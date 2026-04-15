Best Archer Build HSR: Unlimited Blade Works DPS Guide

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The best Archer build HSR puts a 5-star Quantum Hunt DPS on the field capable of firing up to five consecutive Skills per turn for a maximum burst of 1800% ATK Quantum damage. Archer (Emiya) is a Fate/stay night collaboration character released in Version 3.4 and was briefly offered for free for a limited time, making him one of the most accessible top-tier units ever added to HSR.

This guide covers the best Archer build HSR: light cones ranked from signature to F2P (Free-to-Play), relics, trace priority, stat benchmarks, and the strongest teams for every budget. I have also included a full rotation breakdown and final verdict below.

Best Archer Build HSR: Archer Overview

Attribute Detail Rarity 5-Star Element Quantum Path Hunt Role Main DPS Release July 11, 2025 (Version 3.4) Voice Actors EN: N/A | JP: Junichi Suwabe | CN: Wu Lei | KR: Lim Chae-heon

Source General Rating MoC PF AS Game8 S+ S+ B SS Prydwen T0 T0 Niche T0

Archer is a Quantum, Path of Hunt main DPS built entirely around high-burst single-target play. His Skill, Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword, enters the Circuit Connection state, where his turn does not end and he fires up to five consecutive Skills at 2 SP each. Each Skill adds a stacking 100% DMG bonus, capping at 200% bonus from the second stack onward. Shots three through five all benefit from the full bonus, making the latter half of Circuit Connection the most damage-dense window in his kit.

His A6 trace, Guardian, grants 120% CRIT (Critical) DMG for 1 turn whenever an ally gains a SP and the team holds 4 or more SP. Keeping that pool above the threshold before Archer’s turn is the single most important part of his rotation in the best Archer build HSR. His A2 trace, Projection Magecraft, raises the team SP cap by 2, stacking with Sparkle’s own SP cap increase to reach 9 or higher.

Archer is strong at every investment tier:

Memory of Chaos (MoC): S+ single-target clearing speed

S+ single-target clearing speed Apocalyptic Shadow (AS): SS tier, his strongest content; his high burst and Toughness damage suit this mode well

SS tier, his strongest content; his high burst and Toughness damage suit this mode well Pure Fiction (PF): Niche; single-target kit limits performance in AoE scenarios

How to Play Archer in HSR

The best Archer build HSR playstyle runs in two phases each cycle. During setup turns, let teammates act and accumulate SP. The team pool should reach at least 4 before Archer’s action fires, so the Guardian A6 CRIT DMG buff activates the moment an ally generates a SP during or around the burst window.

On Archer’s turn, use his Skill to enter Circuit Connection. Fire at least three to five consecutive Skills. Shots three through five benefit from the maximum 200% DMG bonus stacking. Always prioritize four to five uses per Circuit Connection; three uses are acceptable in SP-constrained turns but represent a damage loss.

Use his Ultimate, Unlimited Blade Works, whenever it’s available. The Ultimate deals a 1000% ATK Quantum hit and restores 2 Talent Charges, refueling his Follow-up Attack (FUA) loop. His Talent, Mind’s Eye (True), fires a FUA each time an ally attacks, consuming 1 Charge and recovering 1 SP. This SP recovery partially offsets the 6 to 10 SP spent per Circuit Connection. Never build SPD; Archer’s damage comes from burst density, not from acting more frequently.

Archer Pros and Cons

Archer is one of the strongest single-target DPS options available at his release tier, and his limited free acquisition makes the best Archer build HSR accessible to every player who was there on release.

Pros Cons ✅ Up to 1800% ATK from five Skills per turn



✅ 1000% ATK Ultimate, one of the highest single-hit multipliers in HSR



✅ 120% CRIT DMG self-buff from A6 Guardian when SP management is correct



✅ A2 trace raises the team SP cap by 2, benefiting the whole squad ❌ Consumes up to 10 SP per turn, requiring dedicated SP support



❌ Pure single-target kit limits AoE performance



❌ Uncertain availability



❌ 220 Energy Ultimate cost means slower ult rotations without Energy Regen support

Archer is the right investment for any player targeting Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow. He covers both modes at the very top of the tier list.

