9 Best Steam Deck Accessories To Boost Your Gaming in 2025

Getting the best Steam Deck accessories can drastically improve your Steam Deck’s gaming performance, versatility, protection, and portability, especially considering how many fantastic aftermarket upgrades are already out there. That’s right – transforming your Steam Deck into a more powerful and flexible machine is quite easy nowadays if you already know what to look for.

Being the massive Valve fanboy that I am, I made it my business to follow anything related to their masterpiece of a handheld console, going as far back as when the original LCD Steam Deck was first released. Naturally, I kept up with the developments regarding all sorts of Steam Deck accessories as well, and have seen anywhere from mediocre, scam-level products to the highest-tier accessories that are actually useful.

After doing further market research, I’ve finally condensed all the must-have accessories I found into this list, from the best microSD to expand your Steam Deck with to the most reliable third-party case. Every single accessory below offers the best value for your money compared to other products of their kind and, simply put, is more than a worthy add-on to the already amazing console that is the Steam Deck.

Additionally, to help you make smart decisions for your future purchases, I’ll also give you some tips on what to prioritize when choosing accessories for your very own Steam Deck. Not all of them are created equal, after all, and any self-respecting gamer should know how to protect themselves from unreliable products or just generally worthless ones that you won’t end up using at all.

Now that you know what you’re in for, just sit back, relax, and let me help you find some excellent upgrades for your Steam Deck!

9 Best Steam Deck Accessories for Enhanced Handheld Gaming

Listed below are nine outstanding accessories for your Steam Deck that will give you the most bang for your buck. You’ll also see all the pros and cons of each product, as well as my thoughts on what makes them worthy of investment and why they outshine all the rest.

1. Samsung EVO Select microSD [Best Steam Deck SD Card]

Specs Details Model Number ‎MB-ME1T0SA/AM Storage Space 1TB / 512GB / 256 GB / 64 GB Read/Write Speeds 130Mbps‎ / 160Mbps Color Blue Speed Class Class 10 / U3 / A1 Hardware Interface ‎microSDXC Dimensions 15 x 11 x 1 mm Weight 0.25 g Extras Adapter microSD Warranty? Yes (10 Years, Limited)

The Samsung EVO Select microSD is, by far, one of the most cost-effective microSDs you can get your hands on. It’s the perfect go-to if you have either of the original Steam Deck models (64GB, 256GB, or 512GB LCD) with lower storage, or you just want to expand your 1TB variant even more.

It’s cheap, reliable (it’s a Samsung card after all), and allows you to store as many files and apps as you want, depending on how much you’re willing to spend. Drawing from my own experience with microSDs, I highly suggest getting the 160Mbps variant as it’ll give your Steam Deck a slight boost in performance.

Specifically, with the faster variant, you’ll see much faster loading and installation times, as well as smoother gameplay with reduced texture pop-ins. Still, feel free to economize with the 130Mbps variant, as it’s still a very solid R/W speed for Steam Decks in general.

Pros Cons ✅ Ultra-fast 130 to 160Mbps read/write speeds are very good for gaming



✅ Offers fantastic storage-per-dollar at a budget-friendly price



✅ Samsung is a reliable, well-known brand for microSDs



✅ Comes with a 10-year warranty that covers manufacturing defects and longevity issues



✅ Fits perfectly in a Steam Deck’s microSD slot



✅ Comes with a free adapter, making it compatible with other devices ❌ There are faster microSD cards available on the market, but they’re either overkill for a Steam Deck or aren’t as cost-effective as this card

































Final Verdict: The Samsung EVO Select is a well-known, budget-friendly microSD card for the Steam Deck that won’t fail you, especially since it comes with 6-proof protection and a lengthy 10-year warranty. Are you something of a games/movies hoarder yourself? This here’s a must-have for you, then!

