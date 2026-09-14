Best Aventurine Waveflair Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the best Aventurine Waveflair build, top Light Cones, Relic sets, team compositions, stat benchmarks, and Eidolon values to help you master his kit across all current endgame challenges.

Aventurine Waveflair arrived in Honkai Star Rail as a top-tier five-star Quantum damage dealer walking the Path of Elation. Departing from his OG version’s defensive role, this alternate summer persona operates as a relentless offensive powerhouse fueled by accumulated Fervor stacks and high-frequency allied strikes.

Building him properly requires satisfying strict SPD breakpoints to maximize his A2 bonus ability, balancing critical ratios, and assembling teammates capable of maintaining an aggressive attack tempo.

TL;DR – Best Aventurine Waveflair Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Summer Rides the Surf Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Elation Brimming With Blessings Best Relic Set Ever-Glorious Magical Girl (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Punklorde Stage Zero (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Bonus



Link Rope: ATK% or Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority CRIT Rate >= CRIT DMG > SPD > ATK% Best team (Overall) Aventurine Waveflair (DPS)



Mortenax Blade (Hybrid)



Ashveil (DPS)



Robin Summeretto (Support) Best team (F2P) Aventurine Waveflair (DPS)



Herta (Hybrid)



Asta (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Aventurine Waveflair: Rotation and Tips

Playing Aventurine Waveflair optimally mainly requires keeping an eye on his Fervor generation and timing his empowered Elation Skill bursts. Whenever teammates execute attacks, his Talent and A6 bonus ability award him bonus Fervor stacks while granting a massive 48% CRIT DMG boost to the entire party.

His standard combat rotation initiates with his Technique, Make Waves in Still Waters, prior to battle. This instantly deals Quantum damage, grants 2 initial Fervor stacks, and secures 20 points of Certified Banger to jumpstart his resource loop. Once in active combat, cycle his Skill, Kill Shot, the Sands Boil, to deal area-of-effect Quantum damage while acquiring 4 Punchline points and 4 Fervor stacks.

As allied actions accumulate 10 Fervor stacks, his Talent automatically unleashes his signature Elation Skill, Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze. This ability peppers all enemies with Quantum damage followed by 10 bouncing strikes. Subsequent casts upgrade into All In: To Summer’s Blaze, delivering exponentially greater burst numbers.

When his 140 Energy Ultimate, Grand Slam, Crest That High Tide, becomes fully charged, unleash it immediately to gain 6 Punchline points, 8 Fervor stacks, and a valuable up to 30% SPD boost for 4 turns, so he stays well ahead of the crucial 140 SPD breakpoint.

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Best Light Cones for Aventurine Waveflair

Summer Rides the Surf is his signature five-star Light Cone and absolute best-in-slot choice. It provides substantial CRIT Rate, raises his personal SPD to effortlessly fulfill his passive requirements, and directly amplifies all Elation DMG dealt. By elevating his primary damage sources and ensuring smooth turn cycling, it stands as the gold standard for any high-end Aventurine Waveflair build.

Today’s Good Luck is one of his best four-star Light Cones, obtainable through the Nameless Honor Battle Pass. It bestows valuable CRIT Rate and provides stacking Elation multipliers whenever an Elation Skill is executed.

Welcome to the Cosmic City is an exceptional five-star alternative. It supplies valuable SPD bonuses and enables all Elation attacks to ignore a substantial percentage of enemy DEF. For trailblazers encountering heavily armored bosses in Memory of Chaos, this Light Cone delivers outstanding offensive returns.

Until the Flowers Bloom Again is yet another excellent premium five-star option. It grants substantial CRIT DMG, accelerates Energy Regeneration Rate, and inflicts a vulnerability debuff on enemies struck by his Elation Skill, increasing the damage they receive from all sources.

Elation Brimming With Blessings is the top accessible option for budget-conscious trailblazers, obtainable from Herta’s Store in the Simulated Universe. Thanks to its high five-star base stats and dependable offensive enhancements completely free of charge, it’s the go-to F2P Light Cone for Aventurine Waveflair.

Mushy Shroomy’s Adventures also gets a shout out here if you want a good F2P Light Cone that can be purchased from the Light Cone Manifest Store instead. It’s extra-effective if there are other Elation units on his team that also equip this.