Archer HSR Overview: Kit, Abilities, and Skills

Archer’s Basic ATK, Kanshou and Bakuya, deals Quantum DMG equal to 100% of his ATK to a single enemy and generates 20 Energy. It is rarely used since his Skill, Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword, is the primary damage source. Each Skill use deals 360% of his ATK as Quantum DMG at max level, costs 2 SP, and generates 30 Energy. Circuit Connection applies a stacking DMG bonus from the second Skill use: 100% bonus at the first stack, capping at 200% bonus from the second stack onward. A five-Skill chain reaches a maximum of 1800% ATK Quantum damage across all hits.

His Ultimate (Unlimited Blade Works) delivers 1000% of his ATK as Quantum DMG and restores 2 Talent Charges. His Talent (Mind’s Eye (True)) fires a FUA for 200% of his ATK as Quantum DMG each time an ally attacks, consuming 1 Charge and restoring 1 SP. Charges cap at 4. His Technique (Clairvoyance) deals 200% of his ATK as Quantum DMG to all enemies on entry and grants 1 Charge. Combined with the A4 trace (Hero of Justice), Archer starts every fight with 2 Charges. Minor traces add +22.4% Quantum DMG, +18% ATK, and +6.7% CRIT Rate to his stat sheet.

Ability Type Energy Break Description Kanshou and Bakuya (Basic ATK) 20 10 Deals Quantum DMG equal to 100% of Archer’s ATK to one enemy. Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword (Skill) 30 20 Enters Circuit Connection. Deals Quantum DMG equal to 360% ATK to one enemy. Costs 2 SP. Turn does not end; Skill DMG increases by 100% per use, capped at 2 stacks. Up to 5 consecutive uses. Unlimited Blade Works (Ultimate) 5 (cost 220) 30 Deals Quantum DMG equal to 1000% ATK to one enemy. Gains 2 Charges (max 4). Mind’s Eye (True) (Talent) 5 per FUA 10 When allies attack, consumes 1 Charge to deal Quantum DMG equal to 200% ATK. Restores 1 SP.

Trace Name Effect A2 Projection Magecraft When Archer is on the field, increases the maximum Skill Point limit by 2. A4 Hero of Justice When Archer enters battle, gains 1 Charge. A6 Guardian After allies gain a Skill Point, if there are 4 or more SP remaining, increases Archer’s CRIT DMG by 120% for 1 turn.

Archer HSR Traces & Eidolons

Trace priority for the best Archer build HSR is straightforward: max the Skill first since it is the direct damage output of Circuit Connection, then the Ultimate for the 1000% ATK multiplier and Charge restoration, then the Talent for its FUA damage and SP recovery. The Basic ATK level can be left low or skipped entirely.

Trace Priority Explanation Skill (Caladbolg II: Fake Spiral Sword) ★★★★★

Highest Primary damage source. Every level directly improves Circuit Connection output. Max this first. Ultimate (Unlimited Blade Works) ★★★★★

Highest 1000% ATK multiplier scales well. Restores Charges for the FUA loop. Second priority. Talent (Mind’s Eye (True)) ★★★★

High FUA damage and SP recovery. Meaningful upgrade at a lower return than Skill and Ultimate. Basic ATK (Kanshou and Bakuya) ★

Low Rarely used. Skip or invest last.

Trace Priority Explanation A6: Guardian ★★★★★

Highest +120% CRIT DMG when an ally gains SP with 4+ SP remaining. Cornerstone of Archer’s damage ceiling; unlock as early as possible. A2: Projection Magecraft ★★★★★

Highest +2 SP cap. Stacks with Sparkle’s SP cap increase for a combined cap of 9+. A4: Hero of Justice ★★★★

High +1 Charge at battle start. Combined with the Technique, Archer enters every fight with 2 Charges.

