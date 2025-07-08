7 Best ASUS Gaming Laptops: Next-Gen Performance in 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Whether you’re looking for the best ASUS gaming laptop to buy as your first gaming laptop or as a fellow brand loyalist wanting to add standout models to their collection, you’re in good hands. I’ve curated here seven of the best ASUS laptops that can handle a wide range of games with ease, in addition to crushing any productivity-related tasks, making them perfect for day-to-day use.

ASUS is simply one of the best gaming tech brands around, and I can personally attest to that after several years of enjoying a wide variety of their products. Hence, you can be assured that every single laptop you’ll see below has excellent value and reliability, regardless of its specs and price tag.

Our Top Picks for ASUS Gaming Laptops

Choosing the best ASUS laptop for gaming isn’t just about the GPU or flashy RGB lighting – it’s about finding the right balance of performance, display quality, and long-term value. If you want to narrow down your choices to only the absolute best gaming laptops in ASUS’s already impressive catalog, check out our team’s top three picks:



ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) – a phenomenal premium gaming laptop with a high-end Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti combo, and a lightning-fast 32GB DDR5 RAM. Overall, it’s the best ASUS gaming laptop, capable of running demanding games and content creation at exceptional frame rates. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 – the best ASUS gaming laptop for budget gamers that rocks a respectable AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS and GeForce RTX 3050 combo. This model has plenty of RAM and storage options, too, catering to all kinds of lower-end budgets. ASUS TUF Gaming A16 – the go-to gaming laptop for those of you who’d like to enjoy games on a larger, more immersive 16-inch screen with a vibrant FHD (1920 x 1200p) display and smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

These gaming laptops are currently the best ASUS has to offer in terms of pure gaming prowess and price-to-performance, ensuring that you’re getting the most out of what you pay for, depending on your budget or what features you value most.

But in case none of these laptops sound like a good fit for you, fear not, as I have four more laptops that excel in different categories. Just keep scrolling to find the best ASUS laptop perfectly suited to your needs!

7 Best ASUS Laptops for Gaming, Productivity, and Brand Loyalists

From high-end gaming laptops to budget options that offer great value, listed below are the top-tier ASUS gaming laptops I’ve compiled, taking into account raw performance, specs, affordability, portability, and overall user sentiment across various platforms.

You’ll also see the specific features that make each product stand out, along with my thoughts on all the laptops and why YOU, specifically, should consider buying them, depending on your preferences.

1. ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) [Best Overall ASUS Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 32GB (DDR5) Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Display 16-inch Nebula IPS (QHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Battery 90Whrs Weight 5.51 lbs Connectivity WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Thunderbolt 5, 2.5G LAN, HDMI 2.1

ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) is one of the most powerful gaming laptops as of this writing, all thanks to its updated, latest-gen mobile components. Its Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti are among the best CPU+GPU combos on the market for a gaming laptop. If you’re aiming to get your hands on the best ASUS gaming laptop, this one easily makes the shortlist.

The RTX 5070 Ti, in particular, is one of the top GPUs for gaming at the moment, capable of running all the latest titles with ease.

If you’re looking for the absolute peak of ASUS’s gaming laptop lineup, budget be damned, then you’re getting close with this one. Unlike more recent flagships like the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 and the ASUS ROG Strix G18, however, the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) comes at a more manageable price point with very little sacrifice in actual gaming performance.

Pros Cons ✅ Incredibly powerful GPU and CPU combo



✅ Stunning 240Hz QHD Nebula display with ACR tech that reduces reflections and improves contrast



✅ Beautiful per-key keyboard and full-surround lightbar RGB lighting



✅ Allows tool-free upgrades for RAM sticks, SSDs, and fans



✅ ROG Intelligent Cooling – features one of the best cooling solutions for gaming laptops



✅ Thunderbolt 5 support ❌ It’s quite pricey, but relatively more cost-effective than other flagship ASUS gaming laptop models.

Final Verdict: ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) is, hands down, the best ASUS gaming laptop you can get your hands on right now. Its fantastic set of mobile components make it an absolute gaming powerhouse that’s well worth its hefty price tag, and is a must-buy for any gamer who can tank the cost.

2. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 [Best Budget ASUS Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS GPU GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 16GB / 32GB / 64GB (DDR5) Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB Display 15.6-inch Anti-Glare IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 90WHrs Weight 5.07 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

After several hours of market research and coming up with several outstanding gaming laptops under $1,000 in ASUS’s TUF lineup, only a few ever came close to the ASUS TUF Gaming A15’s sheer cost effectiveness, which says a lot considering TUF models are already known for delivering strong performance at lower price tags.

As far as budget laptops go, you just can’t go wrong with the ASUS TUF Gaming A15. Its AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS and GeForce RTX 3050 combo is more than capable of running a wide variety of games. This goes even for some of the more demanding titles, given its optimization tools such as DLSS 2.0 and NVIDIA Reflex, which relatively make up for its lack of native frame generation feature.

Pros Cons ✅ Affordable and cost-effective



✅ TUF-grade build quality – reliable, robust, and sports military-grade components



✅ Plenty of storage and RAM options to choose from, depending on your budget



✅ RGB backlit keyboard



✅ Sleek, black LCD back cover embossed with the TUF logo



✅ Impressive battery life (for a gaming laptop) ❌ Will struggle running more graphically intensive games at higher settings, but its overall gaming performance remains solid for its price.

Final Verdict: ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a powerful machine that punches well above its weight class. It competes with other brands’ best low-cost options and is certainly among the best gaming laptops you could buy right now if you’re on a tight budget.

3. ASUS TUF Gaming A16 [Best Value ASUS Gaming Laptop for 1440p]

Specs Details CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX GPU NVIDIA RTX 4070 RAM 24GB / 32GB / 64GB (DDR5) Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB / 8TB Display 16-inch IPS (QHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Battery 90WHrs Weight 4.85 pounds Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 is more affordable than any 1440p-capable ASUS gaming laptops we’ve discussed so far. This makes it another easy recommendation for me to make, especially for those of you who think gaming on 1080p just isn’t gonna cut it anymore.

My research suggests that its 32GB + 1TB and 24GB + 1TB variants are among the best gaming laptops under $2,000, which shouldn’t really be surprising considering its phenomenal RTX 4070 and Ryzen 9 combo – a powerful, synergistic fusion that I personally prefer over the usual Intel + NVIDIA lineups (Go, Team Red!).

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic CPU + GPU combo



✅ TUF-grade protection features and components



✅ Great cooling design with Arc Flow fans, anti-dust filters, and four air vents



✅ Relatively lighter than most 16-inch ASUS gaming laptops (4.85 lbs vs 5+ lbs)



✅ 2K graphics and 165Hz refresh rate is a solid combo at its price point



✅ Has a robust 90WH battery that’s built for hardcore gaming sessions ❌ Has a soldered RAM, but its minimum RAM option (24GB) is more than enough for most games and creative tasks

Final Verdict: Want a QHD gaming laptop without digging way too deep into your wallet? ASUS TUF Gaming A16 will spoil you with its 1440p display, along with its formidable laptop GPU and processor combo that’ll run most AAA games without a hitch.

4. ASUS ROG Strix G16 [Best Mid-Range ASUS Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13650HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB (DDR5-4800MHz) Storage 512GB / 1TB Display 16-inch IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Battery 90WHrs Weight 5.51 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

ASUS ROG Strix G16 is a less kitted-out, yet still incredible version of its upgraded, newer model – the ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025), which is my number one overall pick. Despite the downgraded components, its i7-13650HX processor and RTX 4060 still place the previous-gen Strix G16 as one of the top gaming laptops under $1,500 for ASUS this year, easily.

