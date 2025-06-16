Scarlet and Violet Best Cards: 10 Top-Tier Chase Cards 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Are you a Pokémon Trading Card Game enthusiast looking for Scarlet and Violet best cards to add to your competitive deck or collection? You’re in luck, as I’ve found the most valuable cards and sets that you can get from this series, drawing upon my years of experience as a casual Pokémon TCG enjoyer and intensive market research.

These are the absolute must-haves of the entire Scarlet and Violet catalog, including cards from both the base set and all subsequent expansion sets that shine the brightest in terms of optics, estimated value, and viability in the competitive scene.

Our Top Picks for Scarlet and Violet Cards

If you wanna be the very best in Pokémon TCG player or collector like no one ever was, then you gotta have the very best Scarlet and Violet cards. We’ve got your back, though – take a look at our team’s top five picks that’ll make the most worthwhile additions to your deck or collection!

Umbreon EX (060/131) – has an exact similar moveset to its strong and ultra high-value Umbreon EX (161/131) Special Illustration Rare variant, but is available at a MUCH lower price tag. Greninja EX (214/167) – a fan-favorite card with a powerful single-target attack that allows you to pick any card from your deck, as well as a two-target attack that bypasses enemy weaknesses and resistances. Charizard EX (199/165) – a classic card from the base Scarlet and Violet set with great artwork, a whopping 330 DMG Explosive Vortex Attack 2, and an Attack 1 that can go up to 160 DMG once Charizard EX sustains damage.

And that’s a wrap for our team’s top picks! For those of you who’re either unsatisfied with our top five or want more card recommendations, just stick around and keep scrolling. There are five more of the best cards in Scarlet and Violet waiting for you below!

10 Best Scarlet and Violet Cards To Get for a Powerful Deck

As promised, here are ten of the best Scarlet and Violet cards by the Pokémon Company that stand out above the rest in terms of aesthetic appeal, rarity, market value, and competitive edge.

Specs Details Card Name & Number Umbreon EX (060/131) Set & Illustrator Prismatic Evolutions (takuyaa) Rarity Double Rare HP 280 Stage & Card Type Stage 1 EX (Darkness) Attacks Moon Mirage [160 DMG – 3 Energy]Your opponent’s Active Pokémon is now Confused.Onyx [3 Energy]Discard all Energy from this Pokémon, and take a Prize card. Resistance None Weakness Grass (x2) Retreat Cost 2

Umbreon EX (060/131) is among the best Darkness-type Pokémon cards you can get in the Scarlet and Violet series. It’s vastly more accessible than its Special illustration rare version – Umbreon EX (161/131) – which currently holds the title of the most valuable Scarlet and Violet card in the entire series in terms of current market price.

Speaking from experience, Confusion is undoubtedly one of the most annoying status effects to counter. Well, annoying for your opponent, not for you if you’re fortunate enough to have this or any other similar card on your deck. Umbreon EX also offers a direct, powerful way for you to accelerate your Prize Card race via Onyx.

Final Verdict: Umbreon EX (060/131) is a very solid low-cost card that’ll significantly increase your deck’s competitive edge, mainly due to its respectable HP value and Attack 1 (Moon Mirage) that can easily disrupt your opponent’s entire playbook if played correctly.

Specs Details Card Name & Number Greninja EX (214/167) Set & Illustrator Twilight Masquerade (akagi) Rarity Special Illustration Rare HP 310 Stage & Card Type Stage 2 EX (Darkness) Attacks Shinobi Blade [170 DMG – 1 Energy]You may search your library for a card and put it into your hand. Then, shuffle your deck.Mirage Barrage [3 Energy]Discard 2 Energy from this Pokémon. This attack does 120 damage to 2 of your opponent’s Pokémon. (Don’t apply Weakness and Resistance for Benched Pokémon.) Resistance None Weakness Psychic (x2) Retreat Cost 1

Greninja EX (214/167) is one of the most popular holo foil secret rares in the entire Scarlet and Violet catalog, and for good reason.

This beauty doesn’t just have an impressively high current market price and collection value compared to most other S&V cards, but it also has two powerful attacks that allow for multi-KO turns and good card replenishment.

Final Verdict: Greninja EX (214/167) is a must-have chase card if you want the best of both worlds – fantastic competitive performance and prestige value. It’s one of those rare cards that are both nice to look at on a sleeve and lethal when used correctly in a match setting.