At E0, Archer is fully functional and strong in Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow with no eidolons required. E1 provides a meaningful SP economy that noticeably improves Circuit Connection consistency. E4 is the single biggest damage spike for spenders.

E# Name Full Effect Investment Verdict E1 The Unreached Dream After using Skill 3 times within one turn, recovers 2 Skill Point(s) for allies. Great: reduces SP pressure significantly and improves rotation consistency. Best first eidolon for spenders. E2 The Unfulfilled Happiness When using Ultimate, reduces the enemy target’s Quantum RES by 20%, and induces Quantum Weakness for 2 turns. Great: enables Genius of Brilliant Stars 4pc full 20% DEF ignore without Silver Wolf. E3 The Untamed Will Skill Lv. +2 (max 15), Basic ATK Lv. +1 (max 10). Standard level bump. E4 The Unsung Life Increases the Ultimate DMG dealt by 150%. Decent. It’s underwhelming for the amount of investment needed to reach it, but it isn’t inherently bad. E5 The Nameless Watch Ultimate Lv. +2 (max 15), Talent Lv. +2 (max 15). Standard level bump. E6 The Endless Pilgrimage At turn start, recovers 1 SP for allies. Skill DMG boost max stacks increase by 1 (from 2 to 3, i.e., 300% bonus). Skill DMG ignores 20% of DEF. Amazing: transforms his ceiling with DEF ignore, an extra Skill stack, and passive SP generation each turn.

Best Archer Light Cones (Ranked)

The best light cones for Archer boost his damage output through stacking ATK buffs, cover CRIT Rate toward the 100% in-combat target, or amplify CRIT DMG during his burst turns. The list runs from strongest to most accessible.

Light Cone Rarity Value The Hell Where Ideals Burn ★★★★★ Best Baptism of Pure Thought ★★★★★ Great Worrisome, Blissful ★★★★★ Great Cruising in the Stellar Sea ★★★★★ Best F2P See You at the End ★★★★ Good (Collab Budget) Swordplay ★★★★ Good Return to Darkness ★★★★ Good

#1. Best Overall – The Hell Where Ideals Burn

This is Archer’s signature LC and it slots into his playstyle better than any alternative. It provides a flat CRIT Rate bonus at all times. When the team’s SP cap is 6 or higher (which Archer’s own A2 trace guarantees), it also activates a large ATK buff. On top of that, each Skill use during Circuit Connection adds a stacking ATK bonus up to 4 stacks. Since Archer typically fires four to five Skills per turn, those stacks hit maximum exactly during his burst window when the damage matters most.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 952 DEF 529

#2. Best Premium Alt – Baptism of Pure Thought

Baptism of Pure Thought is the strongest non-signature option with a specific team composition. It provides a CRIT DMG bonus at all times, which stacks with Archer’s already-high CRIT DMG from A6 Guardian during burst turns. After using his Ultimate, the Disputation state activates for 2 turns, increasing his DMG output and allowing FUA attacks to ignore enemy DEF. This synergizes directly with his Talent-driven FUA loop. In teams with Silver Wolf or Pela applying debuffs, the LC’s conditional CRIT DMG bonus from debuff stacks adds additional damage.

This is the top choice for players who own it from a previous banner and have a debuff-heavy team.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 952 DEF 529

#3. Best Premium Alt – Worrisome, Blissful

Worrisome, Blissful suits Archer’s playstyle through its CRIT Rate bonus and FUA DMG amplification. After the wearer’sFollow-up ATK lands, the LC applies the Tame state on the target, stacking up to twice. Each Tame stack increases CRIT DMG for the whole team. In fights where multiple FUAs proc per cycle, the Tame stacks remain active. This falls slightly behind Baptism of Pure Thought in raw output but is a strong option if you own it.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 582 HP 1058 DEF 463

#4. Best F2P – Cruising in the Stellar Sea

Cruising in the Stellar Sea is earned from Herta’s Simulated Universe store at no gacha cost, making it the clearest F2P path for the best Archer build HSR. It provides a reliable CRIT Rate bonus and an ATK increase after defeating enemies. While Archer focuses on a single target rather than clearing waves, the CRIT Rate from this LC at max superimposition covers a meaningful portion of the in-combat target. Recommended for players who skip the signature and prefer to save pulls.

