Best Joysticks for PC in 2025: Precision at Your Fingertips

Grabbing yourself the best joystick for PC revolutionizes your simulation experience in ways standard controllers simply can’t match. While keyboard and mouse setups offer basic input, they lack the intuitive control, precision, and immersive feedback that a proper flight stick delivers.

I’ve dug through forums, consulted die-hard sim enthusiasts, and cross-compared specs across dozens of models. One thing is crystal clear: not all flight simulator controls offer the precision, durability, or realism that every pilot needs. In fact, some feel more like toys than tools.

I’m talking about:

Flimsy builds

Inaccurate sensors

Limited customization

Overpriced hot potatoes

I’ve ranked the top performers by price, build quality, and features (beginner-friendly options to elite-level gear, all is covered). If you’re looking to go beyond unreliable gaming, I’ve got you covered.

By the end, you’ll know exactly which joystick delivers that next-level control.

Our Top Picks for PC Joysticks

The best PC joysticks transform how you fly, fight, or farm. After examining factors including precision, durability, features, and value, I’ve identified these standout performers across core categories:

Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X – Best overall joystick for PC, offering exceptional value with a detachable throttle and solid performance for most flight scenarios Logitech Extreme 3D Pro – Best budget joystick delivering reliable entry-level performance at an unbeatable price point Victrix Pro FS-12 – Best fight stick for arcade and fighting game enthusiasts, featuring premium components and tournament-grade construction

Up next: In-depth reviews, real-world performance, rudder control and which joystick fits your cockpit.

9 Best Joysticks for PC Enthusiasts

If you want to fly, fight, or farm like you’ve never before, the right joystick can make all the difference. Forget mushy inputs and wobbly builds, these nine models bring serious precision, and immersion to your gaming setup:

1. Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X [Best Overall Joystick for PC]

Specs Details Type HOTAS (Detachable Throttle and Stick) Compatibility PC, PS3 (Model Specific) Connectivity USB-A Sensor Type Potentiometer Axes 5 (X, Y, Z/Twist Rudder on Stick, Throttle, Rocker/Lever Rudder on Throttle) Buttons 12 Programmable HAT Switches 1 (8-way POV) Throttle Separate Lever, Detachable Dimensions (WxHxD) Approx. 24.2 x 26.5 x 26.4 cm Weight (Combined) Approx. 2.0 – 2.2 kg / 4.4 – 4.8 lbs Special Features Adjustable Stick Resistance, Lockable Twist Rudder, Weighted Base, Internal Memory, Plug & Play

The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X nails the sweet spot between price, performance, and accessibility. It’s a fantastic entry into the HOTAS world for anyone stepping up from a gamepad or basic stick.

The detachable throttle is a standout feature. You can keep it connected for compact desk setups or split it off to mimic a cockpit layout, with space for your keyboard in between. Setup is plug-and-play, with 12 programmable buttons and 5 axes, including a twist rudder for yaw control (which you can lock if you prefer the throttle’s rocker or use pedals).

While the stick is made of plastic, it still feels sturdy enough for regular sim use. I did notice a bit of creaking or a small deadzone near the center, but unless you’re flying high-precision aircraft, it won’t get in the way. And yes, it uses potentiometer sensors for rudder control rather than Hall effect, but that’s typical at this price and more than sufficient for casual and intermediate simmers.

You also get handy extras like internal memory to save button setups and compatibility with many games right out of the box.

Pros Cons ✅ Detachable throttle for flexible cockpit layout



✅ Plug & play with broad game compatibility



✅ Adjustable resistance to customize stick feel



✅ Weighted base for added stability



✅ Lockable twist rudder offers yaw control options



✅ Internal memory saves button configs ❌ Plastic build feels less premium under stress























Summary: The T-Flight Hotas X delivers an unbeatable combination of essential HOTAS features and value, making it the ideal starting point for most aspiring pilots.

