All Karma Comes Due, inflicts the Balefire Bind debuff on any enemy an ally attacks while his Zone is active and grants him 1 Charge per hit. Once Charge reaches 9 (and his HP is above 1), he spends it to regenerate up to 25 Energy and gets one free extra Skill use, treated as a Follow-Up ATK.

His Ultimate, Fornax Ex Corpore, inflicts Balefire Bind on every enemy, reducing their DEF by up to 30% and increasing the DMG they take by up to 50% for 2 turns, then spends 20% of his Max HP to deploy his Zone and enter Infinite Fury, where his CRIT Rate rises by up to 20% and his CRIT DMG by up to 60%.

Inside the Zone, he gains access to Tenax Per Ignem, an enhanced Ultimate that deals Fire DMG equal to up to 350% of his Max HP to every enemy. If he would otherwise die while the Zone is active, he survives the hit, drops the Zone instead, and restores 50% of his Max HP.

Mortenax Blade’s Technique Blade’s Reach Spares None Immediately attacks all enemies within range on use. After entering combat, Taunts all enemies for 1 turn and reduces DMG taken by Mortenax Blade by 90% for 2 turns.

Mortenax Blade’s Bonus Abilities Bone, Hardened ad Nauseam Can bank up to 80 Energy past the normal cap. Using his Ultimate clears that overflow and converts it into regenerated Energy, and his Energy is topped up to at least 75% at the start of battle or whenever his Zone ends. Soul, Tempered ad Mortem While his Zone is active, enemies are more likely to target him, his DMG taken drops by 50%, and his Incoming Healing rises by 50%. Getting hit also inflicts Balefire Bind on the attacker and grants him 1 Charge. Heart, Refined ad Infinitum While his Zone is active, every ally deals 50% more DMG. If another Nihility character is in the team, allies also deal 75% more Ultimate DMG; otherwise, Mortenax Blade’s own DMG rises by 75% instead.

Mortenax Blade’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +10% Max HP +12% CRIT Rate +22.4% Fire DMG

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Mortenax Blade’s Eidolons

E1, Ere My Death, I Stood Unmade, reduces all enemies’ All-Type RES by 20% while his Zone is active and delays the Infinite Fury countdown by 15% whenever he uses his Talent’s extra Skill. It is a solid, affordable step up that stretches his damage window.

E2, Ash Was My Heart, Yet the Flame Stayed, is the Eidolon most players should treat as the practical stopping point. It makes ally Ultimates count as Follow-Up ATKs and boosts Follow-Up ATK DMG dealt by the team by 75%, which is a major spike for any Follow-Up-focused team, though it also lowers his own Charge cap from 9 to 7.

E3 through E5 are lower-impact for most teams: E3 and E5 simply raise his Ultimate, Talent, Skill, and Basic ATK levels a couple of extra ranks, while E4, Odium I’ve Smitten, Thence Came the Blade, adds another 50% ally DMG boost on top of his Bonus Ability Heart, Refined ad Infinitum.

These are good-to-haves if you’re already committed to a full Eidolon investment anyway, but none of them is a notable pull on their own.

E6, If Immortality Could Die, I Swore THEM Slain, is the other standout worth chasing specifically. While his Zone persists, taking damage or spending HP grants him a Charge, and his enhanced Ultimate’s damage multiplier increases by 50% of its original value, which turns him into an even stronger secondary damage dealer.

Mortenax Blade Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Mortenax Blade Good?

Mortenax Blade is one of the strongest all-around units in the Honkai Star Rail, capable of anchoring a team as a debuff-type support or stepping up as a sub-DPS when needed.

Mortenax Blade’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Even outside his BiS teams, his DEF shred and increased-damage-taken debuffs make nearly any damage dealer hit harder, and his high aggro lets sustainless teams field one less healer or shielder.

His main tradeoff is that he needs his own HP pool managed carefully, since both his Skill and Ultimate spend it directly.

How to Get Mortenax Blade in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Mortenax Blade can be pulled from his own Character Event Warp, not the permanent Standard Warp. If you want to top-up to get him, you can convert Oneiric Shards into Stellar Jades at a 1:1 rate, then spend 160 Stellar Jades for one Special Warp Pass to pull on his banner.

Always check the store for ongoing Oneiric Shard purchase bonuses and limited-time bundles, since those can increase the value of your top-ups significantly

His debut banner, Now I Am Become Blade, went live during Honkai Star Rail Version 4.3 from June 1 to June 24, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced for him yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Mortenax Blade in 2026?

Mortenax Blade is worth pulling if you want a top-tier, flexible DPS-support Hybrid unit. His Ultimate’s team-wide DEF shred and damage-taken debuff make him useful in nearly any comp, and his Technique lets him open fights by tanking hits so your actual damage dealers stay safe.

He also holds up amazingly well even without heavy Eidolon investment, since his core value is already present at E0 from his base kit and Bonus Abilities.

Again, the only real kicker is that you’ll have to manage his HP pool carefully in some challenging fights, which can take some time getting used to depending on your preferred playstyle.

Pros Cons ✅ Team-wide DEF reduction and increased-damage-taken debuff boost nearly any damage dealer



✅ Bonus Ability grants extra Ultimate DMG to other Nihility teammates like Acheron



✅ Can survive a killing blow while his Zone is active and heals back 50% Max HP instead of falling



✅ Delivers real value from his base kit alone, without requiring deep Eidolon investment



✅ His enhanced Ultimate hits hard enough to double as a genuine secondary damage dealer beyond his support role



✅ High aggro from his Technique and Ultimate lets sustainless teams skip a dedicated healer or shielder ❌ Both his Skill and Ultimate spend his own HP, so he needs careful HP management without a healer



❌ His two biggest damage spikes, E2 and E6, are Eidolons most players can’t get to



❌ His strongest damage-boosting Bonus Ability is tied to running another Nihility character in the team

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