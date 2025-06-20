2025’s Pokémon Cards Guide for Collectors & Players

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

You may want to start collecting Pokémon cards for the thrill of it, or you could be reigniting a rewarding yet fun childhood hobby. No matter what category you fall into, collecting Pokémon cards is fun, but you need to be strategic to get the best results.

For instance, you need to know why you’re collecting the cards, what sets you may need to complete, which cards are more valuable than others, and so much more.

That’s why I’ve put up this guide to help you discover what you need, where to buy, and what to look out for when catching Pokémon cards all over the world.

Our Top Picks of Pokémon Cards

Would you like some of the rarest, most sought-after Pokémon cards to add to your collection? Or would you like to know the best Pokémon cards with which to get started?

No matter what your preference is, our top picks of the best Pokémon cards simplify things for you.

Mega Mewtwo EX – One of the rarest and most powerful Pokémon cards out there. With its epic stats and stunning design, it’s a must-have for serious collectors and Pokémon TCG fans alike. Arceus VStar – The crown jewel of any Pokémon collection. The art is breathtaking, and the sheer power is enough to turn the tide of almost any battle. Mew VMAX – One of the most iconic Pokémon cards ever made. Its beautiful art and high power make it a true gem in both competitive decks and collections. Tapu Lele GX – A true showstopper in any Pokémon card collection or Pokémon TCG deck. Its mystical aura and powerful abilities make it nothing short of magical. Charizard GX – An unmatched strength and style. A very rare card that combines nostalgia and fire-breathing fury, making it the ultimate find for all Pokémon fans.

There are over 34,000 visually distinct Pokémon cards as of the time of this writing. That’s to tell you that the options above are just the tip of the iceberg.

Want to know how to choose the best ones for yourself and avoid getting confused by the different Pokémon cards out there? Then continue reading the rest of this piece for a simplified, in-depth guide.

What Are Pokémon Cards?

Pokémon cards haven’t always been simply collectors’ items. They started as cards being sold in vending machines by a Japanese toy company, and some of these cards remain today as the original (first edition) set.

Afterward, these cards moved on to being part of a card game franchise, known as the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). The best part about Pokémon cards is that they never stagnated. Instead, the Pokémon Company International – the parent company behind the franchise – continues to innovate and bring new cards into the market.

These cards have helped elevate the online Pokémon gaming experience, improve the Pokémon TCG gameplay, and keep the excitement alive among collectors.

However, that’s not the only reason these cards remain popular today. It’s challenging to point to a single source of evidence, but it’s undoubtedly a mix of the following:

Nostalgia – Many fans and players of the Pokémon TCG in its

original state are now grown and have more disposable income to pursue their passion. So, it’s not surprising that they’re willing to spend more to keep a part of their childhood alive.

Rarity – Rare items often attract a good sum of money, and the original Pokémon trading cards are no exception. This is why popular personalities like Logan Paul can spend up to $5.3 million for the Pikachu Illustrator – one of the rarest and most valuable cards on the market. With that kind of rarity and value, it’s no surprise that collectors are attracted to these cards.

– Rare items often attract a good sum of money, and the original Pokémon trading cards are no exception. This is why – one of the rarest and most valuable cards on the market. With that kind of rarity and value, it’s no surprise that collectors are attracted to these cards. Influencer impact – A series of notable individuals, such as Justin Bieber, Enzo Knol, and Steve Aoki, are known to collect Pokémon cards. Showing off their collections sometimes drives up the value and interest received by these cards.

– A series of notable individuals, such as Justin Bieber, Enzo Knol, and Steve Aoki, are known to collect Pokémon cards. Showing off their collections sometimes drives up the value and interest received by these cards. Gameplay – Fans of the Pokémon Trading Card Game love the thrills and excitement of surprising other players with their most recent or secret pulls. Since you never know what card your opponent has up their sleeve (quite literally), the game is even more unpredictable and challenging.

