Best Welt Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Welt build, along with his full ascension and trace material costs to help you achieve peak performance across all endgame modes.

Welt is one of the most versatile and strategically valuable assets in Honkai Star Rail. Following the Path of Nihility and wielding the Imaginary element, this veteran Astral Express hero dominates combat through action delay, continuous speed suppression, and defensive vulnerability infliction.

Mastering this character requires balancing his speed breakpoints, guaranteeing high Effect Hit Rate, and pairing him with teammates who can capitalize on debuffed adversaries.

TL;DR – Best Welt Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Lies Dance on the Breeze Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Best Relic Set Eagle of Twilight Line (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise (2pc) Main Stats Body: Effect Hit Rate or CRIT Rate



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: Imaginary DMG Bonus



Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate or ATK% Substat priority Effect Hit Rate > SPD > CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG > ATK% Best team (Overall) Acheron (DPS)



Welt (Support)



Silver Wolf (Support)



Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support) Best team (F2P) Dan Heng (DPS)



Welt (Support)



Asta (Support)



Gallagher (Support)

How to Play Welt: Rotation and Tips

Playing Welt centers on cycling his crowd-control abilities to maintain total control over enemy action sequencing. His signature mechanics revolve around slowing targets with his Skill, triggering bonus Imaginary damage with his Talent, and deploying his Ultimate to inflict Imprisonment alongside the Weightless state.

Initiate battles by casting his Technique, Gravitational Imprisonment, to generate a 15-second gravitational field on the overworld. Upon entering combat, this ability carries a 100% base chance to immediately Imprison all enemies for 1 turn, delaying their actions by 20% and slowing them by 10%.

This opening delay lets your entire team act faster, establishing offensive momentum before enemy elites can set up dangerous attack patterns.

During active combat turns, cast his Skill, Edge of the Void, against primary targets to deliver three bouncing Imaginary strikes. Each hit carries a 75% base chance to reduce enemy SPD by 10% for 2 turns.

Once targets are slowed, his Talent, Time Distortion, triggers on every subsequent hit to deal supplementary Imaginary damage. When his 120 Energy Ultimate, Synthetic Black Hole, is fully charged, activate it to trap all enemies in a black hole, inflicting Imprisonment, applying the Weightless debuff, and delaying enemy turns by up to 40%.

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Best Light Cones for Welt

Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher’s signature Light Cone) is a formidable offensive five-star choice and Welt’s best-in-slot option. It delivers exceptional base stats, boosts personal damage scaling, and elevates critical performance, catering directly to Trailblazers building Welt as an aggressive secondary carry in hybrid compositions.

Those Many Springs is an excellent five-star alternative. It provides substantial Effect Hit Rate and inflicts an additional Unarmored state upon hit, causing enemies to take 10% to 18% increased damage from all sources. This vulnerability stacks multiplicatively with Welt’s own debuffs, making it an extraordinary choice for support-oriented setups.

In the Name of the World is Welt’s signature five-star Light Cone. It increases damage dealt to debuffed enemies by 24%, while granting an 18% Effect Hit Rate boost and a 24% ATK bonus whenever he activates his Skill.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts is Welt’s best four-star free-to-play option, originally obtained from the Starhunt Game event and now purchasable in Herta’s Store. It provides a massive 40% Effect Hit Rate boost and regenerates 8 Energy whenever the wearer attacks an enemy with reduced DEF. When paired with DEF-shredding teammates or his own Weightless debuff, this Light Cone gives him rapid Ultimate rotations.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat provides outstanding team-wide utility. Whenever Welt attacks, this cone carries a chance to inflict the Ensnared state, reducing enemy DEF by up to 16% for 1 turn. Because Welt’s Skill strikes multiple times, it triggers this debuff reliably, turning him into a premier defense-shredding support.

Good Night and Sleep Well is a damage-focused four-star Light Cone. It increases the wearer’s damage by up to 24% for every debuff on the target, stacking up to three times for a total 72% damage increase. Since Welt inherently applies Slow, Imprisonment, and Weightless, he maintains maximum stacks effortlessly.

