Saber HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Saber is a 5-star Wind Destruction character in HSR, added through the Fate crossover event alongside Archer. She’s a burst-focused damage dealer (DPS) whose massive Ultimate directly feeds her own Core Resonance mechanic, letting her chain into another huge hit soon after.

I’ll walk through Saber’s kit, her strongest Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now , so you can see if Saber’s kit fits your existing roster or preferred playstyle before you spend your Stellar Jades.

Saber at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Wind Path Destruction Role DPS Released Version 3.4 (Excalibur Excelsior banner) Reruns None Voice actors Ayako Kawasumi (JP)



Bai Xinzan (CH)



Jeong Yoo-jeong (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Saber in Honkai Star Rail?

Saber is one of the four Fate franchise characters (alongside Archer, Gilgamesh, and Rin Tohsaka) who crossed over into HSR through a dedicated collaboration event. In the Fate series, she’s a Heroic Spirit bound to a long-unfinished wish, still searching for the ideal she set out for centuries ago as a young ruler who once pulled a legendary sword from its resting place.

Her introduction in Honkai Star Rail keeps that same lore intact, as she’s depicted as a solitary knight caught between duty and a personal wish, drawn into the Astral Express and the worlds beyond, yet still bearing her enduring burden, duty, and unfulfilled wish for Camelot

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Saber’s Kit Explained

Saber’s kit revolves entirely around building Core Resonance and cashing it in for a huge Ultimate, then repeating the loop.

1. Building Core Resonance before the Ultimate

Saber starts every fight with 1 Core Resonance from her Talent , Dragon Reactor Core.

, Dragon Reactor Core. Every time any ally (including Saber herself) uses an Ultimate, Saber gains a temporary DMG boost and 3 more Core Resonance.

Using her Skill, Strike Air: Hammer of the Wind King, also grants Core Resonance directly, and once she has enough stacked up to fully refill her Energy, the Skill’s own DMG multiplier scales up sharply and consumes all of it at once.

2. The Ultimate burst and Mana Burst loop

Once Energy is full, Saber’s Ultimate , Excalibur, hits every enemy on the field for a large hit and bounces additional instances onto random targets, making it strong against both single bosses and full enemy waves.

, Excalibur, hits every enemy on the field for a large hit and bounces additional instances onto random targets, making it strong against both single bosses and full enemy waves. After the Ultimate, her next Basic ATK is replaced by an enhanced version that also hits all enemies and generates more Core Resonance.

Her Bonus Ability, Knight of the Dragon, can trigger Mana Burst, giving Saber an extra turn the moment her stored Core Resonance is enough to refill her Energy through her Skill.

Her Technique, Behold, the King of Knights, front-loads an ATK buff and starting Core Resonance before the fight even begins, which speeds up her first Ultimate.

This loop is why Saber’s Wind element damage and her Destruction Path burst slot so easily into teams that already lean on frequent Ultimates.

Saber’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Saber’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Saber’s Traces

Saber’s Basic ATK, Invisible Air: Barrier of the Wind King, deals up to 150% of Saber’s ATK to one designated enemy at max level. Once her Ultimate is used, it’s temporarily replaced by Release, the Golden Scepter, an enhanced version that hits every enemy for 75% of Saber’s ATK, with extra bonus DMG if only one or two enemies remain.

Her Skill, Strike Air: Hammer of the Wind King, deals up to 150% of Saber’s ATK to a designated target and 75% of Saber’s ATK to adjacent enemies. If Saber has enough Core Resonance to fully refill her Energy by using this Skill, its DMG multiplier increases by up to 14% for each stack consumed, and all of that Core Resonance is spent to restore Energy afterward.

Her Ultimate, Excalibur, deals up to 280% of Saber’s ATK to all enemies, plus 10 additional instances of up to 110% of Saber’s ATK each, bouncing onto random targets. After the Ultimate resolves, Saber’s next Basic ATK is locked into the enhanced Release, the Golden Scepter form.

Her Talent, Dragon Reactor Core, gives Saber 1 Core Resonance at the start of battle. Every time an ally uses an Ultimate, Saber gains up to a 60% DMG buff for 2 turns and 3 more Core Resonance, and consuming a single stack of Core Resonance always restores a fixed 8 Energy.

Saber’s Technique Behold, the King of Knights After Saber uses her Technique, she gains a 35% ATK buff for 2 turns at the start of the next battle, plus 2 Core Resonance to kick-start her rotation.