2. ProtoArc XKM01 [Best Steam Deck Mouse & Keyboard]

Specs Details Model Number XKM01 Colors Black / Black Gray / Black Silver / Blue / Green Connectivity Dual Bluetooth / USB Switch Type (Keyboard) Scissor Switch (105 Keys) DPI Levels (Mouse) 1000 DPI / 1600 DPI / 2400 DPI Foldable? (Keyboard) Yes Dimensions 0.79 x 2.33 x 4.25 inches (Mouse)15.21 x 4.71 x 0.49 inches (Keyboard)8.48 x 4.71 x 0.82 inches (Keyboard – Folded) Extras Travel Case

Is the Deck’s virtual onscreen keyboard not cutting it for you? Well, not to worry, as the ProtoArc XKM01 practically eliminates the need for any other keyboard, especially if you like playing on the go. This quiet, minimalist foldable keyboard and mouse set is very portable AND comes with a free travel case to boot.

While not fully optimized for gaming, the foldable keyboard is a decent gaming keyboard in its own right and works great with a docking station. You can store it wherever you want (it’s compact, folded or not), then just pull it out whenever you want to game with your Deck docked and connected to an external monitor.

The same goes for the mouse, which, despite only having three native DPI settings, can be used to game just as well. And for a long time, too, since both the mouse and the keyboard have a solid battery life that’s optimized for long gaming, binge-watching, or work sessions.

Pros Cons ✅ Extremely portable – the foldable keyboard and mouse fit snugly in the free travel case



✅ Features seamless 2.4G + Bluetooth + Bluetooth pairing, allowing you to connect to three devices at a time



✅ Both the keyboard and mouse are quiet, making them ideal for public use



✅ Decent in-use battery life



✅ Plug-and-play – compatible with Steam Deck’s desktop mode



✅ Perfect for minimalist setups ❌ Lacks native DPI customization for the mouse, but you can circumvent this by adjusting the sensitivity in-game or the mouse pointer speed via desktop mode































Final Verdict: As far as Deck-compatible peripheral sets go, the ProtoArc XKM01 stands head and shoulders above most other products and just comes off as a very easy recommendation for me, considering how well its light, minimalistic design synergizes with portable devices in general.

3. Mechanism Deckmate 7-in-1 [Best Steam Deck Mount]

Specs Details Material High-impact Polycarbonate SD Card Holders 2 All Components Adhesive Mounts (x2)Wall Mount (x1)VESA Mount (x1)Steam Deck Grip (x1)Kickstand (x1)Universal Grip (x1) Kickstand Flexibility 0 to 120 VESA Mount Type 75 x 75 mm (Standard) Compatibility with other Accessories (Deckmate Grip) Bare Steam DeckJSAUX Dock Compatibility with other Accessories(Universal Grip) Bare Steam DeckOfficial DockJSAUX DockHard Plastic Cases Anti-Scratch? Yes

The Mechanism Deckmate 7-in-1 kit comes with all sorts of mounts, grips, and a kickstand, giving you tons of setup customization options for your Steam Deck right out of the box. Want to stick your Deck on a wall while you game or watch comfortably from your chair? The strong adhesive mounts should take care of that. How about keeping it upright on a table? Easy! Just use the kickstand.

With me being the massive games hoarder that I am, I really like that you can effectively “reload” memory cards depending on which files or apps you want to access, thanks to the microSD slots on the Deckmate Grip.

Pros Cons ✅ Play anytime, anywhere – offers extreme versatility with multiple mounting options



✅ The included grips are cross-compatible with multiple other accessories



✅ Made with durable, scratch-resistant material



✅ Vent-friendly design – components don’t interfere with the Steam Deck’s cooling system



✅ The case comes with two microSD card slots, giving you easy access to more storage space on demand



✅ All components are compatible with both LCD and OLED Steam Deck models ❌ It’s quite pricey, but the value you’ll be getting out of this modular mounting set more than justifies its cost































Final Verdict: You’d hardly find a more complete and secure mounting set for the Steam Deck than the Mechanism Deckmate 7-in-1, and I’ve seen a lot of them while scouring the market. It supports mounting for other handhelds too, making it a true “jack-of-all-trades” kind of product that’s a must-buy if you have at least one other portable gaming console.