Given this popularity, there’s also a lot to know about these cards. That’s why I’ve spent over 30 hours researching Pokémon cards and consulting with some of the most longtime fans and collectors in the industry to bring you everything you need to know.

The Anatomy of a Pokémon Card

Every Pokémon card has identifying elements to tell you what it can do in the Trading Card Game and so much more.

Here’s a quick look at the anatomy of a Pokémon card:

Anatomy Significance Additional Notes Stage The current level of your Pokémon Basic, Stage 1, Stage 2, etc. Name Name of the Pokémon shown on the card Changes based on Stage Health Points/Hit Points How much damage a Pokémon can receive – Attacks Type of attack a Pokémon can perform Requires energy, shown on the card Ability Can be triggered based on certain conditions Not for all Pokémon Weakness Shows Pokémon’s weakness – Retreat Shows the cost to retreat Pokémon – Art box Shows Pokémon image Can have holo, reverse holo, or plain design First-edition stamp Indicates first-edition prints Not on all cards Set symbol Identifies what set a card is from – Resistance Ability to withstand attacks Illustrator credit Pokémon art illustrator’s name Card number The card number relative to the total number of cards in the expansion set

Besides these parts of a regular Pokémon trading card, other cards, like the trainer cards, also have unique parts. We won’t focus on those now, but I’ve provided insights into them later in this guide.

Top Factors That Determine the Card’s Value

Not all Pokémon cards cost the same. Some would only set you back less than $5, while you may have to shell out millions for cards like the Illustrator Pikachu.

But what determines what you should pay for each card? A series of considerations go into card costs, as broken down below.

1. Condition (Most Important Factor)

A card’s condition is the most crucial factor in its cost.

For context, these cards are made to be played in the Pokémon TCG. However, playing them means they’ll get some dirt, grime, scuff, and maybe dog ears. That way, they don’t look in mint condition anymore.

Like any other thing you’re buying – say a car, laptop, or smartphone – you’d spend more to have it in mint condition. This explains why condition is the standout factor in determining what a card goes for.

In general, here’s a condition scale mostly used to grade cards:

Mint condition (MT)

Near mint (NM)

Lightly played (LP)

Moderately played (MP)

Heavily played (HP)

Damaged (DMG)

2. First Edition vs. Unlimited

The first edition cards are often worth more than every other card. They’re worth more than comparable modern cards of the same Pokémons.

The reason for that isn’t far-fetched: first edition cards are the originals, so they carry all of that nostalgia and the value of their limited status.

Furthermore, first edition cards are marked on the bottom left of the card art with a neat little “first edition” tag, so you can always tell them apart from their modern equivalent.

3. Holographic vs. Non-Holo

Don’t make the mistake of lumping reverse holo and holographic cards in the same category.

Otherwise, you may pay more than is necessary for a card or sell yours for less.

Most cards are bare and have no holographic design at all. These won’t be as valuable, and you’ll usually find them on the playing decks.

Then comes the reverse holo cards. Almost every booster pack contains about 1-2 of these. Everything on the reverse holo card is holographic except for the main card art. In other words, the Pokémon doesn’t have the holographic effect. These cards are considered worth more than the non-holo cards, but the difference isn’t often very significant.

Finally comes the holographic cards – the card art is holographic, but every other part of the card stays regular. Even at that, they cost the most and hold a lot of value.

4. Special & Unique Cards

Some cards are unique and super rare, even rarer than the standard holographic cards. The rare cards also come in a holographic form, but this time, it’s often on the entire card.

Furthermore, you’ll usually have extra rarity markings on these cards to show just how special they are. But how do you tell how rare cards are by their markings? I’ve included a table guide below.

