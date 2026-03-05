Best Saber Build HSR: The Fated Solo Carry DPS

To craft the best Saber build in HSR, you’re going to need a set of offensive items and a support-heavy composition. She’s considered a “hyper carry”, which means that you build your entire team around buffing her, and she can comfortably clear endgame content like Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow.

In this build, I’ll be sharing the best relic sets, light cones, and teams to maximize Saber’s effectiveness. I’ll also be breaking down the ideal stat thresholds and ability rotations for endgame content. Let’s get started!

Best Saber Build HSR: Character Overview

Saber is a Wind character on the path of Destruction, which means that she excels at dealing both single and multi-target damage. In the current meta, she’s considered to be on the upper end of DPS characters as long as she has a team dedicated to supporting her and debuffing enemies.

Her main playstyle revolves around the use of her ultimate ability, Excalibur. It deals massive Wind DMG to all enemies in a single burst, and this is followed by an additional 10 weaker hits to random targets. This makes her viable against both mobs and bosses, and she can even outclass meta characters like Anaxa in some fights.

As far as investment goes, you don’t need to spend much. For F2P players, a low investment setup with E0S0 or E0S1 is generally good enough and can perform well in any content. As long as you can get her ATK and Crit Rate/DMG up, you’ll be fine in terms of relics and planars.

How To Play Saber in HSR

Saber fits in with most teams as long as she’s treated as the main damage dealer, and her companions should be focused on amplifying her stats. Beef up her offensive stats and keep her alive until she can fire off her ultimate ability, then just keep doing that until you win the encounter.

She works well with characters that regenerate energy. Examples of supports that do this are Tingyun and Sunday, with the latter being a much more powerful option if you can or have invested in him. The Remembrance Trailblazer (RMC) and Tribbie are also good alternatives for buffing Saber.

Her unique Core Resonance mechanic can grant her even more bonus damage, allowing her to obliterate everything, even in endgame modes like Pure Fiction or MoC. This also acts as her own form of energy regeneration, which lets you pump out back-to-back ultimates throughout any fight.

If you’ve just pulled her, reading her kit can definitely be a bit overwhelming at first. To help you understand how her kit works and how to build for it, let’s first go over her abilities and traces.

Saber Pros and Cons

The main advantage of Saber is that she can dish out massive damage in both multi-enemy encounters and boss fights. Her limiting factor is that she requires a dedicated support team to be an effective damage dealer.

Pros Cons ✅ High crit-based burst damage



✅ Multiple AoE options



✅ High energy regeneration



✅ Can comfortably carry in most encounters



✅ Doesn’t need a high investment



✅ Accessible F2P-friendly alternatives for items and teammates



✅ Base copy is great for endgame content and farming with the right partners ❌ The whole team must be built around her



❌ Her best supports aren’t always available



❌ Lackluster damage without constant buffs



❌ Can be SP hungry



❌ Heavily relies on ultimate for DPS



❌ May feel inconsistent with suboptimal relics

Saber HSR Overview: Kit, Abilities, and Skills

Her main damage source is her ultimate, Excalibur, and the entire build is focused on pumping up her stats while waiting for it to be usable. Her skill can also do some heavy lifting while her energy isn’t full. Here’s a brief summary of her kit:

Dragon Reactor Core (Talent) – Start the battle with 1 stack of Core Resonance. Each stack will regenerate 8 energy when consumed. Whenever an ally uses their ultimate ability, gain a damage buff for 2 turns.

(Talent) – Start the battle with 1 stack of Core Resonance. Each stack will regenerate 8 energy when consumed. Whenever an ally uses their ultimate ability, gain a damage buff for 2 turns. Invisible Air: Barrier of the Wind King (Basic ATK) – Deals a percentage of her ATK as Wind DMG. When enhanced, she gains stacks of Core Resonance and deals Wind DMG to all enemies.

(Basic ATK) – Deals a percentage of her ATK as Wind DMG. When enhanced, she gains stacks of Core Resonance and deals Wind DMG to all enemies. Strike Air: Hammer of the Wind King (Skill) – Deals Wind DMG to one target, and adjacent enemies are hit for half of that. If your ultimate can be fully charged by your current stacks, consume all of them and deal bonus damage. Otherwise, gain 3 extra stacks.

(Skill) – Deals Wind DMG to one target, and adjacent enemies are hit for half of that. If your ultimate can be fully charged by your current stacks, consume all of them and deal bonus damage. Otherwise, gain 3 extra stacks. Excalibur (Ultimate) – Her bread and butter. It does tons of Wind DMG to all enemies, and then deals 10 more minor instances of damage to random targets. After using this ability, your next Basic ATK is enhanced.

