18 Games Like Phasmophobia in 2025 for Co-op Horror Fans

I’ve searched for games like Phasmophobia that capture the same investigative dread with unique twists. Some focus on demon exorcisms with aggressive entities. Others introduce asymmetrical multiplayer where humans become the hunters.

This list covers 18 titles delivering similar experiences. You’ll find archaeological tomb explorations, competitive monster hunting, and solo psychological horror that matches the fear factor of Phasmophobia.

Some work for quick 20-minute sessions. Others demand long-form survival with base-building elements. All capture different aspects of what makes ghost hunting compelling. Dive in to see which of these games might become your next spooky obsession.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Phasmophobia

I found these three picks represent the strongest starting points. Fast demon encounters, polished evidence systems, or company-scale operations with bigger crews. Each one delivers a distinct take on paranormal horror.

Pacify (2019) – Fast-paced ghost hunts in haunted houses where spirits get progressively faster and more aggressive. Perfect for groups wanting quick rounds with intense chases and genuine scares. Devour (2021) – Demon exorcisms compressed into 20-minute chaos where entities aggressively hunt you down as objectives progress. Ideal for teams wanting Phasmophobia’s tension without the slow investigation pacing. White Noise 2 (2017) – Asymmetrical 4v1 horror where one player controls the monster hunting four investigators. Bridges co-op investigation with competitive multiplayer for unpredictable human behavior.

These three cover fast-paced hunts, authentic investigations, and large-scale operations. The full list below explores 15 more games spanning survival horror, psychological terror, and competitive monster hunting.

1. Pacify [Best Game Like Phasmophobia for Fast-Paced Ghost Hunts]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, Casual, Horror, Indie, Online Co-op, Strategy Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Shawn Hitchcock / Hitchcock Games

Pacify drops you and your crew into haunted houses where you’re racing against time to banish angry spirits. You’ll investigate creepy locations, collect key items, and perform rituals to send ghosts back where they came from.

The art style leans into that indie horror vibe with dimly lit rooms, flickering lights, and jump scares that come out of nowhere.

What hooked me immediately was how fast everything happens. Rounds wrap up in 15-20 minutes. The ghost gets progressively faster and more aggressive. Coordination matters. One person distracts while another completes objectives.

Why we chose it Pacify nails the panic-inducing, run-for-your-life moments that games similar to Phasmophobia deliver, but compresses them into bite-sized rounds. It’s chaos, screaming, and adrenaline packed into 20 minutes.

The tools are basic but effective. Flashlights, keys, ritual items. Nothing complicated. Pacify also supports VR, which amps up the terror when you’re physically turning around to check if something’s behind you. It’s dirt cheap and runs on most PCs, making it perfect for convincing friends to jump in for a quick horror session.

My verdict: Pacify nails the panic-inducing chaos Phasmophobia fans crave but condenses it into 20-minute bursts. Perfect for quick horror sessions with friends.

2. Devour [A Terrifying Co-op Exorcism Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, Horror, Indie, Multiplayer Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Straight Back Games

I’ll never forget my first Devour run. The demon wasn’t just present like in Phasmophobia. It was hunting me.

Each map drops you and up to three friends into locations soaked in cult imagery like abandoned asylums, cursed farms, and ritual sites that feel genuinely oppressive. Your mission is straightforward. Burn or sacrifice 10 specific items to stop a possession. But the demon gets more aggressive with every item you complete.

The gameplay loop is simple but brutal. I’d be calling out item locations over voice chat while my teammate distracted the entity. One wrong move and you’re getting picked off. Coordination becomes survival. The game offers 7 maps with 4 difficulty levels from easy to nightmare, so there’s room to ease in or challenge yourself.

Why we chose it Devour captures that same escalating dread you get in Phasmophobia and pushes the aggression even further. The demon relentlessly pursues you as you inch closer to completing your objective.

Each map tweaks the formula just enough to stay fresh. The jumpscares hit hard and finding public lobbies can be hit or miss, but with friends, it’s one of the most intense co-op horror experiences available. The visuals lean dark and atmospheric, and every sound cue keeps you on edge.

My verdict: If you want games like Phasmophobia with relentless demon encounters and objective-based teamwork, Devour is a must-play.

3. White Noise 2 [Asymmetrical Multiplayer Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, Indie, Online Co-op, Strategy, Survival Horror Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Milkstone Studios

White Noise 2 flips the script on co-op horror by making one player the actual monster while four investigators hunt for clues in pitch-black environments. The asymmetrical setup creates intense cat-and-mouse moments where your flashlight becomes your only defense. Shine it in the monster’s face and you get a few precious seconds to run before it vanishes.

I loved how different this felt from Phasmophobia‘s ghost AI. Playing as an investigator means working with your team to locate 8 clues, then destroying 8 sigils to win. You can survive two catches before you’re out, so the monster has to work for each elimination. Playing as the creature gives you abilities and a hunter’s perspective that completely changes the game.

Why we chose it White Noise 2 bridges the gap between Phasmophobia‘s investigative co-op and asymmetrical horror like Dead by Daylight. The 4v1 setup demands teamwork while adding unpredictable human behavior into the mix.

The variety impressed me. Sixteen different investigators with unique stats and abilities, six monsters with distinct powers, and seven maps keep things fresh. The skill ceiling is high. Winning against experienced monsters requires tight coordination and smart tactics. Sneaking through dark corridors alone brings genuine fear, and the developers push regular updates.

My verdict If you want games similar to Phasmophobia with a competitive twist and asymmetrical gameplay, White Noise 2 delivers tense multiplayer horror.

4. Forewarned [Archaeological Horror Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, Indie, Online Co-op, Survival Horror Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Dreambyte Games

In Forewarned, ancient Egyptian tombs are procedurally generated death traps where you and up to three friends hunt for evidence while ancient medjay spirits hunt you. The archaeological theme runs deep with hieroglyphs and cursed artifacts scattered throughout. Every tomb layout shifts between runs, so memorizing escape routes won’t save you.

The danger feels more immediate than Phasmophobia. Each medjay requires specific actions to survive. Some force you to avoid eye contact. Others punish standing still. I found myself constantly collecting evidence rather than waiting around for paranormal activity.

The game uses 12 evidence types with each spirit having 8 unique identifiers, making investigation satisfying.

Why we chose it Forewarned takes Phasmophobia‘s investigation mechanics and transplants them into ancient tombs with environmental storytelling and procedural layouts. The archaeological angle gives it a distinct identity while keeping that same evidence-gathering tension.

VR support makes exploring these tombs more immersive. Jump scares hit hard and the atmosphere stays tense. Lobbies can be quiet at times, but the core experience scratches that survival horror game itch perfectly.

My verdict: Forewarned scratches the same investigation itch as Phasmophobia while delivering Egyptian tomb horror with more immediate danger. Tomb exploration has never felt this tense.

5. Ghost Exorcism INC. [The Closest Game to Phasmophobia’s Ghost Hunting Depth]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Indie, Horror, Online Co-op, Simulation, Early Access Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s StudioGoupil

Up to six players can squad up in Ghost Exorcism INC., turning ghost hunting into a full paranormal company operation. Big maps host multiple ghosts simultaneously, and your job goes beyond identification.

You’re gathering evidence and performing actual exorcisms to banish spirits. The game hands you salt grenades and laser guns, making you less vulnerable than in Phasmophobia where you’re essentially defenseless.

I appreciated how ghost encounters don’t mean instant death. You can take hits and recover. Events still catch you off guard with sudden manifestations, but having tools to fight back shifts the power dynamic. Multi-ghost hunts get complex because you need to pair the right exorcism actions with the right spirit type.

Why we chose it Ghost Exorcism INC. matches Phasmophobia‘s evidence-gathering depth while adding action-oriented exorcism mechanics. The larger team size makes it perfect for friend groups who want that “ghost hunting company” vibe.

The exorcism book lets you write custom spells, adding personality to runs. Big maps with varied objectives keep things replayable. The game shines with friends rather than randoms, especially if you don’t take it too seriously.

My verdict: Fans of Phasmophobia who want bigger teams and hands-on exorcisms will love Ghost Exorcism INC. It’s ghost hunting at company scale.

6. Demonologist [Most Realistic Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, Horror, Indie, Online Co-op Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Clock Wizard Games

Demonologist takes the ghost identification formula and cranks up the visual fidelity. The graphics immediately stand out, making abandoned houses and haunted locations feel more grounded and realistic. You and your team work through contract-based missions where you identify the ghost type, complete optional objectives, and perform exorcisms to finish each run.