Stars Quantity Rarity Examples Black 2 Double rare Gyarados EX, Magnezone EX Silver 1 Rare Plea GX, White 2 Ultra rare Gardevoir EX, Koraidon EX Gold 1 Illustration rare Wiglett Gold 2 Special illustration rare Spidops EX Gold 3 Hyper rare Koraidon EX, Miraidon EX

5. Graded vs. Ungraded

Some cards are sent to professional graders, often undergoing a rigorous process that takes even the most minute of details into account. Once the grading is done, the card is scored and returned to the owner in a special casing.

Due to the trust invested in these independent grading companies, the Pokémon and collector community takes their word for the authenticity and value of a card. That’s why a graded card can cost way more than a similar but ungraded card.

6. Gradeability

The gradeability of a card affects its value. Grading is done on a scale of 10. Still, it’s interesting to note that there could be a massive price difference between a 9.5 and a 10, which incentivizes collectors to keep their rare and valuable cards in mint condition.

For context, a Charizard EX #199 Grade 10 could go for over $700, while a Grade 9.5 of the same card would cost about half of that (at $370).

7. Name Value

Popular Pokémon names are more valuable than lesser-known characters. That’s why you can get the basic Skuntank V for about $5 while the basic Lugia V will go for $180 or more.

This shows you that it’s not even about the Pokémon’s stage, since they’re both basics, but the desirability of the Pokémon’s name.

Some of the most valuable Pokémon names include:

Charizard

Mewto

Rayquaza

Greninja

8. Language

Pokémon cards were originally published in Japanese before being produced in the West. So, the Japanese language editions are often some of the most expensive as they tie back into the true origins of the cards.

But not all Japanese editions are expensive. Rather, high value is often associated with a select few from the original series, which only have a limited number in circulation, or have some intrinsic special value, like the Trophy Pikachu Trainer No. 1 card.

Pokémon Card Types by Game Function

Some Pokémon cards are more sought after than others since they have high in-game value and can be used to change the fate of your Pokémon TCG sessions.

Since each Pokémon player gets to build their deck, you want to be sure you have the strongest one. Before you start building a gameplay deck, though, here are a few things to keep in mind:

You can’t have more than 4 copies of a card with the same name , even if the art on the cards is different.

, even if the art on the cards is different. You can have as many basic energy cards as you want .

. There must be at least one basic Pokémon in your deck.

Now, let’s dive into the main types of Pokémon cards used in gameplay and deck building.

1. Basic Pokémon

This is the Pokémon that stays in the active zone during gameplay. It’ll be the one to take hits from your opponent’s Pokémon, depending on its health points and the kind of attacks launched by your opponent.

You can’t start a Pokémon TCG without a Basic Pokémon. Likewise, you can’t continue a game if you no longer have an active Pokémon. At this point, you lose.

2. Stage 1 Pokémon

This is an evolution of the Basic Pokémon and would always have a different name from its base version. The card will let you know from what basic Pokémon your stage 1 Pokémon can evolve.

A stage 1 Pokémon would have more health points, advanced attack types, and a range of functionality compared to the Basic Pokémon.

Some basic Pokémons and their stage one variants are listed below.

Basic Pokémon Stage 1 Blitzle Zebstrika Electabuzz Electivire Charmander Charmeleon Klink Klang

3. Stage 2 Pokémon

A Stage 2 Pokémon evolves from a Stage 1 variant. The Stage 2 Pokémon would be the final form of the character, having the most power, range of attacks, and best durability (HP).

You can only evolve a Pokémon into the Stage 2 if you’ve already evolved its Basic form into the Stage 1 option while in your active zone.

4. EX/GX/V/VMAX/VSTAR Pokémon

These ultra-special Pokémon cards can do a lot of damage in a game. That’s why there are strict rules governing their usage, and it’s no surprise that they usually make it to collectors’ items, as well.

Here are a few of them and what they stand for:

Pokémon EX – Pokémon EX cards are often named the same as their non-EX variants. With EX cards, you can have 8 of the same-name cards in your deck: 4 EX and 4 non-EX. That way, you can stack a lot of the cards you like. The EX-variant will often have a bit more HP and may even have special attacks.

