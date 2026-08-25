Cyrene HSR: Character Overview and Kit

Cyrene arrived in HSR as the Chrysos Heir the Amphoreus story had been building toward, and she plays nothing like a standard support. She’s an Ice Remembrance character who buffs the whole team, summons a memosprite, and fires off every ally’s Ultimate at once. Her entire kit runs on a resource called Recollection.

This character guide covers her Traces, her Bonus Abilities, and her Eidolons, plus who she actually fits alongside and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now. I’ve also covered why Honkai Star Rail players tend to overrate Cyrene, so you can decide whether she earns your Stellar Jades.

Cyrene at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Ice Path Remembrance Role Support (team buffs and memosprite summoning) Released Version 3.7 Phase 1 (Ripples Rejoined banner) Reruns Version 4.3 Phase 2 (Ripples Rejoined banner) Voice actors Aiden Dawn (EN)



Marina Inoue (JP)



Yanning (CH)



Jo Kyoung-i (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail?

Cyrene is a daughter of Aedes Elysiae and a Chrysos Heir, and the duty she carries is sowing the Seed of Memory for the future of Amphoreus. That places her among the small group of Heirs the Amphoreus arc follows, each one carrying a burden tied to the world’s survival rather than a personal quest.

Her in-game title is Ripples of Past Reverie, which is also the name of the state her Ultimate puts her into. It’s a neat piece of design: the character defined by memory and what echoes forward from it plays as a support whose power comes from what her teammates have already done in the fight.

For players meeting her through her kit rather than the story, the short version is that Cyrene sits on the Path of Remembrance alongside the memosprite summoners, and her presence in Honkai Star Rail is written as gentle rather than combative. She’s a caretaker figure in a cast full of warriors, which is why so much of her kit reads as giving rather than dealing.

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Cyrene’s Kit Explained

Cyrene’s kit in HSR has two genuinely distinct halves, and understanding the split is the whole character. She spends the early part of a fight collecting a resource, then spends it on a single large payoff that only fires once.

1. Building Recollection

Her Basic ATK and Skill both generate Recollection , the resource her Ultimate is gated behind.

and both generate , the resource her Ultimate is gated behind. Her Talent hands allies a Future buff, and every time an ally consumes one, Cyrene gains more Recollection.

hands allies a Future buff, and every time an ally consumes one, Cyrene gains more Recollection. Her Bonus Ability Ripples Across Time front-loads Recollection at the start of combat based on how many Chrysos Heirs or Remembrance allies are with her.

Ripples Across Time front-loads Recollection at the start of combat based on how many Chrysos Heirs or Remembrance allies are with her. The threshold that matters is 24 Recollection, the point at which her Ultimate becomes available.

2. Verse • Vow and the Demiurge state

Her Ultimate, Verse • Vow ∞, summons the memosprite Demiurge and activates every teammate’s Ultimate at once .

and . She enters Ripples of Past Reverie, where her Basic ATK is replaced by a stronger version and her Skill’s Zone stays deployed with no duration limit.

Her Ultimate also raises CRIT (Critical) Rate for herself and Demiurge, which is what makes the memosprite’s damage land.

(Critical) Rate for herself and Demiurge, which is what makes the memosprite’s damage land. This all happens once per battle, so the timing of that single Ultimate is the skill expression in her kit.

Cyrene’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of her Traces actually does, followed by her Eidolons.

Cyrene’s Traces

Her base Basic ATK, Lo, Hope Takes Flight, gains 1 Recollection point and deals Ice DMG (Damage) to a single target based on her Max HP. It’s a filler action, and the Recollection is the real reason you press it.

Her enhanced Basic ATK, To Love and Tomorrow ♪, replaces the base version while she’s in her post-Ultimate state. It gains 3 Recollection points and splits its Ice DMG between one target and an AoE (Area of Effect) hit on everything else.

Her Skill, Bloom, Elysium of Beyond, gains 3 Recollection points and deploys a Zone lasting 2 turns. While that Zone is up, every instance of damage an ally deals triggers an extra instance of True DMG, which is the bulk of what she contributes before her Ultimate.

Her Talent, Hearts Gather as One, grants allies the Future buff and increases the damage dealt by every ally. Each Future an ally consumes feeds 1 Recollection back to Cyrene, tying her team’s actions directly to her own charge rate.

Her Ultimate, Verse • Vow ∞, summons the memosprite Demiurge, activates all teammates’ Ultimates, and deploys her Zone without a duration limit. It’s usable once per battle and costs 24 Recollection.

