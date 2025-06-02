6 Best Steam Deck Screen Protectors in 2025: Maximum Safety

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Looking for the best Steam Deck screen protector? Good news, we have a whole list of the best ones out there.

Why run the risk of ruining an expensive piece of hardware with a scratch when you can spend just a little bit more for a protector that’ll ensure your Steam Deck’s screen remains unscratched and undamaged?

In fairness, not all Steam Deck protectors are the same, and some of them offer much greater value than the rest. If you’ve yet to pick out a screen protector for your Steam Deck, there’s no better time than now – and this list will help you choose one.

Our Top Picks for Steam Deck Screen Protectors

I like to say that the best screen protector for Steam Decks is the one you’re about to buy (in that any protection is better than none at all), but here are my recommendations, if you’re looking for the best:

JSAUX Steam Deck Screen Protector – good-quality glass with a guiding frame that’s easy to use and great for people with unsteady hands. Benezcap Steam Deck Screen Protector – more affordable than other protectors while still retaining key protective elements. Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector – the EZ Fit line was made specifically to easily fit and protect devices like cell phones, consoles, and yes, even OLED Steam Decks.

Keep in mind that while these are the standouts on this list, every protector here is definitely worth considering!

6 Best Steam Deck Screen Protectors Roundup

While there aren’t very strict standards for Steam Deck screen protectors – all they really need is to be tough, easy to install, and optionally provide matte or anti-glare properties – you may need a helping hand to sort through your many, many options.

With that in mind, here are seven great screen protectors you can get right now:

1. JSAUX 2-Pack Steam Deck Screen Protector [Best Overall Screen Protector]

Specs Details Screen Size 7 inches Thickness 0.33mm Hardness Rating 9H Finish Type Glossy

First off is the JSAUX Screen Protector. While this screen protector is admittedly a bit pricier than its peers, it’s one of the best screen protectors you can get for your Steam Deck – and keep in mind that this is a two-pack.

Let’s talk about protection first. Measuring in at a 7 inch screen size (actual dimensions are 6.8 x 4.18 inches), this screen protector fits quite well on a Steam Deck screen. It comes with a very welcome guiding frame that helps you attach the protector without second-guessing any measurements, and is probably the single best feature the JSAUX protector comes with. There’s also an included kit to help you with the first installation, which is a nice extra.

Protection-wise, the JSAUX Screen Protector features 0.33mm of tempered glass with a hardness rating of 9H, as well as extra scratch-resistant treatment. JSAUX also markets these screen protectors as extra-reinforced at 500 degrees Celsius, though I don’t think anybody will be subjecting them to an impact damage test. And despite all these features, the screen protector remains responsive to touch.

Where the JSAUX Screen Protector distinguishes itself is in its extra quality: the protector itself isn’t just tough, but it’s also super clear. Of course, this doesn’t offer perfect protector-less visual quality, but as far as minimizing the visual impact of protectors goes, it’s pretty good!

Pros Cons ✅ Very affordable



✅ Sturdy and has decent scratch protection



✅ Guiding frame makes placement so much easier



✅ 99.99% transparency ensures a clear view of the screen



✅ Comes with anti-fingerprint coating ❌ A little pricier than other screen protectors, but not by much

Final Verdict: While it is a little pricier than its competitors, the JSAUX Screen Protector proves that it’s worth the asking price via its guiding frame and high-clarity glass.

2. Benazcap Steam Deck Screen Protector 7 Inch [Best Budget Screen Protector]

Specs Details Screen Size 7 inches Thickness 0.33mm Hardness Rating 9H Finish Type Glossy

Steam Deck screen protectors aren’t very expensive, but as the saying goes: money saved is money earned. If you’re looking for a low-cost, high-quality screen protector, Benazcap’s is probably the one you want – and as with most screen protectors on this list, this product comes in a two-pack.

In many ways, the Benazcap Screen Protector is very similar to the JSAUX one. This screen protector for Steam Decks measures in at 7 inches, which will comfortably fit the screen. To help you get started, each Benazcap Screen Protector also comes with some tools – a set of wipes, dust stickers, and hinge stickers. The hinge stickers are very nice for helping you align the protector properly, though I still greatly prefer a screen guide.