Rarity ★★★★★ ATK 529 HP 952 DEF 463

#5. Best Collab Budget – See You at the End

See You at the End is a 4-star LC available through the battle pass. It provides Skill DMG and FUA DMG bonuses, both of which are core damage types for Archer. For players who have not farmed Herta’s store yet or are between farming cycles, this LC is a strong alternative.

Swordplay and Return to Darkness are both viable 4-star fallbacks. Swordplay stacks DMG against a single target, fitting Archer’s focused playstyle. Return to Darkness provides CRIT DMG and Skill/FUA DMG bonuses.

Rarity ★★★★ ATK 529 HP 952 DEF 396

Best Archer Relics and Planar Sets

For the best Archer build HSR, relic choices center on Quantum DMG amplification and DEF ignore, since Archer’s damage against a single Quantum-weak target scales directly with how much DEF can be stripped. Tengoku Livestream is the obvious planar choice; its CRIT DMG bonus activates every time Archer spends 3 or more SP in a turn.

Relics

Name Value Features Genius of Brilliant Stars Best 2pc: +10% Quantum DMG. 4pc: Ignore 10% DEF; ignore 10% more DEF if target has Quantum Weakness (20% total). Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters Great 2pc: +12% DMG to debuffed enemies. 4pc: +4% CRIT Rate; +12% CRIT DMG if target has 3+ debuffs. Scholar Lost in Erudition Good 2pc: +8% CRIT Rate. 4pc: +20% Skill/Ultimate DMG; after using Ultimate, next Skill gains +25% DMG.

Genius of Brilliant Stars is Archer’s best relic set because his Quantum DMG hits a Quantum-weak enemy with full 20% DEF ignore. The Quantum Weakness condition is met automatically in teams running Silver Wolf (her Skill implants Quantum Weakness), or at E2 Archer (his Ultimate applies Quantum Weakness for 2 turns). Without either of those, the set still runs at 10% DEF ignore from the 4pc alone, with Scholar Lost in Erudition as a clean universal alternative.

Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters is the second-best choice in debuff-heavy teams using Silver Wolf, Pela, or similar debuffers, where the 3-debuff CRIT DMG threshold is reliably met.

As a flex early-game setup, Genius of Brilliant Stars 2pc combined with Musketeer of Wild Wheat 2pc (+12% ATK) is a solid placeholder while farming the full 4pc.

Planar Ornaments

Name Value Features Tengoku Livestream Best +16% Crit DMG; when spending 3+ SP in one turn, CRIT DMG +32%. Rutilant Arena Great +8% CRIT Rate; at 70%+ CRIT Rate, Basic ATK/Skill DMG +20%. Inert Salsotto Good +8% CRIT Rate; at 50%+ CRIT Rate, Ultimate/FUA DMG +15%.

Tengoku Livestream activates its CRIT DMG bonus on every Circuit Connection turn since Archer always spends at least 6 SP. Rutilant Arena is the fallback when CRIT Rate needs reinforcement to reach 70%. Inert Salsotto adds value in teams where the Ultimate fires frequently or the FUA loop is particularly active.

Archer Stat Priority

The stat priority for the best Archer build HSR treats CRIT Rate as the first target. Each Skill hit within Circuit Connection is a single, concentrated strike. Missing a CRIT on shots three through five is a significant damage loss. Once 100% in-combat CRIT Rate is reached, the focus shifts entirely to stacking CRIT DMG and then ATK%.