3. Charizard EX [Scarlet & Violet 151]

Specs Details Card Name & Number Charizard EX (199/165) Set & Illustrator Scarlet & Violet 151 (miki kudo) Rarity Special Illustration Rare HP 330 Stage & Card Type Stage 2 EX (Fire) Attacks Brave Wing [60+ DMG – 1 Energy]If this Pokémon has any damage counters on it, this attack does 100 more damage.Explosive Vortex [330 DMG – 4 Energy]

Discard 3 Energy from this Pokémon. Resistance None Weakness Water (x2) Retreat Cost 2

Charizard EX (199/165) is another fan-favorite Special Illustration Rare S&V card that offers great collection value and competitive potential. While it lags behind the Greninja EX (214/167) in terms of market value, it’s still one of the most meta-dominant cards in the Scarlet and Violet series.

I particularly like its simplistic, environment-centric design that showcases both Charizard and its natural habitat. But of course, being a bit of a meta slave myself, I have to say that I like its high-damage moveset even better.

Final Verdict: Charizard EX (199/165) is the card you want if you’re looking for a heavy-hitting Fire-type centerpiece for your deck. My research suggests that this card is one of the better-suited Charizard variants for competitive play, and this is unlikely to change within the next few years.

4. Miriam [Scarlet & Violet Base Set]

Specs Details Card Name & Number Miriam (251/198) Set & Illustrator Scarlet & Violet Base Set (Akira Komayama) Rarity Special Illustration Rare Stage & Card Type Trainer (Supporter) Effect Shuffle up to 5 Pokémon from your discard pile into your deck. If you shuffled any cards into your deck in this way, draw 3 cards.

For all you waifu trainer card chasers out there, Miriam (251/198) will have you eating good with its impressively detailed rendition of one of Paldea’s main characters, featuring full-art, Special Illustration-grade visuals.

It’s not just a looker, though, as this card gives your deck a significant leg-up in terms of card recovery, allowing you to make dynamic, discard-heavy plays to keep your opponent on their toes.

Final Verdict: Great optics and an exciting play-style focusing on flexible resource management. That’s what you’ll get if you have Miriam (251/198) on your deck, not to mention a good-looking SIR card that’ll sit well in any collector’s display catalog.

5. Pikachu EX [Pikachu EX & Pawmot Starter Set]

Specs Details Card Name & Number Pikachu EX (001/021) Set & Illustrator Pikachu EX & Pawmot Starter Set (N-Design Inc.) Rarity Double Rare HP 190 Stage & Card Type Basic EX (Lightning) Attacks Pika Punch [30 DMG – 1 Energy]Dynamic Bolt [220 DMG – 3 Energy]Flip a coin. If tails, discard all Energy attached to this Pokémon. Resistance None Weakness Fighting (x2) Retreat Cost None

The Pikachu EX & Pawmot Starter Set features a Japanese standard deck that’s centered around Pikachu EX (001/021) and Pawmot (009/021). The whole package comes with a 60-card deck of predominantly Lightning-type Pokémon, two status markers, 44 damage counters, a guide sheet, a Pikachu playmat, and a gold Pikachu coin.

Now, keep in mind that this is a Japanese starter set, which means you cannot use this deck in most professional matches where English cards are the norm, unless special exceptions apply. Still, it’s a fantastic low-entry deck for aspiring collectors, as well as a very solid starting deck for those new to the competitive Japanese Pokémon TCG scene.

Final Verdict: The Pikachu EX (001/021) featured on this set is a good Electric-type EX to build around. This one’s a very nice pickup if you’re either into collecting Japanese cards or a newbie looking to net your first Japanese Lightning deck without custom building via booster boxes.

6. Kirlia [Scarlet & Violet Base Set]

Specs Details Card Name & Number Kirlia (212/198) Set & Illustrator Scarlet & Violet Base Set (Jiro Sasumo) Rarity Illustration Rare HP 90 Stage & Card Type Stage 1 (Psychic) Attacks Magical Shot [30 DMG – 2 Energy]Psychic [60+ DMG – 3 Energy]This attack does 20 more damage for each Energy attached to your opponent’s Active Pokémon. Resistance Fighting (-30) Weakness Darkness (x2) Retreat Cost 1

Next up, let’s look at Kirlia (212/198), which I personally think is one of the best Pokémon cards you can get if you like collecting affordable full art cards with a stylish, holo finish. Feast your eyes on those rainbow streaks!

