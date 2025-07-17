7 Best Lenovo Gaming Laptops: Budget & High-End Picks in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

When it comes to pure FPS-per-dollar, the best Lenovo gaming laptops have very little competition, even if you put them up head-to-head against great products from other top gaming laptop brands, such as ASUS and MSI.

Want some recommendations? Then you’ve certainly come to the right place, as I’ve followed Lenovo’s releases very closely in recent years, taking note of all their fantastic standout models, which they now have plenty of.

Stay with me, and I’ll show you all the must-have gaming laptops in Lenovo’s catalog, including some tips on how to pick out your very own Lenovo laptop that’s perfect for your budget and preferred specs.

Our Top Picks for Lenovo Gaming Laptops

The vast majority of the best Lenovo laptops for gaming are designed and optimized strictly for cost-effectiveness. After all, that’s what the brand is best known for – absolute powerhouses and low-budget options with less flashy aesthetics, but offering top-notch value for your money.

Here are my top three picks that I think exemplify Lenovo’s design philosophy the most:

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i – A very powerful high-end laptop that delivers flagship-level frame rates on AAA games with its impressive Intel i9-14900HX and RTX 4070 combo. It features Legion’s signature simple, sleek design with minimal RGB lighting and a beautiful 165Hz WQXGA IPS display screen. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 – Rocks a humble (yet very still reliable) 6-core Ryzen 5 5500H and RTX 2050 combo that’ll give you a solid 1080p gaming experience. It’s an excellent low-cost, high-value product that should be your go-to option if you’re on a tight budget. Lenovo Legion 5i – A high-performance gaming laptop that balances powerful specs like an RTX 4070 GPU and a 240Hz display with a more budget-friendly price, making it a smart choice for serious gamers who don’t need all the Pro-level extras.

As of this writing, these products are the absolute best Lenovo has to offer, whether it be for high-performance gaming or pure FPS-per-dollar. You’d hardly be disappointed if you decide to go with either of these, as thousands of other satisfied users have before you.

Are you looking for something more? Just keep scrolling to see four more laptops with differing standout features and price tags, and get more juicy details about these three on the way. Who knows? They might just be the perfect fit for your budget and specific needs!

7 Best Lenovo Laptops for Gamers and Creative Professionals

As promised, listed below are the best Lenovo laptops for gaming across different categories, from higher-end, beastly machines with top-tier hardware to more wallet-friendly, reliable options.

You’ll also see my thoughts on each product, their specs, standout features, and why they might just be the perfect laptop for YOU, specifically, depending on your budget, different usage scenarios, and other preferences.

1. Lenovo Legion Pro 5i [Best Overall Lenovo Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel i9-14900HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB / 64GB (DDR5) Storage 1TB / 2TB / 2TB + 2TB Display 16-inch IPS (WQXGA) Refresh Rate 165Hz Battery 80WHrs Weight 4.94 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 1.4

Despite the tough competition, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i’s Gen 9 variant takes the top spot on my list after several hours of searching for the best gaming laptop in Lenovo’s entire lineup. Out of all high-end gaming laptops, regardless of brand, this is by far one of the most impressive from a purely economical standpoint.

Compared to other premium laptops from other manufacturers, Lenovo Legion Pro 5i really showcases Lenovo’s value-first philosophy, as you can probably already tell by its Intel i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 combo.

This is quite mindblowing for its price, considering gaming laptops that feature this caliber of CPU and GPU typically cross way over the $2,000 mark.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent value-per-dollar



✅ High-performance CPU and GPU combo



✅ Immersive 16-inch WQXGA display with Lenovo Puresight



✅ Good minimum storage + RAM option (32GB + 1TB)



✅ Features Lenovo’s AI Engine+ that optimizes gaming performance and cooling



✅ Premium, minimalist design with 4-zone RGB backlit keyboards ❌ It’s on the pricier side for a Lenovo laptop, but it’s far more affordable compared to other high-end models from other brands with similar specs

Final Verdict: Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is the most well-rounded gaming laptop on the market that’s just hard to beat in terms of FPS-per-dollar. It’s the number one high-end Lenovo gaming laptop I’d recommend if you’re looking for a high-performance rig with top-tier specs, but are also planning to economize as much as possible.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 [Best Budget Lenovo Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5500H GPU GeForce RTX 2050 RAM 16GB / 32GB / 64GB (DDR4) Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Display 15.6-inch IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 45WHrs / 60WHrs Weight 4.96 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.0

What about a laptop with an even more affordable price tag? Like, way more affordable. Well, if you have a very limited budget but still want to be able to game at reasonable frame rates, then the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is an incredible budget gaming laptop you’ll absolutely love.

While ultra settings on most graphically demanding games are a no-go, its Ryzen 5 5500H and RTX 2050 can still run a surprising variety of AAA titles, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Red Dead Redemption 2, at sub-60 FPS on medium settings – especially if you take advantage of DLSS.

It’s a truly impressive budget beast, so much so that you’ll hardly find any laptop from competing brands that can match its performance at its price range. And trust me, I’ve tried.

Pros Cons ✅ Incredibly affordable



✅ Plenty of RAM + storage options depending on your budget



✅ Backlit keyboards with great responsiveness and feel



✅ Offers smooth 1080p gaming experience at 144Hz



✅ Upgradeable RAM and storage



✅ Solid quad-vent cooling system ❌ Struggles when running some of the newest resource-heavy AAA games at the highest settings, but it’s still by far one of the most powerful gaming laptops for its price

Final Verdict: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one of the most well-regarded budget gaming laptops out there, which isn’t really a surprise considering how impressive its components are for its price.

3. Lenovo Legion 5i [Best High-Performance Lenovo Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-14650HX / Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB (DDR5) Storage 512GB Display 16-inch IPS (WQHGA) Refresh Rate 240Hz Battery Up to 80WHrs Weight 5.2 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

RTX 4070 stands proudly among the top GPUs for gaming laptops, which is why it’s just hard not to include my number one pick’s non-Pro version, the Lenovo Legion 5i (Gen 9), on this list.

It has a more affordable Core i7-14650HX and RTX 4070 combo compared to the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro’s, with a variant featuring a Core i9-14900HX also available for purchase if you want extra processing power.

If you want high performance at a very reasonable price and don’t mind losing out on Pro-version features such as a brighter, more color-accurate display, a more advanced cooling system for sustained performance, and a slightly more premium build, then this one is a no-brainer.

Pros Cons ✅ Outstanding GPU and CPU combo for its price



✅ Smooth and stunning 16-inch 240Hz WQHGA display



✅ Features Lenovo’s AI Engine+ that optimizes gaming performance and cooling



✅ Comes with three months of free Xbox Games Pass Ultimate



✅ Stylish Lenovo TrueStrike keyboard with swappable keycaps ❌ The display is a tad dimmer and less detailed than the Pro version, but this is a very minor sacrifice given its price and overall specs

Final Verdict: The Lenovo Legion 5i is the gaming laptop to buy for those of you who like my number one pick’s gaming performance, but don’t quite have the budget for it.

4. Lenovo LOQ Pro 15 [Best High-Spec Lenovo Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS GPU GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB / 32GB / 64GB (DDR5) Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Display 15.6-inch IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 60WHrs Weight 5.25 – 5.40lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

Lenovo LOQ Pro 15 is a high-value gaming laptop under $1,500 that’s cost-effective, yet impressively powerful. To put it simply, this laptop best represents just why Lenovo products thrive within the $1,000 to $2,000 price point.

Its RTX 4060 and Ryzen 7 7435HS will run almost every game you could think of at high to max settings and will give you an awesome 1080p gaming experience.

Like most top-tier Lenovo gaming laptops, this one is also fully upgradeable with non-soldered components, so you can just go with the cheapest RAM and storage option, then swap out components later if you don’t want to max out your budget.

Pros Cons ✅ Its CPU and GPU can run most AAA games on ultra settings



✅ LA1 AI-chip – automatically optimizes settings for maximum FPS output while gaming



✅ Solid dual-fan cooling system and a good selection of ports



✅ White backlit keyboards with 100% anti-ghosting for precise inputs



✅ Comes with a free laptop cooling pad ❌ Its limited battery life and bulky exterior hurt its portability a bit, though it’s not that worse off compared to most gaming laptops in its price bracket

Final Verdict: If you’ve been searching for a high-spec 1080p gaming laptop with a 144Hz refresh rate and AI tools for enhanced functionality and personalization, then look no further. The Lenovo LOQ Pro 15 will get the job done!

5. Lenovo LOQ 15 [Best Mid-Range Lenovo Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i5-12450HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 12GB (DDR5) Storage 512GB Display 5.6-inch IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 60WHrs Weight 5.25lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

Continuing the trend of Lenovo’s non-Pro lineup still being great-value must-haves is the Lenovo LOQ 15, which provides a quality product for gamers with even tighter budgets. Just like its Pro version, this wallet-friendly beast offers top-notch gameplay at 1080p.

While it has a moderately downgraded set of main components compared to my #5 pick, its Core i5-12450HX processor and RTX 3050 GPU are still a very good gaming combo, able to run some of the best PC games at 60 FPS – on high settings – with ease.

Pros Cons ✅ Budget-friendly



✅ Offers good, midrange-level gaming performance



✅ Reliable build quality



✅ Non-soldered, upgradeable RAM and storage slots



✅ 144Hz screen with smooth visuals and anti-glare ❌ Again, the battery life for this LOQ model is a tad underwhelming, but most gaming laptops are best used when plugged in anyway

Final Verdict: For those of you who’re looking to purchase an amazing gaming laptop under $1,000, the Lenovo LOQ 15 is a great option you should heavily consider, given its RTX 3050 is still largely relevant for budget gaming laptops and PC builds to this day.

6. Lenovo V15 [Best Lenovo Laptop for Gaming and Productivity]

Specs Details APU AMD Ryzen 5 5500U iGPU AMD Radeon Vega 7 Integrated Graphics RAM 8GB / 16GB / 40GB Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Display 15.6-inch IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 60Hz Battery 38 – 45WHrs Weight 3.75 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 1.4b

Next up is the cheapest entry here, though in true Lenovo fashion, Lenovo V15 proves that “cheap” doesn’t necessarily mean “low quality”.

Are you looking for a laptop for light gaming, photo or video editing, and other day-to-day productivity tasks? Lenovo V15 will give you an effective, not to mention wallet-friendly, solution to all your problems.

I did a ton of research on this model, and I was hardly surprised to find that it is also one of Lenovo’s best-rated products. It’s just THAT good. Ryzen 5 5500U is a very solid pick, and I can personally vouch for its Radeon Vega 7 myself, as I’ve played some of my favorite games (Red Dead Redemption 2 & Middle-earth: Shadow of War) on a rig with this iGPU. Good times!

Pros Cons ✅ About as affordable a gaming laptop can get



✅ Incredibly thin, light, and easy to carry around



✅ Features a very solid APU with Vega 7 integrated graphics



✅ A good variety of RAM and storage options for different budgets



✅ Good range of connectivity options ❌ Though its battery and overall specs aren’t optimized for high-config gaming, it’s still a very solid entry-level laptop for light gaming that’s also a powerful workstation/study laptop

Final Verdict: The Lenovo V15 is a must-have if you’re looking for a highly portable everyday laptop that can handle all the productivity tasks you need, as well as some light gaming.

7. Lenovo Legion 7 [Best Lenovo Laptop for Fast-Paced Games]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-14700HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB / 24GB / 32GB / 48GB / 64GB (DDR5) Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB / 8TB Display 16-inch IPS (WQXGA) Refresh Rate 240Hz Battery 99.9WHrs Weight 4.94 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1

How about a rig that looks good inside and out? Enter Lenovo Legion 7 (Gen 9), which I consider to be among the best gaming laptops under $2,000 you can get if you want a laptop that can handle hardcore gaming sessions playing fast-paced, visually stunning titles.

This one will crush most resource-intensive games you throw at it, let alone ultra-optimized esports titles with its 240 Hz WQXGA display and RTX 4060 + Core i7-14700HX combo.

In a nutshell, it’s a terrifying monster of a gaming laptop encased in a soft, comfy-looking Glacier White chassis, which I’m a really big fan of, despite my heavy preference for RGB-heavy, black laptop models.

Pros Cons ✅ Good CPU and GPU combo



✅ Lots of RAM and storage options to choose from



✅ Thunderbolt 4 support



✅ Gorgeous Glacier White exterior design with full-size per-key RGB Backlit keyboard



✅ Sports a 240Hz 16-inch IPS (WQXGA) that’s perfect for smooth, fast-paced gaming ❌ Its hefty 99.9WH battery leaves a bit to be desired in terms of actual operating time, though this is a common trade-off for high-performance gaming laptops like this one

Final Verdict: Lenovo Legion 7 is a premium gaming laptop with an awesome display that’ll fulfill all your gaming, work, and media consumption needs. Furthermore, it’s a 10/10 pickup if you prefer white laptops over the more common black models.

How to Pick a Lenovo Gaming Laptop

Now that you know all of the best Lenovo gaming laptops for several different categories and price points, how about some tips on all the things you need to consider before buying your new gaming laptop?

To help you make a more informed decision before you give away your hard-earned cash, here are the five most important factors you should look out for when choosing a Lenovo gaming laptop:

Core Components: CPU & GPU

A laptop’s processor and graphics card are, by far, the most crucial components in any gaming laptop. Together, they determine the biggest chunk of your system’s actual gaming performance, which is exactly why you need to pay attention to a laptop’s CPU and GPU combo the most.

