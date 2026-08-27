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Himeko Nova Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

June Derick Reyes
June Derick Reyes Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer
Fact checked by: Nate Kencana
Updated: August 27, 2026
Himeko Nova Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026
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Recent update

This guide is fully updated for Honkai Star Rail Version 4.5. For complete coverage on this character, check out our companion guides:

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Himeko Nova build in this guide, along with the exact materials you need to push her to max level.

Himeko Nova is a 5-star Fire Erudition unit who fights as the Astral Express’ Starblazer pilot, swapping between a burst-focused Verdict state and an Assist Skill-driven Decimation state depending on the fight. She’s built to reward players who keep their Trailblaze Companions cycling through Assist Skills instead of playing a normal single-target rotation.

TL;DR – Best Himeko Nova Build at a Glance

Best Light ConeA Star That Lights the Night
Best F2P Light Cone AlternativeInto the Unreachable Veil
Best Relic SetAs Navigator Isee Sees It (4pc)
Best Planar Ornament SetFallen Star Anchorage (2pc)
Main StatsBody: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Boots: ATK%

Planar Sphere: Fire DMG% or ATK%

Link Rope: ATK%
Substat priorityCRIT Rate > CRIT DMG > ATK%
Best team (Overall)Himeko Nova (DPS)

Sunday (Support)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Support)

Sparkle (Support)
Best team (F2P)Himeko Nova (DPS)

Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)

Welt (Hybrid)

Gallagher (Support)

How to Play Himeko Nova: Rotation and Tips

Himeko Nova standing beside her Starblazer in Honkai Star Rail

Himeko Nova’s rotation runs in two states. Her Skill, Upraise the Vanward Cresset, refreshes her Assist Skill uses and grants Navigator’s Semaphore, which raises the whole team’s damage for a few turns. Her Talent, Of Fire and Far Faring, deploys her Starblazer and hands out an Assist Skill use to allies, so every turn a teammate acts, Himeko Nova is quietly building toward her next burst.

In her Verdict state, she pours everything into her Ultimate, We, Too, Stride the Stars, which fires up to six Hyperluminal Particle Beam or Orbital Annihilation Pulse attacks for up to 381% of Himeko Nova’s ATK against a designated target. In Decimation state, her Assist Skills hit harder and her CRIT DMG climbs instead, which favors fights with multiple enemies. 

It’s very important you pick her state based on the encounter instead of defaulting to one every battle.

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Best Light Cones for Himeko Nova

A Star That Lights the Night Light Cone

Her signature cone, A Star That Lights the Night, is the clear best pick. It ignores a portion of enemy DEF and boosts her Assist Skill damage directly, which lines up with her Decimation-state playstyle and makes it the strongest single choice for either state.

Into the Unreachable Veil Light Cone artwork

Into the Unreachable Veil is the best non-signature option. It raises CRIT Rate and boosts Skill and Ultimate damage, both of which feed her Verdict-state burst without needing her signature cone.

Night on the Milky Way, Life Should Be Cast to Flames, and Geniuses’ Repose are also viable if you already own them, though none replace the two picks above outright.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

As Navigator Isee Sees It Relic set icon

The As Navigator Isee Sees It 4-piece set is her best Relic choice. It boosts ATK and increases Skill and Ultimate damage, covering both of her core damage sources at once.

Fallen Star Anchorage relic set

For the Planar Ornament slot, Fallen Star Anchorage raises CRIT Rate and grants bonus CRIT DMG whenever another Trailblaze Companion is in the party, which is nearly always true for her since her kit depends on having one.

Himeko Nova’s Stat Priorities

  • Priority 1: CRIT Rate
  • Priority 2: CRIT DMG
  • Priority 3: ATK%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 3,000+ ATK outside combat, and target a 100% CRIT Rate breakpoint in battle with 120%+ CRIT DMG going in. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Himeko Nova’s Trace Priorities

TracesPriority LevelWhy?
Talent: Of Fire and Far FaringHighestDeploys her Starblazer and hands out Assist Skill uses, the mechanic her entire kit runs on.
Ultimate: We, Too, Stride the StarsHighestHer main burst damage source in Verdict state, scaling directly with level.
Skill: Upraise the Vanward CressetHighRefreshes Assist Skill uses and buffs the team’s damage output.
Basic ATK: Enkindle the First LodestarLowRarely her main damage source once her rotation is running.

