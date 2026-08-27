Best Himeko Nova Light Cones HSR 2026

Finding the best Himeko Nova Light Cone depending on which ones you already have (or plan to pull for) comes down to knowing which options push her Assist Skill and Ultimate damage the furthest.

Now, the usual disclaimer. Before you pick the best Himeko Nova Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Himeko Nova walks the Erudition Path. Though she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with an Erudition Light Cone.

This guide ranks every worthwhile Light Cone for Himeko Nova in HSR, from her signature best-in-slot pick down to the best free option, so you don’t waste Stellar Jade chasing gear that doesn’t pull its weight.

Best Himeko Nova Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s how the best Himeko Nova Light Cones rank right now:

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 A Star That Lights the Night Her signature cone stacks DEF ignore with Assist Skill and Ultimate DMG bonuses built around her own kit. 2 Into the Unreachable Veil Adds flat CRIT Rate plus a Skill and Ultimate DMG window after her Ultimate, closing the gap to her signature. 3 Life Should Be Cast to Flames Energy regen and a DEF shred on hit keep her Ultimate loop running without needing extra support. 4 Geniuses’ Repose A free 4-star option that adds ATK and a CRIT DMG spike after every kill, no gacha luck required.

A Star That Lights the Night – Best in Slot

A Star That Lights the Night is Himeko Nova’s signature Light Cone, and it’s not really a “free-to-skip” one: it’s her clearest best-in-slot pick if you can pull it. At Superimposition 1, it grants 32% DEF ignore on her attacks, stacking with her Talent’s RES PEN for consistent burst damage.

Using her Assist Skill grants 6 Energy back and a stack of Sail, which lasts two turns and stacks up to three times. Each stack adds 20% Assist Skill DMG, and once Sail reaches three stacks, every stack instead adds 20% Ultimate DMG too.

Since her whole kit revolves around spamming the Assist Skill to fuel Verdict or Decimation state, this passive rewards exactly the playstyle her kit wants. If you already own this Light Cone, there’s little reason to look elsewhere unless you need the alternatives’ CRIT Rate or Energy sustain for a tighter build.

The DEF Ignore applies to every hit regardless of team comp, which is the main reason this cone sits above every other option in the ranking.

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Best Alternatives to A Star That Lights the Night

Into the Unreachable Veil is The Herta’s signature cone, but it works well on Himeko Nova too. It grants 12% CRIT Rate at all times, and after she uses her Ultimate, it boosts her Skill and Ultimate DMG by 60% for three turns while also restocking a Skill Point for the team once she spends 140 Energy on that Ultimate.

The flat CRIT Rate makes Relic itemization easier, and the post-Ultimate DMG window lines up well with her Orbital Annihilation Pulse burst.

Life Should Be Cast to Flames, Anaxa’s signature cone, is a strong pick if Energy sustain is your bottleneck. At max level, it provides 952 HP, 582 ATK, and 529 DEF, and its passive regenerates 10 Energy at the start of Himeko Nova’s turn. Once she implants a Weakness on a target, her DMG to that enemy rises by 60%, and each attack also shreds the target’s DEF by 12% for two turns.

Best F2P Light Cone for Himeko Nova

Geniuses’ Repose is the best F2P option for Himeko Nova if you don’t own any of the 5-star picks above. It’s a standard 4-star cone available from any Warp Banner, so regular Stellar Jade pulls can get you there. It grants a flat 16% ATK, and defeating an enemy adds 24% CRIT DMG for three turns.

Since Himeko Nova and her Starblazer land frequent hits across a fight, keeping that CRIT DMG window active is realistic in most content. It won’t out-damage her signature cone, but it’s a genuinely competitive free pick rather than a placeholder until you pull something better.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Himeko Nova?

A Star That Lights the Night is the best pick for Himeko Nova if you’re building her as your main damage dealer and can pull her signature Light Cone. The DEF ignore and stacking Assist Skill and Ultimate DMG bonuses fit her kit better than anything else on this list.

If that’s out of reach, Into the Unreachable Veil and Life Should Be Cast to Flames both hold up well since neither one requires eidolons or extra investment. For a genuinely free option, Geniuses’ Repose covers the basics without leaving her damage far behind.

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