For a more in-depth look at Welt’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Welt Light Cones HSR guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Eagle of Twilight Line is the undisputed best-in-slot four-piece cavern relic set for Support Welt. The two-piece bonus increases Wind DMG, but the four-piece bonus is the true prize: it advances the wearer’s action forward by 25% immediately after casting an Ultimate. Because Welt relies on his 120 Energy Ultimate to lock down enemy teams, this action advance cycles his turns rapidly, ensuring continuous crowd control.

Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters serves as the best relic set for an aggressive sub-DPS Welt build. It increases damage against debuffed enemies by 12% and boosts CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG, doubling these bonuses when the wearer inflicts debuffs. Because Welt applies multiple debuffs on almost every action, he maintains maximum set uptime with zero difficulty.

Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise is his best two-piece planar ornament set. It increases Effect Hit Rate by 10% and converts 25% of the wearer’s total Effect Hit Rate into bonus ATK (up to 25% extra ATK). This set rewards players for stacking Effect Hit Rate, harmonizing directly with his A6 bonus ability.

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas provides an exceptional utility-focused alternative. It grants a 5% Energy Regeneration Rate boost and elevates the ATK of the first character in the team lineup by 12%, making it an ideal choice when deploying Welt alongside a dedicated hypercarry.

Welt’s Stat Priorities

Distributing substats effectively ensures that your Welt build lands debuffs reliably while contributing substantial chip damage. Allocate your artifact rolls according to this priority:

Priority 1: Effect Hit Rate (Aim for 67% minimum, ideally 80%+)

Effect Hit Rate (Aim for 67% minimum, ideally 80%+) Priority 2: SPD (Reach 134 to 143+ breakpoint)

SPD (Reach 134 to 143+ breakpoint) Priority 3: CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG (For sub-DPS scaling)

CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG (For sub-DPS scaling) Priority 4: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: For a dedicated support build, target 67% to 80%+ Effect Hit Rate to make sure his Slow and Imprisonment debuffs land against high-resistance bosses. Reach 134 or 143+ SPD so that Welt moves ahead of enemy cycles. For an offensive sub-DPS setup, maintain at least 60% CRIT Rate, 120%+ CRIT DMG, and 2,400+ ATK alongside baseline Effect Hit Rate.

Welt’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Ultimate: Synthetic Black Hole Highest (Priority 1) Core crowd-control ability. Scales action delay percentage, Imprisonment duration, and AoE Imaginary damage. Skill: Edge of the Void High (Priority 2) Primary on-turn debuff tool. Increases damage multipliers per bounce and raises base Slow chance. Talent: Time Distortion Medium (Priority 3) Supplies passive additional Imaginary damage and defense reduction whenever attacking slowed targets. Basic ATK: Gravity Suppression Lowest (Priority 4) Used primarily for generating Skill Points and does not require heavy resource investment. Bonus Ability A2: Retribution High Grants a 12% damage increase against enemies afflicted with the Weightless state. Bonus Ability A4: Judgement Highest Enhances personal damage output by 20% for 2 turns following an Ultimate cast. Bonus Ability A6: Punishment Highest Converts excess Effect Hit Rate above 40% into bonus ATK, scaling up to an 80% ATK increase.

Welt’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Silvermane Badge 15 Silvermane Insignia 15 Silvermane Medal 15 Golden Crown of the Past Shadow 65 Credit 308,000

Welt’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Obsidian of Dread 18 Obsidian of Desolation 69 Obsidian of Obsession 139 Silvermane Badge 41 Silvermane Insignia 56 Silvermane Medal 58 Destroyer’s Final Road 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Welt Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Welt’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Welt Team

Best Welt Team (Overall) Role Acheron DPS Welt Support Silver Wolf Support Permansor Terrae Support

This lineup is one of the most devastating endgame teams for Welt. Acheron functions as the premier hypercarry, relying on teammates to apply debuffs each turn to build her Slashed Dream counters.

