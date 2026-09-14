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Best Aventurine Waveflair Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 14, 2026
Best Aventurine Waveflair Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
HoYoverse

Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

This guide covers the best Aventurine Waveflair build, top Light Cones, Relic sets, team compositions, stat benchmarks, and Eidolon values to help you master his kit across all current endgame challenges.

Aventurine Waveflair arrived in Honkai Star Rail as a top-tier five-star Quantum damage dealer walking the Path of Elation. Departing from his OG version’s defensive role, this alternate summer persona operates as a relentless offensive powerhouse fueled by accumulated Fervor stacks and high-frequency allied strikes.

Building him properly requires satisfying strict SPD breakpoints to maximize his A2 bonus ability, balancing critical ratios, and assembling teammates capable of maintaining an aggressive attack tempo. 

TL;DR – Best Aventurine Waveflair Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeSummer Rides the Surf
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeElation Brimming With Blessings
Best Relic SetEver-Glorious Magical Girl (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetPunklorde Stage Zero (2pc)
Main StatsBody: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Boots: SPD

Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Bonus

Link Rope: ATK% or Energy Regeneration Rate
Substat priorityCRIT Rate >= CRIT DMG > SPD > ATK%
Best team (Overall)Aventurine Waveflair (DPS)

Mortenax Blade (Hybrid)

Ashveil (DPS)

Robin Summeretto (Support)
Best team (F2P)Aventurine Waveflair (DPS)

Herta (Hybrid)

Asta (Support)

Lynx (Support)

How to Play Aventurine Waveflair: Rotation and Tips

Aventurine Waveflair standing portrait in Honkai Star Rail

Playing Aventurine Waveflair optimally mainly requires keeping an eye on his Fervor generation and timing his empowered Elation Skill bursts. Whenever teammates execute attacks, his Talent and A6 bonus ability award him bonus Fervor stacks while granting a massive 48% CRIT DMG boost to the entire party.

His standard combat rotation initiates with his Technique, Make Waves in Still Waters, prior to battle. This instantly deals Quantum damage, grants 2 initial Fervor stacks, and secures 20 points of Certified Banger to jumpstart his resource loop. Once in active combat, cycle his Skill, Kill Shot, the Sands Boil, to deal area-of-effect Quantum damage while acquiring 4 Punchline points and 4 Fervor stacks.

As allied actions accumulate 10 Fervor stacks, his Talent automatically unleashes his signature Elation Skill, Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze. This ability peppers all enemies with Quantum damage followed by 10 bouncing strikes. Subsequent casts upgrade into All In: To Summer’s Blaze, delivering exponentially greater burst numbers. 

When his 140 Energy Ultimate, Grand Slam, Crest That High Tide, becomes fully charged, unleash it immediately to gain 6 Punchline points, 8 Fervor stacks, and a valuable up to 30% SPD boost for 4 turns, so he stays well ahead of the crucial 140 SPD breakpoint.

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Best Light Cones for Aventurine Waveflair

Summer Rides the Surf Light Cone

Summer Rides the Surf is his signature five-star Light Cone and absolute best-in-slot choice. It provides substantial CRIT Rate, raises his personal SPD to effortlessly fulfill his passive requirements, and directly amplifies all Elation DMG dealt. By elevating his primary damage sources and ensuring smooth turn cycling, it stands as the gold standard for any high-end Aventurine Waveflair build.

Today&apos;s Good Luck Light Cone

Today’s Good Luck is one of his best four-star Light Cones, obtainable through the Nameless Honor Battle Pass. It bestows valuable CRIT Rate and provides stacking Elation multipliers whenever an Elation Skill is executed.

Welcome to the Cosmic City Light Cone

Welcome to the Cosmic City is an exceptional five-star alternative. It supplies valuable SPD bonuses and enables all Elation attacks to ignore a substantial percentage of enemy DEF. For trailblazers encountering heavily armored bosses in Memory of Chaos, this Light Cone delivers outstanding offensive returns.

Until the Flowers Bloom Again Light Cone

Until the Flowers Bloom Again is yet another excellent premium five-star option. It grants substantial CRIT DMG, accelerates Energy Regeneration Rate, and inflicts a vulnerability debuff on enemies struck by his Elation Skill, increasing the damage they receive from all sources.

Elation Brimming With Blessings Light Cone

Elation Brimming With Blessings is the top accessible option for budget-conscious trailblazers, obtainable from Herta’s Store in the Simulated Universe. Thanks to its high five-star base stats and dependable offensive enhancements completely free of charge, it’s the go-to F2P Light Cone for Aventurine Waveflair. 

Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures also gets a shout out here if you want a good F2P Light Cone that can be purchased from the Light Cone Manifest Store instead. It’s extra-effective if there are other Elation units on his team that also equip this.

For a more in-depth look at Aventurine Waveflair’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Aventurine Waveflair Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Ever-Glorious Magical Girl relic set

Ever-Glorious Magical Girl is the best four-piece cavern relic set for Aventurine Waveflair. The two-piece bonus raises CRIT DMG, while the four-piece bonus allows all Elation DMG to ignore enemy DEF. This DEF ignore directly multiplies the damage dealt by Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze and All In: To Summer’s Blaze, giving him maximum damage efficiency against elite targets.

