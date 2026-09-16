Best Trailblazer Harmony Light Cones HSR 2026

Finding the best Trailblazer Harmony Light Cone is crucial to unlocking the full destructive potential of their Super Break archetype teams. As the primary engine of Break-focused team compositions, Trailblazer Harmony needs a Light Cone that fuels rapid Ultimate rotations, bolsters team-wide Break stats, and provides crucial utility without straining the team’s Skill Point economy.

But before you select the best Trailblazer Harmony Light Cone for your build, there is one important fact to keep in mind – Trailblazer Harmony walks the Path of Harmony. Though any character can physically equip a Light Cone from another Path to receive its base stats, unique passive effects will only activate when using a Harmony Light Cone.

Best Trailblazer Harmony Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Past Self in Mirror Best five-star option providing massive Break Effect, teamwide damage amplification, Skill Point recovery, and wave-start Energy. 2 Dance! Dance! Dance! Outstanding four-star performance Light Cone that grants teamwide action advancement whenever Trailblazer Harmony casts their Ultimate. 3 In Pursuit of the Wind Strong four-star option offering a permanent Break DMG boost to all allies alongside personal Speed. 4 Memories of the Past Exceptional four-star Light Cone that boosts Break Effect while regenerating flat Energy on every attack to guarantee three-turn Ultimates. 5 Meshing Cogs Top accessible free-to-play three-star cone granting rapid Energy generation whenever the wearer attacks or receives hits.

Past Self in Mirror – Best in Slot

Past Self in Mirror (Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone) is the undisputed best Light Cone for Trailblazer Harmony. At Superimposition 1, this cone grants an immediate 60% Break Effect increase, easing relic stat requirements and directly magnifying personal Super Break damage. After an Ultimate cast, it bestows a team-wide 24% damage boost for three turns, increasing the overall damage output of all allies.

More importantly, when the wearer’s Break Effect reaches 150% or higher, it recovers one valuable Skill Point upon Ultimate activation. Given that Trailblazer Harmony easily surpasses this threshold, this refund provides vital resource breathing room for aggressive Break damage dealers like Firefly and Boothill.

Also, restoring 10 Energy to the entire party at the start of each combat wave guarantees lightning-fast opening rotations in multi-wave stages like Memory of Chaos.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Alternatives to Past Self in Mirror

Dance! Dance! Dance! represents one of the strongest utility options for Trailblazer Harmony. Whenever the wearer unleashes their Ultimate, all allies have their actions Advanced Forward by up to 24% at Superimposition 5 (16% at S1).

Because Trailblazer Harmony can cycle their 120 Energy Ultimate rapidly through their Talent and high-frequency ally breaks, this Light Cone enables the squad to lap enemy turns repeatedly, which can secure extra attacks within the vulnerable Super Break window.

In Pursuit of the Wind provides reliable static buffs tailored specifically for Break team setups. It increases the wearer’s SPD by 12% at Superimposition 5 (8% at S1) and grants an unconditional 24% Break DMG increase to all teammates upon entering combat. Because this effect persists until the wearer is knocked down, it delivers steady, effortless value without requiring specific combat triggers.

Memories of the Past stands out as the most cohesive four-star Light Cone for Trailblazer Harmony. It supplies up to 56% Break Effect at Superimposition 5 (28% at S1) and regenerates up to 8 Energy (4 Energy at S1) whenever the wearer attacks.

This flat Energy refund gives them a reliable three-turn or even two-turn Ultimate uptime, making it especially valuable for accounts that have not yet unlocked Trailblazer Harmony’s Eidolon 6.

Best F2P Light Cone for Trailblazer Harmony

Meshing Cogs is the best F2P Light Cone for Trailblazer Harmony. Easily acquired from standard gacha pulls and world exploration, any player can effortlessly raise multiple copies to Superimposition 5.

At Superimposition 5, Meshing Cogs generates 8 additional Energy whenever the wearer launches an attack or gets hit. Because Trailblazer Harmony frequently casts their bouncing Skill, this passive guarantees rapid energy recycling.

When paired up with an Energy Regeneration Rate Link Rope and a five percent planar set bonus, Meshing Cogs allows Trailblazer Harmony to achieve consistent three-turn Ultimate rotations. A pretty good deal if you don’t have any of the options above and don’t want to spend any of your precious limited gacha currency on Light Cone banners just to gear them.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Trailblazer Harmony?

Past Self in Mirror is the absolute best choice for Trailblazer Harmony if you have a spare copy or pulled on Ruan Mei’s Light Cone banner. The combination of massive personal Break Effect, teamwide damage amplification, Skill Point refunds, and wave-start Energy makes it the undisputed best-in-slot Light Cone.

For players who want high performance on a budget, Memories of the Past and Meshing Cogs offer virtually identical Energy cycling advantages that guarantee permanent Backup Dancer uptime. Dance! Dance! Dance! is a good alternative for speedrunners who want zero-cycle clears in Memory of Chaos.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs