Best Mortenax Blade Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Mortenax Blade build in Honkai Star Rail, plus the exact ascension and trace material costs so you know what to farm before pushing him in levels.

He’s a 5-star character on the Path of Nihility who spends his own HP to deploy a Zone, then buffs his team’s damage while inflicting Balefire Bind, a DEF-shred and damage-taken debuff, on every enemy he touches.

TL;DR – Best Mortenax Blade Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Reforged in Hellfire Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best Relic Set Divine-Querying Master Smith (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Sprightly Vonwacq (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP%



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority CRIT Rate = CRIT DMG > SPD > HP% Best team (Overall) Mortenax Blade (Hybrid)



Ashveil (DPS)



Tribbie (Support)



Hyacine (Support) Best team (F2P) Mortenax Blade (Hybrid)



Dr. Ratio (DPS)



Welt (Support)



Gallagher (Support)

How to Play Mortenax Blade: Rotation and Tips

Mortenax Blade’s rotation opens with his Technique, Blade’s Reach Spares None, before combat starts, which taunts every enemy and softens incoming damage for a few turns. Once the fight begins, his Ultimate, Fornax Ex Corpore, is the crux of his kit – it inflicts the Balefire Bind debuff (lower DEF, higher damage taken) on every enemy, then spends a chunk of his own Max HP to deploy a Zone.

Inside that Zone, he enters Infinite Fury, gaining bonus CRIT stats and unlocking an enhanced Basic ATK plus a free-to-use Skill that costs no Skill Points.

His Talent, All Karma Comes Due, builds Charge every time an ally lands a hit while the Zone is active. At 9 Charge, he automatically fires an extra Skill that counts as a Follow-Up ATK, which is exactly what makes him such an excellent teammate alongside other Follow-Up attackers like Ashveil and Himeko Nova.

Since his Skill and Ultimate both cost his own HP, keeping his Max HP stat high is part of his core rotation.

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Best Light Cones for Mortenax Blade

Reforged in Hellfire is Mortenax Blade’s signature Light Cone and his best overall pick. It boosts his Max HP for a bigger HP pool to fuel his Skill and Ultimate costs, regenerates Energy so he can reach his Ultimate earlier, and raises the CRIT DMG enemies take through the Purgatory debuff, stacking directly on top of the Balefire Bind DEF shred he already applies.

Lies Dance on the Breeze trades some of that HP scaling for SPD and a further DEF cut through its Bamboozle and Theft debuffs. It needs roughly 170 SPD and around 40 percent Effect Hit Rate to land consistently, but the extra DEF shred stacks with Balefire Bind for a genuinely harder-hitting team.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the best free-to-play alternative. It grants Effect Hit Rate and regenerates Energy whenever Mortenax Blade attacks a DEF-reduced enemy, which shortens the wait before his first Ultimate and brings his Infinite Fury window back around faster.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat cuts enemy DEF further through its Ensnare debuff, but only pays off once Mortenax Blade is running 67 percent or higher Effect Hit Rate. It’s a strong damage-amplification pick once that Effect Hit Rate threshold is met, though a weak one before it.

For a more in-depth look at his best Light Cones, visit our Best Mortenax Blade Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The Divine-Querying Master Smith 4-piece set is Mortenax Blade’s best relic pick. It boosts his Max HP, raises his own CRIT DMG, and grants his whole team a flat damage increase, which lines up directly with his Zone-based support role.

Eagle of Twilight Line is a viable alternative if you need to hit specific Action Value breakpoints. Its 4-piece bonus advances Mortenax Blade forward on the turn order whenever he uses his Ultimate, letting him redeploy his Zone sooner in longer fights.

For his Planar Ornament, Sprightly Vonwacq is the strongest general pick. Its 2-piece bonus restores Energy Regeneration and advances his own turn at the start of battle, getting his Ultimate and Zone online faster from turn one.

Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne is a strong damage-focused alternative once Mortenax Blade’s Energy is already stable, trading the turn-advance utility of Sprightly Vonwacq for a straightforward boost to his own personal damage output.

Mortenax Blade’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: SPD

SPD Priority 4: HP%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 100% CRIT Rate during combat and target at least 170 SPD if you want to unlock Lies Dance on the Breeze‘s full DEF-shred window. His baseline kit doesn’t require breaking a hard SPD tier otherwise. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Mortenax Blade’s stat priority is straightforward once you understand his kit. He wants to land his Ultimate reliably, hit hard when he does, and keep his own HP pool (around 6000+ HP) just large enough to keep affording his Skill and Ultimate’s HP costs.

Mortenax Blade’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: A Broken Blade Still Slays / A Tempered Blade Severs Souls (enhanced during Infinite Fury) Low Both versions scale off the same trace level, and the damage stays minor even fully leveled, so leave this for later. Skill: A Rain of Blades Seals Fate High Scales his core AoE damage and the free-to-use Follow-Up loop he gets once he’s in Infinite Fury. Ultimate: Fornax Ex Corpore Highest Bigger DEF reduction, bigger damage-taken debuff on every enemy, and a stronger CRIT buff for himself while the Zone is active. Talent: All Karma Comes Due High Faster Energy regeneration from the extra Skill use it grants at 9 Charge. Bonus Ability: Bone, Hardened ad Nauseam Highest Lets his Energy overflow past 100 percent and refunds it right after his Ultimate, shortening his next Ultimate window. Bonus Ability: Soul, Tempered ad Mortem High Raises his taunt value, cuts his own damage taken, and boosts incoming healing while the Zone is active. Bonus Ability: Heart, Refined ad Infinitum Highest Adds a flat team-wide damage buff, plus an Ultimate damage buff for the team if another Nihility character is present.