4. Antank Magnetic Power Bank [Best Steam Deck Power Bank]

Specs Details Connector Type USB Type C Battery Capacity 20000mAh Color Black Fast Charging USB Power Delivery 3.0, 45W Cables Included 3.2ft USB-C Cable (x1)Short Right-angle USB-C Cable (x1) Air Vent Compatible? Yes Dimensions 6.23 x 2.55 x 0.98 inches Extras Magnetic Back Mount Clip

It’s easy to see why the Antank Magnetic Power Bank stands among the top-tier, Deck-optimized portable battery chargers. It has a hefty 20,000mAh battery, but is still reasonably light. Impressively enough, it can also be attached to the back of your Steam Deck while you are playing.

Drawing from my own experience with power banks, it’s just very nice to see a charger specifically optimized for the device itself. This power bank isn’t just portable, but it’s also designed in a way that the magnetic backmounting feature doesn’t block the Deck’s vents, which is pretty neat.

Pros Cons ✅ Magnetic backmounting – can be attached securely behind your Steam Deck while gaming



✅ Impressive capacity – its 20,000mAh battery can fully recharge your Steam Deck up to 1.5 times



✅ Its 45W PD 3.0 Fast Charging is the optimal, peak wattage for the Steam Deck



✅ Comes with two USB-C (45W + 18W) ports



✅ Doesn’t block the fan when back-mounted properly



✅ Is compatible with both LCD and OLED Steam Deck models ❌ May be too bulky for some users, but it’s still portable for the most part and can easily fit even in your average carry case

































Final Verdict: For those of you who travel a lot and like playing on the go, the Antank Magnetic Power Bank is sure to blow you away. It’s one of the first power banks tailor-made for the Deck, after all, and is designed to work seamlessly with it.

5. UGREEN Uno [Best Steam Deck Charger]

Specs Details Model Number X688 Input Voltage 240V Color Black Connectivity Technology Powerline Ports USB-C Ports (x3)USB-A Port (x1) Fast Charging USB Power Delivery 3.0, 100W Safety Features Overpower ProtectionOvercurrent ProtectionOvervoltage ProtectionOvertemperature ProtectionShort Circuit ProtectionAnti-Interference ProtectionFlame Retardant Shell ProtectionLightning Protection Thermal Guard System Yes Compatible Devices Steam Deck / Nintendo Switch / AirPods / Smartphones / Tablets / Laptops

When it comes to sheer portability and utility, UGREEN Uno leads my list for the highest-quality wall chargers for the Steam Deck. My research indicates that it’s not just one of the safest chargers to use out there (it has eight built-in safety features), but it’s also capable of delivering all 45W your Steam Deck can handle with plenty of leftover power for three other devices.

It’s small, it’s fast, and is more heat-efficient compared to other wall chargers thanks to its GaN feature. I also really like its Smart Display that replaces traditional icons and numbers with emojis as status indicators, which are as accurate as they are adorable.

Pros Cons ✅ 100W peak output covers the Steam Deck’s 45W peak wattage



✅ Amazingly compact – smaller and lighter than other Steam Deck chargers



✅ Has eight different protection features that ensure safety and longevity



✅ Heat efficient – GaN tech regulates temperatures and power efficiency while charging



✅ It has four USB ports that support fast charging and have smart power splitting



✅ Features a stylized, TFT Smart Display with five cute emojis that show the device’s status ❌ It’s expensive, but it’s a very effective, portable solution if you dislike having to carry multiple wall chargers for your devices



































Final Verdict: I consider UGREEN Uno an indispensable accessory if you’re looking for an ultra-portable and expansive solution to your power adapter problems. With this, you won’t have to carry wall chargers for your Steam Deck, laptops, and phones, as it delivers plenty of power for up to four devices AND looks good while doing it.

6. JSAUX Sling Bag [Best Steam Deck Backpack]

Specs Details Model Number B0BL2SVTBY Compatible Devices Steam Deck / ROG Ally / ROG Ally X / PS5 Portal / Nintendo Switch (OLED) Color Black Layers 2 Compartments Steam Deck compartment (x1)Sub-compartments (x4)Side Hidden Compartment (x1)Net Pocket (x1) Dimensions 350 × 140 × 130 mm Weight 960 g Material Oxford Fabric, Jiaji cloth, and EVA Rustproof? Yes Waterproof? Yes

I’ve seen plenty of handheld-focused sling bags while making this list, but none really as functional and reliable as the JSAUX Sling Bag – at least at its price range. Its water-resistant, shock-absorbent exterior is great, but what’s really nice is that its foam-padded, anti-scratching interior has all the layers, compartments, and pockets you need.

The resistance bands are a welcome addition too, allowing you easy access to your stuff without having to worry about them falling out, getting damaged, and embarrassing yourself in public all in one go just because you moved the zipper too far.

Pros Cons ✅ Has resistance bands that prevent its contents from falling out when opened fully



✅ Compatible with other handhelds like the Nintendo Switch, ROG Ally / Ally X, and PlayStation Portal



✅ Features water-resistant covers, rust-resistant zippers, and durable fabric



✅ Perfect design – its padded interior accommodates Steam Decks with room to spare



✅ Has extra storage pockets that can store small to medium-sized accessories



✅ Customizable – you can adjust the shoulder straps to better fit the contours of your body ❌ May struggle holding larger accessories, but it’s not much of an issue since most Deck accessories are optimized for portability anyway





































Final Verdict: The JSAUX Sling Bag is yet another accessory I’d recommend to frequent outdoor-goers who like taking their handhelds with them wherever they go. Not only does it have more than enough room for your Steam Deck, but it also has plenty of sub-compartments you can store your other accessories in.

7. JSAUX 6-in-1 [Best Steam Deck Dock]

Specs Details Model Number HB0603 Compatible Devices Steam Deck / ROG Ally / Legion Go / MSI Claw Ports HDMI 2.0 (x1)USB-A 3.0 (x3)100W USB-C PD (x1)Gigabit Ethernet (x1) Supported Resolutions 4K at 60Hz2K at 120Hz Dimensions 140 x 65 x 28 mm Weight 150 g Material TPE and Aluminum Ethernet Speed Up to 1000 Mbps

Unsurprisingly, JSAUX makes an appearance on my list once again with the JSAUX 6-in-1 docking station, which is a reasonably priced, near-perfect Ethernet, HDMI, and USB hub for the Deck. As you can see, its range is quite impressive, and I especially like that it supports 4K display for external monitors.



With this dock, you’ll be able to play battery-intensive games or watch movies indefinitely via HDMI on a high-end gaming monitor or a TV. No need to worry about having to leave docked mode with a low battery in emergencies, too, as its 100W PD support ensures that your Deck gets fully charged fairly quickly with minimal battery drain.

Pros Cons ✅ Supports smooth, crisp HDMI 4K@60Hz and lightning-fast Gigabit Ethernet connections



✅ Outstanding compatibility – supports three other handhelds aside from the Steam Deck



✅ Has three USB 3.0 ports for stable connections with peripherals



✅ Its 100W power delivery covers the Steam Deck’s 45W peak max wattage



✅ Stylish and durable – made with premium aluminum alloy outer shell



✅ The rubberized base keeps your Steam Deck stable and secure while it’s docked ❌ Multi-display, USB-C Out, and SD card reader support would’ve been good additions, but this dock is still the most “complete” one in its price point





































Final Verdict: The JSAUX 6-in-1 stands proudly among the best Steam Deck docks not just because it’s made by a known brand you can trust, but also because it simply excels way more than its competition in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Specs Details Compatible Devices Steam Deck only Colors Coyote Gray / Black / Galactic Purple Stand Design 75 Degrees Dimensions 11.0 x 4.8 x 1.7 inches Weight 130 g Materials Thermoplastic Polyurethane Port Cutouts 1st-party dock and 3rd-party Docks Carrying Case? Optional

The Skull & Co. GripCase is a low-profile, yet phenomenal third-party alternative to the Steam Deck’s protective case. Now, I’m a huge fan of minimalist cases because they just generally mesh well with the Deck’s design, and I have to say, this particular case checks all my boxes.

My bias for low-key aesthetics aside, I didn’t put it on this list just because of its looks. After all, it’s hard not to be amazed by a light, flexible, and robust case that also has an ergonomic, dock-friendly design. You can even opt for the Galactic Purple variant if you’d like a more eye-catching design. It’s your call!

Pros Cons ✅ Made with flexible, shock-absorbant, and heat-resistant TPU material



✅ Compatible with the official dock and aftermarket docks



✅ Ergonomic design – game or watch videos hands-free while your handheld stands at a 75-degree angle



✅ Textured, slip-resistant grips – got sweaty hands? No problem!



✅ Streamlined for portability – adds very little weight and size to your Steam Deck



✅ Can be purchased with a nifty carrying case that has a scratch-proof, microfiber interior ❌ The fixed 75-degree stand is less flexible than traditional multi-angle kickstands, but it’s more than good enough for tabletop gaming



































Final Verdict: Skull & Co. GripCase is a very solid Steam Deck case, mainly because of how well-balanced its price-to-performance is compared to other aftermarket cases. You’d love this one, especially if you’re into cases with less flashy, yet highly functional designs.

9. JSAUX 2-Pack [Best Steam Deck Screen Protector]

Specs Details Hardness Level 9H Screen Size 7 inches Compatible Devices Steam Deck OLED, Steam Deck Finish Type Glossy Material Tempered Glass Dimensions 106.4 x 173.4 mm Thickness 0.33 mm Weight 174 g Scratch Resistant? Yes Anti-fingerprint? Yes

The JSAUX 2-Pack covers the Steam Deck’s big screens quite nicely and is fully capable of transforming it into a more robust, scratch-resistant device that you don’t have to fuss as much about. My extensive research indicates that this is one of the most reliable screen protectors on the market, and the fact that it’s made by JSAUX just helps its case because their accessories are just that good.

To top it all off, this screen protector also has a clear, glossy finish and fingerprint-resistance, which ensures your Deck’s visual quality stays as immersive as it should be.

Pros Cons ✅ Clear and immersive – offers up to 99.99% of the original transparency with its glossy finish



✅ Easy to install – comes with a guiding frame. Say goodbye to bubbles!



✅ Has an electroplated, oleophobic layer that prevents smudges



✅ Compatible with both the LCD and OLED models



✅ Features a robust 9H tempered glass that’s incredibly durable and scratch-resistant



✅ The box has two screen protectors, so you’ll have a backup in case you need a replacement ❌ It can be a bit challenging for some users to install bubble-free, but following the instructions and using the alignment tool carefully minimizes this issue





































Final Verdict: The JSAUX 2-Pack Steam Deck Screen Protector is insanely durable, fingerprint-resistant, and quite easy to install thanks to the guiding frame. It’s affordable, easy to apply, and tough enough for daily use – a very smart choice for any Steam Deck owner to consider.

7 Tips to Follow When Choosing Steam Deck Accessories

Despite the Steam Deck being a relatively new tech, there are a lot of accessories being marketed for it right now. Sure, some standouts are very useful, but you can really get burned by mediocre or outright terrible products if you don’t know what you should be looking for.

To help you with this, here are some tips on what you should prioritize when picking gaming accessories for your Steam Deck:

Tip #1: Consider your primary use case

Out of all the accessories you can get for your Steam Deck, your case is the one you’ll come into contact with and use the most. You must get a case that you’ll be willing to stick with in the long run, which is why you should consider the following when you’re shopping for a case:

Does it have all the necessary cutouts for docking mode?

Is it easy to hold onto, even while gaming?

Is it durable enough to withstand bumps, scratches, or drops?

Will it be prone to slippage once your palms get sweaty?

Is it compatible with your Steam Deck variant (LCD / OLED)?

Does it have a kickstand, or is it at least kickstand compatible?

Is it light and thin enough not to add significant bulk to your Steam Deck?

Are you fine with the overall aesthetics or feel of its design?

On a minor, but still related note – I’ve encountered a few users who are allergic to rubberized grips in particular, so I’d also suggest checking if you have an adverse reaction to prolonged contact with rubber before making any decisions.

Tip #2: Prioritize protection

Making sure your Steam Deck is protected from all types of physical hazards is another crucial item that should be among the very top of your checklist while accessory shopping.

If you want to protect your Deck, I’d highly suggest that you get a shock-resistant case and screen protector ASAP at the very least. Don’t skimp on them either, it will cost you way more if you try to.

Tip #3: Enhance portability

Once you’ve got your primary case and screen protection covered, you’d want to focus on getting accessories that either make your Steam Deck easier to carry around or are optimized for portability.

This entails anything from getting a backpack for your Steam Deck and accessories to making sure that you only buy accessories that have built-in portability features, such as magnetic power banks or products that come with their own carrying case.

Tip #4: Expand storage

Another important thing to take note of, especially if you have a lower-storage variant of the Steam Deck, is your storage space. Selecting a microSD card to expand your storage is pretty straightforward – the higher the read/write speeds and storage space, the better.

I also recommend that you stay away from unknown brands, as even though they may be cheaper and have good reviews (some of which are likely fake), you’d be taking an unnecessary risk for very little return. My advice? Stick with reputable microSD brands like Samsung or SanDisk.

Tip #5: Personalize your setup

Once you’ve taken care of the essentials, you’re now free to accessorize your Steam Deck however you want. All you have left to do is make sure that further upgrades…

…are compatible with all your other accessories

…improve your Deck’s ergonomics

…optimize your Deck’s docking mode

…do not jeopardize your Deck’s safety (expect risky mods to void warranty)

Having a very good docking device for your Steam Deck, in particular, will give you a massive degree of control over how you play games or watch content. Got any cool gaming setup ideas that require multiple wired connections? A versatile docking station will take care of that, so go get the best one you can!

FAQs

What are the best Steam Deck accessories?

The best Steam Deck accessories are the JSAUX 2-Pack for screen protection, the Samsung EVO Select microSD for memory expansion, the Mechanism Deckmate 7-in-1 for versatile mounting, and the Skull & Co. GripCase, which is a reliable, ergonomic case. Other accessories like the JSAUX Sling Bag, JSAUX 6-in-1, UGREEN Uno, ProtoArc XKM01, and Antank Magnetic Power Bank are great options as well.

What accessories come with the Steam Deck?

The accessories that come with the 256GB LCD and 512GB OLED Steam Deck models are as follows: a 45W USB-C charger, a carrying case, a microfiber cloth, and a Steam profile bundle. The 1TB OLED Steam Deck, however, comes with all the aforementioned accessories and an exclusive startup movie, exclusive virtual keyboard theme, a small carrying case for the charger, and its full-size, hard carrying case is outfitted with a removable liner.

Does Steam Deck need a fan?

No, the Steam Deck doesn’t need an external fan, as all Steam Deck models are already equipped with an internal cooling fan, heat pipes, and vents. You may consider getting extra cooling by using third-party accessories such as USB fans, aluminum alloy back plates, and modded thermal pads, but these are optional, as Steam Decks already have sufficient self-cooling.

What is required for a Steam Deck?

No third-party accessories are necessarily required for a Steam Deck, but there are plenty that can vastly improve your overall quality of life and gaming experience. For example, grip cases, mounting sets, and screen protectors offer added flexibility, security, and ergonomics, while accessories like power banks, wall chargers, wireless peripherals, and carrying bags are great portable options.