Combined with ASUS’s signature Arc Flow fans and comprehensive cooling system, this machine will hardly struggle hitting the highest performance in the benchmark charts and actual in-game FPS for its class.

It’s not as beastly as its 2025 version, sure, but it’s most definitely still a high-value gaming laptop, especially if you factor in that all 40 series GPUs have native frame gen support via DLSS 3.

Pros Cons ✅ More affordable than recent premium Strix G and Scar models



✅ Thunderbolt 4 support



✅ Bold and striking RGB-enhanced aesthetics



✅ Tri-fan setup with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal and noise-free ambient cooling



✅ Long-lasting 90WH battery



✅ Comes with a free 90-day Xbox Games Pass ❌ The base 16GB RAM may not be enough for some users, but do note that it’s upgradable to 64GB

Final Verdict: The ASUS ROG Strix G16 is a 10/10 pickup if you’re looking for a top-tier gaming laptop within the $1,300 to $1,500 price point. It’s a future-proof, high-midrange option that won’t disappoint – as evidenced by it being one of the highest-rated ASUS gaming laptops in recent years.

5. ASUS TUF Gaming F16 [Best 1080p ASUS Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel Core i7-13650HX GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB (DDR5) Storage 512GB Display 16-inch IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 165Hz Battery 90WHrs Weight 5.00 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

ASUS TUF Gaming F16 is another great purchase for those of you who are only interested in a great budget gaming laptop that can crush most games at 1080p. This one’s less expensive than the ASUS ROG Strix G16 and sports the same CPU and GPU combo, with the most obvious tradeoff being its 512GB base storage, which is easily upgradeable, mind you.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, you can probably notice my #5 and #6 being fairly similar in terms of specs. At the end of the day, it all comes down to whether you prefer TUF’s patented budget-friendliness and durability features or Strix’s more premium, gamer-focused aesthetics and feel.

Pros Cons ✅ Reasonable price tag



✅ TUF branding ensures durability and cost-effectiveness



✅ Thunderbolt 4 support



✅ Cool black-and-yellow TUF-style chassis design and RGB lighting



✅ Has a 90WH battery that’s more commonly seen in costlier ASUS models



✅ Impressive cooling, as per most ASUS gaming laptops ❌ Again, some users may find the base 16GB RAM and 512GB internal SSD underwhelming, but it’s a minor issue considering both components are non-soldered

Final Verdict: The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 is among the most cost-effective 1080p gaming laptops, certainly beating out all other higher-end ASUS products (including the ASUS ROG Strix G16) as the premium FHD option due to its less intimidating price tag.

6. ASUS 14″ FHD [Best ASUS Laptop for Everyday Use]

Specs Details CPU Intel Pentium N6000 GPU Intel UHD Graphics RAM 4GB (DDR4) Storage 224 GB Display 14-inch IPS (FHD) Refresh Rate 60Hz Battery 42WHrs Weight 2.87 lbs Connectivity WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4, Free Docking Station Set

The last entry on my list is the ASUS 14″ FHD, which I consider to be the best laptop for everyday use, whether you’re on the go or banging out a few productivity tasks while chilling on your desk. It’s extremely light and comes with a free docking set for added connectivity, not to mention it doesn’t sound like a jet engine taking off whenever you’re using it – kudos to its noise-free, fanless design.

It’s extremely affordable, too, but do note that it’s not exactly built for hardcore gaming, unlike all the other entries on this list. Instead, it’s a portable, hassle-free laptop capable of light gaming for students or creative professionals who move around a lot.

Pros Cons ✅ Light, thin, and highly portable



✅ Comes with a free docking set



✅ Excellent entry-level price tag



✅ Decent processor with integrated graphics for light gaming and professional use



✅ Noise and distraction-free, fanless design ❌ Lags way behind costlier ASUS laptops in terms of overall performance, but this much is to be expected for an entry-level model

Final Verdict: If you already have a powerful gaming desktop or console and you’re just looking for a reliable laptop for casual day-to-day use, then picking up the ASUS 14″ FHD will be a very smart, not to mention vastly cost-efficient move.