2. Logitech Extreme 3D Pro [Best Budget Joystick]

Specs Details Type Flight Stick Compatibility PC (Windows Vista/7/8/10/11*) Connectivity USB-A Sensor Type Potentiometer Axes 4 (X, Y, Z/Twist Rudder, Throttle Slider) Buttons 12 Programmable HAT Switches 1 (8-way POV) Throttle Integrated Slider Dimensions (HxWxD) Approx. 8.4 x 8.8 x 9.2 inches Weight Approx. 1.0 – 1.2 kg / 2.2 – 2.7 lbs Special Features Weighted Base, Rapid-Fire Trigger, Sculpted Grip, Carbon Neutral Certified

The Logitech Extreme 3D Pro has earned its spot as the go-to budget joystick. I’ve recommended it to countless newcomers because it delivers a noticeable boost in control and immersion – all for under $40.

Despite the price, it packs plenty of useful features: 12 programmable buttons, an 8-way HAT switch for view control or weapon cycling, and a twist rudder built into the stick. There’s even a throttle slider on the base, which, while basic, covers speed adjustments for casual flying.

The feel surprised me. It’s all plastic, sure, but the sculpted grip is comfortable and the weighted base keeps it grounded during intense turns. It’s also plug-and-play, working smoothly with most Windows setups. Logitech’s carbon neutral certification is a nice modern touch too.

There are compromises, of course. Like most sticks at this tier, it uses potentiometers, which can wear over time and lead to issues like stick drift or spiking. The throttle isn’t as refined as those on full HOTAS setups, and it’s clearly designed for right-handed users only.

Still, for a low-risk, high-reward entry into flight simulation, this stick holds its ground.

Pros Cons ✅ Under $40 – unbeatable value for flight control



✅ Twist rudder + throttle slider in one unit



✅ Comfortable grip with a stable, weighted base



✅ 12 buttons + HAT switch cover core sim needs



✅ Plug & play with most Windows PCs



✅ Carbon Neutral Certified ❌ Potentiometers can degrade over time























Summary: The Logitech Extreme 3D Pro is the quintessential budget joystick, providing essential flight controls and decent performance at an unbeatable price point, perfect for newcomers testing the simulation waters.

Specs Details Type Leverless Arcade Fight Stick Compatibility PS5, PS4, PC (Windows 10/11) Connectivity Wired (3m Detachable USB-C to USB-A Braided Cable) Sensor Type Digital (Button Switches) Axes N/A (Directional Buttons) Buttons 12 Sanwa Denshi (8x 30mm action, 4x 24mm directional) HAT Switches N/A Throttle N/A Dimensions (LxWxH) Approx. 16.25″ x 11″ x 2.25″ Weight Approx. 7.8 lbs / 3.5 kg Special Features Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Body, Sanwa Buttons, Wrist Slope, Quick Mod Panel, RGB Lighting, Touchpad, Tournament Lock, 3.5mm Jack, 5ms Latency

The Victrix Pro FS-12 is a no-compromise weapon built for competitive dominance. As someone who’s tried both stick and leverless layouts, I can say this delivers elite-level precision, given you’re willing to master it.

Its leverless design replaces the joystick with ultra-responsive Sanwa buttons for directional control. That setup is faster and more accurate when executed well. The aircraft-grade aluminum body gives it an indestructible, high-end feel that stays planted no matter how intense the match gets.

You’ll find smart details everywhere: a 6.28° wrist slope for ergonomic comfort, a foam lap pad for long sessions, and a quick-access mod panel for swapping components. The RGB accents, 5ms input latency, and tournament features (like carrying handles and lockout modes) round out a serious esports-ready package.

At around $399, this fight stick is an investment. Some small quirks exist, like no dedicated L3/R3 buttons (they’re remapped) and limited space for screw-in mods.

Still, if you’re serious about fighting games and want a pro-grade stick that’s built to last and win, the FS-12 is hard to top.

Pros Cons ✅ Aircraft-grade aluminum – premium durability



✅ Sanwa buttons + 5ms latency – built for competition



✅ Wrist slope + foam pad – comfortable for long play



✅ Mod-ready with easy access panel



✅ Multi-platform – works on PS5, PS4, and PC ❌ Minor quirks – remapped buttons, modding limits





















Summary: The Victrix Pro FS-12 is an uncompromising, tournament-grade leverless fight stick offering exceptional build quality and performance for serious fighting game competitors.

4. Logitech G X56 [Best Joystick with Throttle]

Specs Details Type HOTAS (Separate Throttle and Stick) Compatibility PC (Windows 7/8.1/10/11) Connectivity 2x USB-A 2.0 Sensor Type Hall Effect (Pitch/Roll), Potentiometers (Other Axes) Axes 13 total (incl. mini-sticks, rotaries, dual throttles) Buttons 31 Programmable HAT Switches 5 Throttle Independent Twin Throttles with Friction Adjust & Lock Dimensions Stick: 18.5×22.5×26.6 cm / Throttle: 18.5×22.5×17 cm Weight ~2.3 kg / 5.1 lbs (combined) Special Features 189+ Programmable Inputs, Mini Analog Sticks (6DoF), RGB Lighting, Adjustable Tension (4 Springs), Logitech Software

The Logitech G X56 HOTAS is a feature-packed solution aimed at serious sim pilots and spacefaring commanders. I’ve seen it shine in games like Elite Dangerous and Star Citizen, where its 189+ programmable inputs make it a beast for custom control schemes.

It includes dual throttles, perfect for multi-engine aircraft or spacecraft. You can adjust their friction and lock them if needed. The stick supports 6DoF control, with mini thumbsticks for strafing and rotation, a must-have for space sims. Logitech’s use of Hall effect sensors on the main stick axes provides accuracy where it counts most, it’s easily one of the best gaming accessories you can have.

It’s also VR-friendly, thanks to intuitive button layout and vivid RGB lighting. Plus, the adjustable spring system lets you fine-tune stick resistance to suit your grip.

But I’ve seen users report ghost inputs, and twist axis failures, though these are reportedly improved in newer units.

Pros Cons ✅ 189+ programmable controls



✅ Dual throttles with friction/lock



✅ Mini sticks for full 6DoF control



✅ Hall effect sensors on main axes ❌ Feels plasticky for a premium device















Summary: The Logitech G X56 offers an unparalleled number of controls and features for its price, but potential quality control issues make it a gamble.

5. Thrustmaster Sol-R1 [Best Hall Effect Joystick]

Specs Details Type Flight Stick with Integrated Thrust Compatibility PC Connectivity USB Sensor Type Hall Effect (H.E.A.R.T.) on All Axes Axes X, Y, Z (twist), Thrust, Mini-stick, Thumbwheel Buttons 21 Action Buttons + 2 Triggers HAT Switches 2 Throttle Integrated Lever Dimensions Not officially listed Weight Not officially listed Special Features H.E.A.R.T. Sensors, Mini-stick, Thumbwheel, Ecosystem Compatible

The Thrustmaster Sol-R1 puts Hall Effect precision in a space-saving design tailor-made for space sim pilots and cockpit minimalists. Every primary axis runs on magnetic H.E.A.R.T. sensors, offering long-term accuracy with zero drift, a massive step up from potentiometer sticks.

With 44 total inputs, including 21 buttons, 2 triggers, dual HATs, a mini-stick, and thumbwheel, it’s ready to replace your keyboard in complex games like Star Citizen or Elite Dangerous. The integrated thrust lever adds full HOTAS-style functionality in one sleek unit.

I’ve found it especially ideal for tight setups or those looking to run dual-stick (HOSAS) without needing a separate throttle. The grip feels premium, the input response is crisp, and it plays nicely with other Thrustmaster gear in the ecosystem.

At around $220, it’s pricier than entry-level sticks. The throttle range is limited compared to dedicated units, and it’s PC-only, so console users will need to look elsewhere.

Pros Cons ✅ Hall Effect sensors – precision with no drift over time



✅ Integrated throttle – all-in-one, desk-friendly layout



✅ 44 total inputs – ideal for complex space sims



✅ Mini-stick + thumbwheel – extra control axes



✅ Comfortable, solid construction ❌ Higher price than most mid-tier sticks



















Summary: The Thrustmaster Sol-R1 leverages durable Hall Effect technology for precise, drift-free control, making it an excellent, albeit pricey, all-in-one choice for dedicated space simulation pilots.