Genius of Brilliant Stars relic set

Genius of Brilliant Stars is his second-best four-piece set. It provides a baseline Quantum DMG bonus and allows the wearer to ignore up to 20% of enemy DEF when facing Quantum-weak enemies. In Quantum-heavy combat encounters, it performs almost identically to his best cavern set.

Punklorde Stage Zero relic set

Punklorde Stage Zero stands as his undisputed best-in-slot planar ornament set. It substantially escalates his Elation DMG and elevates CRIT DMG once his in-combat SPD surpasses key breakpoints. Because his A2 passive already demands maintaining 140 or higher SPD, activating this ornament set occurs completely naturally in combat.

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves relic set

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves serves as a strong alternative planar set. Whenever allies launch attacks, it builds stacks that elevate follow-up attack damage and CRIT DMG, synchronizing exceptionally well when Aventurine Waveflair is fielded as the sole Elation character.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Stat Priorities

Fine-tuning substats ensures that your Aventurine Waveflair build operates at maximum combat efficiency. Distribute your artifact rolls according to this priority order:

  • Priority 1: CRIT Rate
  • Priority 2: CRIT DMG
  • Priority 3: SPD (Aim for 140+ minimum)
  • Priority 4: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,800+ ATK, a baseline CRIT Rate between 70% and 85%+, and 140% to 180%+ CRIT DMG outside combat. Make sure his in-combat SPD reaches 140 or higher to fully unlock the 30% base Elation DMG bonus from his A2 trace, pushing toward 160 or 200 SPD with team buffs for even greater scaling.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Elation Skill: Cheers: To Summer’s BlazeHighest (Priority 1)Core offensive engine of the kit. Upgrading this Trace escalates both base AoE and bouncing hit multipliers.
Ultimate: Grand Slam, Crest That High TideHigh (Priority 2)Delivers heavy AoE Quantum damage, grants 8 Fervor stacks, and supplies an essential up to 30% SPD boost for 4 turns.
Talent: Ante Up, the Abyss AnswersMedium (Priority 3)Extends Certified Banger duration and empowers alternate casts into All In: To Summer’s Blaze.
Skill: Kill Shot, the Sands BoilMedium (Priority 4)Generates 4 Fervor stacks and 4 Punchline points while dealing solid wave-clearing Quantum damage.
Basic ATK: Dead Center, the Torrent HitsLowest (Priority 5)Primarily used for emergency Skill Point generation and does not warrant heavy material investment.
Bonus Ability A2: Party in Perfect ParadiseHighestGrants up to 90% Elation DMG based on exceeding the 140 SPD breakpoint.
Bonus Ability A4: Revel in Raging TidesHighElevates personal Elation DMG by 80% and allows his Elation Skill to count as a Follow-Up Attack when solo Elation.
Bonus Ability A6: Sift Through Gilded DreamsHighestBestows 48% personal CRIT DMG and grants 48% team-wide CRIT DMG whenever an ally attacks.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

MaterialTotal
Fragments of Impression15
Tatters of Thought15
Shards of Desires15
Sneering Harlequin65
Credit308,000

Aventurine Waveflair’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

MaterialTotal
The Fluffy Hand-drawn Storyboards15
The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue72
The Fluffy Collector’s Edition139
Tatters of Thought41
Fragments of Impression56
Shards of Desires58
High Hopes of the Falsely Enlightened12
Tracks of Destiny8
Credit3,000,000
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Best Aventurine Waveflair Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Aventurine Waveflair’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Aventurine Waveflair Team

Best Aventurine Waveflair Team (Overall)Role
Aventurine WaveflairDPS
Mortenax BladeHybrid
AshveilDPS
Robin SummerettoSupport

This premium, all-5-star-limited setup is one of the best Aventurine Waveflair comps for ultra-competitive endgame performance. 

Mortenax Blade is the team’s dynamic hybrid attacker, applying relentless offensive pressure and dual-threat break capabilities that rapidly feed Aventurine Waveflair’s Fervor counter. Ashveil acts as an aggressive co-DPS, executing frequent multi-target strikes that maximize allied action counts. 

Robin Summeretto ties the squad together with global attack enhancements, team-wide action advancement, and continuous additional damage, ensuring the team clears encounters with blinding speed.

Best F2P Aventurine Waveflair Team

Best Aventurine Waveflair Team (F2P)Role
Aventurine WaveflairDPS
HertaHybrid
AstaSupport
LynxSupport

This budget-conscious composition pairs Aventurine Waveflair with accessible teammates who synergize directly with his mechanics. 

Herta provides frequent AoE follow-up spins whenever enemies drop below half health, accelerating Fervor stack generation. Asta supplies vital team-wide SPD and ATK enhancements, helping Aventurine Waveflair easily surpass the 140 SPD requirement for his A2 passive. 

Lynx handles defensive duties, offering dependable healing, debuff cleansing, and emergency survivability without consuming excessive Skill Points.

