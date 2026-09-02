Best Mortenax Blade Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the best Mortenax Blade Light Cone out of all the ones available to you can turn him from a just solid Nihility debuffer into a real damage multiplier for the whole team. This guide ranks his best Light Cone options, from his signature pick down to the strongest F2P alternative.

Before you pick the best Mortenax Blade Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Mortenax Blade walks the Nihility Path. Although he can equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with a Nihility Light Cone.

Best Mortenax Blade Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Reforged in Hellfire Mortenax Blade’s own signature Light Cone, guaranteeing a first-turn Ultimate and stacking a 30% CRIT DMG taken debuff onto his marked target. 2 Lies Dance on the Breeze A limited 5-star pick that leans into DEF-shred over raw damage, worth grabbing only if you already own it. 4 Before the Tutorial Mission Starts The best F2P Light Cone for Mortenax Blade that boosts Effect Hit Rate and grants massive Energy regeneration when attacking DEF-reduced enemies. 5 Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat Serves as a great backup, though it needs higher Effect Hit Rate investment to guarantee its procs. 3 Holiday Thermae Escapade A Nameless Honor Battle Pass 4-star option that trades some of the signature’s damage for an easy-to-apply Vulnerability debuff.

Reforged in Hellfire – Best in Slot

Reforged in Hellfire is Mortenax Blade’s signature Light Cone, and it’s built specifically around his kit. At Superimposition 1, it increases the wearer’s Max HP by 30% and regenerates a fixed 20 Energy at the start of the wearer’s turn, once per wave. That Energy refund is what lets Mortenax Blade reliably open a fight with his Ultimate already charged.

After Mortenax Blade lands a Skill Attack while wearing it, the target is afflicted with the “Purgatory” state for 2 turns. While Purgatory is active, CRIT DMG taken by that target increases by 30%, and CRIT DMG taken from Mortenax Blade specifically increases by an additional 30%. That’s a real damage multiplier stacked directly onto his own hits, well beyond a generic team buff.

The honest call here is that Reforged in Hellfire isn’t technically a must-pull. His alternatives below cover most of the same ground, and the gap between his signature and his best F2P pick isn’t as wide as it is for some other 5-star debuffers. Still, if you already have it or plan to pull for Mortenax Blade anyway, Reforged in Hellfire remains his best general Light Cone pick.

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Best Alternatives to Reforged in Hellfire

Lies Dance on the Breeze raises the wearer’s SPD by 18% and, after an attack, has a 120% base chance to inflict “Bamboozle” on every enemy, cutting their DEF by 16% for 2 turns. Push the wearer’s SPD to 170 or higher and it also triggers “Theft,” an extra 8% DEF reduction on the same enemies.

It’s a strong pick if you want DEF-shred over raw personal damage, but do note that it’s a limited-banner Light Cone.

Holiday Thermae Escapade is a 4-star option from the Nameless Honor Battle Pass that boosts the wearer’s DMG dealt by 16%. After an attack, it has a 100% base chance to inflict Vulnerability on the target, raising the DMG they take by 10% for 2 turns. It’s a clean, budget-friendly way to add extra debuff pressure to Mortenax Blade’s kit without giving up much of his own damage.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat, isn’t quite as high in raw damage stats, but Mortenax Blade can reliably keep this Light Cone’s extra DEF-shred active across the entire enemy side with his kit. It’s a good budget pick that maximizes his supportive amping power for hypercarries like Acheron.

Best F2P Light Cone for Mortenax Blade

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is the best fully F2P alternative for Mortenax Blade. It provides a massive 40% Effect Hit Rate boost at Superimposition 5, drastically lowering the relic stat investment needed to consistently land his base kit debuffs.

More importantly, it regenerates 8 flat Energy whenever the wearer attacks an enemy with reduced DEF. When paired with external DEF-shredders or when Mortenax Blade triggers his own defense reduction loops, this energy refund allows him to reliably secure an incredibly fast 2-turn Ultimate rotation.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Mortenax Blade?

Reforged in Hellfire is the best pick for Mortenax Blade if you already own it, since the guaranteed Energy regen and stacked CRIT DMG taken debuff line up directly with how he plays.

If you’re not planning to pull, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is our next best bet if you want a seamless, ultra-fast Ultimate rotation cycle. Most importantly, it’s obtainable directly through Herta’s Store using Herta Bonds, making it a highly accessible, completely free option that rivals any other alternative.

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