Best Trailblazer Harmony Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

This guide covers the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Trailblazer Harmony build . They are one of the most powerful and transformative support characters in Honkai Star Rail. Unlocked as a free five-star unit during the Penacony storyline, this Imaginary Harmony form introduces the revolutionary Super Break mechanic to the game.

By transforming Toughness depletion into massive additional instances of damage whenever allies strike Broken enemies, Trailblazer Harmony serves as an excellent engine of modern Break-focused team archetypes.

Building this character effectively requires balancing high Speed breakpoints, substantial Break Effect accumulation, and dependable Energy regeneration to maintain seamless Ultimate uptime.

TL;DR – Best Trailblazer Harmony Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Past Self in Mirror Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Memories of the Past (or Meshing Cogs) Best Relic Set Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2pc) Main Stats Body: HP% or DEF%



Boots: SPD



Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF%



Link Rope: Break Effect or Energy Regeneration Rate Substat priority SPD = Break Effect% > HP% = DEF% Best team (Overall) Firefly (DPS)



Trailblazer Harmony (Support)



Ruan Mei (Support)



The Dahlia (Support) Best team (F2P) Xueyi (DPS)



Trailblazer Harmony (Support)



Asta (Support)



Gallagher (Support)

How to Play Trailblazer Harmony: Rotation and Tips

Mastering Trailblazer Harmony revolves entirely around maintaining 100% uptime on the Backup Dancer buff granted by their Ultimate, All-Out Footlight Parade. When Backup Dancer is active, every teammate attacking a Weakness Broken target triggers Super Break damage, converting their personal Toughness reduction and Break Effect stats into explosive damage numbers.

Before entering battle, always cast their Technique, Now, I’m the Band, to grant the entire squad an immediate 30% Break Effect boost for two turns. In combat, Trailblazer Harmony focuses on cycling Energy as swiftly as possible.

Their Skill, Halftime to Make It Rain, fires five bouncing Imaginary strikes (seven at E6), dealing massive Toughness damage against single targets to rapidly break enemy shields and regenerate personal Energy.

Whenever any ally inflicts a Weakness Break, Trailblazer Harmony’s Talent, Full-on Aerial Dance, automatically restores up to 10 Energy. In teams with high attack frequency, this passive allows Trailblazer Harmony to recharge their 120 Energy cost within three or even two turns.

Coordinate your squad so heavy damage dealers like Firefly or Boothill take their turns immediately after the enemy is broken to maximize the number of Super Break strikes before the enemy recovers.

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Best Light Cones for Trailblazer Harmony

Past Self in Mirror is their best five-star option and undisputed best-in-slot Light Cone for Trailblazer Harmony. It provides a massive 60% Break Effect increase, grants a team-wide 24% damage boost for three turns after casting Ultimate, and regenerates one Skill Point whenever the wearer’s Break Effect reaches 150% or higher.

Also, it restores 10 Energy to all teammates at the start of each wave, which accelerates opening burst setups across multi-wave battles.

Dance! Dance! Dance! is a strong four-star alternative that accelerates team clear speeds. Whenever Trailblazer Harmony activates their Ultimate, all allies have their actions Advanced Forward by up to 24% at Superimposition 5.

When paired with an Energy Regeneration Rate Link Rope, this Light Cone enables rapid turn cycling, which helps your damage dealers take extra actions within the Super Break vulnerability window.

In Pursuit of the Wind offers consistent utility for Break-centric teams. It boosts the wearer’s SPD by 12% and provides a permanent 24% Break DMG increase to all allies upon entering battle. Because this enhancement remains active until the wearer falls, it provides steady, unconditional value if no other teammate is carrying it.

Memories of the Past is an exceptional four-star option that directly addresses both core requirements of the kit. It increases the wearer’s Break Effect by up to 56% at S5 while generating up to 8 additional Energy whenever the wearer launches an attack.

This energy refund makes achieving consistent three-turn Ultimate rotations near-effortless, especially for players who have not yet unlocked Eidolon 6.

Meshing Cogs stands as the definitive budget option. At Superimposition 5, this accessible three-star cone generates 8 Energy whenever the wearer attacks or gets hit. While its baseline stats are modest, the Energy generation matches Memories of the Past, making it an invaluable free-to-play asset for sustaining permanent Backup Dancer uptime.

