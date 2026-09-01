Best Archer Light Cones HSR 2026

Your decision when picking the right Archer Light Cone can make or break his single-target burst in Honkai Star Rail, since his Light Cone affects most of the damage that comes from his one hard-hitting Skill each turn. I’ve ranked every option worth your resources below, from Archer’s best-in-slot signature down to the strongest free option, so you know exactly which ones to consider.

Before you pick the best Archer Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Archer walks the Hunt Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he is equipped with a Hunt Light Cone.

Best Archer Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Here’s the fast answer if you only want to know which Archer Light Cones to consider investing in and equipping him with first.

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 The Hell Where Ideals Burn Archer’s signature cone gives him a near-permanent 80% ATK boost and 16% CRIT Rate, making it his most consistent damage option by a wide margin. 2 Baptism of Pure Thought A strong secondary pick when your team can maintain three debuffs, adding CRIT DMG and Follow-up DEF ignore on top of his kit. 3 Worrisome, Blissful Delivers a reliable CRIT Rate buff plus extra CRIT DMG against Tamed enemies, a fine substitute when the signature cone isn’t available. 4 Cruising in the Stellar Sea The best F2P Light Cone for Archer, trading some consistency for a big CRIT Rate boost and bonus ATK on kill.

The Hell Where Ideals Burn – Best in Slot

The Hell Where Ideals Burn is Archer’s signature Light Cone, and it’s genuinely his strongest option and not a marginal upgrade by all means. It’s easy to recommend picking up if you’re already pulling on his Warp Banner (or if you choose to get him instead of Gilgamesh for free during the Fate Contract: Renewal event), since it’s built directly around his kit.

At Superimposition 1, this Light Cone provides a mostly permanent 80% ATK boost and 16% CRIT Rate, both of which only need a short ramp-up at the start of a fight to stay active. That’s really the key advantage over Archer’s alternatives. Several other cones look competitive on paper, but only as long as their conditions stay met, while this Light Cone’s buffs hold steady through the whole encounter.

Since Archer wants to hit as close to 100% CRIT Rate as possible before layering on CRIT DMG, the CRIT Rate this Light Cone provides directly supports his stat priorities without forcing awkward substat trade-offs elsewhere on his build.

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Best Alternatives to The Hell Where Ideals Burn

Baptism of Pure Thought is a reasonable stand-in if you’re not planning to pull for Archer’s signature. It grants CRIT DMG along with DEF ignore on his Follow-up attacks, and with the right setup, meaning a fast rotation and three debuffs kept active on the enemy, it can outperform some of his other alternatives.

The catch is that it genuinely needs a debuff-focused team to reach that ceiling, so it’s a stronger pick if you’re already building around characters like Sparkle, Cipher, or Silver Wolf.

Worrisome, Blissful takes a different approach, offering a solid CRIT Rate buff along with bonus CRIT DMG against enemies affected by the Tame status. It’s a comfortable pick if you’d rather not chase a specific team comp to unlock its value, and it still closes the gap toward Archer’s 100% CRIT Rate target on its own.

It won’t quite match the signature Light Cone’s consistency, but it’s a safe, low-maintenance choice for most teams.

Best F2P Light Cone for Archer

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is the best F2P Light Cone for Archer, and it’s obtainable through standard in-game progression rather than a limited banner. It provides a large chunk of CRIT Rate along with a two-turn ATK boost whenever Archer lands a kill, which fits naturally into his playstyle of consuming Skill Points to burst down single targets.

The one quirk worth knowing is that its CRIT Rate is conditional on enemy HP thresholds, so you’ll either sacrifice a little of that CRIT Rate or leave some damage on the table depending on the fight. Even with that caveat, it’s a genuinely strong option, and there’s no reason to hold off on using it while you save resources for a better upgrade.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Archer?

The Hell Where Ideals Burn is the best pick for Archer if you already have it or plan to pull for it, since its ATK and CRIT Rate stay active through nearly the whole fight with none of the upkeep his alternatives need.

If you’re playing fully F2P, Cruising in the Stellar Sea is a completely viable substitute that still lets Archer function as a capable single-target DPS. Either path gets you a build that clears content comfortably, so don’t feel pressured to pull on his Light Cone banner if you’re low on resources (then again, who isn’t?).

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