The scares don’t get repetitive like other intriguing co-op games in this genre. Different ghost types demand unique countermeasures, so learning each entity’s behavior becomes crucial. I found myself relying heavily on teammates for equipment coordination and evidence gathering. The objective structure keeps runs tight and focused. Identify, investigate, exorcise.

Why we chose it Demonologist matches Phasmophobia‘s detective gameplay while pushing graphical realism further. The atmosphere and environmental design create a genuinely spooky experience that doesn’t feel rushed or underdeveloped.

Safe house customization adds personality between missions. The variety in ghost behavior prevents desensitization. Even after hours in the same starting location, the game maintains tension through unpredictable activity.

My verdict: If you want games like Phasmophobia with next-gen graphics and refined exorcism mechanics, Demonologist delivers immersive ghost hunting at its most realistic.

7. The Outlast Trials [Co-op Survival Horror Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person, Survival Horror, Single-player, Online Co-op Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2024 Creator/s Red Barrels

The Outlast Trials throws you into Cold War-era psychological experiments where survival means staying hidden. You and up to three teammates navigate trial scenarios filled with deranged test subjects. The claustrophobic environments force stealth gameplay. You can’t fight back. It’s pure Outlast style survival where hiding and evading are your only options.

The tension never lets up. I still remember my first trial when a naked giant appeared out of nowhere while I was completing an objective. Enemies show up suddenly and relentlessly, turning simple tasks into nerve-wracking challenges. The game balances horror with chaotic moments that make the experience oddly fun despite the terror.

Why we chose it The Outlast Trials delivers cooperative scares similar to games like Phasmophobia but swaps ghost hunting for pure survival horror. The stealth games mechanics and atmospheric sound design create genuine dread.

Progression systems let you unlock tools and abilities that change how trials play out. The lore runs deep with Murkoff Corporation experiments that make the madness feel purposeful.

My verdict: If you want games like Phasmophobia with intense stealth game horror and psychological experimentation, The Outlast Trials delivers terrifying co-op trials.

8. Dead By Daylight [Best Asymmetrical Multiplayer Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Survival Horror, Online Co-op Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Behaviour Interactive Inc.

Four survivors repair generators while one killer hunts them down. That’s the core loop of Dead By Daylight, and it creates some of the most tense multiplayer games you’ll experience. The 4v1 format means every match feels different depending on who’s playing the killer and what perks survivors bring.

I spent my first dozen matches getting destroyed before understanding how to loop killers and time rescues properly. The learning curve is steep but rewarding. Once you grasp the mechanics, clutch moments become incredibly satisfying.

Why we chose it Dead By Daylight captures the same cat-and-mouse tension as Phasmophobia but puts a human player in control of the threat. The 4v1 format creates unpredictable horror that AI can’t replicate.

The roster keeps expanding with licensed killers like Michael Myers, Ghostface, and Pyramid Head. Seasonal events and constant updates maintain the player base, though the events can feel repetitive. Short matches mean you’re always one game away from redemption after a brutal loss.

My verdict: For Phasmophobia fans who want competitive asymmetrical horror with human killers, Dead By Daylight offers endless cat-and-mouse tension across iconic horror franchises.

9. Friday the 13th: The Game [Slasher Survival Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Survival Horror, Online Co-op Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s IllFonic / Gun Media

Seven counselors scramble to survive while Jason Voorhees stalks Camp Crystal Lake. One player becomes the unstoppable killer while everyone else fights to escape. The maps capture that authentic 1980s slasher atmosphere with cabins, lake shores, and dark forests that feel ripped straight from the films.

I loved how different each match played out. You can stick with your group and wait for Tommy Jarvis to spawn, or go solo and hide in the woods until police arrive. Character builds get ridiculous. No Fear Jenny can basically bully Jason, while Running Vanessa zips around with insane speed and stamina.

Why we chose it Friday the 13th: The Game delivers games similar to Phasmophobia‘s tension through classic slasher survival. The one-versus-many format creates desperate teamwork moments against an iconic horror villain.