For a more in-depth look at Trailblazer Harmony’s best Light Cones, visit our Best Trailblazer Harmony Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations is the undisputed best-in-slot four-piece cavern relic set for Trailblazer Harmony. The two-piece bonus increases Break Effect by 16%, while the four-piece bonus grants all allies an additional 30% Break Effect for two turns whenever the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally.

Because Trailblazer Harmony’s Ultimate targets the entire squad, this set gives them seamless team-wide Super Break amplification.

Thief of Shooting Meteor is a practical alternative. Its two-piece bonus adds 16% Break Effect, which can be combined with a two-piece bonus from Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge, Watchmaker, or Messenger Traversing Hackerspace for flexible stat building. As a full four-piece set, it regenerates 3 Energy whenever the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on an opponent.

Eagle of Twilight Line acts as a specialist four-piece option for advanced endgame clears. Whenever Trailblazer Harmony uses their Ultimate, their action is Advanced Forward by 25%. In high-speed setups with rapid Energy generation, this advance allows them to lap enemies, generate excess Skill Points, and apply heavy Toughness damage before boss actions.

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry is their optimal planar ornament set. It delivers an unconditional 16% Break Effect, which expands by an additional 20% once the wearer reaches 145 SPD or higher. Given Trailblazer Harmony’s high speed requirements, satisfying this benchmark provides unmatched stat density.

Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern is an outstanding specialized alternative when running Fire-centric Break squads alongside Firefly. It awards a permanent 6% SPD boost and grants a massive 40% Break Effect buff for one turn upon hitting an enemy with Fire Weakness, making it exceptionally potent alongside Firefly’s innate Fire weakness implantation.

Trailblazer Harmony’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: SPD

SPD Priority 2: Break Effect%

Break Effect% Priority 3: HP%

HP% Priority 4: DEF%

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 3,500 to 4,500+ HP and 950 to 1,350+ DEF to secure their survivability in high-level content. Target a minimum of 134 SPD, or 145+ SPD if equipping Talia: Kingdom of Banditry. Prioritize 150% to 250%+ Break Effect outside of combat, then 0% to 19.44%+ Energy Regeneration Rate via your Link Rope.

Trailblazer Harmony’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Ultimate: All-Out Footlight Parade Highest Deploys the Backup Dancer status, boosting team Break Effect by up to 30% and enabling all allies to trigger devastating Super Break damage. Talent: Full-on Aerial Dance High Restores up to 10 Energy whenever an ally breaks an enemy Weakness, facilitating rapid two-turn or three-turn Ultimate rotations. Skill: Halftime to Make It Rain Medium Delivers multiple bounce hits dealing up to 50% ATK per strike, heavily damaging enemy Toughness shields and generating Energy. Basic ATK: Swing Dance Etiquette Low Deals modest Imaginary damage up to 100% of ATK; primarily used to recover Skill Points when the team is SP-constrained. Bonus Ability A2: Dance With the One Highest Drastically escalates Backup Dancer Super Break damage against fewer targets, providing up to a 60% damage increase against solitary bosses. Bonus Ability A6: Hat of the Theater High Delays enemy actions by an additional 30% upon Weakness Break, extending the vulnerable Super Break window. Bonus Ability A4: Shuffle Along High Increases the Toughness Reduction of the initial Skill hit by 100%, turning the ability into an elite shield-breaking tool.

Trailblazer Harmony’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Thief’s Instinct 12 Usurper’s Scheme 13 Conqueror’s Will 12 Enigmatic Ectostella 50 Credit 246,400

Trailblazer Harmony’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Firmament Note 12 Celestial Section 54 Heavenly Melody 105 Thief’s Instinct 28 Usurper’s Scheme 42 Conqueror’s Will 42 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster 12 Tracks of Destiny 5 Credit 2,400,000

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Best Trailblazer Harmony Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Trailblazer Harmony’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Trailblazer Harmony Team

Best Trailblazer Harmony Team (Overall) Role Firefly DPS Trailblazer Harmony Support Ruan Mei Support The Dahlia Support

This premium team is one of the best Super Break comps in Honkai Star Rail. Firefly is the main DPS hypercarry, implanting Fire weakness and moving with hyper-accelerated speed during Complete Combustion to trigger multiple instances of Super Break per cycle.