While I don’t consider it a powerhouse (at least compared to several cards on this list), at a purely competitive standpoint, it still offers a good counter for energy spammers or decks centered around energy-hungry active cards while you’re setting up your Gardevoir EX. At that point, it’s now your turn to energy spam.

Final Verdict: If you’re planning on building a S&V-only deck around Gardevoir EX, Kirlia (212/198) will undoubtedly be a high-value pickup. If not, you can still easily justify getting it for collection purposes alone, considering it’s one of the more well-designed full art cards in the series.

Specs Details Card Name & Number Latias EX (076/191) Set & Illustrator Surging Sparks (takuyoa) Rarity Double Rare HP 210 Stage & Card Type Basic EX (Psychic) Attacks Eon Blade [200 DMG – 3 Energy]During your next turn, this Pokémon can’t attack. Ability Skyliner Your Basic Pokémon in play have no Retreat Cost. Resistance Fighting (-30) Weakness Darkness (x2) Retreat Cost 2

The Surging Sparks expansion set stands among the most impressive Pokémon sets ever released for the Scarlet and Violet series. Latias EX (076/191) is a testament to this, owing to its amazing Skyliner ability that allows you to make swap-heavy plays between Basic Pokémon at no cost.

Also, let’s not forget its Eon Blade attack, which can give you early KOs and can be particularly lethal against decks that don’t have enough damage to eliminate it in one or two turns. Very few Basic cards have this much power, so this Latias EX is a fantastic option you just can’t go wrong with.

Final Verdict: Latias EX (076/191) is particularly busted against decks that have long setups. And make it double for decks that lack the necessary countermeasures against Skyliner, as it gives you a massive early-turn advantage and good flexibility as the fight drags on.

8. Gardevoir EX [Scarlet & Violet Base Set]

Specs Details Card Name & Number Gardevoir EX (245/198) Set & Illustrator Scarlet & Violet Base Set (Jiro Sasumo) Rarity Special Illustration Rare HP 310 Stage & Card Type Stage 2 EX (Psychic) Attacks Miracle Force [190 DMG – 3 Energy]

This Pokémon recovers from all Special Conditions. Ability Psychic EmbraceAs often as you like during your turn, you may attach a Basic Psychic Energy card from your discard pile to 1 of your Psychic Pokémon. If you attached Energy to a Pokémon in this way, put 2 damage counters on that Pokémon. You can’t use this Ability on a Pokémon that would be Knocked Out. Resistance Fighting (-30) Weakness Darkness (x2) Retreat Cost 2

Gardevoir EX (245/198) is a very strong card for competitive play and has fairly high current market value to boot, earning it a well-deserved spot on my list. The Psychic Embrace ability alone makes this Gardevoir EX a 10/10 pickup for anyone looking to beef up their deck, as it’s one of the best Pokemon TCG cards for energy spamming and setting up massive damage turns for your Psychic Pokémon.

Competitive utility aside, it’s also one of the better-designed SIR cards in the Scarlet and Violet series that collectors highly seek after thanks to its unique, chill artwork.

You’ll notice that the illustration on this one is a thematic continuation of Kirlia (212/198), which just makes this more of an attractive pickup if you already have this Stage 1 card.

Final Verdict: I highly recommend getting Gardevoir EX (245/198) if you’re set on collecting as many Special Illustration Rare S&V cards as you can, considering just how powerful energy spam decks are and how highly desirable this card is in terms of pure collection value.

9. Miraidon EX [Scarlet & Violet Base Set]

Specs Details Card Name & Number Miraidon EX (244/198) Set & Illustrator Scarlet & Violet Base Set (kantaro) Rarity Special Illustration Rare HP 220 Stage & Card Type Basic EX (Lightning) Attacks Photon Blaster [220 DMG – 3 Energy]

During your next turn, this Pokémon can’t attack. Ability Tandem UnitOnce during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 2 Basic Lightning Pokémon and put them onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck. Resistance None Weakness Fighting (x2) Retreat Cost 1

Fairly similar to Latias EX (076/191) I’ve previously discussed, Miraidon EX (244/198) is a strong Basic Pokemon EX card that rocks respectable HP and a devastating Attack that can obliterate opponents before they even know what hit them.