Jason’s different versions stay accurate to the films with clear strengths and weaknesses. The kills are brutal and customizable. Despite licensing issues stopping official updates, community servers and mods keep it alive.

My verdict: Phasmophobia fans craving slasher horror with iconic kills and desperate survival will find Friday the 13th: The Game delivers authentic Camp Crystal Lake terror.

10. The Blackout Club [Narrative Co-op Horror Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person, Online Co-op, Horror, Action, Indie, Simulation Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Question

Suburban streets hide something sinister in The Blackout Club. You and up to three friends play as teens investigating a mysterious force controlling your town’s adults. Stealth missions blend investigation with puzzle-solving as you sneak through neighborhoods, record evidence, and avoid being caught by sleepwalking enemies called Sleepers.

The atmosphere nails that creepy suburban paranoia. Procedural mission elements keep runs varied. I loved how missions demand tight coordination and quick thinking under pressure. You’re closing your eyes to track an invisible entity while teammates guide you, or you’re reviving a friend seconds before a Sleeper catches them.

Why we chose it The Blackout Club offers games like Phasmophobia with narrative-driven horror and team coordination. The social stealth mechanics and investigation focus create similar tension in a completely different setting.

The stylish visuals and paranormal mystery hook you immediately. Missions encourage creative problem-solving as you gather evidence and complete objectives. It’s best experienced with a dedicated group of friends who can coordinate over voice chat.

My verdict: Phasmophobia fans wanting narrative co-op horror with stealth and suburban mystery should grab The Blackout Club on sale for friend groups, despite the concluded story.

11. Alien: Isolation [Single-Player Horror Game Like Phasmophobia’s Tension]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Single-player, Action Adventure, First-person, Survival Horror Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of release 2014 Creator/s Creative Assembly / SEGA

A single Xenomorph stalks you through Sevastopol Station. The AI adapts to your behavior, learning your hiding spots and punishing repetitive tactics. You’ll spend most of your time crouched in lockers and vents, listening to the alien’s footsteps echo through corridors while hoping it doesn’t check your spot.

For me, what stands out immediately is the sound design. Every creak of the station, every footstep you make, every hiss from the alien creates genuine dread. The audio immerses you completely, making it feel like you’re experiencing the same terror as Amanda Ripley. Even moments in the vacuum of space build anxiety as metal clashes against the hull.

Why we chose it Alien: Isolation captures the same sustained tension as games like Phasmophobia through unpredictable AI behavior. The constant paranoia of not knowing where the threat is mirrors ghost hunting perfectly.

Stealth and resource management become crucial survival tools. The gritty sci-fi game atmosphere stays oppressive throughout. Multiple difficulty options let you tailor the experience to your comfort level.

My verdict: Phasmophobia fans craving single-player tension with adaptive AI stalking should experience Alien: Isolation‘s masterclass in sustained horror and atmospheric dread.

12. Amnesia: The Dark Descent [Psychological Horror Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person, Psychological, Survival Horror, Adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2010 Creator/s Frictional Games

Your sanity drains in the dark. Amnesia: The Dark Descent perfected the helpless horror formula where hiding is your only defense. You explore Brennenburg Castle, solving puzzles and piecing together a story about morality and desperation while monsters hunt you through dimly lit corridors.

The atmosphere is what makes this work. Sound design, music, and lighting combine to create constant dread. I found the monster encounters incredibly tense. Once discovered, being chased down feels genuinely terrifying. The pattern becomes explore and collect items, hide when you hear something, survive the chase, then reach safety. Repetitive, yes, but effective.

Why we chose it Amnesia: The Dark Descent pioneered the investigative horror mechanics that games similar to Phasmophobia built upon. The sanity system and environmental storytelling created a blueprint for modern horror games.

Puzzles hit that sweet spot between complexity and logical solutions. Hard mode amps up the stakes with scarce resources and permadeath on sanity loss. The Justine DLC offers a shorter, more intense challenge.

My verdict: Phasmophobia fans wanting slow-burn psychological horror with sanity mechanics and environmental storytelling will find Amnesia: The Dark Descent unforgettable despite some repetition.

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person, Psychological, Survival Horror Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2013 Creator/s Red Barrels

Your only weapon is a camcorder with night vision. Freelance journalist Miles Upshur investigates Mount Massive Asylum after receiving an anonymous tip, and everything goes wrong the moment you step inside. The building is a gore-soaked nightmare filled with escaped patients and something far worse lurking in the darkness.

