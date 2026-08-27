Himeko Nova HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Himeko Nova is a 5-star Fire Erudition DPS in Honkai Star Rail with a dual-state Ultimate that shifts between single-target and multi-target damage. Though she is one (and among the best at that), she plays nothing like a standard nuker. Her whole kit revolves around Assist Skills from specific Trailblaze Companions, which is what pushes her into either Verdict or Decimation mode.

This character guide covers Himeko Nova’s kit, Traces, Eidolons, and current banner and top-up situation, so you can decide whether she is worth pulling for and, if so, just how invested you need to get.

Himeko Nova at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Fire Path Erudition Role DPS Released Version 4.4 (Ad Astra Nova banner) Reruns None Voice actors Cia Court (EN)



Rie Tanaka (JP)



Lin Su (CH)



Kim Bo-na (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Himeko Nova in Honkai Star Rail?

Himeko Nova is an alternate form of the original Himeko, and she’s tied to the Graphia Family and to Planarcadia. Her introduction arc deliberately mirrors the story beats that first brought the original Himeko into the Astral Express crew.

Her early arc centers on a shared inherited condition within the Graphia Family and a personal drive to reach the stars, which eventually reconnects her path with Welt, Dan Heng, March 7th, and the Trailblazer.

She joins the roster as a fresh, standalone character rather than a reskin, and her story draws a direct parallel with the crew’s own founding member without repeating the original Himeko’s exact history beat for beat.

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Himeko Nova’s Kit Explained

As a Fire element damage dealer on the Erudition path, Himeko Nova’s turn-to-turn flow has two distinct phases, since her whole kit is built to set up and then cash in a Trailblaze Companion’s Assist Skill.

1. Building Source Energy and buffing the team

Her Skill, Upraise the Vanward Cresset, refreshes all of her Assist Skill uses and applies “Navigator’s Semaphore” for three turns, raising ally damage and regenerating one Assist Skill use at the start of each turn.

Her Talent, Of Fire and Far Faring, deploys her Starblazer unit as a Territory, handing every ally an Assist Skill use while granting the team All-Type RES PEN and a large CRIT DMG buff, and lets her attacks ignore weakness types when breaking Toughness.

2. Cashing in with Verdict or Decimation

Once a Trailblaze Companion uses their Assist Skill, Himeko Nova enters either Verdict (built around her single-target Ultimate) or Decimation (built around team CRIT DMG and repeated Skill and Assist Skill hits).

Her Ultimate, We, Too, Stride the Stars, takes direct control of her Starblazer mech for a sequence of Hyperluminal Particle Beam or Orbital Annihilation Pulse attacks, the former hitting all enemies and banking Source Energy, the latter consuming that Energy for a heavier single-target burst.

Himeko Nova’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of her Traces actually does, followed by her Eidolons.

Himeko Nova’s Traces

Basic ATK, Enkindle the First Lodestar, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 50% of Himeko Nova’s ATK to one enemy. It is the least relevant part of her kit, since almost none of her damage should come from spamming it.

Skill, Upraise the Vanward Cresset, refreshes every Assist Skill use she has and grants “Navigator’s Semaphore,” raising ally damage by 10% for three turns while regenerating one Assist Skill use per turn. This is the setup button that lets her whole team keep triggering Assist Skills.

Talent, Of Fire and Far Faring, deploys her Starblazer as a Territory. Every ally gains an Assist Skill use, the team gains 10% All-Type RES PEN and 40% CRIT DMG, and Himeko Nova’s own attacks ignore enemy weakness types when reducing Toughness.

Ultimate, We, Too, Stride the Stars, seizes direct control of her Starblazer for up to six Hyperluminal Particle Beam or Orbital Annihilation Pulse actions. Particle Beam deals Fire DMG equal to up to 16% of her ATK to all enemies and banks Source Energy, up to a cap of three. Orbital Annihilation Pulse spends that Energy for Fire DMG equal to up to 10% of her ATK plus up to 15% of her ATK per point of Energy consumed against a single random target.

Her Assist Skill, Trailblaze, By Your Side, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 80% of ATK to all enemies plus three extra hits at up to 12% of ATK against random targets, and grants extra buffs depending on which Trailblaze Companion is on the field.

Himeko Nova’s Technique Starcharter Cruise Increases her max Technique Points by 3. Using it grants a free Skill use at the start of combat for each wave, and for 30 seconds afterward it periodically strikes all nearby enemies.

Himeko Nova’s Bonus Abilities Whither, the Last and First Men? Her Assist Skill no longer consumes uses whenever her remaining uses are already at the maximum when a turn begins, and doing so also restores 5 Energy. Hark! The Express’s Pulse Roars Trailblaze Companions who use their Assist Skill gain an extra action that lets them immediately use their own Ultimate. The Silver Rail, Hushed in Antiquity Using her Ultimate grants 3 Source Energy, and once her Energy exceeds 3, Orbital Annihilation Pulse deals 30% more damage against its random targets.

