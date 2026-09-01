Castorice Best Build, Team and Eidolons HSR 2026

I’ve put together the Light Cones, Relics, Trace priority, stat priority, teams, and Eidolon verdicts for the best Castorice build in this guide, along with a full rotation breakdown and my honest verdict below.

Castorice is a 5-star Quantum Remembrance damage dealer who drains her own HP and her allies’ HP to summon her memosprite, Netherwing, and unleash huge AoE damage. She’s one of the strongest units currently available in Honkai Star Rail, and her entire kit runs on a resource system unlike almost anything else in the game.

TL;DR – Best Castorice Build at a Glance

Best Light Cone Make Farewells More Beautiful Best F2P Light Cone Alternative Flames Afar Best Relic Set Poet of Mourning Collapse (4pc) Best Planar Ornament Set Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne (2pc) Main Stats Body: CRIT DMG



Boots: HP%



Planar Sphere: HP% or Quantum DMG



Link Rope: HP% Substat priority CRIT DMG = CRIT Rate > HP% > SPD (below 95) Best team (Overall) Castorice (DPS)



Evernight (Hybrid)



Cyrene (Support)



Hyacine (Support) Best team (F2P) Castorice (DPS)



Trailblazer Remembrance (Support)



Pela (Support)



Lynx (Support)

How to Play Castorice: Rotation and Tips

Castorice’s Skill, Silence, Wraithfly’s Caress, drains 30% of every ally’s current HP to deal Quantum damage, and that lost HP is what fills her unique “Newbud” gauge instead of normal Energy. Once Newbud caps out, her Ultimate, Doomshriek, Dawn’s Chime, summons Netherwing and deploys a Territory that cuts every enemy’s All-Type RES.

With Netherwing out, her Skill upgrades into the Enhanced Skill, Boneclaw, Doomdrake’s Embrace, a full AoE joint attack that drains even more HP. From there you spam Netherwing’s own Memosprite Skill, Breath Scorches the Shadow, which ramps its damage multiplier with each repeated cast.

When Netherwing’s HP drops low enough, it auto-triggers Wings Sweep the Ruins, a finisher that hits six times and heals your whole party on the way out. Play around your sustain’s healing rhythm as much as your own turn order, since Castorice needs consistent healing to keep generating Newbud.

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Best Light Cones for Castorice

Make Farewells More Beautiful is Castorice’s best-in-slot Light Cone. It’s a huge boost to her Max HP, which means more damage from her HP-scaling kit, and it grants Castorice and Netherwing a DEF ignore effect that scales with superimposition on top of an action advance when the memosprite disappears.

To Evernight’s Stars is a solid 5-star alternative, boosting Castorice’s Max HP with a smaller amount of energy restoration that goes to waste since she doesn’t actually use standard Energy.

Sweat Now, Cry Less is a Battle Pass 4-star option that grants CRIT Rate and boosts Netherwing’s own damage, though it’s easy to overcap CRIT Rate with it once relics and team buffs are factored in.

Flames Afar is the best F2P pick. Its high base HP alone makes it a pretty decent filler until you pull her signature or get a better replacement.

For a more in-depth look at Castorice’s best Light Cones, visit our Castorice Best Light Cones Guide.

Best Relic and Planar Ornament Sets

The Poet of Mourning Collapse 4-piece set is Castorice’s best relic set by a wide margin, boosting her Quantum damage and the CRIT Rate of both her and Netherwing. Keep your SPD low to preserve the set’s activation condition, since gaining SPD stats works against it.

Longevous Disciple is a strong second choice, adding a flat HP increase and bonus CRIT Rate whenever Castorice consumes her own HP.

For ornaments, Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne is the clear best pick since Castorice’s huge HP pool makes its CRIT DMG bonus easy to trigger and keep active.

Arcadia of Woven Dreams works as a backup ornament when running four or more allies (memosprites included) in the fight, though it loses value in modes where Netherwing isn’t consistently on the field.

Castorice’s Stat Priorities

Priority 1: CRIT DMG = CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG = CRIT Rate Priority 2: HP%

HP% Priority 3: SPD (keep it below 95 outside of buffs)

🎯 Ideal Stat Goals: Aim for 7,000+ HP outside combat, and keep your base SPD under 95 in battle so the Poet of Mourning Collapse set stays fully active. Flat substats are fine filler once percentage rolls run dry.

Castorice’s Trace Priorities

Traces Priority Level Why? Basic ATK: Lament, Nethersea’s Ripple Low She spams her Skill so much that her Basic ATK is rarely used. Skill: Silence, Wraithfly’s Caress Highest This is her core damage and HP-drain button, so it gets maxed first. Ultimate: Doomshriek, Dawn’s Chime Highest A higher level increases the All-Type RES PEN debuff Netherwing’s Territory applies. Talent: Desolation Across Palms Highest Boosts the DMG buff she and Netherwing get whenever allies lose HP. Memosprite Skill: Claw Splits the Veil / Breath Scorches the Shadow Highest Netherwing uses this constantly, so it’s a top priority the moment you unlock it. Memosprite Talent: Mooncocoon Shrouds the Form High Increases Netherwing’s finisher damage and the healing it provides on exit. Bonus Ability: Contained Dark Tide Highest Converts incoming healing into Newbud, accelerating how fast you can resummon Netherwing. Bonus Ability: Where The West Wind Dwells Highest Adds a stacking damage boost to Netherwing’s Memosprite Skill. Bonus Ability: Inverted Torch Highest Grants a 40% SPD boost while Castorice’s HP stays above half, keeping her fast without investing SPD stats.