The camera battery mechanic adds constant pressure. Recording footage drains power, forcing you to choose between seeing clearly and conserving batteries. Run, hide, or die becomes your mantra. There’s no combat system. Enemies corner you in lockers or under beds while you hold your breath and pray they move on.

Why we chose it Outlast delivers the same heart-pounding terror as games similar to Phasmophobia but strips away any sense of control. The found-footage perspective and pure survival focus create relentless dread.

Sound design elevates every encounter. I highly recommend headphones for tracking footsteps and distant screams. The asylum setting drips with atmosphere through environmental details and scattered notes revealing the corporation’s horrific experiments. Unskippable cutscenes integrate seamlessly into gameplay, though they can frustrate during Nightmare runs.

My verdict: Phasmophobia fans seeking solo horror that strips away all defense mechanisms will find Outlast‘s asylum nightmare unforgettable and genuinely terrifying.

14. Darkwood [Top-Down Survival Horror Game Like Phasmophobia’s Mystery]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Single-player, Action, Adventure, Indie, RPG, Survival Horror Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2017 Creator/s Acid Wizard Studio

Darkwood traps you in a surreal Polish forest. The woods are alive with something wrong. Here, daytime means scavenging for resources and nighttime means barricading yourself inside. The top-down perspective creates claustrophobic tension through a limited field of view. Threats can approach from any angle.

Night sequences had my heart racing. Creatures scratch at walls, break through barricades. The game demands you adapt or die repeatedly. Combat feels brutal and punishing, but never unfair. You can recover your gear if you return to where you died, which kept me pushing forward despite the anxiety.

Why we chose it The investigative mystery and slow-building dread mirror what makes games similar to Phasmophobia effective. Darkwood trades jump scares for procedural night mechanics that create genuinely unpredictable horror.

The world feels grotesque and intriguing with strange NPCs and horrifying creatures. Exploration reveals bite-sized story fragments that pull you deeper into the woods’ secrets. The game makes you feel insignificant, which enhances the oppressive atmosphere perfectly.

My verdict: This surreal survival horror experience rewards Phasmophobia players who appreciate environmental storytelling and investigative exploration over constant action.

15. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan [Story-Driven Horror Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Interactive Drama, Survival Horror, Single-player, Multiplayer Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Supermassive Games / BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe

While Phasmophobia has you investigating ghosts with equipment, Man of Medan puts you inside an interactive horror movie where your dialogue choices and split-second reactions determine who survives. It’s less about evidence gathering and more about cinematic scares with permanent consequences.

Five friends board a dive boat to explore a sunken WWII plane wreck. Pirates hijack them. Then a ghost ship appears and everything spirals into supernatural terror. The game unfolds through cinematic camera angles and professional voice acting with branching paths that change based on your decisions.

Why we chose it Man of Medan delivers narrative-focused, cinematic horror games with co-op decision-making that creates shared tension and memorable group moments.

Gameplay mixes exploration with quick-time events and pulse control mechanics. Premonition pictures scattered throughout show glimpses of possible futures, helping you make better choices.

The mysterious Curator appears between chapters, commenting on your decisions and offering cryptic hints. Movie Night mode lets five friends pass a controller around, with each person controlling different characters. Online co-op splits control between two players for shared storytelling.

My verdict: Phasmophobia players wanting branching narratives and cinematic co-op scares will find Man of Medan offers a different but equally engaging group horror experience.

16. Hunt: Showdown [Competitive Monster-Hunting Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Scorex 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, FPS, Online Co-op Platforms PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Crytek

Hunt: Showdown takes the monster-hunting concept from Phasmophobia and adds a brutal twist. Other players are hunting the same targets you are, and they’ll happily kill you to claim the bounty first. Set in Louisiana’s unforgiving bayou, you track monsters using audio cues, eliminate them, then extract before rival hunters or AI enemies end your run.

The 1890s setting drips with atmosphere. Abandoned compounds hide clues and loot. Every sound matters. Crows scatter when you approach, alerting nearby players. Gunshots echo across the map, broadcasting your position. Permadeath means losing your hunter and their equipment permanently.

