Aventurine Waveflair HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This Aventurine Waveflair HSR character guide covers his kit, Eidolons, current banner status, and a verdict on whether he’s actually worth pulling for based on what your roster already has.

Aventurine Waveflair arrives in Honkai Star Rail as a flamboyant five-star Quantum-Elation damage dealer. Stepping away from his familiar defensive Preservation duties as an Interastral Peace Corporation senior manager, this alternate summer persona embraces pure high-stakes offensive flair.

His playstyle revolves around generating Fervor stacks, stocking Punchline charges, and activating high-frequency Elation Skill sequences that saturate the battlefield with bounce strikes and devastating area-of-effect bursts.

Aventurine Waveflair at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Quantum Path Elation Role DPS Released Version 4.5 (Over the Gilded Tides) Reruns None Voice actors Camden Sutkowski (EN)



Kawanishi Kengo (JP)



Yang Chaoran (CH)



Park Min-gi (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Aventurine Waveflair in Honkai Star Rail?

Within the corporate hierarchy of the Interastral Peace Corporation, Kakavasha made a name for himself as Aventurine, a high-ranking manager in the Strategic Investment Department and one of the pivotal Ten Stonehearts holding the Cornerstone of Aventurine.

Known across galaxies as a consummate gambler who wagers his life with chilling serenity, his official assignments usually placed him at the center of high-stakes diplomatic and financial conflicts.

The Waveflair persona presents a radical departure from corporate boardrooms and defensive stratagems. Trading tailored formal suits for vibrant resort wear and oceanfront bravado, Aventurine Waveflair embraces the capricious philosophy of Aha the Elation.

Instead of shielding colleagues from incoming harm, he chooses to bask in the roaring surf, treating combat as an exhilarating resort showcase where fortunes turn on every roll of the dice and every crashing wave.

Despite this relaxed seaside exterior, his calculating mind remains as sharp as ever. Every strike, gamble, and provocative flourish is designed to bait adversaries into overextending. His international voice cast captures this dangerous balance between carefree summer indulgence and steely predatory calculation.

By walking the Path of Elation, Aventurine Waveflair proves that luck, charisma, and overwhelming force can reshape the outcome of any cosmic conflict.

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Aventurine Waveflair’s Kit Explained

At the core of the Aventurine Waveflair gameplay loop lies the Fervor resource system, which measures combat momentum and directly triggers his destructive offensive sequences. Aventurine Waveflair accumulates Fervor through his own actions as well as through allied attacks, making him an exceptionally interactive damage dealer who thrives within fast-paced, offensive team comps.

In addition to Fervor, Aventurine Waveflair manages Punchline charges and the Certified Banger states. Punchline acts as an internal fuel that enhances his offensive capabilities and extends the duration of his Certified Banger status. When Certified Banger is active, his combat performance escalates dramatically, granting bonus offensive benefits and setting the stage for devastating Aha Instant activations.

When his Fervor reaches the required 10-stack threshold, his Talent immediately triggers his signature Elation Skill, Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze. This ability delivers immediate Quantum damage to all enemy targets before releasing a barrage of bouncing strikes that decimate isolated elites.

By continuously cycling basic strikes, skills, and bursts, Aventurine Waveflair keeps enemy defenses shattered while maintaining relentless offensive pressure.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Aventurine Waveflair’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Dead Center, the Torrent Hits, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 100% of Aventurine Waveflair’s ATK to a single designated enemy target. In standard combat rotations, this attack functions primarily as an emergency resource generation tool when team resources require replenishment.

His Skill, Kill Shot, the Sands Boil, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 240% of his ATK to all enemies on the battlefield. Upon execution, Aventurine Waveflair immediately gains 4 points of Punchline and 4 stacks of Fervor, serving as his primary on-turn engine for stacking combat momentum and refreshing his offensive cadence.

His Ultimate, Grand Slam, Crest That High Tide, requires 140 Energy to activate. When cast, he deals massive Quantum DMG equal to up to 400% of his ATK to all enemies, instantly gains 6 points of Punchline and 8 stacks of Fervor, and increases his own SPD by up to 30% for 4 turns to easily exceed vital combat speed thresholds.

His Talent, Ante Up, the Abyss Answers, extends the duration of the Certified Banger state. Whenever an allied teammate executes an attack, Aventurine Waveflair gains 1 stack of Fervor and 1 point of Punchline. When Fervor accumulates to 10 stacks, he immediately consumes 10 stacks to launch his Elation Skill, Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze, which empowers his subsequent cast into All In: To Summer’s Blaze.