6. Thrustmaster T16000M FCS HOTAS [Best Joystick for Lefties]

Specs Details Type HOTAS (Separate Throttle and Stick) Compatibility PC (Windows Vista/7/8/10/11) Connectivity USB-A (Separate cables) Sensor Type Hall Effect (X/Y), Potentiometer (Z/Twist & Throttle) Axes 9 Total Buttons 30 Total (16 Stick, 14 Throttle) HAT Switches 2 (8-way POV on Stick & Throttle) Throttle TWCS with S.M.A.R.T. Rails, Mini-Stick, Paddle Dimensions Stick: 21.4 x 22.0 x 24.2 cm Weight Stick: ~1.32 kg Special Features Ambidextrous Design, T.A.R.G.E.T. Software, Ecosystem Compatible

The T16000M FCS HOTAS is the default pick for left-handed simmers, and not just because it’s technically usable. It’s actually ambidextrous. You can swap out three components to mirror the grip for left-hand use, giving southpaws full ergonomic control.

The stick’s Hall Effect sensors on the X and Y axes provide smooth, drift-free precision, a standout in this price range. You also get a separate throttle with S.M.A.R.T. rail tech, plus 30 programmable buttons, dual POV HATs, a paddle, and a mini-stick for extra control axes.

The Z-axis twist rudder on the stick uses a potentiometer, and it’s infamous for degrading over time. Likewise, the throttle rails often feel sticky out of the box and can require re-greasing.

Pros Cons ✅ Truly ambidextrous – ideal for lefties



✅ Precise Hall sensors – drift-free on X/Y



✅ Full HOTAS setup – solid mid-tier value



✅ Lots of inputs – 30 buttons, 9 axes, dual HATs



✅ T.A.R.G.E.T. software – advanced programming support ❌ Twist rudder prone to failure (potentiometer-based)



















Summary: The Thrustmaster T16000M FCS HOTAS is the go-to choice for left-handed simmers needing a full HOTAS setup, offering precise main axes but hampered by an unreliable twist rudder.

7. Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick [Best Joystick for Air & Space Combat Simulation]

Specs Details Type Flight Stick with Integrated Levers Compatibility Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC (Windows 10/11) Connectivity USB-C to USB-A (10ft/3m Cable) Sensor Type Non-Contact Sensors (Likely Hall Effect) Axes 8 (X, Y, Z/Twist, 2 Levers, Nano Trim Wheel, POV Axes) Buttons 27 Programmable HAT Switches 1 Digital 8-way, 1 Analog POV Throttle Dual Integrated Levers (Throttle/Flaps) Dimensions 6.46″ x 8.54″ x 9.07″ Weight 1.81 lbs / 820 g Special Features OLED Display, Config Wheel, Touchpad, Trim Wheel, RGB Lighting, Pro-Aim Mode, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Bluetooth App

The VelocityOne Flightstick is a bold first step from Turtle Beach into the simulation world, and for hybrid air/space sim fans, it delivers surprising innovation. What stood out to me most are the OLED display and configuration wheel, letting you tweak settings without leaving your game.

It’s fully ambidextrous, with a reversible wrist rest, dual levers for throttle/flaps, touchpad sensor, and a Nano Trim Wheel for fine tuning. Add in non-contact sensors for main axes, and this stick becomes a compelling cross-platform option, particularly for Xbox users.

However, the stick tension is very stiff, which can make fine control tricky, and the light base may lift during aggressive use.

Pros Cons ✅ OLED display – real-time adjustments mid-game



✅ Ambidextrous design – great for any user



✅ High input count – 27 buttons + 8 axes



✅ Xbox + PC compatible – plug-and-play support



✅ Innovative extras – trim wheel, RGB, Pro-Aim mode ❌ Stiff stick can hinder precision, but it might also offer a more deliberate feel for some players



























Summary: The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick is an innovative and feature-packed joystick ideal for air and space combat on PC and Xbox.

8. Thrustmaster SimTask [Best for Farm Simulation]

Specs Details Type Specialized Joystick / Control Panel Compatibility PC (Windows 10/11), Xbox Series X/S Connectivity USB-C to USB-A Sensor Type Hall Effect (2 Axes), Potentiometer (1 Axis) Axes 3 Total Buttons 33 Programmable HAT Switches N/A (Mini-stick + Thumbwheel instead) Throttle Integrated Lever Dimensions Approx. 23 x 19 x 18.5 cm Weight Approx. 841 – 858 g Special Features Farming Sim Ready, Ambidextrous Design, Plug & Play, Mode Trigger, SimTask Ecosystem Compatible

The Thrustmaster SimTask FarmStick is a purpose-built machinery control system tailored for Farming Simulator players and heavy sim enthusiasts. If your cockpit has more tractors than starships, this is your stick.