Why we chose it Hunt: Showdown blends investigation mechanics with high-stakes PvP, creating tense FPS games moments where monster hunting meets extraction survival.

The tactical pacing rewards patience. I’ve spent entire matches moving slowly, listening for other teams before engaging. Loadout variety lets you play with rifles, bows, pistols, or even melee weapons. Solo, duo, or trio modes change the dynamic completely. Every expedition feels different because human opponents create unpredictable scenarios that AI never could.

My verdict: Phasmophobia players ready for competitive monster hunting with permadeath stakes will find Hunt: Showdown delivers methodical, high-risk fps games action.

17. Monstrum II [Multiplayer Escape Horror Game Like Phasmophobia]

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, Indie, Strategy, Survival Horror, Online Co-op Platforms PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Team Junkfish / Junkfish Limited

Imagine Phasmophobia but you’re actively trying to escape instead of identify. Monstrum II strands up to four prisoners on a sea fort where one player controls a hunting monster. Prisoners activate fuseboxes, repair generators, and escape via helicopter or submarine while the creature stalks them through industrial corridors and foggy decks.

The sea fort setting creates claustrophobic tension. Rusted metal hallways echo with footsteps. Outdoor sections offer temporary relief before you duck back inside to complete objectives. Three playable monsters each have unique hunting styles, forcing prisoners to adapt their escape strategies.

Why we chose it Monstrum II delivers asymmetrical horror similar to games like Phasmophobia with improved visuals and emergent chase mechanics.

I appreciated how multiple escape routes encourage experimentation rather than memorizing one path. Playing as the monster completely flips the experience, turning you into the threat hunting desperate prisoners. The developers actively fix bugs and work closely with the community, which shows steady improvements since early access launch.

My verdict: Phasmophobia fans wanting asymmetrical escape horror with a sea fort atmosphere will enjoy Monstrum II‘s tense cat-and-mouse gameplay, despite some early access rough edges.

18. The Forest [Survival and Building Game Like Phasmophobia with Mystery]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action, Adventure, Indie, Simulation, Survival, Online Co-op Platforms PC, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Endnight Games Ltd

Your plane crashes on a remote peninsula. You watch cannibals drag your son into the forest. Now you’re alone with one mission. Survive long enough to find him. The Forest blends the survival you’d see in some of the most interesting open-world games with genuine horror through cannibalistic mutants that learn your patterns and attack strategically.

Unlike Phasmophobia‘s structured investigations, this game gives you complete freedom. Chop trees, build bases, explore caves filled with disturbing discoveries. The day-night cycle creates natural tension. Daytime feels relatively safe for gathering resources. Night brings dread as mutants become aggressive and your visibility drops.

Why we chose it The Forest combines survival mechanics with investigative mystery and co-op scares that Phasmophobia fans will recognize.

The cannibal AI impressed me with its unpredictability. They scout your base, retreat when outmatched, and coordinate attacks. Co-op supports up to eight players for long-form survival sessions. The story slowly reveals itself through cave exploration and environmental clues. Mods and community servers extend replay value significantly.

My verdict: Looking for open-world games that mix base-building with horror investigation? The Forest delivers seamless co-op survival where every night feels dangerous.

My Overall Verdict

If you’re hunting for your next ghost-chasing obsession after Phasmophobia, the best starting point depends on what scares you most.

For players craving faster demon encounters with aggressive entities → Devour . It delivers intense exorcism missions where coordination determines survival, perfect for groups who want Phasmophobia‘s tension compressed into 20-minute adrenaline rushes.

. It delivers intense exorcism missions where coordination determines survival, perfect for groups who want Phasmophobia‘s tension compressed into 20-minute adrenaline rushes. For investigators wanting the most authentic ghost-hunting experience → Demonologist . It refines Phasmophobia‘s evidence-gathering formula with superior graphics and polished mechanics.

. It refines Phasmophobia‘s evidence-gathering formula with superior graphics and polished mechanics. For larger friend groups seeking company-scale operations → Ghost Exorcism INC. It supports up to six players with action-oriented exorcisms and bigger maps, perfect for crews who want that paranormal investigation company vibe.

Each game captures different aspects of what makes Phasmophobia work. Start with whichever fear factor hooks you hardest.