Main Stats

Relic Slot Main Stat Reason Body CRIT Rate% Reach 100% in combat. Use CRIT DMG% only if Sunday or another teammate fully covers CRIT Rate. Feet ATK% Preferred over SPD. Archer’s value comes from burst density per turn, not from acting more often. Planar Sphere ATK% or Quantum DMG% Best in slot. Amplifies all Quantum DMG including all Skill hits and FUA damage. Link Rope ATK% Default.

Secondary/Sub-Stat Priority

CRIT Rate% (to 100% in combat) > CRIT DMG% > ATK% > Flat ATK

Sub-Stat Priority Notes CRIT Rate% Highest Build to 100% in combat including set bonuses, LC bonuses, and team buffs. CRIT DMG% High A6 Guardian adds 120% CRIT DMG temporarily. Stack base CRIT DMG as high as possible. ATK% Medium Scales well with his abilities. Less efficient once CRIT stats are fully covered. Flat ATK Low Acceptable filler substat when CRIT options are not available on a piece. SPD Avoid No meaningful benefit for this playstyle.

Target Stat Benchmarks

Stat Target Notes ATK 2,600+ Achievable with ATK% relics, LC ATK bonuses, and team buffs. CRIT Rate 100% in combat Include Genius 4pc, team CRIT Rate buffs, and LC CRIT Rate at combat. CRIT DMG 120%+ baseline A6 Guardian adds another 120% on burst turns on top of the baseline.

Archer Base Stat Comparison

Level ATK DEF HP SPD 1 84 66 158 105 40 317 248 594 105 80 621 485 1164 105

His damage output comes from multiplier stacking: 360% ATK per Skill, up to five times, with a 200% bonus on shots three through five, rather than from a high base ATK. This makes ATK% substats and LC ATK bonuses more impactful per percentage point than they would be on a character with a higher base.

There is no benefit to building SPD unless your team has absolutely no way to advance turns.

HSR Archer Teammates

The best Archer build HSR team requires SP generation first and everything else second. Archer can consume up to 10 SP per turn, and any support that drains rather than builds SP will cut his Circuit Connection chains short. Turn-advance supports should run at 160+ SPD to bring the slow Archer (105 base SPD) forward in the turn order.

SP Battery / Harmony Support

Sparkle

Role: SP Battery, CRIT DMG Buffer, Turn Advance

SP Battery, CRIT DMG Buffer, Turn Advance Why she works with Archer: Sparkle’s Skill restores 1 SP to the targeted ally and advances their action forward by 50%. Her Ultimate raises the team’s SP cap, which stacks with Archer’s A2 trace for a combined cap of 9 or higher. She also provides a CRIT DMG buff through her Skill, directly amplifying Archer’s burst turns. At 160+ SPD, Sparkle can advance Archer, setting up ideal Circuit Connection timing.

Sparkle’s Skill restores 1 SP to the targeted ally and advances their action forward by 50%. Her Ultimate raises the team’s SP cap, which stacks with Archer’s A2 trace for a combined cap of 9 or higher. She also provides a CRIT DMG buff through her Skill, directly amplifying Archer’s burst turns. At 160+ SPD, Sparkle can advance Archer, setting up ideal Circuit Connection timing. Rotation note: Use Sparkle’s Skill on Archer’s turn cycle to restore SP and trigger the action advance.

Pros Cons ✅ SP injection and action advance from a single Skill use



✅ CRIT DMG buff from Skill aligns with Circuit Connection burst turns ❌ 5-star limited; requires prior pulls



❌ Requires SPD tuning for optimal advance timing

Sunday

Role: Turn Advance, Energy Buffer

Turn Advance, Energy Buffer Why he works with Archer: Sunday’s Skill advances a single ally’s action and provides an Energy bonus. He is the strongest alternative to Sparkle for players who own him and offers consistent turn advance even without SP injection. His DMG buff stacks with Archer’s self-buffing kit.

