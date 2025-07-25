9 Best Lenovo Laptops in 2025: Excellent Value Options

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

What I have for you below are the best Lenovo laptops for students, creative professionals, and gamers who are looking to find top-tier models with tons of functionality at several price points.

Excellent quality across the board, no matter your budget. This is exactly what Lenovo is well-known for, and why many other tech geeks and I have been following their releases so intently over the years. They’ve certainly proven themselves to be a top laptop brand, thanks to their dedication to delivering high-performance, cost-effective products.

Now, if you’re conflicted on which Lenovo laptop to get based on all your wants and needs, just keep reading and let me show you some fantastic recommendations.

Our Top Picks for Lenovo Laptops

Given their penchant for strong releases, there are a lot of incredible Lenovo laptops out in the market right now. But if you want to narrow down your search to only the absolute peak of their lineup, look no further than our team’s top three picks:

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15 Gen 1 – an incredibly well-rounded machine with a strong AI-powered APU, lightning-fast LPDDR5x RAM, Thunderbolt 4 & WiFi 7 support, and a breathtaking 15.3-inch 3K OLED touchscreen. It’s a true “jack-of-all-trades” kind of laptop that you just can’t go wrong with. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook – a fantastic ultra-budget laptop that offers surprisingly good specs for its price. It’s powered by ChromeOS, well-optimized for Android apps, and is a very solid option for students or on-the-go professionals thanks to its slim, 2.87 lbs frame. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen – tops Lenovo’s entire lineup in terms of gaming performance thanks to its flagship-level components (Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5090 + DDR5 RAM), stunningly smooth high resolution display (16.0” OLED), and well-designed Legion Coldfront cooling tech. It’s undoubtedly a premium product that comes with a premium price tag, to boot.

9 Best Lenovo Laptops: Versatile Workstations, Budget Picks, and Good Laptop Deals

Here are the absolute best Lenovo laptops that excel for all kinds of use, including ones from various Lenovo series (Thinkpad, Ideapad, Legion, Yoga, etc.) and price points.

You’ll also see my thoughts on each product, their pros and cons, and why each of them might just be the best choice for you to go with, given your preferences.

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 258V GPU Intel Arc Graphics 140V RAM 32GB (LPDDR5x) Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.3″ 3K touchscreen OLED (2880 x 1800) Refresh Rate 120Hz Battery 80Whrs Weight 3.08 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 4 (x2), HDMI 2.1, USB-A Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Kicking off my list is the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15 Gen 1, which is the best Lenovo laptop you can get your hands on if you want a balance between excellent performance and outstanding value. This beast of an all-rounder sports a very powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 that’s fine-tuned for AI-accelerated tasks and just about any modern computing workload you can think of.

Is it the best work laptop? Probably. It doesn’t matter if it’s video editing, photo editing, 3D rendering, document drafting, coding, blogging, multi-tab browsing, or even some light gaming because the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15 Gen 1’s fast LPDDR5 RAM can handle everything you throw at it.

If that’s not enough, its smooth, high-res 120Hz OLED display, tactile keyboard feel, and 8MP IR webcam are just several of the many reasons why this laptop is among the best-reviewed recent releases by Lenovo, and deservedly so. I came across lots of outstanding Lenovo laptops during my research, but I consider this one to be the best overall in terms of pure versatility and value.

Pros Cons ✅ Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with AI features (Copilot+ PC)



✅ Eye-candy 15.3-inch OLED with high-res display and interactive touchscreen



✅ Very solid 1TB SSD and 32GB LPDDR5x memory for heavy multitasking



✅ Excellent connectivity with TWO Thunderbolt 4 ports



✅ Equipped with an excellent 8MP webcam with IR capabilities



✅ Sleek and portable – only 3.1 pounds and 0.51 inches at its thickest point ❌ The RAM is soldered and limits its expandability, though 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM is hardly disappointing, even for heavy use

Pro tip This laptop supports up to 2TB of storage and features a removable M. 2 SSD, making it a valid option to replace the storage unit in case you need double the internal storage.