For a more in-depth look at Aventurine Waveflair’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Aventurine Waveflair Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Ever-Glorious Magical Girl is the best four-piece cavern relic set for Aventurine Waveflair. The two-piece bonus raises CRIT DMG, while the four-piece bonus allows all Elation DMG to ignore enemy DEF. This DEF ignore directly multiplies the damage dealt by Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze and All In: To Summer’s Blaze, giving him maximum damage efficiency against elite targets.

Genius of Brilliant Stars is his second-best four-piece set. It provides a baseline Quantum DMG bonus and allows the wearer to ignore up to 20% of enemy DEF when facing Quantum-weak enemies. In Quantum-heavy combat encounters, it performs almost identically to his best cavern set.

Punklorde Stage Zero stands as his undisputed best-in-slot planar ornament set. It substantially escalates his Elation DMG and elevates CRIT DMG once his in-combat SPD surpasses key breakpoints. Because his A2 passive already demands maintaining 140 or higher SPD, activating this ornament set occurs completely naturally in combat.

Duran, Dynasty of Running Wolves serves as a strong alternative planar set. Whenever allies launch attacks, it builds stacks that elevate follow-up attack damage and CRIT DMG, synchronizing exceptionally well when Aventurine Waveflair is fielded as the sole Elation character.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Stat Priorities

Fine-tuning substats ensures that your Aventurine Waveflair build operates at maximum combat efficiency. Distribute your artifact rolls according to this priority order:

Priority 1: CRIT Rate

CRIT Rate Priority 2: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Priority 3: SPD (Aim for 140+ minimum)

SPD (Aim for 140+ minimum) Priority 4: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 2,800+ ATK, a baseline CRIT Rate between 70% and 85%+, and 140% to 180%+ CRIT DMG outside combat. Make sure his in-combat SPD reaches 140 or higher to fully unlock the 30% base Elation DMG bonus from his A2 trace, pushing toward 160 or 200 SPD with team buffs for even greater scaling.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Elation Skill: Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze Highest (Priority 1) Core offensive engine of the kit. Upgrading this Trace escalates both base AoE and bouncing hit multipliers. Ultimate: Grand Slam, Crest That High Tide High (Priority 2) Delivers heavy AoE Quantum damage, grants 8 Fervor stacks, and supplies an essential up to 30% SPD boost for 4 turns. Talent: Ante Up, the Abyss Answers Medium (Priority 3) Extends Certified Banger duration and empowers alternate casts into All In: To Summer’s Blaze. Skill: Kill Shot, the Sands Boil Medium (Priority 4) Generates 4 Fervor stacks and 4 Punchline points while dealing solid wave-clearing Quantum damage. Basic ATK: Dead Center, the Torrent Hits Lowest (Priority 5) Primarily used for emergency Skill Point generation and does not warrant heavy material investment. Bonus Ability A2: Party in Perfect Paradise Highest Grants up to 90% Elation DMG based on exceeding the 140 SPD breakpoint. Bonus Ability A4: Revel in Raging Tides High Elevates personal Elation DMG by 80% and allows his Elation Skill to count as a Follow-Up Attack when solo Elation. Bonus Ability A6: Sift Through Gilded Dreams Highest Bestows 48% personal CRIT DMG and grants 48% team-wide CRIT DMG whenever an ally attacks.

Aventurine Waveflair’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Fragments of Impression 15 Tatters of Thought 15 Shards of Desires 15 Sneering Harlequin 65 Credit 308,000

Aventurine Waveflair’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total The Fluffy Hand-drawn Storyboards 15 The Fluffy Serialization Memorial Issue 72 The Fluffy Collector’s Edition 139 Tatters of Thought 41 Fragments of Impression 56 Shards of Desires 58 High Hopes of the Falsely Enlightened 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Aventurine Waveflair Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Aventurine Waveflair’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Aventurine Waveflair Team

Best Aventurine Waveflair Team (Overall) Role Aventurine Waveflair DPS Mortenax Blade Hybrid Ashveil DPS Robin Summeretto Support

This premium, all-5-star-limited setup is one of the best Aventurine Waveflair comps for ultra-competitive endgame performance.