Sunday’s Skill advances a single ally’s action and provides an Energy bonus. He is the strongest alternative to Sparkle for players who own him and offers consistent turn advance even without SP injection. His DMG buff stacks with Archer’s self-buffing kit. Rotation note: Apply Sunday’s Skill on Archer’s cycle to advance his turn.

Pros Cons ✅ Reliable single-target turn advance and Energy support



✅ DMG buff supports his damage output ❌ Does not restore SP directly; lower SP battery value than Sparkle



❌ 5-star limited

Debuffer / Enabler

Silver Wolf

Role: Quantum Weakness Implant, DEF Shred

Quantum Weakness Implant, DEF Shred Why she works with Archer: Silver Wolf’s Skill implants an elemental Weakness onto non-Quantum enemies, guaranteeing the Genius of Brilliant Stars 4pc full 20% DEF ignore at any eidolon level without requiring E2 Archer. Her Ultimate reduces the target’s DEF, stacking with the relic set’s DEF ignore for additional amplification.

Silver Wolf’s Skill implants an elemental Weakness onto non-Quantum enemies, guaranteeing the Genius of Brilliant Stars 4pc full 20% DEF ignore at any eidolon level without requiring E2 Archer. Her Ultimate reduces the target’s DEF, stacking with the relic set’s DEF ignore for additional amplification. Rotation note: Use Silver Wolf’s Skill early in the fight to implant Quantum Weakness before Archer’s first Circuit Connection turn.

Pros Cons ✅ Guarantees Genius 4pc 20% DEF ignore at E0



✅ DEF shred from Ultimate stacks with relic DEF ignore ❌ 5-star limited

Sustain Options

Permansor Terrae

Role: SP-Positive Sustain, ATK Buffer

SP-Positive Sustain, ATK Buffer Why she works with Archer: Permansor Terrae provides SP-positive sustain with ATK buffs, preserving the SP pool for Archer’s Circuit Connection while actively contributing to his damage. He is Game8’s recommended sustain partner for the premium team.

Permansor Terrae provides SP-positive sustain with ATK buffs, preserving the SP pool for Archer’s Circuit Connection while actively contributing to his damage. He is Game8’s recommended sustain partner for the premium team. SP label: SP-positive

Pros Cons ✅ SP-positive sustain keeps the pool available for Archer



✅ ATK buffs stack with Archer’s self-buffs during burst turns ❌ 5-star limited

Gallagher

Role: SP-Positive Healer

SP-Positive Healer Why he works with Archer: Gallagher is the most accessible SP-positive sustain option at 4-star rarity. He provides reactive healing and applies the Besotted debuff through his Ultimate, which can contribute to the Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters debuff threshold in teams running that relic set.

Gallagher is the most accessible SP-positive sustain option at 4-star rarity. He provides reactive healing and applies the Besotted debuff through his Ultimate, which can contribute to the Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters debuff threshold in teams running that relic set. SP label: SP-positive

Pros Cons ✅ SP-positive 4-star sustain accessible without premium pulls



✅ Besotted from Ultimate supports Pioneer 4pc debuff count ❌ Does not prevent burst damage



❌ Lower amplification value than premium sustain options

Other Viable Teammates

Yao Guang / Tribbie: SP-friendly Harmony buffers; Tribbie also covers AoE weakness in multi-enemy scenarios

SP-friendly Harmony buffers; Tribbie also covers AoE weakness in multi-enemy scenarios Ruan Mei / Tingyun: additional buffs or Energy support when Sparkle or Sunday are not available

additional buffs or Energy support when Sparkle or Sunday are not available Cipher: provides vulnerability and True DMG amplification as a debuffer alternative to Silver Wolf

provides vulnerability and True DMG amplification as a debuffer alternative to Silver Wolf Hanya: 4-star SP generator with turn advance; core of the F2P team

4-star SP generator with turn advance; core of the F2P team Aventurine / Luocha / Lynx: alternative sustain options depending on availability

Best Archer Teams

These teams for the best Archer build HSR were selected based on SP generation Circuit Connection turns, buff alignment with his burst window, and overall accessibility.

