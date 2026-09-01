Castorice HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Castorice is a 5-star Quantum Remembrance character in Honkai Star Rail who trades her team’s HP for some of the hardest-hitting AoE damage in the game. Her whole playstyle revolves around a single, high-risk resource: your party’s current HP. She spends it to summon a memosprite, Netherwing, and gets stronger the more that resource keeps flowing.

This character guide covers Castorice’s kit, her Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now.

Castorice at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Quantum Path Remembrance Role DPS Released Version 3.2 (Blossom to the Beyond banner) Reruns Version 4.2 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Melody Muze (EN)



Saitou Chiwa (JP)



Ruan Congqing (CH)



Lee Serena (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Castorice in Honkai Star Rail?

Castorice is a Chrysos Heir from Aidonia, the land that reveres death, where snow falls without end. She’s the daughter of the River of Souls, and her personal journey revolves around searching for the “Death” Coreflame while carrying the duty implied by her own title, “Servant of Death.”

In her own introduction, she’s described as someone who must guard the lament of souls and carry the solitude that comes with her role, treating life and death as one continuous journey rather than two separate states. Her lore reflects quite nicely on her kit too, since Castorice’s entire design leans on the idea of HP or “life” itself as something constantly spent and renewed instead of being stagnant.

Her memosprite, Netherwing, is introduced alongside her as a dragon-like presence that changes how a fight looks the moment it’s summoned.

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Castorice’s Kit Explained

Castorice’s playstyle runs on a resource called “Newbud,” which she gets every time her allies lose HP. Her Talent converts that lost HP into stacking damage boosts for herself and Netherwing, and once Newbud caps out, she can use her Ultimate.

1. Building Newbud before the Ultimate. In this phase, Castorice’s Skill deliberately spends a percentage of the whole party’s current HP to hit one target hard and splash lighter damage onto nearby enemies. Every point of HP her allies lose along the way pushes Newbud closer to full and stacks a damage buff on her and Netherwing.

2. Summoning Netherwing and the burst window. Once Newbud is full, her Ultimate summons Netherwing, immediately acts with it, and drops a Territory that strips 20% All-Type RES from every enemy on the field. With Netherwing out, her Skill upgrades into an enhanced form that launches a joint attack with Netherwing across the whole enemy line.

She also carries a unique account-wide passive, Sanctuary of Mooncocoon, that triggers once per battle to stop an ally from being downed by a killing blow, as long as that ally’s HP goes up or they gain a Shield before their next turn.

This passive stays active the moment she joins your roster, even outside her fielded team, which is exactly why she’s considered one of the very few “must pull” units in the game.

Castorice’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Castorice’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Castorice’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Lament, Nethersea’s Ripple, deals Quantum DMG equal to up to 50% of Castorice’s Max HP to one designated enemy.

Her Skill, Silence, Wraithfly’s Caress, consumes 30% of all allies’ current HP to deal Quantum DMG equal to up to 50% of Castorice’s Max HP to one enemy, plus up to 30% of her Max HP to adjacent targets. If an ally’s remaining HP can’t cover the cost, the Skill reduces that ally’s HP to 1 instead of failing.

Once Netherwing is summoned, this Skill upgrades into her Enhanced Skill, Boneclaw, Doomdrake’s Embrace, which consumes 40% of every other ally’s current HP so Castorice and Netherwing can launch a joint attack, dealing Quantum DMG equal to up to 30% and up to 50% of her Max HP to every enemy.

Her Talent, Desolation Across Palms, is what turns lost ally HP into Newbud and stacking damage. Each stack raises Castorice’s and Netherwing’s damage dealt by 20%, up to 3 stacks, for 3 turns. While Netherwing is active, allies’ lost HP feeds Netherwing’s own HP pool instead of generating more Newbud.

Her Ultimate, Doomshriek, Dawn’s Chime, summons Netherwing, advances its turn by 100%, and creates the Territory “Lost Netherland,” cutting every enemy’s All-Type RES by 20% for as long as Netherwing remains on the field.

Castorice’s Technique Wail, Death’s Herald Enters the “Netherveil” state after use, during which enemies can’t approach Castorice and any active attack pulls every enemy in range into combat. Also summons Netherwing early, advances its turn, and deploys the “Lost Netherland” Territory at reduced strength.

Castorice’s Bonus Abilities Contained Dark Tide Converts healing received by allies (other than Netherwing) into Newbud, or into Netherwing’s HP if Netherwing is already on the field, capped per ally each turn. Inverted Torch Raises Castorice’s SPD by 40% while her current HP is at least 50% of her Max HP, and grants Netherwing a temporary SPD boost after it lands a finishing blow. Where The West Wind Dwells Each time Netherwing uses its attack, its damage dealt increases by 30%, stacking up to 6 times for the rest of that turn.