Ruan Mei gives the team a massive 50% Weakness Break Efficiency boost, all-Type RES PEN, and delays enemy recovery with Thanatoplum Rebloom.

The team is rounded out by The Dahlia who’s a powerful strategic multiplier specifically for this team archetype. Her zone enables the team to deal massive Super Break damage even before enemies are fully Weakness Broken.

Best F2P Trailblazer Harmony Team

Best Trailblazer Harmony Team (F2P) Role Xueyi DPS Trailblazer Harmony Support Asta Support Gallagher Support

In this highly accessible lineup, Xueyi is the main damage dealer. Her Ultimate ignores elemental Weakness types to deplete Toughness and an innate kit that scales directly with Break Effect.

Asta supplies vital team-wide Speed buffs and Fire damage amplification, which lets the squad act frequently and break shields faster. Gallagher covers sustain requirements while chipping away at Fire Toughness and basically printing excess Skill Points.

Best Trailblazer Harmony Team Alternatives

Boothill is a very good physical single-target Break damage dealer who excels at hunting down elite monsters and bosses. His Stand-off mechanic forces targeted duels and dishes out colossal physical Break damage, benefiting immensely from Trailblazer Harmony’s Backup Dancer buff to delete boss health bars.

Rappa is a top-tier multi-target Erudition Break damage dealer. In multi-target encounters and wave-based challenges like Pure Fiction, her wide-reaching strikes reduce Toughness across the entire board and trigger cascades of Super Break procs.

Lingsha is a premium five-star Abundance sustain replacement for Gallagher. Her summoned incense beast Fuyuan continuously cleanses debuffs and launches frequent area-of-effect Fire attacks that inflict Break vulnerability and trigger repeated Super Break hits.

March 7th The Hunt (Imaginary) is a good F2P sub-DPS option. By designating a Master like Gallagher or Lingsha with her Skill, she gains accelerated charges, provides team Speed buffs, and unleashes frequent Enhanced Basic attacks that shred Imaginary Toughness alongside Trailblazer Harmony.

Trailblazer Harmony Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Because Trailblazer Harmony is a free story unit, all six of their Eidolons are earned through in-game exploration, Clockie’s Offering rewards, and story progression.

Eidolons Return on (Time) Investment Explanation E1: Best Seat in the House High Recovers 1 Skill Point after using Skill for the first time in combat, smoothing out initial team turn rotations. E2: Jailbreaking Rainbowwalk High Grants a 25% Energy Regeneration Rate boost for 3 turns at battle start, guaranteeing rapid first-turn Ultimate access. E3: Sanatorium for Rest Notes Medium Increases Skill and Talent ability levels by 2, offering solid scalar improvements to damage and energy generation. E4: Dove in Tophat Highest Increases the Break Effect of all teammates by 15% of Trailblazer Harmony’s personal Break Effect, providing massive team-wide scaling. E5: Poem Favors Rhythms of Old Medium Increases Ultimate level by 2 and Basic ATK by 1, enhancing the baseline Break Effect buff from Backup Dancer. E6: Tomorrow, Rest in Spotlight Highest Adds 2 additional bounce hits to the Skill (total 7 hits), dealing a massive 150 Toughness damage and maximizing personal Energy regeneration.

For those of you looking out for huge power milestones, Eidolon 4 provides the biggest team-wide offensive boost by sharing a portion of Trailblazer Harmony’s massive Break Effect with the entire squad. Eidolon 6 elevates their personal Toughness damage into one of the highest shield-shredding abilities in the entire game and is definitely worth unlocking ASAP.

Verdict: Is Trailblazer Harmony Worth Building in 2026?

Trailblazer Harmony is one of the most worthwhile units to build in Honkai Star Rail. As the one of the best enablers of the Super Break archetype, they can turn even accessible four-star characters into formidable damage dealers while allowing premium units like Firefly and Boothill to achieve peak combat performance.

Trailblazer Harmony’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: A



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Because they are completely free and all six of their Eidolons can be obtained through Penacony exploration and Clockie Statue progression, building Trailblazer Harmony is practically a no-brainer once you unlock the form.

If you want to clear high-level endgame content with unmatched speed and consistency, investing your resources into the best Trailblazer Harmony build should be one of your priorities when you get them.

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