As you can see, Core Resonance plays a major factor in her damage output. It helps her get Excalibur online while also adding an extra “oomph” to her non-ultimate attacks if timed properly. The traces she unlocks through ascension are also great additions that further buff her ultimate.

Her kit relies on having high ATK and Crit Rate/DMG stats, and the hyper carry playstyle means that you’re mostly on the defensive until it’s her turn to dish out the pain. Similar to Aglaea, her ultimate has an absurdly high energy cost of over 300, but she thankfully has her own form of regeneration.

Saber HSR Traces & Eidolons

On the topic of traces, you obviously want to focus on her ultimate first. To maximize her damage output, focus on leveling them up based on this priority list:

Trace Priority Explanation Ultimate Highest Each level drastically increases her overall damage, so prioritize this first. Skill High This does good enough burst damage while waiting for your ultimate, especially with plenty of stacks ready. Talent Medium Leveling this up only increases the DMG buff from her teammates’ ult usage, so it isn’t as prioritized. Basic Low Not much to say here, but it’s still worth maxing out if you can. Ascension 2 Medium Knight of the Dragon increases her critical rate, and it has a Mana Burst effect that may be useful at times. Ascension 4 High Blessing of the Lake makes it so that she always has at least 60% energy at the start of every battle, and she can now accumulate excess energy that fuels her next ultimate. Ascension 6 High Crown of the Star passively pumps up her Crit DMG throughout every fight, making her ultimate even more of a nuke. Extra Stats Low Get the stat nodes whenever you can afford to do so, but focus on getting all the important ones out of the way first.

As for Eidolons, which are unlocked for pulling duplicates, Saber is perfectly viable even at E0, which is her base version. For those who wish to invest in her, E1 is a fine stopping point as it increases her ultimate’s damage by 60% and makes her gain more Core Resonance stacks from her other moves.

Outside of that, it’s not really worth pulling for unless you have the means to reach E6. Here’s a quick breakdown of the upgrades worth noting:

Upgrade Priority Why it matters Eidolon 1 High Increases her overall damage output and energy regeneration. Eidolon 2 Low This grants a decent boost to her skill’s damage, but only if you have a lot of Core Resonance stacks. Eidolon 6 Low It dramatically increases her energy regeneration and ultimate damage, but this requires a ton of pulls.

Best Saber Light Cones (Ranked)

The ideal light cones for Saber are ones that increase her ATK and Crit DMG. Anything that buffs her ultimate or its uptime would also be a good alternative. I’ll be ranking the best choices from strongest to weakest, and if you want a quick summary, check this table out:

Light Cone Rarity Value A Thankless Coronation ★★★★★ Best Thus Burns the Dawn ★★★★★ Great On the Fall of an Aeon ★★★★★ Best F2P A Trail of Bygone Blood ★★★★ Good/Situational

#1. Best Overall – A Thankless Coronation

A Thankless Coronation is Saber’s signature light cone, and it provides a significant increase to her Crit DMG. It also grants a bit of extra energy regeneration, which will help you cycle ults much faster.

It’s undoubtedly the best option for her as everything about it synergizes with her kit, especially in a solo carry setup. If you’re looking into maining Saber and have enough pulls for at least a single copy of this light cone, then definitely go for it.

Here are its maxed stats:

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 953 DEF 529

#2. Best Premium – Thus Burns the Dawn

Thus Burns the Dawn is Phainon’s signature light cone, but its effects are fit for any destruction character. It increases the user’s SPD and gives them a significant DEF ignore effect.

It’s a good alternative if you already have it and don’t feel like pulling for Saber’s signature. As a 5-star light cone from a limited banner, it’s not exactly common and is considered more of a “premium” option for those who want to take advantage of its high base ATK stat.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 687 HP 953 DEF 397

#3. Best F2P – On the Fall of an Aeon

On the Fall of an Aeon is a light cone that F2P players can grind for, and it’s a great low-budget option for Saber (and most other Destruction characters). It basically just increases her ATK stat throughout every fight, which is always a welcome buff.

If you don’t have either of the light cones mentioned above, On the Fall of an Aeon is a viable alternative that doesn’t require any gacha luck and can somewhat reach similar damage numbers.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 529 HP 1058 DEF 396

#4. Situational – A Trail of Bygone Blood

If you’re starving for Crit Rate, A Trail of Bygone Blood can be slotted in for better consistency in crits. It even increases the damage of the user’s skill and ultimate, which are both great stats for Saber.