What good is investing in a highly specialized multi-evolution deck when this one card has such an immense board presence even in mid to late turns? You can do a LOT with Miraidon EX, especially once you learn how to take full advantage of its Tandem Unit ability to set up multiple Lightning-type attackers, ready to deal unholy amounts of damage while sitting in your bench.

Final Verdict: Go for Miraidon EX (244/198) if you want to build a fast, aggressive Lightning-type deck. It’s a Special Illustration Rare card with flashy optics, too, making it an outstanding addition for any collector.

10. Koraidon EX [Scarlet & Violet Base Set]

Specs Details Card Name & Number Koraidon EX (247/198) Set & Illustrator Scarlet & Violet Base Set (Ryota Murayama) Rarity Special Illustration Rare HP 230 Stage & Card Type Basic EX (Fighting) Attacks Wild Impact [220 DMG – 3 Energy]During your next turn, this Pokémon can’t attack. Ability Dino Cry

Once during your turn, you may attach up to 2 Basic Fighting Energy cards from your discard pile to your Basic Fighting Pokémon in any way you like. If you use this ability, your turn ends. Resistance None Weakness Psychic (x2) Retreat Cost 2

Last but certainly not least, I’ve decided to go with Koraidon EX (247/198), which boasts a slightly higher HP advantage over Miraidon EX (244/198) and a similarly hefty 220 DMG, one-turn-tradeoff attack – the difference being that it’s a Fighting-type.

I’ve seen my fair share of remarkable Basic EXs during my search for top-tier Scarlet and Violet cards. Still, this particular card stood out to me due to its aesthetics (I’m a sucker for dino-themed Pokémon) and incredible, Gardevoire EX-esque energy generation.

Final Verdict: Koraidon EX (247/198) is a no-brainer if you’re going for a Fighting-type deck with fast energy buildups and explosive, one-turn offensives. And again, this is a cool-looking Special Illustration Rare that any self-respecting collector wouldn’t dare pass up. Why should you?

Why Collect Scarlet & Violet Cards?

Any avid Pokémon TCG player or collector would agree that one of the biggest draws in collecting Pokémon cards is that fantastic euphoria you get when you beat the pull rate odds and get those shiny Special Illustration Rares or Hyper Rares.

But aside from that “rare pull high”, there are plenty of reasons why you should collect Pokémon TCG cards and Scarlet & Violet series cards, specifically:

It can be a good future investment. There’s a reason why you’ll see people lining up for hours outside retail stores and full-grown adults being filmed fighting over boxes of Pokémon cards on social media. The potential market value of Pokémon TCG chase cards is absolutely insane, with the most valuable Scarlet and Violet card in the series, Umbreon EX (161/131), reaching up to $1,200 in estimated market price as of this writing. The Scarlet and Violet series has some of the best card designs. You’ll find some of the prettiest, sleeve-worthy Special Illustration Rares that’ll make for fantastic additions to your collection in this series. Scarlet and Violet cards have great competitive value. While a bit overshadowed by top-tier Sword and Shield Lost Origin cards or Temporal Forces cards in terms of meta dominance, S&V still boasts some excellent competitive cards, such as the Dragapult EX (130/167) and Charizard EX (199/165).

FAQs

What is the best card in Scarlet and Violet?

The best card in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet series is Umbreon EX (161/131) from the Prismatic Evolutions set, which is currently the most expensive card in the catalogue. Meanwhile, cards like Charizard EX (199/165) and Dragapult EX (130/167) had the most impact on the competitive meta.

How many Pokémon are in Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet video games have approximately 715 Pokémon available. For Pokémon TCG, specifically, there are 198 cards in the Scarlet and Violet series’ base set – a significant portion of which are unique Pokémon cards (1,000+ including expansion cards).

When did Scarlet and Violet come out?

The Scarlet and Violet video games were released on November 18, 2022, while the base set for Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet (first in the series) was released on March 31, 2023.

How to evolve Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet?

You can evolve Pokémon in the Scarlet and Violet video games by leveling them up or using special means such as evolution stones, trading, or increasing friendship levels. In Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet, you can evolve by playing subsequent evolution cards (i.e., stages) of the same Pokémon.

How to breed Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet?

You can breed Pokémon in the Scarlet and Violet video games by pairing up two Pokémon of opposite genders that belong in the same egg group or one Pokémon with Ditto through the picnic feature.