For the processor, anything above an Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7 would be the ideal CPUs for gaming, though budget laptops with anything lower are still fine as long as it doesn’t bottleneck your GPU.

Luckily, you’d hardly encounter this issue when picking laptops compared to if you were building a PC instead, as laptop components are generally picked by manufacturers with synergistic compatibility in mind.

Your laptop GPU influences your in-game FPS and visual fidelity way more than the CPU, so be sure to take extra care observing this particular spec.

I recommend getting a laptop with either a 40 or 50 series RTX GPU if you want elite gaming performance, but again, laptops with a sub-30 series or even an iGPU can still be very good purchases if you’re on a really tight budget.

The Display: Visuals & Responsiveness

Display Resolutions for Laptops Pixels per Width x Height 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) 3840 x 2160 pixels WQXGA (Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array) 2560 x 1600 pixels QHD (Quad High Definition) 2560 x 1440 pixels FHD (Full High Definition) 1920 x 1080 pixels

The table above shows the most relevant display resolutions you’ll encounter when shopping for a laptop. Laptops with a QHD display and above are the golden standard for high-end gaming as they offer outstanding visual fidelity and immersiveness, though FHD laptops are still very popular for budget and midrange builds.

On the other hand, your laptop’s screen size refers to the physical dimensions of its functional display (e.g., 16-inch, 15.6-inch, etc.). 16-inch gaming laptops are the most popular nowadays, but I suggest you refer to your personal preference in this regard.

Lastly, if you want great responsiveness for fast-paced games and smooth visuals, I highly suggest getting a laptop with at least a 144Hz refresh rate, which offers a significant improvement from 60Hz that you can easily feel and observe while gaming or watching content.

RAM and Storage

Many gaming laptops, including Lenovo’s, already feature 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD as the minimum option, which I think are good baselines to settle for when buying laptops or desktop PCs specifically for gaming.

When it comes to memory speed, DDR4 would suffice for most of your gaming and professional needs. But if you want to go with the faster, more future-proof option, get a laptop with DDR5 RAM.

Also, if you want to be able to upgrade later on, make sure that the laptop has non-soldered RAM and storage or expansion slots.

Cooling System

Gaming laptops tend to have a bad reputation in terms of cooling. Still, that doesn’t mean you should settle for a product with subpar cooling solutions, as excess heat not only impacts your rig’s gaming performance but also its long-term health.

Fortunately, Lenovo laptops are known for their very solid cooling systems, especially the recent, higher-end models (e.g., the Lenovo Legion & Legion Pro series), which sport the latest versions of the Coldfront cooling tech, which is the brand’s signature thermal management system.

At the end of the day, however, I would still recommend that you get a good laptop cooling pad if you’re planning on using your rig for hours on end while gaming heavily, just as an extra precaution to avoid thermal throttling or long-term damage via frequent overheating.

Lenovo Laptop Series & Design Philosophy

Lenovo is best known for its relatively cheap gaming laptops with generally more subtle, professional-looking designs than your typical flashy, RGB-enhanced models from other brands such as ASUS ROG and Dell Alienware.

There are five gaming laptop series by Lenovo that you should take note of:

Series Notable Models Key Features Legion Pro Series Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 5 Peak performance with latest-gen CPUs/GPUsHigh-refresh QHD/WQXGA displaysLatest ColdFront cooling versions Legion Series Legion 5, Legion 7 Strong all-around gaming performanceVersatile configurations at different price pointsColdFront cooling Legion Slim Series Legion Slim 7, Legion Slim 5 Powerful componentsThin, light chassisHighly portable LOQ Series LOQ 15, LOQ 16 Solid gaming performance Accessible price range Ideapad Gaming Series IdeaPad Gaming 3 Good entry-level to midrange gaming performanceHighly affordable

Great performance for a great price – that’s what you can expect out of Lenovo’s products in general, which just go well with just about any excellent gaming setup out there.

FAQs

What is the best Lenovo gaming laptop?

The best Lenovo gaming laptop is the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9), which features a very powerful CPU and GPU combo at an impressively cost-effective price range, though the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (Gen 9) has better specs.

Is Lenovo a good gaming laptop?

Yes, Lenovo laptops, especially the Legion, LOQ, and Ideapad gaming series laptops, are considered good for gaming and are built with high-performance components and efficient cooling.

Can Lenovo play GTA 5?

Yes, most Lenovo laptops can play GTA 5, but it depends heavily on what type of graphics card or integrated graphics a specific laptop has.