It’s the only 4-star option in this list, but it earns its spot by being a decent alternative for setups that don’t crit as much as they should. Get this if you don’t need any of the other light cone rewards from Nameless Glory.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 529 HP 1058 DEF 331

Best Saber Relics and Planar Sets

The Wavestrider Captain and Scholar Lost in Erudition relic sets are both fantastic options for Saber, and it all depends on your team composition. Both of these help with your crits, with the latter being more appealing if you’re struggling to reach 100% Crit Rate. As for planars, any decent DPS set will work.

Relics

Name Value Features Wavestrider Captain Best Bonus Crit DMG and a substantial ATK buff after using her ultimate Scholar Lost in Erudition Great Bonus Crit Rate and extra ultimate/skill damage Musketeer of Wild Wheat / Eagle of Twilight Line Decent Extra ATK% and Wind DMG% (Must have two pieces from each set)

The full Wavestrider Captain is her best-in-slot set. Its 4pc effect grants her a temporary 48% ATK boost after using her ultimate, which consumes stacks of “Help” that are gained whenever an ally buffs her. Because of the hyper carry playstyle, this will have a permanent uptime.

Alternatively, Scholar Lost in Erudition is a close second as it buffs Crit Rate and adds a significant 20% damage boost to her skill and Excalibur. If your team’s SP upkeep leaves her room to cast her skill after each ultimate, this 4pc set actually performs well, as it also grants 25% more damage to her next skill after each Excalibur use.

For those who have neither of these sets, a mix between Musketeer of Wild Wheat and Eagle of Twilight Line can be an okay low-budget alternative. Together, their 2pc set effects will give Saber a non-negligible damage boost.

Planar Ornaments

As mentioned earlier, any damage-centric 2-piece planar ornament set will work fine, but consider prioritizing the following for the best results:

Name Value Features Inert Salsotto Best It increases her Crit Rate by 8%, and if that value is already 50% or higher, Saber’s ultimate is granted a 15% DMG buff. Firmament Frontline: Glamoth Great This gives a 12% ATK boost, and she’ll gain even more if her speed reaches 135 or 160. (She’s usually already above 135) Rutilant Arena Good This is just a slightly worse Inert Salsotto. It grants the same Crit Rate boost, but it has no direct buff to her ultimate. Space Sealing Station Decent It provides roughly the same amount of ATK as the Glamoth if your Saber never reaches 160 speed.

As she’s purely a DPS that’s heavily supported by her team, all of your focus should be on maximizing her damage output. Her Core Resonance mechanic removes the need for energy regen gear.

Saber Stat Priority

The main priority for Saber is to first maximize her Crit Rate. This is fully dependent on your team composition and relic choices, but the goal is to try to get her as close to 100% Crit Rate as possible.

Following that, focus on stacking up a high Crit DMG stat and however much ATK boost you can get from your gear. If you can comfortably hit a high Crit Rate, Wavestrider Captain will get you a massive DPS increase, especially if paired with her signature light cone.

Main Stats

Relic Slot Main Stat Reason Body Crit DMG / Crit Rate Saber’s DPS scales well with high Crit DMG. Only take Crit Rate if you’re struggling to reach 100%. Feet ATK% / SPD More ATK is good, but you can replace this with SPD if your setup can’t reach 135 speed or more. Planar Sphere ATK% / Wind DMG Boost Both of these choices increase Saber’s damage output, so you’re fine either way. Link Rope ATK% For a hyper carry like Saber, ATK% is the only main stat worth considering for this relic slot.

Secondary/Sub Stat Priority

Since Saber is typically only played in a hyper carry team, she never deviates from the DPS role. Here’s a list of sub stats to prioritize, starting from the most important all the way down to the least:

Crit Rate >= Crit DMG > ATK% > ATK > SPD (until desired breakpoint)

Crit Rate – Ideally, her sub stats should push her towards 100% Crit Rate. Crit DMG – This is her other essential stat, so we want to stack this as high as possible. ATK% – Stacking more damage will always be good for her. ATK – Same as above, though flat ATK is weaker in general. SPD – Only if you’re chasing a certain value and still need more.

Again, Saber’s main damage-dealing ability is her ultimate, so she doesn’t need to adjust to her team’s SP usage. Just get her damage up.