– Pokémon EX cards are often named the same as their non-EX variants. With EX cards, That way, you can stack a lot of the cards you like. The EX-variant will often have a bit more HP and may even have special attacks. Pokémon GX – A super powerful Pokémon that does a lot of damage on attack, but can only be used once per game. So, choose your attack points wisely. A popular example of the Pokémon GX is Charizard GX, which carries 250 HP and can do up to 300 points of damage.

– A super powerful Pokémon that does a lot of damage on attack, but can only be used once per game. So, choose your attack points wisely. A popular example of the Pokémon GX is Charizard GX, which carries Pokémon V – These are supposed to be basic Pokémons, but they have a higher HP and can do more damage during an attack.

– These are supposed to be basic Pokémons, but they have a higher HP and can do more damage during an attack. Pokémon VStar – These cards do damage in multiples, so it makes sense that they can only be played once per game. However, they’re considered an evolution of the Pokémon V Cards. So, anything that’ll affect the V card will also affect the V star.

– These cards do damage in multiples, so it makes sense that they can only be played once per game. However, they’re considered an evolution of the Pokémon V Cards. So, anything that’ll affect the V card will also affect the V star. Pokémon Vmax – These are considered another evolution of the Pokémon V cards, also carrying improved HP and attack prowess.

Know that when any of these special Pokémons are knocked out in a board game, your opponent can then draw two of their prize cards. That’s besides the Pokémon Vmax card, which grants your opponent three prize card draws after they’ve knocked one of your Vmaxes out.

5. Trainer Cards

There are three main types of trainer cards:

Item cards – You can play more than one of these cards to perform several actions during a turn before launching your attack.

– You can play more than one of these cards to perform several actions during a turn before launching your attack. Supporter cards – You can play only one of these during your turn. Therefore, you’ll have to discard the Supporter card after using one before an attack.

– You can play only one of these during your turn. Therefore, you’ll have to discard the Supporter card after using one before an attack. Stadium cards – Stadium cards can stay in play after your attack, unlike Supporter cards. However, it must be discarded once another Stadium card is played. On top of that, you can’t play a Stadium card when another one with the same name is in play.

6. Energy Cards

There are two types of energy cards:

Basic – There are eight of these, named grass, fire, water, lightning, psychic, fighting, darkness, and metal.

– There are eight of these, named grass, fire, water, lightning, psychic, fighting, darkness, and metal. Special – These are almost the same as the basic energy cards, only with special abilities. They include double colorless, rainbow, darkness, metal, and rescue energy. You can only stack up to 4 of the same kind of special energy cards in a deck.

The energy cards are used to launch attacks from the main Pokémon in your active zone. They’re awesome as playable items but hold less value as a collector’s item.

Collector Condition Types

The value of a card is immensely impacted by its condition. Two cards equal in rarity and other factors may sell for thousands of dollars in difference due to their conditions alone.

That said, here are some of the collector-rated conditions to note.

1. Graded Cards

As the name implies, graded cards have been assessed on a quality and rarity rating scale and assigned a number corresponding to their value.

Most graded cards are often very special and rare cards. The grading process helps improve transparency when trading these cards, as both the buyer and seller can agree on a fair value rather than set an arbitrary number.

There are several Pokémon card graders out there, but some of the most reputable companies are:

Certified Guaranty Company (CGC)

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA)

Beckett Card Grading Services (BGS)

Most of these companies use a grading scale between 1-10, with the occasional .5 decimal scale. Using the PSA standards as an example, the table below shows the different grading scores and what they correspond to.

Grade Status 10 Gem Mint 9 Mint 8 Near Mint 7 Near Mint 6-1 – AA Authentic Altered

The grading comes at a cost, which the card owner often tacks on to its value. Due to these cost considerations, graded cards are best for collectors and hobbyists, not Pokémon TCG players.