Best Overall Team

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Archer Circuit Connection burst, Unlimited Blade Works SP Battery / Buffer Sparkle SP injection, CRIT DMG buff, action advance Buffer Yao Guang SP-friendly amplifier; additional buffs during burst Sustain Permansor Terrae SP-positive sustain with ATK buffs

With Archer’s A2 trace and Sparkle’s Ultimate, the team SP cap reaches 9+. Sparkle’s Skill advances Archer’s turn and refills SP, enabling long Circuit Connection chains every cycle.

Best Quantum Synergy Team

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Archer Quantum DPS SP Battery / Buffer Sparkle SP injection, CRIT DMG buff Debuffer Silver Wolf Quantum Weakness via Skill; DEF shred via Ultimate Sustain Aventurine SP-positive sustain, CRIT DMG buff

Silver Wolf’s Skill ensures Genius of Brilliant Stars 4pc runs at full 20% DEF ignore from the first Circuit Connection turn. Aventurine provides sustain without consuming SP.

Best F2P Team

Role Character Synergy Main DPS Archer Free Fate/stay night collaboration DPS Support Trailblazer (Remembrance) Memosprite Skill synergizes with Archer’s FUA playstyle SP Generator Hanya SP generation and turn advance Sustain Lynx SP-positive 4-star healing

This is Game8’s recommended budget team. Hanya provides consistent SP economy and turn advance. Lynx covers healing without spending SP, keeping the pool available for Archer’s Circuit Connection chains.

Archer Trace and Ascension Materials

Ascension and Trace farming for the best Archer build HSR runs across two tracks that share the same common enemy drops. Prioritize unlocking the A6 Guardian trace as early as possible; it is Archer’s most impactful damage modifier and is gated by Darkveil Moonlight from Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Gelidmoon.

Max Trace Nodes

Trace Materials Total Credits 3,000,000 Meteoric Bullet 18 Destined Expiration 69 Countertemporal Shot 139 Extinguished Core 41 Glimmering Core 56 Squirming Core 58 Guardian’s Lament 12 Tracks of Destiny 8

Max Ascension

Ascension Materials Total Credits 308,000 Extinguished Core 15 Glimmering Core 15 Squirming Core 15 Darkveil Moonlight 65

Farm Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Gelidmoon for Darkveil Moonlight to unlock Ascension and the A6 trace. For Guardian’s Lament, run the weekly Echo of War: Cocolia, Mother of Deception first, as it gates Levels 8 to 10 traces on his Skill, Ultimate, and Talent.

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How to Get Archer

Archer is obtained through his limited event banner, “I Am the Bone of My Sword,” available during Version 3.4 starting July 11, 2025, as part of the Fate/stay night collaboration event.

Archer is a true limited collaboration character. Once the Fate/stay night banners go away, it is unknown whether he’ll be obtainable again in the future. There are no reruns planned and no standard banner availability.

If you are building the best Archer build HSR and want his signature LC (The Hell Where Ideals Burn), you must pull from the Red Radiance of Fuyuki limited event banner while it is still available.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Archer Build HSR

Archer is one of the most exceptional single-target damage dealers ever released in HSR, targeting Memory of Chaos and Apocalyptic Shadow as his primary content. His 1000% ATK Ultimate and multi-Skill Circuit Connection deliver S+ and SS tier performance respectively. He is the right investment for any player who wants a top-tier single-target DPS with no acquisition cost.

F2P players run him effectively at E0S0 with Cruising in the Stellar Sea and a budget SP team. The main performance gap without Sparkle is sustaining 4 to 5 consecutive Skills per turn; Hanya and Remembrance Trailblazer close most of that deficit. His design around high multipliers rather than base ATK means future power creep on base stats does not obsolete him.

Investment label: High.

Secure E0S1 while the banner is still available, which means pulling for at least oner The Hell Where Ideals Burn. That combination represents the strongest investment-to-performance ratio available for this character.

FAQs