Himeko Nova’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

MaterialTotal
Whimsy Wax15
Dreamweave Steel15
Lucid Awl15
Radiant Prominence65
Credit308,000

Radiant Prominence is her Stagnant Shadow drop, while Lucid Awl is her character-specific ascension material.

Himeko Nova’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Farm Cosmic Sandpit and Galaxy Framework from their respective calendar-gated domains a few weeks ahead of when you plan to push her traces, since both rotate on a schedule rather than being available daily.

MaterialTotal
Celestial Globe15
Whimsy Wax41
Galaxy Framework72
Dreamweave Steel56
Cosmic Sandpit139
Lucid Awl58
Vanquished Flow’s Reticence12
Tracks of Destiny8
Credit3,000,000
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Best Himeko Nova Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Himeko Nova needs relentless turn cycling and reliable batteries to fuel her high-cost Ultimate rotations and keep her Assist Skills active. 

So, getting the most out of her kit all comes down to balancing frequent action triggers with smart team synergy and avoiding overcapped buffs while stacking consistent DEF shred. Below are the strongest overall lineups, budget-friendly F2P setups, and flexible alternatives to run alongside her.

Best Overall Himeko Nova Team

Best Himeko Nova Team (Overall)Role
Himeko NovaDPS
SundaySupport
Dan Heng • Permansor TerraeSupport
SparkleSupport

This is her strongest single-target Verdict comp. Sunday’s Ultimate restores Energy and advances her action, letting her reach Verdict faster and more often. Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae keeps her from losing Assist Skill uses to incoming damage, and Sparkle adds a generalist CRIT DMG buff on top.

Best F2P Himeko Nova Team

Best Himeko Nova Team (F2P)Role
Himeko NovaDPS
Trailblazer RemembranceSupport
WeltHybrid
GallagherSupport

Trailblazer Remembrance covers her Trailblaze Companion requirement at zero pull cost. Welt’s Ultimate applies a heavy DEF reduction debuff that pushes her into Decimation state, and his frequent action-delay effects keep triggering her Assist Skills between turns. Gallagher keeps the team topped up without needing a dedicated Energy support.

Best Himeko Nova Team Alternatives

Blade icon, Honkai Star Rail

Mortenax Blade is a drop-in replacement for Welt in a Decimation-focused comp, stacking his own frequent AoE attacks and debuffs on top of Welt’s DEF reduction to keep the damage amplification core running even without Welt on the account.

Robin Summeretto icon, Honkai Star Rail

Robin Summeretto is one of Nova’s best supports because her dynamic field abilities are perfectly complementary to almost any DPS. Her enhanced Fever state grants massive defense shred, massive damage amplification, and a unique adaptive stat buff tailored to DPS units.

Huohuo icon, Honkai Star Rail

Huohuo can replace Dan Heng Permansor Terrae when survivability isn’t a concern, since her Ultimate returns extra Energy to the team on top of her healing.

Cerydra icon, Honkai Star Rail

Cerydra works as a budget buffer if Sparkle or Robin aren’t available, filling the same generalist damage-buff role at a lower pull cost.

Tribbie icon, Honkai Star Rail

Tribbie is another excellent option in the support slot, offering team-wide buffs that keep both the Verdict and Decimation comps functional without needing a limited unit.

Whichever alternative you slot in, the constant to look for is a teammate who either restores Energy, applies a DEF reduction debuff, or buffs CRIT DMG. Himeko Nova’s kit already covers her own damage and Assist Skill uptime, so her team exists to accelerate her Ultimate and amplify the hits she’s already landing.

