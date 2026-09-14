Welt HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This Welt HSR character guide covers his kit, his Eidolons, and what his banner and top-up situation looks like right now.

He’s one of the permanent Standard Warp five-star units in Honkai Star Rail, commanding the Imaginary element while treading the Path of Nihility. His primary role revolves around suppressing enemy actions through the Imprisonment crowd-control effect, delaying enemy turns, and amplifying the damage output of his fellow teammates.

Following system updates that expanded his scaling and introduced the Weightless mechanic, he effortlessly bridges the gap between a disruptive support and an aggressive secondary carry capable of punishing immobilized foes.

Welt at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Imaginary Path Nihility Role Support Released Version 1.0 (Stellar Warp – Permanent Standard banner) Voice actors Brian T. Delaney (EN)



Hosoya Yoshimasa (JP)



Peng Bo (CH)



Han-sin (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: A



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Welt in Honkai Star Rail?

Welt Yang is a seasoned senior crew member of the Astral Express and a former Sovereign of Anti-Entropy from his home world. Having survived catastrophic cosmic wars and protected humanity against existential threats across dimensions, he carries immense wisdom, tactical restraint, and deep historical knowledge.

Despite his scholarly appearance and habit of sketching travel memories into his personal notebook, Welt wields astonishing cosmic power. Through the Star of Eden, a formidable divine key disguised as his walking cane, he manipulates gravitational fields, distorts spacetime, and manifests miniature synthetic black holes.

Throughout the main story expeditions of Honkai Star Rail, Welt consistently provides tactical analysis and decisive frontline intervention during critical crises. From unraveling the Stellaron crisis on Jarilo-VI to confronting cosmic schemers aboard the Xianzhou Luofu and Penacony, his steady presence reassures his allies. His rich backstory connects multiple eras of cosmic lore, making him an enduring symbol of quiet strength and enduring heroism.

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Welt’s Kit Explained

At the core of the Welt combat loop lies action manipulation and debuff amplification. Unlike conventional offensive units that rely purely on raw attack values, Welt shapes the battlefield by manipulating enemy action order.

His ability sequencing centers around applying debuffs to trigger his personal damage multiplier. Whenever Welt attacks an enemy that is already slowed or debuffed, his Talent activates to deal an extra instance of Imaginary damage.

This mechanic encourages players to open combat with his speed-reducing Skill or action-delaying Ultimate, immediately establishing an advantageous state where every subsequent allied and personal attack inflicts amplified damage.

His kit also incorporates the Weightless debuff mechanic, which enhances his team utility. Enemies inflicted with Weightless experience increased action delay upon receiving attacks and suffer significant reductions to their defensive stats.

By balancing Energy Regeneration Rate and Effect Hit Rate, Welt sustains an oppressive cycle of crowd control that neutralizes dangerous enemy bosses before they can execute their most threatening attacks

Welt’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Welt’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Welt’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Gravity Suppression, deals single-target Imaginary DMG equal to up to 100% of Welt’s ATK. While primarily used to generate Skill Points during routine turns, it benefits from his Talent when striking debuffed foes, providing reliable chip damage while keeping party resources stable.

His Skill, Edge of the Void, slashes three separate times for Imaginary DMG equal to up to 72% of his ATK per hit. The first strike hits a designated target, while the remaining two strikes bounce randomly among enemies. Each strike carries a 75% base chance to reduce the target’s SPD by 10% for 2 turns, making it his primary on-turn tool for applying crucial debuffs.

His Ultimate, Synthetic Black Hole, costs 120 Energy and unleashes an all-target strike dealing Imaginary DMG equal to up to 150% of his ATK. This ability carries a 100% base chance to Imprison all hit enemies for 1 turn, delaying their actions by up to 40% and reducing their SPD by 10%, while applying the Weightless debuff to amplify incoming damage.

His Talent, Time Distortion, triggers whenever Welt strikes an enemy that is already slowed. This passive inflicts an additional instance of Imaginary DMG equal to up to 60% of his ATK. Against targets under the Weightless state, his Talent also applies a defense reduction debuff, directly elevating total party damage output.

Welt’s Technique Gravitational Imprisonment Creates a gravitational dimension lasting 15 seconds. Enemies within have Movement SPD reduced by 50%. Upon entering combat, carries a 100% base chance to Imprison enemies for 1 turn, delaying actions by 20% and reducing SPD by 10%.

Welt’s Bonus Abilities Retribution (A2) When using Ultimate, increases DMG dealt to enemies inflicted with the Weightless state by 12%. Judgement (A4) Using Ultimate deals an additional instance of damage and increases Welt’s personal DMG dealt by 20% for 2 turns. Punishment (A6) When Welt’s Effect Hit Rate exceeds 40%, for every 10% exceeding this threshold, increases his ATK by 20%, up to a maximum ATK increase of 80%.