The Benazcap Screen Protector offers good protection as well. Its tempered glass construction measures in at 0.33mm and has a hardness rating of 9H, meaning it’s pretty scratch resistant. Benazcap also markets this screen protector as “explosion-proof”; while I doubt anyone’s in a rush to test that, it does mean that this screen protector does have some impact resistance. The glass screen is also hydrophobic and oleophobic, meaning that it repels both water and oil.

Pros Cons ✅ Basically $3 apiece



✅ 9H glass provides good scratch resistance



✅ Blue light filter



✅ Hydrophobic and oleophobic coating make for a clearer screen



✅ Has hinge stickers for easier installation ❌ Touch controls might be a touch iffy due to thicker glass that offers better protection



Final Verdict: The Benazcap Screen Protector offers great quality at a lower price than other screen protectors.

3. Spigen GLAS.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector [Best Screen Protector for Steam Deck OLED]

Specs Details Screen Size Not specified, but likely 7 inches Thickness Not specified Hardness Rating 9H Finish Type Glossy

Spigen’s GLAS.tR Ez Fit product line is made for a whole suite of electronic products. As their name suggests, they’re made to easily fit onto screens. The GLAS.tR Ez Fit Screen Protector is no exception, as it was made especially for the Steam Deck OLED – though do note that it fits the LCD Steam Deck just as well.

As with most other Steam Deck screen protectors, the GLAS.tR Ez Fit Screen Protector measures roughly 7 inches, with no manufacturer-provided thickness. The tempered glass comes with oleophobic treatment to protect against fingerprints as well as a 9H hardness rating against scratches and damage. Most notably, the GLAS.tR Ez Fit Screen Protector is a very clear protector that almost perfectly preserves the Steam Deck OLED’s visual quality. If you’re looking for a screen protector that’ll make you forget you were using one, this is pretty much it.

The GLAS.tR Ez Fit Screen Protector also comes with an installation kit – all you need to do is use the included installation tray, press the center, and bam – foolproof protection whether you’re taking the Steam Deck out for active use or leaving it in your Steam Deck dock. YMMV, and I do prefer using guides or hinge stickers, but it’s handy to have, nonetheless.

Pros Cons ✅ Perfectly fits Steam Deck OLED



✅ Auto-installation kit is very handy



✅ 9H hardness rating



✅ Super clear glass designed to preserve original video quality



✅ Oleophobic coating prevents fingerprint stains ❌ Only one protector per pack but it’ll last you a long while

Final Verdict: While pricier than other screen protectors, Spigen’s GLAS.tR Steam Deck screen protector cuts no corners, especially when it comes to OLED video quality!

4. Magglass Tempered Screen Guard [Best Matte Screen Protector]

Specs Details Screen Size 7 inches Thickness Not specified Hardness Rating 9H Finish Type Matte

Next up is the Magglass Tempered Screen Guard, a matte protector for your Steam Deck.

This screen protector features a precise, laser-cut tempered glass pane that comes with 9H hardness rating and added impact resistance, making it plenty sturdy against bumps and cits. The screen fits very nicely on both the LCD and OLED Steam Decks, which is an added bonus, and is easy to install.

The main draw of the Magglass Tempered Screen Guard is its matte finish. In a nutshell, matte glass transmits less light than glossy glass, which gives it anti-glare properties at the cost of reducing image quality. If you’re going to be doing a lot of gaming outdoors (and remember the sheer hell of trying to play a Game Boy/Color under sunlight), this is one of those essential Steam Deck accessories you’ll truly appreciate. Just keep in mind that using the Magglass Tempered Screen Guard – or any matte screen protector, for that matter – will blur and darken the Steam Deck’s display. A small price to pay for more usability, in my opinion.