It packs 33 programmable buttons, including mini-sticks, thumbwheels, rockers, and a hand throttle lever, all inspired by real-world farming controls. The H.E.A.R.T. Hall Effect sensors on the two main axes deliver smooth, accurate control that holds up over time.

Setup is easy. On PC and Xbox, Farming Simulator 22/25 recognizes the FarmStick instantly. For console users, note that FS25 requires a steering wheel to unlock full compatibility.

The stick is ambidextrous, with a comfortable grip and logical button layout that mimics actual equipment. When paired with Thrustmaster’s broader SimTask ecosystem, including the steering kit, it becomes a complete control solution for serious sim fans.

Pros Cons ✅ Built for heavy sim use – perfect for farming & machinery



✅ 33+ inputs – reduces keyboard reliance



✅ Multifunction stick – mini-stick, thumbwheel, rockers



✅ Precise axes – Hall Effect sensors where it counts



✅ Plug & play with FS22/25 ❌ Full compatibility on Xbox requires SimTask wheel























Summary: The Thrustmaster SimTask FarmStick is the ultimate control solution for dedicated Farming Simulator players and heavy machinery enthusiasts, offering unparalleled specialized control and immersion.

9. Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One [Best Joystick for Flight Simulation]

Specs Details Type HOTAS (Detachable Throttle and Stick) Compatibility Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC (Windows 10/11) Connectivity USB-A (with breakaway cable) Sensor Type Potentiometer Axes 5 (X, Y, Z/Twist, Throttle, Rocker Rudder) Buttons 14 Programmable (incl. Xbox Guide/View/Menu) HAT Switches 1 Multidirectional POV Throttle Detachable Lever Dimensions 10.4 x 10.4 x 9.5 in / 26.5 x 26.4 x 24.2 cm Weight 4.5 – 5.7 lbs / 2.0 – 2.6 kg Special Features Dual Rudder System, Adjustable Resistance, Weighted Base, Official Xbox License

The T-Flight Hotas One is one of the best ways to jump into flight simulation without breaking the bank. It’s a go-to for newcomers, especially if you’re gaming on both Xbox and PC.

It features a detachable throttle, which is great for setup flexibility. You can keep it compact or space out the controls for a more immersive feel. With 5 axes, 14 buttons, and a POV hat, it covers all the basics for titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator.

You also get dual yaw control (twist stick or rocker lever) and adjustable resistance, so you can tweak the tension to your liking. Ergonomics are on point too, the stick is comfortable for extended sessions.

Of course, this is a budget build. The button count is limited, so more complex aircraft will likely require keyboard support for best flight simulator controls.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget-friendly HOTAS for Xbox & PC



✅ Detachable throttle for flexible setups



✅ Dual rudder options (twist or rocker)



✅ Comfortable hand-rest + resistance dial



✅ Plug & play – especially smooth on Xbox ❌ Potentiometers may wear with time



















Summary: The Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas One is the ideal first HOTAS for Xbox and PC flight simulation enthusiasts, offering value at a very accessible price.

How To Pick a PC Joystick?

Choosing the right PC joystick can transform your flight simulator experience. You’re cruising through clouds, dogfighting in orbit, or managing heavy farm machinery, just pair it with the right controller, and experience a boost in precision, immersion, and overall fun.

This will help narrow your choices to match your specific needs:

Type of Joysticks

Different joystick types fit different genres and play styles and knowing the basics can help you quickly zero in on the setup that fits your needs.

There are four main kinds:

Flight Sticks

Compact, simple, affordable.

Ideal for casual sims and arcade flight.

Example: Logitech Extreme 3D Pro.

Fewer buttons and less realism than HOTAS setups.

HOTAS (Hands On Throttle And Stick)

Dual controls for realism and immersion.

Best for serious flight and space sims .

and . Superior throttle control, more buttons, better ergonomics.

Example: Thrustmaster T16000M FCS.

Bulky and pricier flight simulator experience.

Space Sim Joysticks (HOSAS/HOSAM)

Designed for six degrees of freedom (6DoF).

Popular in games like Star Citizen.

For most users, it can require two sticks or a mouse combo.