2. Ungraded Cards

Ungraded cards can still fetch a good sum of money, but not as much as their graded counterparts. If you have similar cards in similar conditions, the graded version will sell for a better price than the ungraded version.

Why’s that?

A graded card’s authenticity has been certified by experts, but that’s not the case for ungraded cards.

The card owner had to pay for the grading, and they’ll want to make that money back somehow.

There’s less risk when buying a graded card compared to an ungraded option.

Ungraded cards are more susceptible to damage you wouldn’t encounter on a graded card, since the latter would have already been sleeved in plastic.

Ungraded cards are still good purchases for binder collectors and casual fans. For one, casual fans will enjoy the opportunity to own a great card for a lesser price than they would have paid for a graded variant.

On the other hand, binder collectors don’t have to worry about the card not fitting in their binder, which would be a problem with the protected graded cards.

However, you should always go into the ungraded card market with a good understanding of Pokémon cards in general. Otherwise, you may be sold a replica, something less authentic than the card you thought you were getting, or a card in poorer condition than what you paid for.

This is why it’s best to only go with trusted marketplaces, such as TCGPlayer and some verified subreddits, for your ungraded cards.

3. Sealed Products

There’s a lot to unpack with sealed products. First, let’s get into the types you’ll find on shelves:

Sealed Product Main Content Special Content Booster packs 10 cards 1-2 Holo cards Elite Trainer Boxes (ETB) 10 booster packs Promo cards, supplies, box Booster bundle 6 booster packs – Mini tins 2 booster packs – Poké Ball tins 3 booster packs – Regular tins 5 booster packs Promo card Collection boxes Cards Promo cards, figures, posters, binders, pins Booster boxes 36 booster packs – Theme decks 60 cards – Build and battle boxes 40 cards Exclusive foil card Build and battle Stadium version boxes 2-player set –

Booster packs are great for starters and players. Collectors love the ETBs due to their visual appeal. However, I believe they’re also great for beginners, as they allow you to find some special cards. And if you’re heavy into Pokémon TCG, this is a great pack to get, as well.

How To Choose the Right Type for You?

I’ve always maintained that not all Pokémon cards and products are for everyone. You need to understand what you want out of these cards: whether you want to play them actively in a Pokémon TCG, collect and keep the rarest, or just buy and flip them for value.

Here’s a breakdown of what kind of Pokémon cards to buy and collect for different people:

1. For Players

Players should focus on collecting cards that improve the game’s function.

So, favor options that help you build a powerful deck geared towards winning. It’s hard to say what a powerful deck is, since that’ll depend on your strategy and sometimes, your favorite Pokémons.

However, keep this standard rule in mind: be well-rounded. You shouldn’t favor one card type over the other. Instead, have a mix of energy, basic, stage 1, and stage 2 Pokémon cards.

One thing I love about simply being a player is that it allows you to enjoy the game and also collect Pokémon cards at the same time. After all, you can open packs and tins with the sole aim of getting something that boosts your deck, but get rewarded with a highly rare piece.

2. For Collectors

Collectors should focus on items that have been certified rare and in great condition.

At this stage, you don’t have to worry about holding playable cards – they’ll just take up space in your binder or box. So, you want to buy and hold the truly special cards of the most iconic Pokémons, which are almost guaranteed to keep their value and prestige for a long time.

However, being a collector isn’t cheap, depending on what you’re after. Seeing as a Mew EX #232 can sell for up to $800 and cards like the Ash-Greninja EX #XY133 can exceed $1,000, there’s a lot of money to be spent (and made) in collecting.

3. For Investors

In this category, you should buy something that’ll hold its value for a long time and can be flipped for profit later.

There’s often no way to know if the majority of new cards will be worth more than they currently are in the future. However, this is almost always guaranteed for older cards. After all, the lack of reprints means rarity as they age and become more exclusive.