Specs Details CPU MediaTek Kompanio 520 GPU Integrated ARM Mali-G52 MP2 Graphics RAM 4GB (LPDDR4X) Storage 64GB eMMC (Internal) + 160GB Docking Station Set (External) Display 14″ FHD IPS Anti-Glare Touchscreen (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60Hz Battery 47Whrs Weight 2.87 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, USB-A, Audio Jack Operating System Chrome OS

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a vastly more affordable option compared to most other Lenovo laptops with traditional operating systems. This impressive Chromebook is powered by Chrome OS, which makes it a great device for those of you who are heavy into web browsing, cloud-based productivity tasks, and streaming your favorite content.

Aside from its biggest pro (i.e., its outrageously low price), another thing I like about this Chromebook is its minimalist interface. You most likely will too if you aren’t much a fan of typical Windows clutter and bloatware as I am. And while it’s far from your average gaming rig specs-wise, this one can still double as a budget gaming laptop thanks to its solid set of mobile components, as well as access to cloud-based gaming services and Android’s massive library of games.

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional entry-level price tag and value per dollar



✅ Great power efficiency with a solid 13.5-hour uptime on average



✅ Weighs just about 2.86 pounds, which does wonders for its portability



✅ Very nice 14-inch FHD IPS anti-glare touchscreen



✅ Comes with a free 7-in-1 docking station, including 160GB total external storage



✅ Its ARM-based processor is optimized for Android apps ❌ The build quality of the plastic chassis leaves me a bit wanting, but it’s more than durable and well-designed enough for its price

Pro tip If you want to maximize your storage and productivity, remember to take full advantage of this Chromebook’s cloud storage and web-based apps, both of which it excels at.

3. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 [Best for Gaming]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (24 Cores) GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB (GDDR7) RAM 32GB / 64GB (DDR5-6400MHz) Storage 1+1TB / 2TB / 4TB / 8TB SSD Display 16.0″ WQXGA OLED (2560 x 1600) Refresh Rate 240Hz Battery 99.99 Wh Weight 6.17 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Multiple USB-C (Thunderbolt 4), USB-A, HDMI 2.1, Ethernet, Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 is a very powerful laptop that features a flagship-level Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and RTX 5090 combo, which places it among the highest-end gaming laptops in terms of pure FPS output. You’re practically guaranteed top-tier gaming sessions with its near-half-second response time, VESA TrueBlack 1000 certification, and 240 Hz refresh rate.

As of this writing, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 is by far one of the most powerful gaming laptops, regardless of brand, when it comes to sheer specs. It’s a definite 10/10 pick-up for gamers with little to no budget restrictions to worry about. Based on my research, this gaming leviathan is about as cutting-edge as it gets, designed with core components that can run all the latest AAA games at max settings with minimal thermal throttling.

Pros Cons ✅ Monstrous core components for high-end gaming



✅ Incredible 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with sub-second response times and top-notch refresh rates



✅ Its Legion Coldfront: Vapor tech gives you peak performance without thermal throttling



✅ Stylish aluminum chassis



✅ Plenty of onboard AI features



✅ Comes with a LegionSpace application that gives you lots of fine-tuning options ❌ It’s one of the most expensive laptops in Lenovo’s lineup, but the hefty price tag is still very much worth it if you want top-of-the-line gaming performance

Pro tip For hardcore gamers, pairing this up with a high-quality gaming mouse will do your fast-paced gaming experience wonders.

4. Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition [Best for Multitasking]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 256V GPU Intel Arc Graphics 140V RAM 16GB (LPDDR5x) Storage 1TB SSD Display 14″ WUXGA multi-touch OLED (1920 x 1200) Refresh Rate 60Hz Battery 70Whrs Weight 2.82 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro

The Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition is a gorgeous, lightweight, and well-priced laptop that’s primarily designed for multimedia enthusiasts, owing to its impressive quad-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos support and multi-touch OLED display screen.

Its 16GB LPDDR5x memory makes multitasking a breeze. You’ll have little to no issues getting any work or school assignments done, all while occasionally switching through multiple Chrome tabs for your little procrastination breaks. It’s easy to carry, reliable, and comes with a good selection of connectivity features, including Thunderbolt 4 support for ultra-fast data transfers.

Pros Cons ✅ Gorgeous high-res IPS touchscreen display



✅ Very solid Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor for day-to-day and creative tasks



✅ Seamless multitasking with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM



✅ The aluminum chassis is thin, light, and ultraportable



✅ Excellent connectivity features – WiFi 7 and Thunderbolt 4 support ❌ Again, the RAM for this model is soldered and is therefore non-upgradeable, but a 16GB (LPDDR5x) should be enough to satisfy all your multitasking needs

Pro tip I highly recommend getting a good laptop sleeve for this one if you want a fast, sleek laptop that’s barely a hassle to carry around while you’re on the go.

