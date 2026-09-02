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Best Mortenax Blade Light Cones HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: September 2, 2026
Best Mortenax Blade Light Cones HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

Picking the best Mortenax Blade Light Cone out of all the ones available to you can turn him from a just solid Nihility debuffer into a real damage multiplier for the whole team. This guide ranks his best Light Cone options, from his signature pick down to the strongest F2P alternative.

Before you pick the best Mortenax Blade Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Mortenax Blade walks the Nihility Path. Although he can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Mortenax Blade Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

RankLight ConeWhy It Ranks Here
1Reforged in HellfireMortenax Blade’s own signature Light Cone, guaranteeing a first-turn Ultimate and stacking a 30% CRIT DMG taken debuff onto his marked target.
2Lies Dance on the BreezeA limited 5-star pick that leans into DEF-shred over raw damage, worth grabbing only if you already own it.
4Before the Tutorial Mission StartsThe best F2P Light Cone for Mortenax Blade that boosts Effect Hit Rate and grants massive Energy regeneration when attacking DEF-reduced enemies.
5Resolution Shines As Pearls of SweatServes as a great backup, though it needs higher Effect Hit Rate investment to guarantee its procs.
3Holiday Thermae EscapadeA Nameless Honor Battle Pass 4-star option that trades some of the signature’s damage for an easy-to-apply Vulnerability debuff.

Reforged in Hellfire – Best in Slot

Reforged in Hellfire Light Cone, Mortenax Blade's signature 5-star Nihility cone in Honkai Star Rail

Reforged in Hellfire is Mortenax Blade’s signature Light Cone, and it’s built specifically around his kit. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s Max HP by 30% and regenerates a fixed 20 Energy at the start of the wearer’s turn, once per wave. That Energy refund is what lets Mortenax Blade reliably open a fight with his Ultimate already charged.

After Mortenax Blade lands a Skill Attack while wearing it, the target is afflicted with the “Purgatory” state for 2 turns. While Purgatory is active, CRIT DMG taken by that target increases by 30%, and CRIT DMG taken from Mortenax Blade specifically increases by an additional 30%. That’s a real damage multiplier stacked directly onto his own hits, well beyond a generic team buff.

The honest call here is that Reforged in Hellfire isn’t technically a must-pull. His alternatives below cover most of the same ground, and the gap between his signature and his best F2P pick isn’t as wide as it is for some other 5-star debuffers. Still, if you already have it or plan to pull for Mortenax Blade anyway, Reforged in Hellfire remains his best general Light Cone pick.

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Best Alternatives to Reforged in Hellfire

Lies Dance on the Breeze Light Cone, a 5-star Nihility DEF-shred option for Mortenax Blade

Lies Dance on the Breeze raises the wearer’s SPD by 18% and, after an attack, has a 120% base chance to inflict “Bamboozle” on every enemy, cutting their DEF by 16% for 2 turns. Push the wearer’s SPD to 170 or higher and it also triggers “Theft,” an extra 8% DEF reduction on the same enemies. 

It’s a strong pick if you want DEF-shred over raw personal damage, but do note that it’s a limited-banner Light Cone.

Holiday Thermae Escapade Light Cone, a 4-star Nihility Vulnerability debuff option for Mortenax Blade

Holiday Thermae Escapade is a 4-star option from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass that boosts the wearer’s DMG dealt by 16%. After an attack, it has a 100% base chance to inflict Vulnerability on the target, raising the DMG they take by 10% for 2 turns. It’s a clean, budget-friendly way to add extra debuff pressure to Mortenax Blade’s kit without giving up much of his own damage.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat Light Cone, the best F2P pick for Mortenax Blade

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat, isn’t quite as high in raw damage stats, but Mortenax Blade can reliably keep this Light Cone’s extra DEF-shred active across the entire enemy side with his kit. It’s a good budget pick that maximizes his supportive amping power for hypercarries like Acheron. 

Best F2P Light Cone for Mortenax Blade

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone icon

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the best fully F2P alternative for Mortenax Blade. It provides a massive 40% Effect Hit Rate boost at Superimposition 5, drastically lowering the relic stat investment needed to consistently land his base kit debuffs. 

More importantly, it regenerates 8 flat Energy whenever the wearer attacks an enemy with reduced DEF. When paired with external DEF-shredders or when Mortenax Blade triggers his own defense reduction loops, this energy refund allows him to reliably secure an incredibly fast 2-turn Ultimate rotation.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Mortenax Blade?

Reforged in Hellfire Light Cone, Mortenax Blade's signature 5-star Nihility cone in Honkai Star Rail

Reforged in Hellfire is the best pick for Mortenax Blade if you already own it, since the guaranteed Energy regen and stacked CRIT DMG taken debuff line up directly with how he plays. 

If you’re not planning to pull, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is our next best bet if you want a seamless, ultra-fast Ultimate rotation cycle. Most importantly, it’s obtainable directly through Herta’s Store using Herta Bonds, making it a highly accessible, completely free option that rivals any other alternative.

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FAQs

What is the best F2P Light Cone for Mortenax Blade?

The best F2P Light Cone for Mortenax Blade is Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat, since it comes from any standard Warp banner and still gives him a real Ensnare DEF-shred effect at Superimposition 1.

Is Reforged in Hellfire worth it for Mortenax Blade?

Yes, Reforged in Hellfire is worth it for Mortenax Blade because it guarantees his first-turn Ultimate through a flat Energy regen and stacks a 30% CRIT DMG taken debuff directly onto his own hits, though his F2P alternatives aren’t far behind in raw value.

Can Mortenax Blade use In the Name of the World?

Yes, Mortenax Blade can use In the Name of the World, but it’s generally not recommended because its secondary buffs only trigger when using a Skill, and Mortenax Blade relies heavily on his Ultimate and follow-up attacks.

What is Mortenax Blade’s signature Light Cone called?

Mortenax Blade’s signature Light Cone is called Reforged in Hellfire, and it’s built to guarantee his first-turn Ultimate while stacking a CRIT DMG taken debuff on his marked target.

Do I need to superimpose Reforged in Hellfire for Mortenax Blade?

No, Reforged in Hellfire‘s Energy regen and CRIT DMG taken debuff are both already active at Superimposition 1, so raising the Superimposition level mainly adds base stats rather than unlocking new effects for Mortenax Blade.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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