Hyacine HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Hyacine is a 5-star Wind element character on the Remembrance path, built around keeping her memosprite, Little Ica, active to heal the team and boost everyone’s Max HP every turn. This character overview covers her kit, Eidolons, banner status, and whether she’s worth pulling for right now.

She’s one of the strongest sustain options in the game for HP-scaling teams, and this guide breaks down exactly why.

Hyacine at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Wind Path Remembrance Role Support Released Version 3.3 (A Rainbow onto Twilight banner) Reruns Version 4.5 (A Rainbow onto Twilight banner) Voice actors Holly Earl (EN)



Yomiya Hina (JP)



Jing Chen (CH)



Kim Yeon-woo (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail?

Hyacine is a healer tied to Amphoreus, accompanied everywhere by her memosprite companion Little Ica, a small unicorn-like creature that fights alongside her. She carries a gentle, nurturing presence that shows up directly in her kit, where nearly every action she takes is built around keeping her allies alive and topped up.

Hyacine’s introduction ties her closely to the Remembrance path’s themes of memory and renewal, and she shares narrative threads with other Amphoreus-linked characters introduced around the same patch. Little Ica is treated as a character in its own right within her kit rather than a simple cosmetic pet, which is part of what makes Hyacine’s playstyle distinct from earlier Honkai Star Rail healers.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Hyacine’s Kit Explained

As a Wind element support on the Remembrance path, Hyacine’s turn-to-turn flow is simple: her Skill and Ultimate both summon Little Ica and heal the team, and her Talent turns that healing into extra damage from Little Ica rather than from Hyacine herself. She doesn’t need a complicated rotation to be effective, which is part of her appeal.

Using her Skill, Love Over the Rainbow, restores HP to the whole team and to Little Ica specifically, at a higher rate. Her Ultimate, We Who Fly Into Twilight, does the same and grants the team an “After Rain” state that raises everyone’s Max HP for several turns. Since several of her best teammates scale their damage directly off Max HP, this buff carries a lot of the value in her kit.

Her Talent, First Light Heals the World, gives Little Ica its own HP pool and buffs its damage every time either of them heals, letting Little Ica stack up damage even though Hyacine herself is a support. Her Basic ATK, When Breeze Kisses Cirrus, deals Wind damage based on her Max HP, but it’s a low priority since her value comes almost entirely from her Skill and Ultimate.

Hyacine’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of her Traces actually does, followed by her Eidolons.

Hyacine’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, When Breeze Kisses Cirrus, deals Wind DMG equal to up to 50% of her Max HP at max Trace level. It’s rarely used outside of Technique points and emergency single-target damage.

Her Skill, Love Over the Rainbow, summons Little Ica and restores HP equal to up to 6.4% of Max HP plus a flat amount to each ally, and a higher amount to Little Ica itself, at max Trace level.

Her Ultimate, We Who Fly Into Twilight, summons Little Ica, heals the team by up to 8.0% of Max HP plus a flat amount, and grants the “After Rain” state for 3 turns, raising the team’s Max HP by up to 22.5% plus a flat amount at max Trace level.

Her Talent, First Light Heals the World, gives Little Ica a Max HP pool tied to Hyacine’s own Max HP, and stacks a damage buff on Little Ica whenever either of them provides healing.

Hyacine’s Technique Day So Right, Life So Fine! At battle start, restores a portion of Max HP to all allies and increases their Max HP for 2 turns.

Hyacine’s Bonus Abilities Gloomy Grin Increases CRIT Rate for Hyacine and Little Ica, and boosts Outgoing Healing when healing an ally at or below 50% HP. Stormy Caress Increases Hyacine’s Effect RES, and dispels a debuff from all allies whenever she uses her Skill or Ultimate. Tempestuous Halt Once Hyacine’s SPD exceeds 200, increases her and Little Ica’s Max HP, and each point of SPD past that threshold adds Outgoing Healing, up to a capped amount of excess SPD.

Hyacine’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +14 SPD +18.0% Effect RES +10.0% HP

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Hyacine’s Eidolons

Her E1, Cradle the Candle of Night, is a genuine power spike: it increases the Max HP bonus from her “After Rain” state and restores HP to the team after they attack, making it one of the best value single-copy Eidolons for a support in the game right now.

Her E2, Come Sit in My Courtyard, gives the team a SPD boost whenever an ally’s HP drops, which meshes well with HP-drain teammates who trigger it constantly.

E3 through E5 add Trace levels to her Skill, Ultimate, Talent, and Basic ATK, along with Little Ica’s own abilities, and are best treated as incremental upgrades rather than must-haves.

Her E6, O Sky, Heed My Plea, is the other standout, clearing part of her healing tally and granting the team RES penetration whenever Little Ica is active, which noticeably raises her ceiling in end-game modes. E1 and E6 are the two practical stopping points for most players.

Hyacine Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Hyacine Good?

Hyacine is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Max HP scaling, like Castorice or Evernight, where her Ultimate’s Max HP buff directly multiplies their damage output. As a Wind element, Remembrance-path healer, Hyacine fills a role few other characters currently cover.

Hyacine Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Hyacine brings a rare combination for a healer: teamwide healing every single turn, a Max HP buff that most other sustains don’t offer, and a naturally high SPD ceiling that lets her act more often than most supports. That combination is what makes her the default sustain pick across nearly every Max-HP-scaling team currently in the game, rather than just one option among several.

Her ceiling depends heavily on the team she’s placed in. In a generic team without an HP-scaling damage dealer, she’s still a capable healer, but she doesn’t stand out from HSR‘s other strong support options the same way she does alongside characters built specifically around Max HP.

How to Get Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Hyacine can be pulled from her Character Event Warp, A Rainbow onto Twilight, which is separate from the permanent Standard Warp. Pulling requires Stellar Jades, which convert 1:1 into Oneiric Shards, or a Special Warp Pass, which costs 160 Stellar Jades per Warp.

If you’re topping up specifically to pull for her, it’s worth checking Eneba’s current Oneiric Shards bundles before you buy, since bundle pricing and any first-purchase bonuses can shift the value of a top-up.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Hyacine in 2026?

Hyacine is worth pulling for if your roster has, or is planning to build around, a Max HP-scaling damage dealer like Castorice or Evernight, since her Ultimate’s team Max HP buff is one of the biggest damage multipliers available for that archetype. Even outside of those specific teams, her teamwide healing and Max HP support make her a strong generalist sustain.

The main thing to weigh is investment: she rewards a high SPD build more than most sustains, and her signature Light Cone adds meaningfully more value than her generic four-star alternatives.

Pros Cons ✅ Teamwide healing every turn without a complex rotation



✅ Best-in-slot sustain for Max HP-scaling damage dealers



✅ High natural SPD ceiling for extra team turns ❌ Signature Light Cone adds a large value gap over generic options



❌ Less distinct outside of Max HP-scaling teams

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs