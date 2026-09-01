Best Saber Light Cones HSR 2026

Picking the right Saber Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail matters a whole lot, since her whole kit runs on excess Energy. Below, I’ve ranked her best Light Cone, the strongest alternatives, and the best F2P Light Cone option.

But before you pick a Light Cone for her, keep one fact in mind: Saber walks the Destruction Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she is equipped with a Destruction Light Cone.

Best Saber Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s a quick look at every Saber Light Cone worth considering, from her best-in-slot signature pick down to the best F2P option.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 A Thankless Coronation Saber’s signature Light Cone, built around her exact Energy needs and CRIT DMG scaling. 2 Thus Burns the Dawn A limited alternative that trades some raw stats for guaranteed DEF ignore and Base SPD. 3 A Trail of Bygone Blood The best 4-star (Battle Pass) Light Cone for Saber, giving her CRIT Rate plus a flat Skill and Ultimate DMG boost. 4 On the Fall of an Aeon Saber’s best F2P Light Cone, with stacking ATK and bonus DMG after a Weakness Break.

A Thankless Coronation – Best in Slot

A Thankless Coronation is Saber’s signature Light Cone, and it’s genuinely a must-have – not a “free-to-skip” if you plan to build her as a Main DPS/carry for one of your teams.

At Superimposition 1, it grants 36% CRIT DMG outright, then a further 40% ATK the moment Saber uses her Ultimate. Since Saber’s Max Energy sits at exactly 300, she also clears the Cone’s own Energy threshold, so she regenerates a fixed amount of Energy equal to 10% of her Max Energy and gains that same 40% ATK buff a second time for 2 turns.

That double ATK window lines up with her Enhanced Basic ATK follow-up, which is exactly when Saber needs the extra damage most. This is the one HSR Light Cone that feeds every part of Saber’s kit at once – CRIT DMG for her Skill and Ultimate, ATK for her follow-up, and Energy for her next rotation.

If you already own Saber and plan on making her one of your account’s main damage dealers, her signature Light Cone is definitely worth considering to invest on.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Best Alternatives to A Thankless Coronation

Thus Burns the Dawn is a strong limited alternative if you don’t own Saber’s own signature. At Superimposition 1, it adds a flat 12 Base SPD, lets Saber ignore 18% of the target’s DEF on every attack, and grants a 60% DMG dealt buff for the turn right after she uses her Ultimate.

The Base SPD alone is valuable on its own, since it helps Saber hit the same SPD breakpoints her build already wants, and the DEF ignore stacks cleanly with the CRIT and ATK stats she’s already stacking through Relics.

A Trail of Bygone Blood is Saber’s best 4-star, Battle Pass Light Cone. At Superimposition 1, it provides 12% CRIT Rate and boosts both Saber’s Skill DMG and Ultimate DMG by 24%.

Saber already leans hard on CRIT Rate from her own Bonus Abilities, so this Cone’s CRIT Rate is a little redundant at higher investment, but the flat Skill and Ultimate DMG boost is exactly the kind of damage she can always use.

Best F2P Light Cone for Saber

If you want a completely F2P Light Cone for Saber, On the Fall of an Aeon is the answer to your prayers. At Superimposition 1, Saber gains 8% ATK every time she attacks, stacking up to 4 times for 32% ATK total, and after she inflicts a Weakness Break, her DMG dealt increases by 12% for 2 turns.

It’s obtainable through the standard Herta Store rotation, which makes it one of the more accessible 5-star Destruction Light Cones in the whole game.

Now, like all F2P Light Cone alternatives for any character, it won’t match Saber’s signature Light Cone stat for stat, since it’s missing the Energy regeneration that keeps her rotation moving. Still, it’s a genuinely solid F2P Light Cone that lets new players build her well without spending a single Stellar Jade.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Saber?

A Thankless Coronation is the best pick for Saber if you already own it, since its CRIT DMG, ATK, and Energy regeneration all feed her signature Ultimate-focused playstyle directly.

If you’re playing Saber as a completely F2P account, On the Fall of an Aeon is a genuinely solid stand-in that won’t hold her build back. Between the two, A Trail of Bygone Blood is the best budget upgrade for anyone who wants more Skill and Ultimate DMG without touching a limited banner at all.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs