9 Best Steam Deck Docks of 2025: Enhance Your Gaming

Whether you’re gaming on your living room TV or streaming from your desk, some of the best Steam Deck docks will transform your Steam Deck from a handheld powerhouse into a full-fledged gaming console.

I’ve reviewed dozens of docks through rigorous research to uncover the best options available. One thing was clear: not all docks are the same.

Most Steam Deck docks will do more than just charge your device. They expand functionality by adding ports, supporting 4K displays, powering accessories, and offering stable wired internet connections for uninterrupted online play. Steam Deck docks can be the centerpiece of your home setup or the trusted companion you pack in your tech bag when traveling.

With so many features stuffed into a small form factor, choosing the right dock can be a literal “game-changer.”

If you want to truly maximize your Steam Deck’s potential, this guide will help you find the perfect dock for your deck. From premium multi-port hubs to budget-friendly basics, I’ve curated the very best options based on connectivity, build quality, portability, and overall value.

Enough chatter, let’s get to looking at some awesome docks!

Our Top Picks for Steam Deck Docks

Here’s a quick glance at our top selections that offer the best value, features, and performance:

JSAUX HB0603 – The ultimate, top-tier Steam Deck dock that can do everything gamers need.

JSAUX HB0602 – If you’re on a budget, this Steam Deck dock brings rich quality at a reasonable price.

Valve International Dock – We all know the impressive quality VALVE brings to the table, which is why their Steam Deck dock is the best, premium dock on the market.

For detailed insights and complete breakdowns on these Steam Deck docks, among others, keep reading!

9 Best Steam Deck Docks For Elite Gaming

When I considered the best possible Steam Deck docks, I knew I could not just refer to some cheapskate option. While all of these are relatively affordable, my goal was to find the best the industry offers to provide a stable performance for all gamers.

The most important thing I looked for was the best docks for a gaming PC, laptop, or TV. Essentially, I looked for versatility, as I know the right kind of Steam Deck dock can make all the difference for gamers.

After many hours of research, I uncovered the best Steam Deck docks for you! Check out all the docks below.

1. JSAUX HB0603 [Best Overall Steam Deck Dock]

Specs Details Hardware Interface USB Type C, Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 Compatible Devices Valve Steam Deck /Steam Deck OLED, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw Total USB Ports 4 Total Number of Ports 6 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 100 Watts

The JSAUX HB0603 stands out as one of the best Steam Deck docks thanks to its exceptional combination of robust connectivity options and durable build quality. This dock lets you easily connect your Steam Deck to multiple devices, enhancing your gaming experience. Its compact yet sturdy design fits neatly into any gaming setup without cluttering your desk.

Designed with gamers in mind, the HB0603 provides reliable power delivery, ensuring your device stays charged even during intense gaming sessions. The high-speed Gigabit Ethernet port offers stable and speedy internet connectivity, ideal for competitive online PC gaming.

Overall, it’s the perfect choice for gamers who prioritize performance, reliability, and convenience. Plus, several Steam Deck accessories work perfectly with the HB0603 dock!

Pros Cons ✅ It connects to every major hardware interface



✅The build is sturdy



✅ Compact design



✅ Reliable power system



✅ Universal compatibility ❌Slightly higher cost, but the quality makes it worth the price

Final Verdict: The JSAUX HB0603 is reliable, feature-rich, and ideal for everyday gamers. We cannot recommend it enough!

2. JSAUX HB0602 [Best Budget Steam Deck Dock]

Specs Details Hardware Interface USB Type C, Ethernet, HDMI, USB 2.0 Compatible Devices Valve Steam Deck /Steam Deck OLED, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw Total USB Ports 2 Total Number of Ports 5 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 100 Watts

The JSAUX HB0602 is likely one of the most ideal Steam Deck docks for budget-conscious gamers. It usually costs $30, but it’s currently on sale for $20, making it the best budget dock available. While more affordable, this dock doesn’t compromise on essential features, providing reliable connectivity and solid performance. It’s perfect for gamers looking to extend their gaming setup without breaking the bank.

Despite its lower price, the HB0602 dock delivers 4K HDMI output, ensuring your games look sharp on larger displays. Its compact design makes it easy to transport and set up in various environments, making it particularly suitable for gamers who frequently move or have limited desk space. This is an innovative and economical choice for gamers seeking value and practicality. Plus, it connects to multiple devices just like the most expensive docks!

Pros Cons ✅Very budget-friendly



✅It connects to every major device



✅Great build quality



✅Super lightweight



✅The 100W charging



✅Top HDMI output ❌ Fewer USB ports, but it still provides 5 overall

Final Verdict: The JSAUX HB0602 might cost less, but it does not skimp on quality. It is perfect for gamers on the go, and I feel you’ll love it.

3. Valve International [Best Premium Steam Deck Dock]

Specs Details Hardware Interface USB 3.0 Type C Compatible Devices VALVE Steam Deck Total USB Ports 3 Total Number of Ports 4 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 100 Watts

The Valve International Dock is the premium choice for gamers who want nothing but the best for their Steam Deck setup. As the VALVE’s official dock, this dock must have the VALVE Steam Deck gaming console to work. That is the biggest drawback, along with the price of the item. However, what if you did have a VALVE Deck?

Pros Cons ✅ Premium quality build



✅Compatible with official VALVE products



✅Top-of-the-line HDMI output



✅Stable internet connectivity



✅Great for game streaming ❌Can only be used with the VALVE Steam Deck, but the quality it provides can’t be ignored

Beyond its outstanding compatibility, this dock features premium build quality designed to last, providing gamers with peace of mind and reliability. It supports high-quality video output and stable internet connectivity, which is ideal for competitive gaming or streaming setups. If you’re looking for a dock that offers a premium, trouble-free gaming experience, the Valve International Dock is your best bet.

Final Verdict: This Steam Deck dock model stands out if you want a premium choice for a Steam Deck dock. It is one of the absolute best Steam Deck docks on the planet. If you have a VALVE Steam Deck, you should have the dock that goes with it. If you don’t, click below!

4. Sabrent 7-in-1 [Best SSD Integration]

Specs Details Hardware Interface USB, Ethernet, HDMI Compatible Devices Valve Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally (as well as Windows, macOS, & Linux Devices) Total USB Ports 4 Total Number of Ports 6 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 90 Watts

The Sabrent 7-in-1 stands out among Steam Deck docks for gamers who need more than standard ports. Many Steam Deck docks also feature SD or TF card slots, making it easy to expand your storage with a micro SD card for Steam Deck. The Sabrent dock actually has a unique built-in M.2 SSD Slot that offers additional fast storage—an ideal feature for expanding your game library without compromising on speed or performance.

The Sabrent dock is sleek and compact, perfect for desktop or travel setups.

Whether you’re playing AAA titles or using your Steam Deck as a streaming machine, Sabrent’s SSD support, combined with 4K HDMI output and Gigabit Ethernet, ensures you never miss a frame. If storage and speed are your priorities, this dock has you covered. The only drawback, honestly, is that it can only be used for two devices.

Pros Cons ✅Integrated M.2 SSD slot



✅Perfect for expanding storage



✅High-speed connectivity



✅High-quality build



✅Very lightweight



✅Compatibility with Windows, macOS, & Linux devices ❌SSD not included, but it’s relatively affordable

Final Verdict: While the Sabrent model’s wattage is slightly lower, this Steam Deck dock is one of the best overall. It is also very well-priced and has several variations available.

5. iVANKY 14-in-1 RGB [Best Multi-Port Dock]

Specs Details Hardware Interface USB 3.0, Ethernet, HDMI Compatible Devices Legion Go/ROG Ally/Steam Deck Total USB Ports 7 Total Number of Ports 12 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz & 4K@120Hz Power 100 Watts

The iVANKY 14-in-1 RGB dock is a powerhouse for users who want everything in one hub. With 12 ports, this dock supports nearly every peripheral you could imagine. This device provides everything you could need in one Steam Deck dock, all while adding stylish RGB lighting to your gaming rig. That includes USB hook-ups, an Ethernet hook-up, and incredible HDMI hook-ups.

In fact, this model provides both a 60Hz & 120Hz option at 4K! That offers the user many great graphics that others cannot provide. Best of all, this device costs just $60 right now!

This dock handles all your connections without the mess of multiple hubs and is perfect for streamers, power users, or multitaskers. Plus, the included foldable, adjustable stand helps reduce desk clutter and keeps your Steam Deck cool. It’s a must-have for those who crave organization! Best of all, you can switch from playing on your big screen TV to true gaming mode on your desktop gaming PC, which provides perfect versatility!

Pros Cons ✅Budget-friendly price



✅12 Ports



✅4k@60Hz & 4K@120Hz options



✅7 RGB lighting modes



✅Adjustable Stand



✅24-month Worry-Free Warranty ❌100W power adaptor is sold separately, but it’s quite cheap

Final Verdict: The price tag on this Steam Deck dock might worry some people. However, we can assure you it is worth every penny. The adjustable stand on its own makes it awesome, not to mention all the other greatness it offers. It is perfect for those who want to game at a higher level.

6. UGREEN 9-in-1 [Best for Desktop Use]

Specs Details Hardware Interface MicroSD, USB Type C, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Compatible Devices Steam Deck Total USB Ports 4 Total Number of Ports 6 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 100 Watts

The UGREEN 9-in-1 dock is tailor-made for gamers who prefer a permanent desktop setup. With a foldable design and a generous array of ports, this dock delivers consistent, high-speed performance. Its sleek aluminum casing ensures durability while complementing your Steam Deck’s aesthetic.

It’s especially great for users running dual displays, external drives, or wired accessories. The Ethernet port ensures lag-free online gaming while the PD charging support keeps your Steam Deck powered throughout long sessions. Another cool aspect of this Steam Deck dock is that it is also backward compatible to play games at various HD levels, even 2K at up to 120Hz.

Pros Cons ✅Affordable



✅6 ports overall with 4 USB



✅Reliable performance



✅Lightweight



✅Best for permanent setups



✅Backward compatibility ❌While it’s lightweight, it’s less portable than other models, making it more like a typical gaming console

Final Verdict: While there are many great Steam Deck docks that can fit a permanent setup, I feel that this dock is perfect for those who are less concerned about mobility and just care about performance.

7. Baseus 6-in-1 [Best Durable Dock]

Specs Details Hardware Interface USB 3.0 Type A, Ethernet, HDMI Compatible Devices Steam Deck, ROG Ally, iPad Pro 12.9 & 11 inch, Air5, Surface Pro8 Go 3, Android mobile phones with Type-C ports like Galaxy S22, & Note22 Ultra Total USB Ports 3 Total Number of Ports 6 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 100 Watts

The Baseus 6-in-1 is built for durability. With an anodized aluminum shell and firm connector structure, this dock is rugged enough for on-the-go gamers who need consistent quality and performance. It offers essential ports without going over the top, making it a reliable choice for daily use. This could be why it has won awards from places like Gamesradar & Tom’s Guide.

The integrated cooling space underneath your Steam Deck prevents overheating, and the dock’s build ensures it holds up to repeated connections. It’s a tough, lightweight unit for gamers who want resilience without compromising performance. This makes it the perfect travel companion, but I’d also recommend carrying your device in a great Steam Deck case to keep the dock and deck safe.

Pros Cons ✅Durable protection from sturdy aluminum design



✅Lightweight



✅Compatible with iPads and phones



✅Integrated System to keep from overheating



✅Fast charging



✅Awards from several reputable outlets ❌Few USB-C ports, but several other ports that work well with most devices

Final Verdict: If you’re looking for one of the most durable Steam Deck docks on the market, you might not find a better model than this one. The award-winning dock is perfect for any gamer, especially the gamer who is constantly on the move.

8. Anker USB-C Hub (7-in-1) [Best USB-C Connectivity]

Specs Details Hardware Interface MicroSD, DisplayPort, HDMI Compatible Devices Laptops, Tablets, Smartphones Total USB Ports 2 Total Number of Ports 7 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 100 Watts

Anker is one of the most trusted tech companies on the planet for a reason. They make quality products that always hold up to rigorous testing. The Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub brings the quality we all expect from Anker. It’s a versatile and compact Steam Deck dock for users who want strong performance with a lightweight design.

Anker’s hub includes USB-C data transfer, SD card support, HDMI output, and more—all in a slim form factor. It’s convenient for gamers or creatives who need to transfer files quickly or switch between different screen outputs. This dock slips easily into your tech bag and offers premium functionality without the bulk.