Mortenax Blade is the team’s dynamic hybrid attacker, applying relentless offensive pressure and dual-threat break capabilities that rapidly feed Aventurine Waveflair’s Fervor counter. Ashveil acts as an aggressive co-DPS, executing frequent multi-target strikes that maximize allied action counts.

Robin Summeretto ties the squad together with global attack enhancements, team-wide action advancement, and continuous additional damage, ensuring the team clears encounters with blinding speed.

Best F2P Aventurine Waveflair Team

Best Aventurine Waveflair Team (F2P) Role Aventurine Waveflair DPS Herta Hybrid Asta Support Lynx Support

This budget-conscious composition pairs Aventurine Waveflair with accessible teammates who synergize directly with his mechanics.

Herta provides frequent AoE follow-up spins whenever enemies drop below half health, accelerating Fervor stack generation. Asta supplies vital team-wide SPD and ATK enhancements, helping Aventurine Waveflair easily surpass the 140 SPD requirement for his A2 passive.

Lynx handles defensive duties, offering dependable healing, debuff cleansing, and emergency survivability without consuming excessive Skill Points.

Best Aventurine Waveflair Team Alternatives

Silver Wolf Lv 999 is a top-tier sub-DPS partner who synergizes perfectly with Aventurine Waveflair’s Skill Point consumption, rapidly converting SP expenditures into Hidden MMR to trigger her own explosive “Godmode Player” Ultimate bursts.

Robin is an exceptional alternative support who provides massive team-wide ATK bonuses and immediately advances all allies forward with her Ultimate, enabling Aventurine Waveflair to trigger back-to-back Elation Skill bursts.

Sparkle is an outstanding offensive amplifier for Quantum hypercarry setups, expanding the team’s maximum Skill Point pool and providing targeted action advance alongside massive CRIT DMG buffs.

Ruan Mei delivers immense team-wide damage amplification, Break Efficiency improvements, and All-Type RES PEN that benefits dual-damage compositions simultaneously.

Sunday provides precision single-target support, granting energy regeneration, debuff cleansing, and substantial critical enhancements during crucial burst windows.

Huohuo offers premier sustain while restoring team-wide Energy with her Ultimate, directly easing Aventurine Waveflair’s 140 Energy requirement and providing continuous ATK boosts.

Aventurine Waveflair Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: A Holiday on the Line High Grants 24% All-Type RES PEN to Aventurine Waveflair. His Talent is enhanced so that whenever Fervor reaches 10, 20, or 30 stacks, he immediately triggers Cheers: To Summer’s Blaze at 10, 20, or 30 Fervor, substantially increasing burst frequency. E2: Idle as the Turning Tide Highest Premier stopping point for spenders. Raises the Fervor ceiling to 50 stacks, triggers extra casts at 40 and 50 Fervor, and refunds 4 Fervor immediately upon Elation Skill use. E3: A Rendezvous Served Chilled Medium Increases Skill and Talent levels by 2, and Elation Skill by 1, delivering steady baseline multiplier enhancements. E4: Sunlight Runs No Tab High Grants an 18% DEF shred to all allies for 3 turns whenever he casts his Skill, significantly boosting collective team damage. E5: Into the Eye of the Jackpot Medium Increases Ultimate level by 2, Basic ATK level by 1, and Elation Skill by 1, providing modest damage increases. E6: The Past in Fast Lane Highest Grants 25% Elation DMG, permanently enhances his Elation Skill into All In: To Summer’s Blaze, and removes Fervor consumption entirely.

Stopping at Eidolon 2 offers the highest return on investment for spenders (or dedicated pull savers), since the combination of an expanded 50-stack Fervor cap and 4-stack refunds is a massive upgrade to your total damage cycle.

Verdict: Is Aventurine Waveflair Worth Building in 2026?

Aventurine Waveflair’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Aventurine Waveflair stands out as an elite DPS unit who definitively earns our EX tier rating across all three endgame formats. His ability to deliver overwhelming Quantum damage, amplify party critical statistics, and fluidly transition between Elation and follow-up synergies skyrockets him as a top performer in the current meta and is definitely worth building as soon as you get him.

Investing into a dedicated Aventurine Waveflair build will transform your account’s offensive ceiling. With proper speed tuning and active teammates, he sweeps through wave-based encounters and dismantles formidable boss lineups with effortless swagger.

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