Himeko Nova’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28% ATK +8% Fire DMG Boost +12% CRIT Rate

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Himeko Nova’s Eidolons

E1, That Which We Stride Is the Trailblaze, increases how often her Talent triggers, lowers the Ultimate requirement for entering Verdict, lowers the Charge requirement for Decimation, and adds one extra damage instance. It is a fine follow-up once you already own her signature Light Cone, since the Light Cone alone offers more raw value than E1 by itself.

E2, The Colors We Never Strike, raises her max Assist Skill uses to 2, boosts Ultimate and Assist Skill damage to 130% of their original values, and recovers an extra use each time “Navigator’s Semaphore” refreshes. This is her single best-value Eidolon and the recommended stopping point for most players who want a meaningful power spike without going all the way to E6.

E3 through E5 are a lower-priority group: E3, We Who Are Starborn Muse Starward, adds two Ultimate levels and one Basic ATK level; E4, Let No Skyward Hand Stay Unheld, extends her Assist Skill RES PEN to the whole team and adds 10% more RES PEN for herself;

E5, To Cross the Cosmos and Beyond, adds two Skill levels and one Basic ATK level. None of these are worth chasing on their own, and are skippable unless you plan to go for E6.

E6, Ours Is the Oath to Sail Starward, is an excellent copy to go for. It adds 20% Fire RES PEN, raises her Source Energy cap to 6, gives Assist Skills a 75% damage boost plus 1 extra Source Energy, and grants a large bonus hit from Orbital Annihilation Pulse once she banks 6 or more Energy.

It’s expensive, sure, but it ranks among the strongest damage-dealer Eidolons currently in the game. Invest wisely (and responsibly).

Himeko Nova Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Himeko Nova Good?

Himeko Nova is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Trailblaze Companions like Welt or Sunday, since they are what unlock her Verdict and Decimation states.

Himeko Nova’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

She easily earns an EX rating from us across every endgame mode. Her main limiting factor, though, is not raw damage, it’s roster shape: without a qualifying companion in the team, she loses access to Verdict and Decimation entirely and plays as a much flatter DPS.

If you already have Welt, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, any Trailblaze Companion, or the OG Himeko properly built, you can get her pretty close to her full ceiling immediately.

How to Get Himeko Nova in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Himeko Nova can be pulled from her own Character Event Warp, not the permanent Standard Warp. To pull on her banner, you can convert Oneiric Shards (bought via top-up) into Stellar Jades at a 1:1 rate, then spend 160 Stellar Jades on a Special Warp Pass for each Warp on her Character Event Warp banner.

Her debut banner, Ad Astra Nova, ran from July 14, 2026 through August 25, 2026 alongside her signature Light Cone, A Star That Lights the Night, on its own Character Event Warp.

If you are topping up specifically to pull for her on a future rerun, it’s worth checking whether a first-purchase double bonus is active on your account before buying, since that bonus resets around the game’s anniversary and can effectively double your Oneiric Shards on a first purchase.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Himeko Nova in 2026?

As a Fire element, Erudition path damage dealer, Himeko Nova is worth pulling for if your account already has a qualifying Trailblaze Companion, since that is the one requirement that unlocks the rest of her kit. Once that condition is met, she’s one of the strongest Fire Erudition damage dealers currently available, rated EX across every endgame mode and flexible enough to cover both single-target and multi-target fights from one banner.

She’s a harder recommendation if you don’t have Welt, Permansor Terrae, any well-built, high-performance Trailblaze Companions, or the original Himeko, since her Verdict and Decimation states simply will not turn on without one of them. In that case, it is worth planning around a companion pull first, or waiting to see whether a future banner makes that easier.

Pros Cons ✅ Ranks among the strongest Fire Erudition damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail, with EX ratings across all endgame modes



✅ Switches between a single-target Verdict state and a multi-target Decimation state, covering almost any endgame stage layout from one character



✅ Her Skill and Talent refresh Assist Skill uses and hand out team-wide RES PEN and CRIT DMG buffs, so building her also lifts the rest of the team



✅ Existing meta supports like Sunday, Robin Summeretto, and Huohuo (hopefully you got at least one of them) already slot into her teams without needing new pulls



✅ A genuine F2P Trailblaze Companion option exists through the standard Trailblazer, so her core mechanic does not require a second limited pull ❌ Her entire kit depends on having a qualifying Trailblaze Companion in the team, so a roster without one loses her core damage multiplier



❌ Her signature Light Cone currently only benefits her, so players relying on the standard banner alone miss a meaningful part of her ceiling



❌ Reaching her strongest Decimation-state numbers leans on Energy generation from specific supports, which raises her team-building floor compared to a simpler solo DPS

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