Pros Cons ✅Budget-friendly



✅Made by Anker, one of the most trusted brands in tech



✅SD card readers



✅Lightweight



✅High-speed data transfer ❌Limited ports for complex setups, but this likely won’t be an issue for most gamers

Final Verdict: It should be considered a criminal act for Anker to sell this Steam Deck dock at such a low price. This model’s quality and the Anker brand reliability make it worth more than the small $25 price tag.

9. Syntech Mini Dock [Best for Travel]

Specs Details Hardware Interface USB Docking Station, USB Type C, Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0 Compatible Devices Steam Deck, Steam Deck OLED,Rog Ally, iPhone 15/Plus/Pro/Pro Max,& Most Type-C interface devices Total USB Ports 3 Total Number of Ports 6 HDMI Output 4K@60Hz Power 30 Watts

There are many good Steam Deck docks that work well for travel, but the Syntech Mini Dock is likely the best for this due to many factors. This model is tiny yet functional and offers all the basics: HDMI output, USB connectivity, Ethernet, and a USB-C power passthrough—perfect for gamers on the move.

Despite its size, the dock is made from high-grade materials and has been tested extensively for compatibility. It’s a plug-and-play dream for those who game from hotels, coffee shops, or even airport lounges. There has been some dispute about its power, as some reports claim it uses 100 Watts, but I could only ever find data saying it uses 30 Watts of power.

This does not hurt the quality and makes sense for any “mini” device, considering it will be smaller and likely less powerful compared to larger versions. This is also small enough to allow you to bring along a Steam Deck screen protector to keep your gaming device protected.

Pros Cons ✅Affordable



✅Very compact design



✅Smaller size (153 Grams)



✅Solid performance



✅Excellent compatibility ❌It’s not ideal for heavy setups, but that’s the point – it’s a travel-friendly mini dock

Final Verdict: Steam Deck docks like the Syntech Mini Dock are perfect for gamers who like to travel light. The last thing these people want is a bulky dock to find room for. Yet this dock bypasses that issue and could easily fit in a backpack or your pocket.

What To Look for in Steam Deck Docks?

A Steam Deck dock significantly boosts your gaming experience by expanding connectivity and usability. There are several things to consider before buying, such as what to look for the most. In my opinion, these are the most important things to look for:

Ports: Essential HDMI for video, USB ports for accessories, and Ethernet for stable gaming.



Essential HDMI for video, USB ports for accessories, and Ethernet for stable gaming. Compatibility: Ensure your dock supports LCD and OLED Steam Deck models.



Ensure your dock supports LCD and OLED Steam Deck models. Build Quality: Durability matters for longevity.



Durability matters for longevity. Additional Features: Look for conveniences like RGB lighting, cable management, and efficient cooling systems.

1. Ports:

HDMI (and/or DisplayPort) HDMI or DisplayPort connections are essential for projecting your Steam Deck’s display onto larger screens like TVs or monitors.



This lets you enjoy your favorite games in stunning 4K resolution, creating a true gaming console experience in your living room USB Ports (USB-A and USB-C) USB Type-A and Type-C ports allow you to connect essential peripherals such as controllers, keyboards, mice, and even external storage devices.



This flexibility transforms the Steam Deck into a versatile gaming and productivity machine. Ethernet A wired Ethernet connection ensures a stable, high-speed internet connection, which is crucial for online gaming, where lag can ruin your experience.



It’s perfect for competitive players who need reliability over Wi-Fi. Power Delivery Power Delivery (PD) support allows the dock to charge your Steam Deck while in use.



This ensures you can enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about battery drain. Audio Output Some docks feature a 3.5mm audio jack, enabling direct connection to headphones or external speakers.



This enhances the audio experience, especially when using a monitor without built-in speakers. SD/TF Card Slots SD and TF card slots provide additional storage options, making it easy to expand your game library or transfer files quickly without needing an external drive.

2. Compatibility:

Always ensure the dock is fully compatible with your Steam Deck model, whether it’s the original LCD or the newer OLED version. Full compatibility guarantees proper power delivery, data transfer speeds, and display output without performance issues.

Incompatible docks can cause frustrating problems, such as video output failure, slower charging times, or unresponsive peripherals. Some docks work for basic charging but fail under gaming loads, especially if they don’t support the Steam Deck’s full display resolution or power requirements.