Pros Cons ✅ Matte finish gives anti-glare properties



✅ Fits very nicely



✅ Comes with 9H scratch resistance



✅ Oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprint stains ❌ Kind of blurry and dark; can be alleviated somewhat by increasing your Steam Deck’s brightness settings

Final Verdict: The Magglass Tempered Screen Guard is an excellent screen protector if you’re planning to use your Steam Deck outdoors or under powerful lights – though do be mindful of the lower image quality that matte glass presents.

5. JSAUX 2-Pack Anti Glare Screen Protector [Best Anti Glare Screen Protector]

Specs Details Screen Size 7 inches Thickness 0.33mm Hardness Rating 9H Finish Type Matte

If this sounds familiar, you’d be right – this is the exact same product as the JSAUX Screen Protector, except in matte.

Let’s go over the specs quickly. The matte version of the JSAUX Screen Protector boasts the same size, thickness, and hardness rating as the original – 7 inches, 0.33mm, and 9H. This means that they’re plenty tough and sturdy, and will easily withstand a couple of bumps and scratches. These also come in a two pack with an added installation kit, most especially the guiding frame that’s really, really helpful for ensuring your screen protector fits your Steam Deck properly, as well as a removal card to help you take out any air bubbles. Lastly, this also comes in a two-pack though you might notice that it’s a bit pricier due to the anti-glare coating.

The main difference of this screen protector over the regular JSAUX one is that it’s a matte protector. That means it comes with an anti-glare coating that will allow you to use your Steam Deck under strong light, like sunlight (pair it with a dark Steam Deck case to finish the look!). However, the matte finish will dampen the picture quality somewhat. In the case of the JSAUX Anti Glare Screen Protector, this effect is lessened due to the high quality glass, but it’s still noticeable.



Pros Cons ✅ Same level of quality as the regular JSAUX Screen Protector



✅ 9H hardness and 0.33mm thickness do a good job of protecting your Steam Deck



✅ Guiding frame makes installation a breeze



✅ Anti-glare coating allows usage in strong light; high-quality glass minimizes drop in picture quality



✅ Comes in a two-pack ❌ Matte finish does lower image quality

Final Verdict: JSAUX’s screen protectors are always excellent picks, and the JSAUX Anti Glare Screen Protector is no different.

Specs Details Screen Size 7 inches Thickness 0.3mm Hardness Rating 9H Finish Type Matte

Sure, you’ve got your steam accessories: a Steam Deck dock, a micro SD card for your Steam Deck, and even some thumb grips and even skins. But with the last entry on this list, let me impress upon you the importance of having a screen protector – what’s a little bit more spending if it’ll protect your investment from permanent screen damage?

Enter the ivoler Anti-Glare Etched Screen Protector. This protector comes with a lot of common specs in its field – a roughly 7 inch screen to perfectly fit Steam Decks, ~0.3mm thickness for impact resistance, and a 9H hardness rating to ward against scratches. The ivoler also comes with etched glass and blue light resistance (via its matte finish), so you can rest assured that it’s plenty sturdy and will minimize your eyes’ exposure to blue light. This kit also comes with an alignment frame for easy installation. Last but not least, the ivoler Anti-Glare Etched Screen Protector comes in a 2-pack, and is notably cheaper than other matte screen protectors!

Do keep in mind, however, that this is a matte protector. While it will minimize screen reflection, blue light, and dampen light, this will come at the cost of image quality.

Pros Cons ✅ Low price for a matte protector



✅ Easy to install



✅ 9H hardness prevents scratches; etched glass further reinforces protector



✅ Maintains touch sensitivity



✅ Comes in a 2-pack ❌ Blurry, but can be mitigated a little bit by increasing brightness

Final Verdict: The ivoler Screen Protector is a great budget matte protector that’s both sturdy and easy to apply.

Factors to Consider for a Steam Deck Screen Protector

While shopping for Steam Deck screen protectors isn’t hard, there are a few key factors you should look out for.

1. Protection

The main consideration when buying a screen protector is how well it protects a screen. To get a rough measure of this, take a look at both its hardness rating and its thickness.

