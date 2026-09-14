Best Welt Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Welt Light Cone out of the ones you already have or plan to pull for is essential to unlocking his full debuffing and damage potential across high-end endgame stages in Honkai Star Rail. This guide covers the best Welt Light Cones that synergizes with his playstyle below, from his signature option to the strongest F2P alternative, so you can gear him without guessing.

But before you pick the best Welt Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Welt walks the Nihility Path. While he can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Welt Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Lies Dance on the Breeze Powerful offensive five-star choice elevating personal damage multipliers, critical stats, and turn control efficacy. 2 Those Many Springs Outstanding five-star alternative supplying substantial Effect Hit Rate and an extra vulnerability debuff that boosts party damage. 3 In the Name of the World Premier signature five-star option providing bonus damage against debuffed targets, Skill Effect Hit Rate, and high ATK scaling. 4 Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best four-star F2P event/Herta’s Store cone granting 40% Effect Hit Rate and energy refunds against DEF-shredded enemies. 5 Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat Superb utility four-star cone that inflicts Ensnared on hit to shred enemy DEF for the entire team. 6 Good Night and Sleep Well Top four-star damage option that stacks up to 72% damage increase against enemies suffering multiple debuffs.

Lies Dance on the Breeze – Best in Slot

Lies Dance on the Breeze is the best-in-slot Light Cone for Welt, as it gives him a substantial flat SPD boost that naturally accelerates his turn rotation. Whenever he attacks, it unlocks immense utility by shredding enemy defenses via the “Bamboozle” state.

Better yet, if you push his speed to the 170 breakpoint, it layers on the additional “Theft” debuff, maximizing his defense reduction and skyrocketing your team’s total damage output.

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Best Alternatives to Lies Dance on the Breeze

Those Many Springs is one of his finest limited five-star alternatives. This Light Cone supplies a generous baseline Effect Hit Rate boost, making sure that Welt’s debuffs land consistently against high-resistance bosses in Memory of Chaos.

When the wearer inflicts an attack, it applies an Unarmored state that causes affected enemies to take 10% to 18% increased damage from all sources. This vulnerability multiplies with Welt’s own Weightless debuff, making it an extraordinary choice for debuff-centric team comps.

In the Name of the World might not be the undisputed best Light Cone for Welt anymore, but it’s still a solid slot-in if you want to improve his sub-DPS capabilities specifically.

As his signature five-star Light Cone, it directly reinforces his core mechanics by increasing the wearer’s damage to debuffed enemies by 24% at Superimposition 1. Because Welt inherently slows foes and triggers Imprisonment, this damage amplification remains permanently active during combat.

Activating his Skill grants an 18% Effect Hit Rate increase and a 24% ATK boost for that attack. This targeted Effect Hit Rate bonus lets his bouncing Imaginary strikes reliably inflict their 10% speed reduction, lowering the substat threshold required on his relics.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat is a top utility-focused four-star Welt Light Cone alternative. Whenever the wearer hits an enemy, it carries a chance to inflict the Ensnared status, shredding enemy DEF by up to 16% for 1 turn.

Because Welt’s Skill strikes three separate times, he triggers this DEF shred with exceptional consistency, turning him into a premier defense-reducing support for hypercarries like Acheron and Dr. Ratio.

Good Night and Sleep Well is one of his best-performing four-star damage cards. It increases the wearer’s damage dealt by 12% for every debuff applied to the target, stacking up to three times for a 36% damage increase at Superimposition 1. Since Welt inherently applies Slow, Imprisonment, and Weightless, he maintains maximum damage stacks without needing external assistance from teammates.

Best F2P Light Cone for Welt

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the definitive best F2P Welt Light Cone for all you budget-conscious Trailblazers out there. Originally distributed through the Starhunt Game event and now available in the Herta’s Store, this four-star Light Cone delivers unprecedented utility for Nihility characters without requiring any premium banner warps.

At Superimposition 1, this card provides a valuable 20% Effect Hit Rate boost, easing Welt’s accuracy requirements and allowing players to invest into offensive or speed-focused substats.

Also, it regenerates 4 Energy whenever the wearer attacks an enemy whose DEF has been reduced. When deployed alongside defense-shredding allies like Silver Wolf, Pela, or when triggering defense reduction through his Weightless debuff, this energy refund accelerates Welt’s Ultimate recharge, allowing him to trap enemy waves in frequent crowd controls.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Welt?

Lies Dance on the Breeze is the best-in-slot Light Cone for Welt, despite being Cipher’s signature. Providing high baseline stats and elevating critical attributes, this Light Cone caters directly to hybrid sub-DPS Welt builds. If your account runs Welt alongside buffers like Sparkle or Robin, this card transforms his bouncing Skill and black hole Ultimate into formidable offensive bursts.

In the Name of the World, Welt’s signature Light Cone, is still a good choice if you have it, especially for sub-DPS builds focused on raw personal damage. It provides an unconditional damage increase against debuffed enemies, alongside an Effect Hit Rate and ATK boost whenever Welt unleashes his Skill.

If you are seeking the best welt Light Cone without spending premium currency, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts delivers unparalleled Effect Hit Rate and energy cycling. For team-wide damage amplification, equipping Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat provides indispensable DEF shred that benefits all allied attackers.

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