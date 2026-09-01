Best Castorice Light Cones HSR 2026

The best Castorice Light Cone options are the ones that can synergize with her core playstyle, which, to put it simply, mostly involves her draining the entire team’s HP pool to hit harder.

Listed below are the Light Cones that can provide the Max HP thresholds, Crit scaling, and/or Ultimate damage amplification she needs to maximize her Netherwing loops , including Castorice’s best-in-slot signature down to the strongest F2P options.

But before you pick the best Castorice Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind – Castorice walks the Remembrance Path. While she can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if she’s equipped with a Remembrance Light Cone.

Best Castorice Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 Make Farewells More Beautiful Her signature cone, built for the exact HP-loss and memosprite loop her kit runs on. 2 To Evernight’s Stars A strong limited alternative that shares her Max HP scaling and adds a party-wide DEF ignore. 3 The Flower Remembers A good 4-star alternative Light Cone that gives Castorice and Netherwing CRIT DMG. 4 Flames Afar The realistic F2P pick, valued purely for its high base HP rather than any real synergy. 5 Sweat Now, Cry Less A decent Battle Pass-exclusive option that gives CRIT Rate and a memosprite DMG buff.

Castorice’s Signature Light Cone – Best in Slot

Unfortunately for all my fellow F2P enjoyers looking to economize, Make Farewells More Beautiful is not a skippable signature. It’s built directly around the two things Castorice’s kit already wants to do – lose HP on her own turn and have her memosprite vanish.

At Superimposition 1, it gives her a flat 30% Max HP increase, which raises both her survivability and the HP pool she’s spending to activate her own damage buffs. Losing HP on her turn grants “Death Flower,” letting Castorice and her memosprite ignore 30% of the target’s DEF for two turns, which is a straightforward damage boost on top of her kit’s own multipliers.

The last effect only matters once her memosprite disappears: it advances her action by 12%, though this can only trigger once per Ultimate cycle. That’s a smaller piece of the package, so don’t expect it to define her rotation. Between the Max HP scaling and the DEF ignore alone, this Light Cone earns its spot as the clear best-in-slot pick, and it’s worth prioritizing over her Eidolons if you’re choosing between the two.

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Best Alternatives to Make Farewells More Beautiful

To Evernight’s Stars is the strongest non-signature option if you already have it and, for some reason, you don’t want/have Evernight for your Castorice team. At Superimposition 1, it matches the signature cone’s 30% Max HP boost, then adds its own 20% DEF ignore that applies to every memosprite on the team, extending well past Castorice’s own.

It also adds a flat 30% DMG increase and a small Energy restoration when the memosprite disappears. The Energy return is minor on its own, but the shared HP scaling and team-wide DEF ignore make this a pretty good pick in its own right.

The Flower Remembers it is an excellent Battle Pass Light Cone if you’ve already got a copy. At Superimposition 1, it directly elevates the team’s offensive ceiling by granting a clean 24% CRIT DMG boost to the wearer and their memosprite, which lines up perfectly since Netherwing handles a massive share of Castorice’s total damage output.

Sweat Now, Cry Less is the premium Battle Pass Light Cone option that can give Castorice a valuable 12% CRIT Rate increase and a 24% DMG boost that remains active as long as your memosprite is on the battlefield. If you have the option to pick between this and The Flower Remembers, lean on whichever has the stat Castorice’s current build needs more.

Best F2P Light Cone for Castorice

Flames Afar is the best free option, though it’s picked for its stats rather than any real kit synergy. It’s a Destruction-path cone that Castorice can equip for its high base HP alone, since her own Remembrance Path only has a handful of Light Cones that actually trigger their passives for her.

Its passive, a 25% DMG buff triggered by a large single hit of self-inflicted HP loss, is not one of the effects that lines up with how her kit actually spends HP and doesn’t activate anyway, so it’s really just a pure stat-stick. Get it from the Forgotten Hall store using Lucent Afterglow, and slot it in until you get something built for her Path.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Castorice?

Make Farewells More Beautiful is the undisputed best pick for Castorice if you can pull it (and you should if you want to build her as one of your account’s main carries), full stop. The Max HP scaling and DEF ignore feed directly into how her kit already wants to play, and no other option comes close.

If you can’t get the signature, To Evernight’s Stars is a real second choice on the strength of its shared HP scaling and party-wide DEF ignore. F2P players should default to Flames Afar for the base HP alone and wait for a better Remembrance option.

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