Cyrene’s Technique Peace at West Wind’s End Creates a Special Dimension for 30 seconds. Enemies inside enter the “This Moment, Forever” state and cease all actions, allies gain 50% increased movement speed, and entering combat during the window deploys the Skill’s Zone. Only one ally Dimension Effect can exist at a time.

Cyrene’s Bonus Abilities Causality in Trichotomy When Cyrene’s SPD is at 180 or higher, increases all allies’ DMG dealt by 20%. For each point of SPD exceeded, increases Cyrene and Demiurge’s Ice RES PEN by 2%, counting up to a maximum of 60 exceeded SPD points. Child of Remembrance When a teammate’s memosprite is summoned, it gains “Future.” “Future” held by memosprites cannot be consumed. Ripples Across Time When there are 1/2/3 Chrysos Heirs or Remembrance Path characters, excluding Cyrene, in the team, Cyrene gains 2/3/6 “Recollection” points respectively at the start of combat.

Cyrene’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +10.0% Max HP +37.3% CRIT DMG +9 SPD

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Cyrene’s Eidolons

Her E1, Epics, Born on a Blank Slate, grants 6 Recollection points when Demiurge triggers the Memosprite Skill Ode to Ego during Minuet of Blooms and Plumes. It’s a modest acceleration that only matters once the memosprite is already out.

Her E2, A Tomorrow in Thirteen Shades, grants 12 extra Recollection points on entering combat, and it’s by far the clear standout among her Eidolons. Half her Ultimate’s cost arrives before the first turn, which is the difference between a mid-fight Ultimate and an early one.

From there, E3 (By Thy Being, As I’ve Written) and E5 (Gaze, Steeped in Yesterbloom) are Trace level increases, E4 (Please Write On, With a Smile) adds a stacking bonus to Ode to Ego, and E6 (Remembrance, Sung in Ripples) advances all allies’ actions the first time she uses her Ultimate. None of them change how she plays the way E2 does.

Cyrene Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Cyrene Good?

Cyrene has exceptional, meta-defining performance specifically on teams built around Chrysos Heirs and Remembrance characters, like Castorice or Phainon. She definitely earns our highest tier rating (EX) in terms of overall utility and she rates just as highly across all endgame content.

Cyrene’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

The honest caveat though is that her ceiling is conditional. Her Causality in Trichotomy payout only switches on once her SPD reaches 180, and her opening Recollection depends on having other Chrysos Heirs or Remembrance allies to draw from, so a roster without them gets a noticeably slower version of her. Cyrene rewards a specific kind of team in Honkai Star Rail, and she’s merely fine outside it.

How To Get Cyrene in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-up

Cyrene can be pulled from her own Character Event Warp, never the permanent Standard Warp. She debuted in Version 3.7 Phase 1, and her banner, Ripples Rejoined, had its first rerun in Version 4.3 Phase 2, running from June 24 to July 14, 2026.

The currency chain is worth understanding before you spend. Oneiric Shards are the premium currency and can only be obtained by topping up, they convert to Stellar Jades at 1:1, and a single Warp costs one Special Warp Pass or 160 Stellar Jades.

If you’re topping up for her, the first-purchase double bonus on each Oneiric Shards denomination is worth checking before buying, since it roughly doubles what your first top-up returns.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Cyrene in 2026?

Pull for Cyrene if you already run Chrysos Heirs or Remembrance characters and you’re willing to build her around 180 SPD. In that team she’s one of the most complete supports in HSR, stacking a team-wide damage buff, True DMG from her Zone, a full team Ultimate activation, and a memosprite that scales with the allies around her.

Skip her if your account is built around single-target damage dealers with no Remembrance presence, because the Recollection front-loading she depends on simply won’t be there. E2 is the only Eidolon worth planning a budget around, and her signature Light Cone matters more than most because of how much SPD she needs.

Pros Cons ✅Turns her own first Ultimate into a full-team Ultimate reset, letting every ally act on their strongest turn immediately



✅Hands out a unique, tailored buff to each individual Chrysos Heir rather than one generic team buff



✅Adds a True DMG rider on top of a teamwide damage buff for the whole party



✅Among the strongest possible picks once slotted into a real Chrysos Heir lineup



✅Scales further with investment, elevating an already-built Chrysos Heir team rather than plateauing early ❌Ramp time to her first Ultimate is slow at Eidolon 0 unless the team is entirely built around Chrysos Heirs



❌Needs Eidolon 2 specifically to meaningfully fix that ramp-up weakness



❌Contributes little outside a team that already runs Chrysos Heir damage dealers



❌ Burns Skill Points during her ramp-up instead of generating them, straining SP economy early in a fight

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