5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Gen 12 [Best for Business]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155U GPU Intel Arc Xe-LPG RAM 32GB (DDR5-6400MHz) Storage 1TB / 4TB SSD Display 14″ WUXGA Anti-glare IPS (1920 x 1200) Refresh Rate 120Hz Battery 57Whrs Weight 2.40 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (x2), USB-A (x2), HDMI 2.1, Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Speaking of highly portable laptops, we have the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Gen 12, which has a mind-bogglingly thin and light, yet still remarkably durable MIL-STD tested chassis. It’s specifically designed for mobile use and comes with an AI-capable, high-end Ultra processor. This impressively light, yet powerful ThinkPad is commonly cited among the top laptops for business use, to which I’m more than inclined to agree.

What makes it stand out further as one of the best business laptops around is its triple security design (IR FHD Camera + Privacy Shutter + Fingerprint Reader).

Pros Cons ✅ Exceptional portability



✅ Very comfortable keyboard



✅ Beautiful 2K OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a matte finish



✅ Two Thunderbolt 4 ports



✅ Comes with an AI-optimized NPU for enhanced productivity and security features ❌ It’s an AI-focused notebook with integrated graphics and limited capacity for demanding games, though it excels significantly when used for productivity

Pro tip Make sure to keep its security software frequently updated so you can get the best out of its protection features.

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB (DDR5 CAMM2) Storage 1TB SSD Display 16″ WQXGA Anti-glare IPS (2560 x 1600) Refresh Rate 165Hz Battery 90Whrs Weight 4.03 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4 (x2), USB-A (x2), HDMI 2.1, SD Card Reader, Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro

The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 7 isn’t just one of the best work laptops for professional tasks such as software development, engineering, 3D rendering, and content creation. It can also be considered a high-performance Lenovo gaming laptop, given its fantastic RTX 4070 and Intel Ultra 7 165H combo that’ll let you play every game you want at high frame rates.

It’s premium-level tech that’s available at a similarly premium price point, and is a versatile machine for those of you who are in demanding professional fields who also like to game heavily in their spare time.

Pros Cons ✅ Very impressive CPU + GPU combo for heavy gaming and professional use



✅ Highly portable for a workstation



✅ Tactile and comfortable backlit keyboards



✅ MIL-STD tested and secure



✅ Solid battery life for professional use and light, on-the-go gaming ❌ It’s quite expensive, but its top-of-the-line components make the cost way easier to justify

Pro tip While this laptop already has fantastic connectivity, consider using it with a docking station if you want to further upgrade its versatility as a workstation.

7. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 [Best for Long Battery Life]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 GPU AMD Radeon 880M RAM 32 GB (LPDDR5x) Storage 1TB SSD Display 14″ WUXGA Touchscreen (1920 x 1200) Refresh Rate 60Hz Battery 57Whrs Weight 2.76 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C (USB4), USB-A, HDMI, Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Do you also hate having to plug your laptop every other hour into the nearest socket just to compensate for its poor battery life? Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will treat you right, as it’s about as energy-efficient as it is portable (it’s only around 2.76 pounds) and well-equipped with connectivity options (the USB4 port is a very nice bonus).

And while it’s not going to be competing against the top-tier gaming laptops within the $1500 price range in terms of gaming performance anytime soon, the Radeon 880M iGPU in this one is quite powerful and commonly used in mini gaming PCs and lightweight laptops.

Pros Cons ✅ AI-optimized for improved overall system efficiency and all kinds of AI-related workloads



✅ Very easy to carry around



✅ Impressive battery life and rapid-charge tech



✅ Solid gaming performance for an APU



✅ Signature ThinkPad design – durable and reliable ❌ The soldered RAM might be an issue if you want more memory, though 32GB will still easily get the job done in most cases

Pro tip For those of you who want to further beef up this laptop’s uptime, a high-capacity power bank with at least 20,000mAh will set you up nicely for additional hours of productivity or entertainment during long commutes, flights, or when you’re working remotely without immediate access to a power outlet.

8. Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i [Best Large Screen]

Specs Details CPU Intel 14th Gen Ultra 9 185H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB / 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB SSD Display 16″ 3.2K mini-LED (3200 x 2000) Refresh Rate 165Hz Battery 99.99Whrs Weight 4.8 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, SD Card Reader, Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro

Just like its non-Pro counterparts, which are typically 2-in-1 convertible laptops, the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i is a more traditional notebook that’s exceptional for color-accurate creative tasks and media consumption. This is due to its stunning 16″ 3.2K mini-LED display, which offers a superb visual experience that can even come close to what some of the top gaming TVs can provide.

Also note that its high-resolution mini-LED screen is also backed by high-end core components, led by an Intel 14th Gen Ultra 9 185H and RTX 4060 combo that can run games and crush productivity tasks with ease.

Pros Cons ✅ Decked out with a 3.2K mini-LED display



✅ Very impressive CPU and GPU combo for day-to-day use and gaming



✅ Has Thunderbolt 4 support and a good selection of other ports



✅ Rocks a 6-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and 4 voice ID mics



✅ Premium build quality with a matte finish and white backlit keyboard ❌ No stylus support – this limits precision-based inputs for artists and note-takers, though the touchscreen handles most creative tasks superbly enough

Pro tip The Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i’s 3K OLED screen will be an absolute delight to consume all your content on, especially if you get an ergonomic laptop stand to improve its viewing height and angle.

9. Lenovo IdeaPad Premium Series [Best for Students]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i5 / Intel Core i3 GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM 16GB / 24GB / 40GB (DDR4 SDRAM) Storage 1TB / 1.5TB / 2.5TB SSD Display 15.6″ FHD Touchscreen IPS (1920 x 1080) Refresh Rate 60Hz Battery 42Whrs Weight 3.59 lbs Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Audio Jack Operating System Windows 11 Pro / Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad Premium Series laptops come with a relatively low-cost, yet still very impressive processor (Intel Core i3/i5) as well as plenty of RAM and storage options for a variety of budgets.

After hours of research, I found that even its least decked-out variants are very popular choices for students and professionals due to the IdeaPad’s impressive functionality in spite of its entry-level price point. Not really that surprising, considering Lenovo’s shining reputation for products in the lower-end budget range.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent value for everyday use



✅ Solid battery life with quick-charge tech



✅ Good selection of connectivity features and ports



✅ Comes with Lenovo’s patented AI engine for better optimization of AI-related tasks



✅ 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen IPS with good quality and viewing angles ❌ The webcam quality is quite low, but it’s still a few steps above serviceable, especially for its price

Pro tip A reliable external hard drive will be a very cost-effective add-on for this budget laptop if you need more storage for your projects or frequent backups.

Key Specs for Picking The Best Lenovo Laptop

Now that you know the best Lenovo laptops to buy depending on all sorts of usage categories, how about a guide that’ll teach you how to spot great laptop deals based purely on specs?

Keep reading, and I’ll show you how to determine if a laptop will be the perfect fit for YOU, specifically, so you can make informed purchases that you’ll actually be satisfied with.

Core Components

Here are some recommendations on each of a laptop’s core components, depending on your budget and what you’ll be using them for.

1. Processor

Lenovo laptops typically feature powerful processors from either Intel or AMD. Anything above an Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7 series can be considered midrange or higher-end. Laptops with anything below those (e.g., Core i3/i5 or Ryzen 3/5) still offer solid processing power and wallet-friendly options with typically high value-per-dollar.

2. Graphics

If you want to play the latest top-tier PC games, getting a laptop with an RTX 40 Series or above is ideal since they have access to native DLSS frame gen. Still, laptops with RTX 30 series GPUs and below are great budget options. Laptops with integrated graphics (iGPUs) are generally lighter than traditional laptops and optimized for mobile use and productivity.

3. Storage

When it comes to storage, consider laptops with 256GB SSDs as the good entry-level budget options for casual use, 512GB SSDs as the sweet spot for long-term, heavy usage, and 1TB SSDs and above as the gold standard for work and gaming.

4. Memory

For casual day-to-day use or students, 8GB of RAM is a good starting point. Anything above 16GB is ideal for heavy multitasking, with 64GB RAM being a high-end option. Always check if a laptop’s RAM is soldered, which typically means it cannot be expanded further.

Display Essentials

Your laptop’s display quality is another crucial feature to get right. It’s what you’ll spend hours upon hours staring at, after all, so you might as well learn how to set them apart and pick a good one.