7. ASUS TUF F17 [Best Large Screen ASUS Gaming Laptop]

Specs Details CPU Intel i7-13620H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 RAM 32GB / 64GB (DDR5) Storage 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Display 17.3-inch IPS (QHD) Refresh Rate 240Hz Battery 90WHrs Weight 5.73 lbs Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 4, 2.5G Ethernet, HDMI 2.1

ASUS TUF F17 combines TUF’s patented quality form factor and a beautifully immersive 17.3-inch 240Hz QHD screen, making it the complete package for those of you who’d like a balance between form and function. I’ve been a long-time fan of TUF-branded products due to their impeccable build quality and robustness, so this one being here is a no-brainer.

Of course, this titan wouldn’t be on my list if its reliability and wider display are all that it has going for it. Any gaming laptop with an Intel i7-13620H and an RTX 4070 would be a notable product in anyone’s book, not to mention a remarkable cooling system with 84-blade Arc Flow fans, which this amazing model also has.

Pros Cons ✅ Its 17.3-inch QHD screen allows for more immersive gaming and binge-watching sessions



✅ Great TUF-brand aesthetics and build quality



✅ Powerful CPU and GPU combo



✅ Very solid cooling solutions



✅ Good variety of storage and RAM options



✅ High-speed connectivity with Thunderbolt 4 ❌ Its thicker chassis makes it a bit harder to carry around, though it doesn’t really have that much added weight compared to other ASUS’s gaming laptops with smaller screens

Final Verdict: I highly recommend ASUS TUF F17 for my fellow immersive single-player game enjoyers out there, or if you just like to sit back and consume content on a larger screen. Its wide, QHD-resolution display will treat you well whether you’re gaming, streaming, or working on a task that requires multiple windows on-screen.

How to Pick an ASUS Gaming Laptop

Now that we’ve gotten all my top-tier ASUS gaming laptops for multiple categories out of the way, what if you want to be able to pick out 10/10 laptops by yourself?

That’s exactly what this section is for: to educate you on the five main factors you need to consider before choosing which ASUS laptop to splurge on. Listen up, and listen well!

Core Components: CPU & GPU

You’ve probably noticed me using the phrase “CPU and GPU combo” a lot. Well, that’s because just like how it is for desktop PC components, a laptop’s processor and graphics card are the main determinants of its actual gaming performance.

You can have all the high-end options for other parts – RAM, storage, display, you name it. Without a powerful gaming CPU and GPU combo carrying the build, your laptop won’t be running any graphically intensive AAA games at playable framerates anytime soon.

Checking a laptop’s GPU is the best way to gauge its gaming potential. RTX Series 40 and 50 cards are ideal for a top-notch gaming laptop, while RTX Series 30 cards and below are still great for budget options.

ASUS rarely uses AMD GPUs on their gaming laptops, but they do still have a pretty good selection of them, especially for lightweight builds that rely on integrated graphics (e.g., the Radeon Advantage laptop series).

As for CPUs, anything above an Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7 will serve you well, although anything below would still be viable so long as it doesn’t bottleneck the GPU, which rarely happens for gaming laptops in the first place.

The Display

There are three main things you need to keep an eye out for when it comes to your laptop’s display: resolution, refresh rate, and screen size.

Display Resolutions for Laptops Pixels per Width x Height 4K UHD (Ultra High Definition) 3840 x 2160 pixels WQXGA (Wide Quad Extended Graphics Array) 2560 x 1600 pixels QHD (Quad High Definition) 2560 x 1440 pixels FHD (Full High Definition) 1920 x 1080 pixels

As you can see from the table above, there are four distinct resolutions available for laptops. QHD is the golden standard for modern, higher-end gaming laptops, while laptops with FHD displays are more common and generally less expensive, making them a great pickup for gamers on a budget.