Saber’s Bonus Abilities Knight of the Dragon Saber’s CRIT Rate goes up by 20%. Entering combat, or using her enhanced Basic ATK, grants Mana Burst, which can refund a Skill Point for the team and let Saber act again immediately once her Energy is topped off. Blessing of the Lake Saber can bank up to 120 excess Energy above her normal cap. Using her Ultimate clears that excess and converts it into usable Energy, and if she starts a fight below 60% Energy, she’s brought up to 60% automatically. Crown of the Star Using her Skill gives Saber a CRIT DMG buff for a few turns, and every point of Core Resonance she picks up during that window adds even more CRIT DMG, up to a set cap.

Saber’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +22.4% Wind DMG +12% CRIT Rate +10.0% Max HP

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Saber’s Eidolons

E1, The Lost White Walls, increases Saber’s Ultimate DMG by 60% and grants 1 Core Resonance every time she uses a Basic ATK or Skill, making her early rotation noticeably smoother.

E2, The Lost Oath of the Round Table, is the eidolon most players treat as the practical stopping point. Every point of Core Resonance gained during the fight lets Saber’s DMG ignore 1% of the target’s DEF, stacking up to 15 times, and her Skill’s own Core Resonance-fueled multiplier gets an extra 7% per stack on top.

E3 through E5 mostly add flat level-ups to her Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Talent rather than new effects, so most players can treat them as a lower priority than E1, E2, or E6.

E6, The Long Fated Night, is the other high-ROI copy, provided you have the resources to secure it. It adds Wind RES PEN to her Ultimate DMG, raises her excess Energy cap to 200, and fully restores her Energy the first time she uses her Ultimate in a fight, removing most of the early-rotation Energy grind entirely.

Saber Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Saber Good?

Saber is an exceptionally strong damage dealer who handles both single-target and AoE fights well, with her Skill scaling hard off Core Resonance stacks and her Ultimate built to hit every enemy on the field.

If she’s slotted into teams built around fast Energy restoration and Ultimate uptime (with units like Sunday or Huohuo) and paired up with her dedicated, Fate collab-limited partner Gilgamesh, she easily rates as a top-tier damage dealer (EX) across Memory of Chaos, Pure Fiction, and Apocalyptic Shadow alike.

Saber’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Her actual damage ceiling is competitive with HSR‘s best damage dealers if you’re piloting her well, though she takes noticeably more setup and attention than most of them, since her Mana Burst turn-advance and Energy management reward careful play more than a simpler rotation would.

More importantly, Saber’s kit rewards precise Ultimate timing more than most other damage dealers, which is worth knowing before you commit resources to her.

How to Get Saber in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Saber is a Fate collab-limited 5-star character, which means she’s only available while her own Character Event Warp banner is live, not on the permanent Standard Warp. Topping up gets you Oneiric Shards, which convert to Stellar Jades at a 1:1 rate, and 160 Stellar Jades buys a Special Warp Pass for a single Warp on her banner. No collab-specific currency needed.

Saber can be pulled from her Character Event Warp banner (Excalibur Excelsior banner) whenever it’s active, and her signature Light Cone, A Thankless Coronation, is available on the same banner’s Light Cone side. It’s worth checking the Shop for the current top-up bonuses before buying Oneiric Shards, since first-purchase deals or time-limited bundles can make your Stellar Jades stretch further toward securing Saber and her Light Cone.

Though all Fate collab banners currently run indefinitely, once Saber’s current banner run ends, there’s no guarantee of when, or if, her banner will return, so budget your pulls with that in mind rather than assuming a near-term rerun.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Saber in 2026?

Saber is worth pulling for if you want a Wind damage dealer who can carry both single-target and AoE content, and if you don’t mind a kit that asks for real attention rather than running on autopilot. Her Ultimate is one of the hardest-hitting in the game once it lines up with good Support backup, and her free CRIT stats from her own Traces mean she doesn’t need a fully optimized relic set to start performing.

She’s a tougher recommendation if you’re not willing to learn her Mana Burst timing, since a mistimed turn-advance can waste real Energy and drag her rotation out. Check Saber’s banner and current top-up bonuses before deciding, since a limited character like her won’t be around forever once her run ends.

Pros Cons ✅ Competitive damage across every endgame mode once her Ultimate cycle lines up



✅ Massive AoE Ultimate that also enhances her next Basic ATK



✅ Free CRIT stats baked into her own Traces, lowering her relic-investment floor



✅ Blessing of the Lake banks excess Energy instead of wasting it



✅ Wide range of good Support options, from budget picks to premium turn-advance units



✅ Rare Destruction character with two genuinely AoE attacks, useful against add waves



✅ Fate collab banners currently run indefinitely ❌ One of the harder 5-star damage dealers to pilot at full potential. Not Auto-friendly in most cases



❌ Best-performing team leans on premium Supports like Sunday



❌ Ultimate’s bounce DMG goes partly to waste against only one or two targets



❌ True limited character, so her banner is not guaranteed to return soon if the Fate collab banners ever expired

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

FAQs