Target Stat Benchmarks

Saber’s target stats are pretty straightforward, as the goal is to increase her DPS potential as much as possible. Here’s a breakdown of what her ideal stats should look like:

ATK: 2400+

Crit Rate: 60% / 100% in combat (dependent on team)

(dependent on team) Crit DMG: 170%+

SPD: 135 (dependent on team and relics)

Saber Base Stat Comparison

Below is an overview of Saber’s base stat progression through the levels. Based on this, ATK may seem like an appealing substat early on, but ATK% very quickly takes over as a superior gear stat, especially in endgame content.

Level ATK DEF HP SPD 1 81 89 168 101 40 306 334 633 101 80 601 654 1241 101

It’s worth noting that SPD is fixed. If you’re trying to hit a certain breakpoint, you’ll need to equip relics that’ll take you there. With the table above, it’s clear that the huge ATK% main stat buffs from everything but your body piece get so much value later on, so you can focus on sub stats like Crit Rate & DMG.

HSR Saber Teammates

Saber is best used in a “hyper carry” team, which means that all of her teammates should be focused on buffing her and debuffing enemies. She’s going to be your main damage dealer, so having characters that advance her turns and/or give her energy will be ideal.

Harmony (Support)

You’re spoiled for choice with support characters, as there are plenty of ways to give Saber those big back-to-back nukes. To narrow it down a bit, I’ll be going over two of the most notable first choices.

Sunday

Role: Buffer

Buffer Why they work with Saber: His ability grants a significant DMG boost and advances the target’s turn. In addition to that, his ultimate regenerates a ton of energy while also granting Saber even more Crit DMG.

His ability grants a significant DMG boost and advances the target’s turn. In addition to that, his ultimate regenerates a ton of energy while also granting Saber even more Crit DMG. Rotation note: You mainly just keep activating his skill on Saber whenever it’s his turn, and then buff her further with his ult (remember, Saber can store excess energy).

Pros Cons ✅ Great enabler for Saber



✅ Low investment (E0S0 works)



✅ SP neutral with his ultimate ❌ Powercrept in the current patch, but still strong with Saber

Tribbie

Role: Buffer

Buffer Why they work with Saber: Her abilities increase the whole team’s RES PEN and amplify the amount of damage enemies take. She also performs a follow-up attack whenever allies use ultimates, which you’ll be spamming a lot of.

Her abilities increase the whole team’s RES PEN and amplify the amount of damage enemies take. She also performs a follow-up attack whenever allies use ultimates, which you’ll be spamming a lot of. Rotation note: Activate her Numinosity buff pre-battle, and only use SP in her turns whenever it runs out.

Pros Cons ✅ Nonstop follow-up attacks



✅ Powerful, low-maintenance damage buffs



✅ Fantastic AoE support ❌ Needs at least E1 to be more competitive in endgame content (e.g., Pure Fiction)

Sustain Options

Saber isn’t picky when it comes to sustain characters, but if you’re trying to maximize her strengths, consider the following characters:

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (DHPT)

Role : Shielder / Buffer

: Shielder / Buffer SP positive: Rarely has to use his skill after designating Saber as his “Bondmate”.

Rarely has to use his skill after designating Saber as his “Bondmate”. Why they work with Saber: Aside from his strong shields, the “summon” his Bondmate status grants synergizes well with Sunday’s buffs, giving Saber even more bonus damage.

Pros Cons ✅ Powerful synergies with Sunday and Saber



✅ F2P-friendly (Was given for free)



✅ Very SP positive ❌ Doesn’t have any healing without his signature light cone



❌ No reruns (yet) for those who don’t have him

Huohuo

Role: Healer

Healer SP positive: She doesn’t have to use SP unless she has to heal.

She doesn’t have to use SP unless she has to heal. Why they work with Saber: Apart from healing, Huohuo’s ultimate grants all of her teammates an ATK buff and regenerates their energy.

Pros Cons ✅ Buffs allies for more DPS



✅ Teamwide energy regen



✅ Can remove debuffs from allies ❌ Mediocre heals in exchange for her utility

Other Viable Teammates

Robin : She can provide the team with some potent ATK buffs and action advancement. She’s often used alongside Sunday.

: She can provide the team with some potent ATK buffs and action advancement. She’s often used alongside Sunday. Bronya : A decent alternative if you don’t have Sunday, though she doesn’t have energy regeneration.

A decent alternative if you don’t have Sunday, though she doesn’t have energy regeneration. Silver Wolf : She’s a good debuffer that can add Wind weakness to enemies that don’t have it, which can be a huge help in certain fights.