Additionally, I would recommend getting a laptop with at least a 144Hz display, especially if you’re into fast-paced first-person shooters or any real-time competitive titles.

Regarding physical screen size, it really depends on personal preference. Screen size for most gaming laptops typically ranges between 15 inches to 16 inches, with 16 inches I would say being the sweet spot.

RAM and Storage

Though not as crucial as the CPU and GPU in the context of raw gaming performance, a laptop’s RAM and storage are still very important to take note of.

Any laptop with at least 16GB of DDR5 RAM will serve you well, whether you’re gaming or getting creative tasks done. Some budget units will have DDR4 RAM, which is still okay for heavy gaming, so long as you avoid going for anything below the 16GB mark.

Storage for laptops is less fussy, as you can simply use top-tier external gaming SSDs to boost your storage space, not to mention most ASUS laptops also support tool-free internal SSD upgrades. I would still recommend getting a gaming laptop with at least 512GB internal storage, which I’m glad to say is an increasingly common feature among the best gaming laptops on the market.

Lastly, a MASSIVE reminder – always check if either a laptop’s RAM or storage is soldered, as this means they cannot be upgraded with aftermarket components.

Cooling System

Despite advancements in cooling tech, gaming laptops in general are still known to run incredibly hot. If you want to build the absolute best gaming setup with your laptop, I would actually recommend that you get an aftermarket cooling pad to keep your machine running at optimal temps during heavy loads and prevent thermal throttling.

Of course, this doesn’t take away from the fact that most modern ASUS gaming laptops already have very impressive on-board cooling solutions set in place. ROG Strix and Strix Scar series laptops typically have the best cooling systems compared to any other ASUS laptop series, though TUF series laptops aren’t really that far behind.

Connectivity

If you want to play some of the best PC games smoothly, having a stable WiFi connection or a low-latency, high-speed Ethernet certainly helps – both of which fall under the umbrella of your laptop’s connectivity features.

Of course, a laptop’s supported WiFi version and Ethernet port aren’t the only ones I recommend for you to keep an eye on as a gamer. Here are some of the best connectivity features for gaming laptops:

2.5Gbps Ethernet

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3/5.4 (for improved wireless peripheral connections)

Thunderbolt 4 (for versatile, high-speed docking and external devices)

HDMI 2.1 (for high-resolution, high-refresh-rate external displays)

While cutting-edge connectivity technologies like Thunderbolt 5 and WiFi 7 are starting to emerge on some higher-end gaming laptops (shout-out to the ASUS ROG Strix G16 2025), their widespread adoption is still some time away.

Current technologies like USB 3.2 Gen 2 and WiFi 6E, however, won’t go obsolete anytime soon, making them reliable choices for a modern gaming laptop.

FAQs

What is the best ASUS gaming laptop?

The overall best ASUS gaming laptop is the ASUS ROG STRIX G16 (2025), which boasts an incredible RTX 5070 Ti and Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX combo. It’s significantly less expensive than the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18, which has slightly better components, making it the top choice for gamers looking for an excellent high-end product without maxing out their budget.

Are ASUS laptops good for gaming?

Yes, ASUS laptops are exceptionally good for gaming. Strix and TUF series ASUS laptops, in particular, are designed with gaming specifically in mind, with higher-end models capable of running modern resource-heavy games at high graphics settings and FPS.

What games can you play on the ASUS ROG Ally?

You can play both casual games (e.g., Stardew Valley, Hollow Knight, Minecraft) and graphically-intensive AAA games (e.g., Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 4) on the ASUS ROG Ally.

Is the ASUS Vivobook good for gaming?

No, as ASUS Vivobooks are generally designed for entry-level, day-to-day use and aren’t optimized to run demanding games like Strix or TUF series laptops. Some models can, however, be used for light to moderate gaming.