Himeko Nova Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

EidolonsReturn on InvestmentExplanation
E1: That Which We Stride Is the TrailblazeMediumIncreases how often her Talent triggers and lowers the requirements to enter both her Ultimate and Decimation states.
E2: The Colors We Never StrikeHighestRaises her max Assist Skill uses to two and boosts her Ultimate and Assist Skill damage to 130% of their original value.
E3: We Who Are Starborn Muse StarwardLowRaises her Ultimate level by 2 (up to a max of Lv. 15) and her Basic ATK level by 1 (up to a max of Lv. 10).
E4: Let No Skyward Hand Stay UnheldHighApplies RES PEN to allies and adds an extra 10% All-Type RES PEN on top.
E5: To Cross the Cosmos and BeyondLowRaises her Skill level by 2 and her Talent level by 2, both up to a max of Lv. 15.
E6: Ours Is the Oath to Sail StarwardHighestIncreases Fire RES PEN by 20%, raises her Source Energy cap to 6, and boosts Assist Skill damage by 75%.

E2 is the practical stopping point for partial investment. It’s a large enough damage and uptime jump that most players won’t need to push further unless they’re chasing E6’s full package.

Verdict: Is Himeko Nova Worth Building in 2026?

Himeko Nova build verdict artwork, Honkai Star Rail
Himeko Nova’s Tier Ratings
Overall RatingEX
Endgame RatingsMemory of Chaos: EX

Pure Fiction: EX

Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Himeko Nova is worth pulling for and building if you want an ultra-powerful Fire-element nuker with meta-defining, EX performance. Her Ultimate hits outrageously hard enough to justify the investment on its own, and her kit rewards a team that’s already built around Trailblaze Companions and Assist Skill uptime rather than a generic damage-dealer-plus-healer shell.

She’s quite Auto-friendly, but in modes where you need to squeeze every ounce of turn optimization, once you nail down whether a fight calls for Verdict or Decimation, she’s bound to give you excellent results.

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FAQs

What is the best Himeko Nova build in HSR?

The best Himeko Nova build in HSR runs her signature A Star That Lights the Night Light Cone with the As Navigator Isee Sees It 4-piece Relic set and the Fallen Star Anchorage Planar Ornament, prioritizing CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ATK% for her Ultimate and Assist Skill damage.

What is the best team for Himeko Nova?

The best team for Himeko Nova pairs her with Sunday, Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae, and Sparkle for single-target Verdict damage, while a solid F2P alternative swaps in Trailblazer Remembrance, Welt, and Gallagher.

Is Himeko Nova’s Eidolon 2 worth it?

Yes, Himeko Nova’s Eidolon 2 is worth it because it raises her max Assist Skill uses to two and boosts her Ultimate and Assist Skill damage to 130% of their original value, making it her best stopping point for partial investment.

What Light Cone should Himeko Nova use?

Himeko Nova should use her signature A Star That Lights the Night for the best DEF ignore and Assist Skill damage, or Into the Unreachable Veil as a free-to-play alternative for extra CRIT Rate and Skill and Ultimate damage.

What relics does Himeko Nova use?

Himeko Nova should run the As Navigator Isee Sees It 4-piece Relic set with the Fallen Star Anchorage Planar Ornament, using CRIT Rate on her Body and ATK% on her Boots and Planar Sphere.

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June Derick Reyes

Contributing Writer | FTP gacha games enjoyer

I'm an average enjoyer of memes, movies, anime, manga, novels, and video games. One fateful day, I tried my hand at crafting a long-form fantasy novel for kicks and discovered my deep-seated love and knack for writing.

Eager to express my other passions, I then delved into entertainment journalism in 2021 and have written hundreds of articles since then for FandomSpot, HardcoreiOS, TheGamer, and TalkAndroid, helping anime fans find new series they’ll enjoy and tryhard gamers git gud in a variety of games.

I also LOVE gambling—er, playing all sorts of gacha games mostly F2P in my free time.

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