Welt’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +14.4% Imaginary DMG +10.0% Effect RES +28.0% ATK

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Welt’s Eidolons

His E1, Legacy of Honor, empowers his combat rotation following ability usage. After casting his Skill or Ultimate to strike an enemy in the Weightless state, Welt additionally deals an extra instance of Imaginary damage equal to 80% of his ATK, accelerating target elimination.

His E2, Conflux of Stars, serves as his best early investment milestone. Whenever his Talent activates by striking a slowed target, Welt regenerates 3 points of Energy. Because his bounce Skill can trigger this energy refund multiple times per turn, this Eidolon drastically shortens his Ultimate recharge cadence.

His E3, Prayer of Peace, increases his Skill level by two and his Basic ATK level by one, granting steady scaling boosts to his primary offensive modifiers.

His E4, Appellation of Justice, acts as a game-changing party-wide damage amplifier. Enemy targets suffering from the Weightless state have their All-Type Resistance shredded by 30%, multiplying the damage of every allied carry on the team.

His E5, Power of Kindness, elevates his Ultimate level by two and his Talent level by two, raising the base damage and action-delay percentages of his black hole burst.

His E6, Prospect of Glory, adds an additional damage instance to his Skill, bringing the total bounce count from three to four hits while providing bonus critical stats. This extra strike improves his Toughness reduction, generates extra energy, and cements his potential as a devastating hybrid damage dealer.

Welt Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Welt Good?

Welt’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: A



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Welt is a strong pick specifically for teams built around debuff synergy and action denial, especially when paired-up with units like Acheron or Dr. Ratio, where his multi-layer slows and imprisonment provide constant combat momentum.

In the endgame meta of Honkai Star Rail, Welt commands strong high-tier performance, proving that well-designed crowd control and turn disruption remain evergreen assets across diverse combat encounters.

In Memory of Chaos, Welt earns his high standing by locking down aggressive elite enemies and bosses. Tough bosses that rely on multi-turn wind-ups find their rotations completely derailed by his Ultimate’s Imprisonment effect. By delaying enemy turns beyond cycle boundaries, Welt enables fragile carries to attack without taking incoming damage, effectively serving as an offensive pseudo-sustain unit.

In Pure Fiction, where wave clear speed is crucial, Welt secures a respectable high-tier placement. While his bounce Skill divides its hits among multiple targets, his Ultimate provides full-board Imaginary damage and crowd control. When paired with high-tempo area-of-effect damage dealers, his speed penalties keep incoming minion waves clustered and vulnerable.

In Apocalyptic Shadow, Welt shines with exceptional effectiveness due to his exceptional Toughness reduction and action manipulation. In an endgame mode that rewards breaking boss shields quickly and maximizing the vulnerability window, his multi-hit Imaginary strikes rapidly deplete Toughness bars. Once the boss breaks, his action delay extends the broken state, letting his teammates inflict astronomical burst damage.

How to Get Welt in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Welt is a standard 5-star character, so he’s permanently available on the Stellar Warp banner and can also appear as a 50/50 departure result when pulling on any limited Character Event Warp. In addition, Honkai Star Rail features a permanent milestone selector on the Stellar Warp banner that allows players to select one standard five-star character of their choice, including Welt, after reaching 300 total pulls.

Standard banner pulls require Star Rail Passes, and limited Character Event Warps require Star Rail Special Passes, each purchasable for 160 Stellar Jades. Spenders who choose to top-up their accounts can convert Oneiric Shards into Stellar Jades at a 1:1 ratio.

If you’re preparing resources to build Welt or pull his signature Light Cone, In the Name of the World, checking in-game store bonuses, Express Supply Passes, and the Nameless Honor Battle Pass will give you the best pull efficiency.

Because Welt is an evergreen member of the standard character roster, he does not feature in limited-time event banners or scheduled reruns. Players can obtain him at any time through permanent standard pulls, five-star selector redemption, or by losing a 50/50 coin flip on limited character banners.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Welt in 2026?

Welt remains an exceptionally rewarding pull in 2026, despite being a permanent standard warp character who’s been around for a long time. Because he’s a standard five-star unit rather than a limited banner character, you don’t need to spend limited Star Rail Special Passes to acquire him.

If you happen to pull Welt from the standard banner or lose a 50/50 warp, investing in his kit yields a versatile unit capable of performing across multiple endgame environments. His unique ability to inflict multiple distinct debuffs makes him an invaluable asset for rosters running debuff-reliant hypercarries like Acheron and Dr. Ratio.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful action delay and Imprisonment disrupts dangerous enemy rotations



✅ Applies multiple distinct debuffs to feed Acheron and Dr. Ratio synergies



✅ Permanently available on the standard banner and the 300-pull milestone selector



✅ Flexible build paths supporting both pure utility and high-damage hybrid setups



✅ Multi-hit bounce Skill excels at breaking Imaginary Toughness bars ❌ Requires substantial Effect Hit Rate investment to guarantee debuff landing



❌ Bounce Skill distributes damage unpredictably in wide multi-target scenarios



❌ Demands disciplined Skill Point management to maintain continuous slow debuffs



❌ Standard character status means target-farming specific Eidolons depends mostly on luck

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