Castorice’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +18.7% CRIT Rate +13.3% CRIT DMG +14.4% Quantum DMG

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Castorice’s Eidolons

Her E1, Snowbound Maiden, Memory to Tomb, raises the damage dealt by her and Netherwing’s key attacks by 20% against enemies at 80% Max HP or below, and by 40% against enemies at 50% Max HP or below. It’s a clean, always-relevant damage boost against anything that isn’t at full health.

Her E2, Crown on Wings of Bloom, is the ideal stopping point for players investing further. After summoning Netherwing, Castorice gains 2 stacks of “Ardent Will,” which can offset Netherwing’s own HP cost on its attack while advancing Castorice’s turn by 100%, and her next Enhanced Skill also refunds a chunk of Newbud.

Her E3, Pious Pilgrim, Dance in Doom, and E5, Pristine Pages, Prophecy as Plume, are both straightforward Trace-level boosts to her Ultimate, Basic ATK, Talent, Skill, and Netherwing’s own Skill. E4, Rest in Songs of Gloom, raises incoming healing for the whole team while she’s fielded.

Just like how it usually goes for most other characters’ Eidolons, none of these three are really that remarkable, so they’re best treated as a group upgrade path instead of must-have unlocks on their own.

Her E6, Await for Years to Loom, is the expensive, yet excellent Eidolon upgrade that unlocks Castorice’s true peak performance. It adds 20% Quantum RES PEN whenever Castorice or Netherwing deals damage, lets Netherwing ignore enemy Weakness Type entirely when reducing Toughness, and extends how many times her Talent’s finishing effect can bounce between targets.

Castorice Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Castorice Good?

Castorice is an EX-tier pick who performs best in teams with characters that directly synergize with her HP-scaling damage.

Aside from her outstanding endgame performance, she’s one of the very few characters in Honkai Star Rail I’d call a true “must-pull” because of her unique global passive. You can bench her, forget you have her, and still get free revives no matter what team you’re using, which is a massive quality-of-life upgrade when challenging difficult endgame content.

Castorice’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Although she’s built to clear entire enemy waves on paper, she’s also quite strong in Apocalyptic Shadow because of her massive built-In RES Shred and the fact that her damage scales with how aggressively enemies hit her team, so content with aggressive mobs and/or bosses (AS) lets her feast all the same.

Now, if you’re concerned because you don’t have any of her “premium” supports (like Cyrene or Hyacine), note that she has very good synergy with Remembrance Trailblazer, since they add a further chunk of True DMG to her rotation. And because her kit has built-in RES shred and burst AoE, she doesn’t really need a specific elemental support to cover a gap.

How to Get Castorice in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Pulling for a limited character like Castorice requires Stellar Jades, which convert 1:1 with Oneiric Shards – HSR’s true premium currency you can only get by topping up.160 Stellar Jades buy one Special Warp Pass, and one Special Warp Pass gets you one pull on her banner. A limited 5-star character like her can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp, never from the permanent Standard Warp.

Castorice hasn’t had a rerun banner yet since her latest Version 4.2 rerun on the Indelible Coterie banner. If you caught her banner and are looking to top-up to secure her, her Light Cone, or her Eidolons, always make sure to check the current Oneiric Shard top-up bonuses (first-purchase bonus) or limited-time bundles in the store before spending, since both can get your top-ups go noticeably further.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Castorice in 2026?

Castorice is one of the strongest Quantum damage dealers currently available, backed by AoE damage, All-Type RES shred, and a kit that gets better under heavy pressure.

If your roster is missing a Quantum damage dealer or just any top-tier DPS, Castorice fills those gap excellently. Her global Sanctuary of Mooncocoon passive is also a genuine bonus at account level, since it keeps applying even on teams she isn’t fielded in.

The clearest reason to skip her is a roster that’s already stacked on Quantum DPS options, though even then, her unique mechanical ceiling and global passive might still make her worth the investment.

Pros Cons ✅ Hits the entire enemy wave instead of just one target



✅ Chips down enemy Toughness fast through Netherwing’s own attacks



✅ Her huge HP pool makes her hard to knock out of a fight



✅ Gets stronger against harder-hitting enemies instead of needing to play around them



✅ Netherwing can stop an ally from dying and heals the team when it leaves the field



✅ Runs on very little Skill Point cost, so she rarely competes with teammates for SP



✅ Her unique, account-wide passive makes her a high-value pull for any player ❌ Needs heavy stat investment from both her and her support to hit full value



❌ Alternative Light Cones for her are quite sparse



❌ Her built-in revive-style safety net only triggers under specific conditions



❌ Doesn’t work well alongside shield-based sustain units

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