His Elation Skill, Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze, deals Quantum Elation DMG equal to up to 60% of his ATK to all enemies, followed by 10 extra bounce hits that each deal Quantum Elation DMG equal to up to 18% of his ATK to random enemy targets. When empowered into All In: To Summer’s Blaze, these multipliers elevate significantly, tearing through both dense waves and isolated elite bosses.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Technique Make Waves in Still Waters Dashes forward in exploration to strike enemies for 100% ATK Quantum DMG; enters battle with 2 Fervor stacks and 20 Certified Banger points.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Bonus Abilities Party in Perfect Paradise (A2) When SPD reaches 140 or higher, increases Elation DMG by 30%, scaling further by 1% per point of excess SPD up to 200 SPD. Revel in Raging Tides (A4) Increases team Elation DMG by 20% and personal Elation DMG by 80%. When deployed as the solo Elation character, his Elation Skill counts as a Follow-Up Attack. Sift Through Gilded Dreams (A6) Increases CRIT DMG by 48%. When an ally attacks, all allies gain 48% CRIT DMG for 3 turns, and Aventurine Waveflair gains 2 Fervor stacks.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +9 SPD +18.7% CRIT Rate +10.0% Elation DMG

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Aventurine Waveflair’s Eidolons

His E1, A Holiday on the Line, grants 24% All-Type RES PEN to Aventurine Waveflair. His Talent is enhanced so that whenever Fervor reaches 10, 20, or 30 stacks, he immediately triggers Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze, dramatically increasing his burst frequency.

His E2, Idle as the Turning Tide, is his best investment stopping point. It increases his maximum Fervor cap to 50 stacks and enables additional casts of his Elation Skill at 40 and 50 Fervor. Furthermore, using an Elation Skill refunds 4 Fervor stacks immediately.

His E3, A Rendezvous Served Chilled, raises the maximum Trace level of his Skill and Talent by two, and his Elation Skill by one, delivering steady numerical upgrades to his baseline output.

His E4, Sunlight Runs No Tab, enables all allies to ignore 18% of enemy DEF for 3 turns whenever Aventurine Waveflair uses his Skill, substantially magnifying total party damage.

His E5, Into the Eye of the Jackpot, increases his Ultimate level by two, Basic ATK level by one, and Elation Skill level by one, enhancing his primary ability multipliers.

His E6, The Past in Fast Lane, grants 25% Elation DMG, permanently enhances his Elation Skill into All In: To Summer’s Blaze, and completely eliminates Fervor consumption, converting him into an unstoppable offensive force.

Aventurine Waveflair Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Aventurine Waveflair Good?

Aventurine Waveflair’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Aventurine Waveflair earns our unquestioned EX tier rating across all three endgame formats and overall rating. His combination of flexible targeting, explosive burst windows, and high baseline critical efficiency places him at the absolute pinnacle of contemporary damage dealers.

In Memory of Chaos, Aventurine Waveflair is a very effective elite boss-slayer. Elite bosses and accompanying mini-bosses take immense punishment from his multi-hit bounce attacks. Because his bouncing hits concentrate entirely on remaining targets once smaller minions fall, his single-target damage output rivals dedicated Hunt characters while retaining the wave-clearing advantages of Erudition units.

In Pure Fiction, his area-of-effect capabilities shine just as brightly. With his Skill dealing full AoE Quantum damage and his Talent launching automatic Elation Skills as allies attack, enemy waves vanish almost as quickly as they spawn.

When paired with high-frequency attacking teammates, his Fervor stacks recharge instantly between waves, allowing him to maintain continuous offensive momentum and easily achieve maximum-point stage clears.

In Apocalyptic Shadow, where combat revolves around rapid Weakness Break execution and exploiting vulnerable break windows, Aventurine Waveflair excels through sheer attack volume. His ability to deliver dozens of hits within a single cycle rapidly strips enemy shields.

Once a boss enters the broken state, the massive CRIT DMG buffs from his A6 trace combined with his DEF-ignoring relic setups produce astronomical burst numbers that can secure swift, high-score victories.

How to Get Aventurine Waveflair in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Aventurine Waveflair is a limited 5-star, so he can only be pulled from his own Character Event Warp (Over the Gilded Tides banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on his banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Aventurine Waveflair, his Eidolons, or his signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Aventurine Waveflair’s debut banner, Over the Gilded Tides, went live during Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5, from 12th September, 2026 to 27th September, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced for Aventurine Waveflair as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Aventurine Waveflair in 2026?

Aventurine Waveflair is an exceptional pull for almost every player. By bridging the gap between Elation synergies and universal follow-up attack mechanics, he offers extraordinary roster versatility.

If you want a premier Quantum hypercarry, a dynamic co-DPS partner for aggressive hybrid teams, or a foolproof solution for conquering all three endgame arenas, he delivers elite performance from the moment he’s unlocked.

If you already have aggressive attackers like Mortenax Blade or top-tier offensive amplifiers like Robin Summeretto, Aventurine Waveflair elevates your lineup into an unstoppable juggernaut. Even with budget or free-to-play teammates, his high base multipliers and self-sufficient critical buffs will still give you smooth progression through the hardest content available in Honkai Star Rail.

Pros Cons ✅ Dominates all three endgame modes with an undisputed EX tier rating



✅ High-frequency Quantum attacks tear through Toughness and boss health pools



✅ Generates valuable team-wide 48% CRIT DMG buffs for his allies



✅ Flexible dual-path identity benefiting from both Elation and Follow-Up synergies ❌ Demanding 140 Energy Ultimate requires active energy batteries or careful rotations



❌ Performance dips if teammates cannot maintain high attack frequencies



❌ High-tempo playstyle requires disciplined Skill Point management

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