Hardness rating is an indication of how resistant to scratches a piece of tempered glass is. This rating is measured via Mohs hardness scale (a measure of a mineral’s ability to scratch another), and runs from a scale of 1H to 10H. Keep in mind that most, if not all tempered glass screen protectors have a rating of 9H.

Next is thickness. In general, the thicker a screen protector is, the more resistant it is to impact. Most Steam Deck protectors have a thickness around the 0.3mm range, as that’s just enough to protect the screen from impact without distorting the picture quality too much.

2. Clarity and Touch Sensitivity

Next are clarity and touch sensitivity.

For most screen protectors, the main indicator of clarity will be the finish. There are two finish types: glossy and matte. Glossy finishes are very clear, though they do suffer from some blurriness. Matte finishes, on the other hand, will reduce image quality, as they reduce both incoming and outgoing light. They do, however, offer anti-glare properties, which are great for people who intend to use their Steam Decks outdoors or under strong light.

Touch sensitivity is largely tied to the protector’s thickness; the thinner the glass, the more sensitive it is to touch. As mentioned earlier, most screen protectors have a thickness of ~0.3mm, which offers a nice medium between protection and screen responsiveness.

3. Installation

As most Steam Deck screen protectors run edge-to-edge, having a way to make installing a protector easier is always welcome. Many screen protectors come with tools such as hinge stickers, measures, and even guiding frames to help you perfectly mount them.

When installing a screen protector, you should do it in as sterile and still environment as possible to avoid getting dust or dirt on the screen. While some specks won’t ruin your screen protector, it’s very annoying to have to keep detaching and re-attaching a protector to get rid of these particles. Most screen protectors come with cleaning fluid and/or a microfiber cloth to help you clean the screen before mounting the protector.

You should also be wary of air bubbles. Air bubbles can form if something is trapped underneath (like dust, so make sure you’re using the cleaning kit) or if a protector is applied incorrectly. There are ways to get rid of air bubbles already present, such as using heat or removal cards, and there are also a lot of videos demonstrating how to use these to remove air bubbles from your screen protector.

4. Durability

There’s no objective way to measure this as it will depend on how often you use your Steam Deck (and how careful you are with it, or if any accidents happen) but do keep in mind that most protectors are replaced within 6 months to a year due to wear and tear, such as scratches and cracks.

Luckily, a lot of protectors are sold as two-packs, so you won’t need to look far for a replacement!

5. Special Features

Finally, you can have a look at any extra features your prospective screen protector comes with.

The most important of these features is the hydrophobic and oleophobic coating. As the name implies, hydrophobic coating makes a screen protector resistant to water (and will, in fact, actively repel the stuff). Oleophobic coating, on the other hand, is resistance to oil – including oils formed by the human body. Oleophobic coating thus prevents a screen protector from getting fingerprint smudges, leading to a smoother gaming experience.

FAQs

What is the best Steam Deck screen protector?

There’s no single best screen protector; while they may differ a bit in specs, “the best” one is the one that you’re about to buy – any protection is better than none. That said, I personally like the JSAUX protector, as it’s not too expensive, comes in a pack of two, and has a guide frame for uneven hands like mine.

Does the Steam Deck come with a screen protector?

No, the Steam Deck does not come with a screen protector. While its screen is made of tempered glass, it’s a good idea to safeguard it with a protector as soon as you can.

Should I put a screen protector on a Steam Deck?

Yes, you absolutely should put a screen protector on a Steam Deck. A simple bump or scratch can tarnish a very expensive console – why begrudge a little bit more spending if it will ensure your Steam Deck’s safety?

How durable is a Steam Deck screen protector?

Most Steam Deck screen protectors are plenty durable, with a 9H hardness rating. Do keep in mind that since screen protectors are essentially glass panels, they’re much less resistant to impacts than scratches.

Which is better, a matte or glossy screen protector?

Both matte and glossy screen protectors offer their own benefits. Matte screen protectors offer anti-glare properties while reducing visual fidelity, while glossy protectors help visuals “pop” more, at the cost of no anti-glare and powerful reflections.