She’s a good debuffer that can add Wind weakness to enemies that don’t have it, which can be a huge help in certain fights. Cipher: She can provide some decent supplemental damage and useful debuffs, though considerable investment may be required to directly help Saber’s output.

Best Saber Teams

For the most part, Saber teams are completely centered around buffing her and giving her extra turns to keep pumping out damage with her skill in between her ultimates. The following teams are picked based on how well they enable Saber and what they do to achieve those big nuke turns.

Saber Best Team

Role Character Synergy DPS Saber She pumps out even more ultimates with this team, though her damage is slightly lower due to the lack of DHPT’s summon Main Support Sunday He plays the same role here and serves as Saber’s main energy regen and turn advancement partner Debuffer Tribbie Remains as a secondary damage dealer with potent debuffs Sustain Huohuo Her team’s energy restoration and active/passive healing do a lot of work to keep everyone alive

This is a team that trades raw power for more sustain, and it’s great for particularly difficult fights where you expect to take heavy damage. Huohuo’s passive heals and cleansing can come in clutch in certain Apocalyptic Shadow encounters, among other tough bits of content.

Best Alternative Team

Role Character Synergy DPS Saber With this team, she can pump out multiple ultimates in a very short amount of time Main Support Sunday Saber’s main buffer and energy battery. His turn advancement allows her to spam skills more frequently Debuffer Tribbie Just keep her damage amplification active at all times by using it every few of her turns Sustain Dan Heng Permansor Terrae His shields are more than enough to keep the team alive, as Saber can nuke the enemies before they can break through

This team performs well in Memory of Chaos and even Pure Fiction. It rarely, if ever, has any SP issues, as only Saber burns through them unless you need to refresh certain buffs/debuffs. Tribbie and DHPT surprisingly also do a decent amount of AoE damage.

Best F2P Team

Role Character Synergy DPS Saber Slower with the F2P team, but her buffed damage is still very respectable without the premium characters Main Support Tingyun A decent alternative due to her ATK buffs and somewhat significant energy regenerating ultimate Secondary Support Remembrance Trailblazer He/She is a fine F2P alternative to Sunday when it comes to turn advancement and DMG boosts Sustain Gallagher Has decent sustain and can cleanse allies if upgraded to E2

This is a very F2P-friendly team for all forms of content. The playstyle is straightforward, as you mainly focus all of Tingyun and RMC’s buffs on Saber. It’s not a very SP-hungry team, so Saber still has free rein to spam her skill during her turns while waiting for energy.

Saber Trace and Ascension Materials

This section lays out all of the materials needed to fully upgrade all of Saber’s trace nodes, as well as the overall cost of max ascension. Use this to help you plan out how you’re going to spend your energy, assuming you don’t already have the materials needed.

Max Trace Nodes

Trace Materials Total Credit 3,000,000 Thief’s Instinct 41 Borisin Teeth 15 Lupitoxin Sawteeth 72 Usurper’s Scheme 56 Moon Rage Fang 139 Conqueror’s Will 58 Destroyer’s Final Road 12 Tracks of Destiny 8

Max Ascension

Ascension Materials Total Credit 308,000 Thief’s Instinct 15 Usurper’s Schene 15 A Glass of the Besotted Era 65 Conqueror’s Will 15

As mentioned earlier, her Blessing of the Lake and Crown of the Star trace nodes are huge power spikes. To unlock these, you should prioritize farming for Ascension 6 first to gain access to these two nodes.

How To Get Saber

Saber is a part of the game’s Fate/Stay Night collaboration event warp “Excalibur Excelsior”, which has been running since mid-2025. It’s a limited warp, so pulling from it will make use of your Star Rail Special Passes.

She is exclusively pulled from her event banner, which is separate from the other collaboration warp for Archer. Although it’s technically limited, there is currently no news of its end date outside of the banner’s assurance that it will be “available long-term”.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Saber Build HSR

The HSR Saber build is worth investing in if you’re looking for a hyper carry who can comfortably clear most bits of content, and she’s still used in some MoC halves opposite the likes of Castorice and Evernight. Just be warned that she will feel underwhelming without dedicated support, especially in endgame encounters.

Luckily, it only takes a small investment for her to be good. Even the base copy of Saber without her signature light cone can still clear content. You just need to be more patient, because her energy regen is remarkably slower without the premium cones and teammates.

Fast energy regeneration, turn advancement, and constant DMG buffs are paramount if you want her to do well in endgame fights. If you do plan on investing in her, focus on building a full support team first, as that’s the most important factor in her combat effectiveness.