Welt fulfills this requirement flawlessly, applying Slow, Imprisonment, and Weightless while suppressing enemy aggression. Silver Wolf provides concentrated DEF shred and elemental weakness implantation and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae completes the composition with resilient defensive shields and team-wide offensive buffs.

Best F2P Welt Team

Best Welt Team (F2P) Role Dan Heng DPS Welt Support Asta Support Gallagher Support

This accessible F2P comp delivers remarkable performance through turn control. Dan Heng is the main single-target damage dealer, gaining massive damage multipliers on his Ultimate when striking targets slowed by Welt.

Asta supplies valuable team-wide SPD and ATK bonuses, ensuring your team cycles multiple turns before enemies can retaliate. Gallagher provides reliable healing, generates excess Skill Points, and applies additional debuffs on hit.

Best Welt Team Alternatives

Himeko Nova is a top-tier DPS carry option with unique Assist Skill mechanics that blend perfectly with Welt’s multi-hit kit. When paired together, Welt easily stacks critical damage bonuses for the party while helping her Starblazer territory build up “Decimation” triggers, enabling devastating coordinated AoE attacks that sweep through enemy waves.

Dr. Ratio forms an outstanding dual-carry partnership with Welt. Because Dr. Ratio requires targets to have at least three active debuffs to guarantee his follow-up attacks, Welt single-handedly fulfills this condition with his Slow, Imprisonment, and Weightless effects.

Sunday acts as the ultimate hypercarry engine for Welt teams, providing immediate 100% action advance alongside CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG stacking.

Sparkle operates as a stellar offensive buffer in hypercarry setups, supplying surplus Skill Points and advancing Welt’s actions so he can spam his bounce Skill without draining team resources.

Robin delivers global ATK increases and advances the entire party forward with her Ultimate, allowing Welt to lock down incoming waves before enemies take a turn.

Ruan Mei provides team-wide damage amplification, Break Efficiency improvements, and extended weakness break duration, capitalizing on Welt’s Imaginary Imprisonment to delay enemies indefinitely.

Pela provides universal AoE DEF reduction through her Ultimate, stacking additively with Welt’s vulnerability and slow debuffs to dramatically enhance damage output for debuff-reliant teams.

Welt Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Legacy of Honor Medium Deals an extra instance of Imaginary damage equal to 80% of ATK when striking targets in the Weightless state. E2: Conflux of Stars Highest Regenerates 3 Energy whenever his Talent triggers. Because his bounce Skill strikes three times, this dramatically accelerates his Ultimate rotation. E3: Prayer of Peace Medium Increases Skill level by 2 and Basic ATK level by 1, granting steady baseline damage scaling. E4: Appellation of Justice High Reduces All-Type Resistance by 30% for enemies in the Weightless state, providing massive team-wide damage amplification. E5: Power of Kindness Medium Increases Ultimate level by 2 and Talent level by 2, raising crowd-control delay and baseline multipliers. E6: Prospect of Glory Highest Adds an extra bounce to his Skill and grants significant personal CRIT buffs, transforming Welt into an elite damage carry.

Eidolon 2 offers the highest return on investment for general gameplay, as the consistent 3 Energy regeneration per Talent activation gives him rapid Ultimate cycling.

Verdict: Is Welt Worth Building in 2026?

Welt’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: A



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Don’t be fooled by him being a “mere” standard Warp character – Welt is actually still very good to build if you manage to snag a copy of him. He’s an excellent debuffer for Acheron, a follow-up enabler for Dr. Ratio, or an action-denial pseudo-sustain in endgame modes.

His ability to delay enemy actions, shred defenses, and provide continuous debuffs lets him stay relevant regardless of meta shifts. And because he can be acquired without spending limited Star Rail Special Passes, investing in an optimized Welt build gives your account immediate tactical flexibility at practically zero cost.

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