Another thing to focus on is sealed products and graded cards. Sealed products should go up in value once they’re out of production. And with graded cards, you already have that stamp of authenticity, so the card shouldn’t lose any value.

However, as with anything else, the value of your cards still depends on the market forces for supply and demand.

Where To Buy Pokémon Cards?

You shouldn’t just buy Pokémon cards anywhere or from just anyone. A lot of scammers are out to get beginners and hobby collectors with fake cards passed off as the real deal.

Some may sell you cards in not-so-great conditions at a price point higher than what those cards should command. And in some instances, you may end up buying a pack that’s been weighed to remove the possible best cards, leaving you with a slim chance of pulling a great card from the pack.

To avoid all these, here are the top places I recommend to buy your Pokémon cards:

Some online marketplaces – Marketplaces like eBay have a strong reputation and a card market. You can check a seller’s history, see their product, and even get buyer protection on your purchases. I don’t recommend platforms like Amazon or Craigslist for buying Pokémon cards, though.

– Marketplaces like eBay have a strong reputation and a card market. You can check a seller’s history, see their product, and even get buyer protection on your purchases. I don’t recommend platforms like Amazon or Craigslist for buying Pokémon cards, though. Auction houses – Reputable auction houses would have confirmed the authenticity and other claims behind a card before listing it. So, while you might have to outbid many people to get some prized cards, you can rest assured that you’re getting the real deal.

– Reputable auction houses would have confirmed the authenticity and other claims behind a card before listing it. So, while you might have to outbid many people to get some prized cards, you can rest assured that you’re getting the real deal. Specialized card shops – If you’re lucky enough to live in (or close to) a locale where there’s a specialized shop, all the better. You can walk in to buy your preferred packs and tins. Establishing a good relationship with the store owner could also help you score some special editions as soon as they come in.

That said, how do you stay safe when buying Pokémon cards online or in person?

Always use PayPal Goods and Services to get some buyer protection. Do not use cash, Venmo, or PayPal Friends and Family. That way, you can secure your purchase. Ensure the products you’re buying are truly sealed. Some scammers will sort through the cards and only return the less-desirable ones to the pack to sell. Authentication of products is key. This comes into play when you’re buying off other people, which I don’t recommend anyway. Otherwise, you risk getting sold fan arts that look like the real thing, especially if you’re just coming back into Pokémon cards’ collection.

FAQs

What Pokémon cards are worth money?

All Pokémon cards are worth money, as they’re all sold for an amount, but the rare and special editions are worth more money than the rest. Likewise, older Pokémon cards in good condition, especially from the first edition era, are worth a lot of money since they’re out of print and limited.

How to grade Pokémon cards?

You can grade Pokémon cards individually or by sending them to trusted independent graders like CGC and PSA. These cards are graded by their quality, authenticity, and condition, which can range from gem mint to damaged. Professionally graded cards are often assigned a score out of 10, with 10 being the most pristine (gem mint) of the bunch.

How many Pokémon cards are there?

There are over 60 billion Pokémon cards in circulation, and the number keeps increasing. The Pokémon franchise keeps getting a few expansion packs, elite trainer bundles, and booster packs yearly, which adds to the number of cards in circulation.

How to organize Pokémon cards?

You can choose to organize your Pokémon cards by type, set, or generation. The mode of organization you choose will depend on the number of Pokémon cards you have and your goal for keeping them. For instance, Pokémon TCG players are likely to have Pokémon sets, but collectors will most likely have single or a few cards from a set. In that case, collectors can organize their cards by type or generation instead.

Are Japanese Pokémon cards worth more?

Japanese Pokémon cards are often considered worth more than the English equivalents due to their rarity in the Western markets. These cards also enjoy a more premium appeal, given that they’re often of higher quality than the English-printed versions.

Finally, the original Pokémon cards were printed in Japanese, so it makes sense that the originals in this series carry a higher value than any English equivalent that came later.