Best Aventurine Waveflair Team Alternatives

Silver Wolf Lv 999 icon, Honkai Star Rail

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is a top-tier sub-DPS partner who synergizes perfectly with Aventurine Waveflair’s Skill Point consumption, rapidly converting SP expenditures into Hidden MMR to trigger her own explosive “Godmode Player” Ultimate bursts.

Robin icon, Honkai Star Rail

Robin is an exceptional alternative support who provides massive team-wide ATK bonuses and immediately advances all allies forward with her Ultimate, enabling Aventurine Waveflair to trigger back-to-back Elation Skill bursts.

Sparkle icon, Honkai Star Rail

Sparkle is an outstanding offensive amplifier for Quantum hypercarry setups, expanding the team’s maximum Skill Point pool and providing targeted action advance alongside massive CRIT DMG buffs.

Ruan Mei icon, Honkai Star Rail

Ruan Mei delivers immense team-wide damage amplification, Break Efficiency improvements, and All-Type RES PEN that benefits dual-damage compositions simultaneously.

Sunday icon, Honkai Star Rail

Sunday provides precision single-target support, granting energy regeneration, debuff cleansing, and substantial critical enhancements during crucial burst windows.

Huohuo icon, Honkai Star Rail

Huohuo offers premier sustain while restoring team-wide Energy with her Ultimate, directly easing Aventurine Waveflair’s 140 Energy requirement and providing continuous ATK boosts.

Aventurine Waveflair Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on InvestmentExplanation
E1: A Holiday on the LineHighGrants 24% All-Type RES PEN to Aventurine Waveflair. His Talent is enhanced so that whenever Fervor reaches 10, 20, or 30 stacks, he immediately triggers Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze at 10, 20, or 30 Fervor, substantially increasing burst frequency.
E2: Idle as the Turning TideHighestPremier stopping point for spenders. Raises the Fervor ceiling to 50 stacks, triggers extra casts at 40 and 50 Fervor, and refunds 4 Fervor immediately upon Elation Skill use.
E3: A Rendezvous Served ChilledMediumIncreases Skill and Talent levels by 2, and Elation Skill by 1, delivering steady baseline multiplier enhancements.
E4: Sunlight Runs No TabHighGrants an 18% DEF shred to all allies for 3 turns whenever he casts his Skill, significantly boosting collective team damage.
E5: Into the Eye of the JackpotMediumIncreases Ultimate level by 2, Basic ATK level by 1, and Elation Skill by 1, providing modest damage increases.
E6: The Past in Fast LaneHighestGrants 25% Elation DMG, permanently enhances his Elation Skill into All In: To Summer’s Blaze, and removes Fervor consumption entirely.

Stopping at Eidolon 2 offers the highest return on investment for spenders (or dedicated pull savers), since the combination of an expanded 50-stack Fervor cap and 4-stack refunds is a massive upgrade to your total damage cycle.

Verdict: Is Aventurine Waveflair Worth Building in 2026?

Aventurine Waveflair character art for the build verdict section
Aventurine Waveflair’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingEX
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: EX

Pure Fiction: EX

Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Aventurine Waveflair stands out as an elite DPS unit who definitively earns our EX tier rating across all three endgame formats. His ability to deliver overwhelming Quantum damage, amplify party critical statistics, and fluidly transition between Elation and follow-up synergies skyrockets him as a top performer in the current meta and is definitely worth building as soon as you get him.

Investing into a dedicated Aventurine Waveflair build will transform your account’s offensive ceiling. With proper speed tuning and active teammates, he sweeps through wave-based encounters and dismantles formidable boss lineups with effortless swagger.

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FAQs

What is the best Aventurine Waveflair build in HSR?

The best Aventurine Waveflair build equips the Summer Rides the Surf signature Light Cone alongside the four-piece Ever-Glorious Magical Girl relic set and two-piece Punklorde Stage Zero planar ornaments, prioritizing CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and 140+ SPD.

What is the best team for Aventurine Waveflair?

The best team for Aventurine Waveflair is Mortenax Blade as a hybrid break attacker, Ashveil as an aggressive co-DPS, and Robin Summeretto as a premier offensive support.

Is Aventurine Waveflair’s Eidolon 2 worth it?

Yes, Aventurine Waveflair’s Eidolon 2 is worth it because it raises his Fervor cap to 50, triggers additional Elation Skill casts at 40 and 50 stacks, and refunds 4 Fervor immediately upon each cast, making it his best stopping point for long-term investors.

What Light Cone should Aventurine Waveflair use?

Aventurine Waveflair should use his signature five-star Light Cone Summer Rides the Surf, or strong alternatives like Welcome to the Cosmic City and the F2P-accessible Light Cone, Elation Brimming With Blessings.

What relics does Aventurine Waveflair use?

Aventurine Waveflair should use the four-piece Ever-Glorious Magical Girl relic set and the Punklorde Stage Zero planar ornament set prioritizing CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG on the Body, SPD on the Boots, Quantum DMG Bonus on the Planar Sphere, and ATK% on the Link Rope.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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