For the most reliable results, look for docks specifically tested and reviewed for Steam Deck use. Obviously, you want to avoid risking damage or losing out on critical performance benefits, and this is a good way to do that.

3. Build Quality and Design:

Build quality plays a critical role in the performance and longevity of a Steam Deck dock. A dock made from high-grade materials like aluminum or reinforced plastic offers better durability against daily wear and tear. A strong structural design ensures stable connections, vital for maintaining consistent data transfer, charging efficiency, and device protection during long gaming sessions.

Additionally, solid construction aids in heat management—a critical factor for gaming hardware. Docks promoting better airflow or featuring heat-dissipating materials can help prevent thermal buildup, safeguarding both the dock and the Steam Deck from performance throttling or potential damage over time. When choosing a dock, always prioritize models that offer a robust build alongside thoughtful design features that enhance reliability and device safety.

4. Additional Features:

While ports, compatibility, and build quality are critical, a few additional features can make a big difference in your daily gaming experience. These extra features may not seem essential at first glance, but they can significantly improve convenience, aesthetics, and the overall performance of your Steam Deck setup.

Choosing a dock with the right combination of features ensures you get the most value for your investment and can better tailor your setup to your gaming environment and style. Here are some additional features to consider:

Cable Length: Cable length can greatly impact your gaming setup’s flexibility. A longer cable allows you to place the dock farther from your monitor or TV, making it easier to organize your desk or entertainment center without feeling cramped. Shorter cables, while tidier, can restrict placement options and potentially strain the cable connection if stretched too far. When evaluating a dock, consider your available space and how far your Steam Deck will be from its display and power source.



Cable length can greatly impact your gaming setup’s flexibility. A longer cable allows you to place the dock farther from your monitor or TV, making it easier to organize your desk or entertainment center without feeling cramped. Shorter cables, while tidier, can restrict placement options and potentially strain the cable connection if stretched too far. When evaluating a dock, consider your available space and how far your Steam Deck will be from its display and power source. RGB Lighting: RGB lighting is a cosmetic feature that can add character to your gaming station. While it doesn’t affect functionality, customizable lighting can create a more immersive and visually appealing atmosphere during long gaming sessions. Some docks allow users to adjust lighting effects and brightness, adding a personal touch to the overall gaming experience. If aesthetics matter to you, RGB lighting could be a small but satisfying bonus.



RGB lighting is a cosmetic feature that can add character to your gaming station. While it doesn’t affect functionality, customizable lighting can create a more immersive and visually appealing atmosphere during long gaming sessions. Some docks allow users to adjust lighting effects and brightness, adding a personal touch to the overall gaming experience. If aesthetics matter to you, RGB lighting could be a small but satisfying bonus. Ventilation: Effective ventilation is crucial when using your Steam Deck for extended periods. Overheating can throttle performance and, over time, degrade hardware components. Some docks are designed with built-in ventilation channels or are slightly elevated to encourage better airflow around the device. Prioritizing a dock that promotes cooling can help maintain optimal performance and extend the life of your Steam Deck, especially during marathon gaming sessions.

FAQs

What is the best Steam Deck dock?

Considering there are so many great options, it’s hard to claim that any dock is the “best” Steam Deck dock. The best thing to do is find a dock that combines excellent connectivity, build quality, and reliability. It’s my top recommendation for serious gamers.

Is it worth getting a Steam Deck dock?

Yes. Steam Deck docks improve your gaming experience by offering expanded connectivity, better charging capabilities, and enhanced usability, particularly when gaming on larger screens or with multiple accessories.

Does any dock work with a Steam Deck?

Technically, yes, any USB-C dock might work. However, docks explicitly designed for the Steam Deck offer better performance, reliability, and compatibility. An example of this is the VALVE model, which is designed specifically for the company’s Steam Deck.

How to use a Steam Deck dock?

Connect the Steam Deck to the dock via USB-C, attach peripherals via USB, connect to displays via HDMI, and ensure power delivery for charging.

Typically, Steam Deck docks don’t require manual updates as firmware updates are automatically applied through the connected Steam Deck or specific manufacturer software if provided.

Can you charge a Steam Deck while docked?

Yes. Most quality Steam Deck docks include Power Delivery, enabling continuous gaming without interruption due to battery life. However, be sure that a Steam Deck charger is sold with the dock you buy (sometimes they aren’t).