Powerful, but expensive and niche.

Arcade-Style Joysticks (Fight Sticks)

Optimized for fighting games.

Digital input, rapid response.

Great for Street Fighter or retro arcade titles.

Not compatible with flight or space sims.

When choosing a joystick type, try to match it to the best simulation games in your game library.

Key Features to Consider

Once you’ve determined the appropriate joystick type, evaluate these specific features to find the perfect match:

Ergonomics: Comfort matters. Look for natural grip shapes, accessible buttons, and good hand support.

Comfort matters. Look for natural grip shapes, accessible buttons, and good hand support. Build Quality: Plastic builds are lighter but less durable. Metal frames last longer and feel sturdier.

Plastic builds are lighter but less durable. Metal frames last longer and feel sturdier. Sensor Type: Potentiometers are budget-friendly but wear out over time. Hall Effect sensors are magnetic, drift-free, and more durable.

Precision: Look for high-resolution sensors (e.g., 16-bit) for fine-tuned movement.

Look for high-resolution sensors (e.g., 16-bit) for fine-tuned movement. Button Count: More inputs = fewer keyboard trips. Aim for at least 12 buttons for sims.

More inputs = fewer keyboard trips. Aim for at least 12 buttons for sims. Throttle Control: Sliders work fine for casual players. Dedicated throttle levers are essential for precise power control.

Connectivity: Most use USB-A or USB-C. HOTAS setups often need two ports.

Most use USB-A or USB-C. HOTAS setups often need two ports. Compatibility: Stick with Windows if possible. Mac/Linux support is rare.

Stick with Windows if possible. Mac/Linux support is rare. Mounting: Weighted bases work, but desk mounts add stability for serious simmers.

Every small feature you prioritize will add up to a smoother, more immersive experience, especially as you dive deeper into advanced simulators.

Budget Considerations

PC joysticks span a wide price range, with distinct characteristics at each tier, and ultimately, your budget will be steering your decision.

Here’s how pricing tiers impact the quality and performance you can expect:

Entry-Level (<$100)

Flight sticks like the Thrustmaster Hotas X offer great value.

Expect plastic builds, potentiometer sensors, and fewer buttons.

Perfect for beginners.

Mid-Range ($100–$300)

HOTAS systems like the X56 and VelocityOne land here.

Mix of Hall Effect sensors, more inputs, and better ergonomics.

Occasional QC issues, but excellent overall value.

High-End ($300+)

Premium gear like Thrustmaster Warthog or Victrix Pro FS-12.

All-metal builds, modularity, full Hall Effect sensors.

Built for enthusiasts chasing full realism.

Choose based on commitment. For new sim pilots, entry-level is fine. But if you’re in it for the long haul, mid or high-end sticks offer better precision and durability per dollar. Effect sensors provide better long-term value due to increased durability and sustained performance.

But no matter your budget or experience level, you need to be matching your stick to your favorite games and long term goals. Spend wisely, prioritize comfort and precision, and your next flight, dogfight, or farming haul will feel better than ever.

FAQs

What is the best joystick for a PC?

The best joystick depends on your needs. For great value, the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas X is a reliable choice. High-end users often prefer the Thrustmaster Warthog or VKB Gladiator EVO for better precision. If you’re on a budget, the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro remains a popular and capable entry-level flight stick.

What is a Hall Effect joystick?

A Hall Effect joystick uses magnets and sensors instead of physical contacts in traditional controllers to detect movement. This eliminates internal friction, reduces wear, and prevents stick drift. It offers smoother, more durable input over time. Hall Effect sensors are found in many mid-range and premium sticks and are valued for long-term reliability and consistent performance in demanding simulations.

How to fix joystick drift?

First, clean around the stick using compressed air to remove dust or debris. Lightly apply isopropyl alcohol to clean the sensor area if needed. Recalibrate the joystick in software settings. If the issue persists, the potentiometer may be worn out and need replacing. In some cases, replacing the entire stick is the most practical solution.

How does a joystick work?

A joystick detects directional input by translating movement into electrical signals. Older models use potentiometers that measure resistance changes as you move the stick. Modern designs often use Hall Effect sensors, which rely on magnetic fields for contactless, more durable input detection. These signals control motion in flight simulators, space games, and other simulation genres.