On that note, here are the three major factors that you should keep an eye out for when it comes to laptop display screens and how you can tell if they’ll be perfect for you:

1. Resolution

This indicates how many individual pixels a laptop’s screen has, which affects how sharp and detailed the images it displays are. FHD is the standard for most laptops, and will be clear enough for everyday use.

Anything above QHD is ideal for gaming, creative work, or all types of media consumption. Do not confuse resolution with a laptop’s physical screen size (e.g., 16-inch, 15.3-inch, 14-inch, etc.), which refers to the laptop screen’s actual observable surface area.

2. Panel Type

Most Lenovo laptops (or laptops from other brands, for that matter) typically feature IPS panels because they have good viewing angles and color accuracy, which in turn helps prevent eye strain.

Laptops with OLED displays are your go-to if you want deeper blacks, more vivid colors, and amazing contrast, though they tend to be pricier. Mini-LED panels offer brighter displays, but are generally less common than IPS or OLED on laptops.

3. Refresh Rate

This spec tells you how many times a laptop’s screen can update its frames per second. The higher the number, the more fluid the motions are within your screen.

Get a laptop with at least 144Hz if you want smoothness that can rival high-end gaming monitors on desktop setups when playing fast-paced games or videos. Anything below will be just fine for general browsing and productivity.

Display Resolutions for Lenovo Laptops Pixels per Width x Height 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) 3840 x 2160 pixels 3K QHD+ (Quad High Definition+) 2880 x 1800 pixels WQXGA (Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array) 2560 x 1600 pixels QHD (Quad High Definition) 2560 x 1440 pixels WUXGA (Wide Ultra Extended Graphics Array) 1920 x 1200 pixels FHD (Full High Definition) 1920 x 1080 pixels

Mobility & Connectivity

For those of you who are always on the move, how portable and connected your laptop is becomes an even more important feature. Here are all the factors that affect a laptop’s mobility and connectivity, and the standout features you should look for in each one:

1. Battery Life

This one’s essential for portability, as it determines your laptop’s uptime, regardless of whether you’re chilling at a coffee shop or travelling out in the mountains, with no outlet in sight. A laptop’s listed watt-hour rating (Whrs) and advertised “up to” hours will give you a pretty solid idea of a laptop’s longevity, but I still recommend you check reviews from real users for more realistic figures.

2. Ports and Connectivity

Good connectivity features to have on a laptop include plenty of SUB-A and USB-C ports, Thunderbolt 4 support for high-speed transfers, an HDMI port, WiFi 6E or 7 for stable internet connections, plus Bluetooth for all your wireless accessories.

3. Weight and Durability

Always check a laptop’s spec sheet for its weight, as well as user reviews on how reliable it is for portable use. Lightweight laptops that are listed as anywhere from 2lbs to 5lbs are great if you travel a lot, especially if they’re cited to be durable enough for heavy day-to-day use by manufacturers AND users who actually test the product.

FAQs

What is the best Lenovo laptop?

The best Lenovo laptop is the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 15 Gen 1, which stands out for its well-roundedness even among premium models. It features a gorgeous 15.3″ OLED touchscreen display and a very powerful CPU and iGPU combo, which makes it an excellent option that delivers outstanding value per dollar for all types of users.

Is Lenovo a good laptop?

Yes, Lenovo is a good laptop. Lenovo makes a wide range of high-quality laptops known for their durability, innovative features, and strong performance. They are well-regarded across different segments, including business, gaming, and everyday use, often offering great value.

Is it worth buying Lenovo laptops?

Yes, it’s worth buying Lenovo laptops because they provide options for every budget, from wallet-friendly models to those with powerful performance. Many users find them reliable and excellent value for their investment, combining features with competitive pricing.

Which Lenovo laptop is fast?

A Lenovo laptop that is fast typically comes from the Legion Pro or ThinkPad P series. For fast performance and heavy multitasking, look for Lenovo laptops equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 or AMD Ryzen AI 9 PRO processors, paired with lots of RAM and SSD storage.

Is Lenovo IdeaPad or Yoga better?

Lenovo Yoga series laptops are typically more premium, versatile 2-in-1 devices with touchscreens and advanced features, which are ideal for creativity. On the other hand, Lenovo IdeaPads are generally more budget-friendly and offer solid performance for everyday computing.