Castorice’s Ascension Materials (Max Ascension)

Material Total Darkveil Moonlight 65 Ethereal Omen 15 Echoing Wail 15 Eternal Lament 15 Credit 308,000

Castorice’s Trace Materials (Max Traces)

Material Total Bija of Consciousness 15 Ethereal Omen 41 Seedling of Manas 72 Echoing Wail 56 Flower of Alaya 139 Eternal Lament 58 Auspice Sliver 12 Tracks of Destiny 8 Credit 3,000,000

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Best Castorice Teams (Overall, F2P, and Alternatives)

Listed below are Castorice’s best overall team, F2P team, and alternative teammates to help shape your teambuilding choices based on which units are actually available in your current roster.

Best Overall Castorice Team

Best Castorice Team (Overall) Role Castorice DPS Evernight Hybrid Cyrene Support Hyacine Support

Hyacine is Castorice’s best sustain by a clear margin. Her healing triggers automatically off HP loss, she reaches very high SPD on her own, and her Ultimate grants the whole team a Max HP buff that scales Castorice’s damage further.

Evernight adds over 100% CRIT DMG to Netherwing along with a team-wide Vulnerability debuff, while continually detonating her own memosprite to help fill Newbud faster. Cyrene rounds the team out by letting Castorice overcharge her Ultimate, boosting the finisher’s damage further against smaller enemy counts.

Best F2P Castorice Team

Best F2P Castorice Team Role Castorice DPS Trailblazer Remembrance Support Pela Support Lynx Support

This trio is fully obtainable without spending. Trailblazer Remembrance is Castorice’s best free-to-play support since their memosprite Mem gives her another HP target to drain, and their Bonus Trace grants a True DMG buff that carries over to Netherwing. Pela shreds enemy DEF with her Ultimate, and Lynx can boost Castorice’s Max HP through her own Skill.

Best Castorice Team Alternatives

Tribbie is a drop-in replacement for Evernight or Cyrene, since her buffs apply universally rather than to one specific stat, letting Castorice’s HP scaling hit full value every turn.

Robin Summeretto functions as an excellent engine for Mono-Remembrance setups. By populating the field with her Summer Songbirds memosprites, she gives Castorice inflated team HP pools to siphon from, rapidly stacking “Newbud” energy while her Fever state applies a universal DEF shred to all enemies.

Mydei turns this into a dual-damage-dealer team, since his own HP-consuming kit charges Castorice’s Ultimate just as well as a dedicated support would, and Netherwing’s revive passive keeps him safe from his own low DEF.

Sunday can boost Castorice and Netherwing’s CRIT Rate and damage, though his buffs don’t carry over to Netherwing unless refreshed after Netherwing is already summoned, making him trickier to pilot than Hyacine or Cyrene.

Gallagher is a weaker alternative to Hyacine, but his healing debuff can proc off every attacked enemy, which is a strong source of extra Newbud generation in enemy-dense fights.

Luocha brings reliable on-hit healing through his healing field, and he’s fully Skill-Point-neutral, which matters since Castorice’s own kit is already SP-neutral.

Ruan Mei is a strong generic support pick for Break-heavy modes like Apocalyptic Shadow, adding a team-wide SPD buff that also helps your healer reach higher output.

Whichever teammate you slot in, the one constant you should remember when picking an alternative is consistent, reliable healing. Castorice’s entire resource system depends on her allies losing and regaining HP, so a shielder or a passive-only sustain will leave her Ultimate starved no matter how good the rest of the team looks on paper.

Castorice Eidolons: Which Are Worth It

Eidolons Return on Investment Explanation E1: Snowbound Maiden, Memory to Tomb High Boosts damage against enemies below 80% or 50% HP across most of her key attacks. E2: Crown on Wings of Bloom Highest Grants extra Ardent Will stacks that offset Netherwing’s HP cost and advance Castorice’s action by 100%, making Netherwing far faster to resummon. E4: Rest in Songs of Gloom Low Raises incoming healing while Castorice is on the field, which is only worth it if your sustain is already struggling to keep pace. E6: Await for Years to Loom Highest Adds Quantum RES PEN and lets Netherwing ignore Weakness Type entirely, a genuine damage jump for the investment.

E2 is the practical stopping point for most players who want to spend without going all-in, since it directly reinforces her E1 damage window and speeds up her Netherwing uptime.

Verdict: Is Castorice Worth Building in 2026?

Castorice’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Castorice comfortably earns our top marks (EX) across every endgame mode and overall utility (her unique global passive is simply too good a QoL upgrade to pass up), and that’s without needing a dedicated support archetype most other DPS units require. Her signature Light Cone is a huge upgrade, but she’s genuinely playable with off-path, high base HP Light Cones until you get there.

Her biggest requirement isn’t investment in herself so much as investment in her sustain teammates, since a strong healer is what actually unlocks her full damage ceiling. If you already run a reliable support like Cyrene, Tribbie, Hyacine, Luocha, or Gallagher, Castorice is one of the best damage dealers worth building right now, in any game mode.

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