Mortenax Blade’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Whimsy Wax 15 Dreamweave Steel 15 Lucid Awl 15 Radiant Prominence 65 Credit 308,000

Mortenax Blade’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Tear of Phagousa 15 Wine of Phagousa 72 Heart of Phagousa 139 Whimsy Wax 41 Dreamweave Steel 56 Lucid Awl 58 Vanquished Flow’s Reticence 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Mortenax Blade Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Mortenax Blade’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Mortenax Blade Team

Best Mortenax Blade Team (Overall) Role Mortenax Blade Hybrid Ashveil DPS Tribbie Support Hyacine Support

This is the highest-ceiling comp for Mortenax Blade right now. Both Ashveil and Mortenax Blade are Follow-Up attackers who need other allies attacking often to fuel their own kits, and together they can cut enemy DEF by a large combined total that stacks hard with Balefire Bind.

Mortenax Blade’s AoE attacks also land multiple times per turn, which charges Tribbie’s Ultimate quickly, and Hyacine covers sustain through Max HP buffs that scale directly with how hard Mortenax Blade leans on his own HP pool.

Best F2P Mortenax Blade Team

Best Mortenax Blade Team (F2P) Role Mortenax Blade Hybrid Dr Ratio DPS Welt Support Gallagher Support

Dr. Ratio requires 3+ debuffs on the target to guarantee his talent’s Follow-Up Attack. Mortenax Blade’s Balefire Bind (DEF reduction and vulnerability) and Welt‘s Slow, Imprisonment, and Vulnerability keep the enemy perpetually loaded with debuffs.

Gallagher rounds the team out by applying his own Besotted debuff to further secure Dr. Ratio’s execution requirements. His aggressive, strike-based healing allows Mortenax Blade to continuously safely spend his own HP during high-fury combat rotations.

Best Mortenax Blade Team Alternatives

Feixiao is a drop-in replacement for Ashveil as the team’s main damage dealer, since she’s a Follow-Up attacker whose own damage scales off attack count, the exact resource Mortenax Blade’s kit is built to generate.

Himeko Nova thrives as a premium hypercarry alongside Mortenax Blade, as his near-permanent Balefire Bind provides the heavy DEF shred and damage vulnerability she needs to max out her own multipliers. Her frequent, automated Assist Skills quickly max out his Charge stacks to continuously trigger his free follow-up attacks.

Castorice isn’t the best-in-slot support for Mortenax Blade, but she can slot in when needed. His HP-draining kit helps charge her Ultimate faster than a more conventional support would.

Robin Summeretto brings a dynamic ATK and CRIT DMG buff that benefits every damage dealer in the lineup, pairing well with Mortenax Blade’s own team-wide damage boost when running multiple attackers at once.

Seele attacks often enough to fully take advantage of the Follow-Up ATK support Mortenax Blade’s Talent enables, and benefits from the extra damage and DEF shred his Zone provides.

Archer shares the same high attack-count profile as Seele, and gets the same benefit from Mortenax Blade’s Balefire Bind debuff stacking on every hit she lands.

Whichever alternate you slot in, the constant to look for is the same – prioritize allies who attack often or specifically benefit from or enhance Follow-Up ATKs, since Mortenax Blade’s entire kit is built around rewarding a team that keeps hitting.

Mortenax Blade Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Ere My Death, I Stood Unmade High Cuts every enemy’s All-Type RES by 20 percent while the Zone is active, and slightly delays the countdown before his extra Talent-triggered Skill ends. E2: Ash Was My Heart, Yet the Flame Stayed Highest Lowers the Charge needed for his Talent’s extra Skill from 9 to 7 and raises every ally’s Follow-Up ATK damage by 75 percent. E3: Across the Shore, Wrath Laid Bare Low A flat Ultimate and Talent level increase with no new effect. E4: Odium I’ve Smitten, Thence Came the Blade High Adds a further 50 percent damage buff for allies on top of his existing team-wide damage boost. E5: I Severed My Woes, Knowing Death Begets Life Low A flat Skill and Basic ATK level increase with no new effect. E6: If Immortality Could Die, I Swore THEM Slain Highest Lets him gain Charge from taking damage or spending HP, and raises Tenax Per Ignem’s damage multiplier to 150 percent of its base value.

Eidolon 2 is the practical stopping point for partial investment, since it delivers the single biggest jump in team-wide value for the fewest copies pulled.

Verdict: Is Mortenax Blade Worth Building in 2026?

Mortenax Blade’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Mortenax Blade is worth building for almost any Nihility-leaning roster, though his Zone alone, which applies a DEF shred and damage-taken debuff to every enemy on the field, raises the ceiling of any damage dealer you pair him with.

If you already own Acheron or another Nihility damage dealer, Mortenax Blade is a must-pull, since his kit was clearly built to support exactly that archetype. Even outside a dedicated Nihility team, his team-wide damage buff and DEF shred make him a strong general pick for almost any Follow-Up ATK-heavy lineup.

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