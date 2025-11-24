20 Games Like Fallout 4 in 2025 That Will Keep You Exploring

Fallout 4 fans are going to love this list. I’ve gathered 20 games like Fallout 4 that capture everything you enjoyed: wandering the wasteland, building settlements, and making the tough choices that shape your story.

Ruins to explore, companions to recruit, and massive open worlds to travel through are all part of the experience. These games deliver the crafting, exploration, and RPG freedom that make Fallout so addictive. Gritty survival, sci-fi thrills, and darkly humorous post-apocalyptic settings await in these titles, ready to fill the Fallout-shaped gap and keep your gaming streak going strong.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Fallout 4

These three picks hit different parts of the Fallout recipe: big worlds, meaningful choices, and survival-driven gameplay. They capture the freedom, memorable companions, and immersive worlds that make games similar to Fallout 4 so addictive.

Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014) – A massive, story-rich RPG where every choice shapes the world around you, echoing the moral depth and faction drama that Fallout fans can’t get enough of. Dying Light (2015) – A fast-paced survival adventure that mixes looting, crafting, and parkour movement to keep every night in its crumbling city tense and unforgettable. The Outer Worlds (2019) – A witty, choice-driven sci-fi RPG packed with oddball characters, moral dilemmas, and the kind of player freedom that makes every decision count.

Keep scrolling to explore even more open-world games like Fallout 4, packed with post-apocalyptic stories, deep RPG systems, and that addictive sense of discovery that keeps you coming back for “just one more quest”.

20 Best Games Like Fallout 4 to Lose Yourself In

Ready to dive into fresh worlds full of choices, danger, and exploration? This list highlights 20 epic adventures packed with survival, crafting, and open-world freedom. How many of these have you played? Each one earns its spot among the best games like Fallout 4 that keep the wasteland spirit alive.

1. Dragon Age: Inquisition [Choice-Driven Open-World RPG With Strong Factions]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC Year of Release 2014 Creator/s BioWare; Electronic Arts Metacritic Score 85/100 Average Playtime ~100–150 hours for full completion Unique Features Branching companion storylines, large semi‑open world hubs, player choices that affect factions and world state

In Dragon Age: Inquisition, you step into the boots of the Inquisitor, the one person who can stop a massive tear in the sky from swallowing the world. You’ll travel across huge, hand-crafted regions filled with monsters to fight, secrets to uncover, and allies to recruit.

The visuals are gorgeous: rolling hills, snowy peaks, and ancient ruins that feel alive with history and danger. Skyhold, your main base, grows as your influence does, giving you that same satisfying sense of progress Fallout 4 players love when upgrading their settlements.

Gameplay revolves around exploring, crafting, and leading your team of companions into battle. Each of them has a strong personality, their own stories, and unique opinions about your choices. The way you handle factions, relationships, and narrative crossroads can change how the world sees you, and that kind of branching decision-making feels right at home for anyone who loves Fallout’s freedom and depth.

Why we chose it Dragon Age: Inquisition stands out for its deep storylines, tough moral choices, and epic world-building that make every decision feel like it really matters.

What makes this game special is how even the smallest choice can spiral into big consequences. Building alliances, upgrading your base, and navigating political drama gives you the same rush of shaping a world that reacts to your actions – a must-play for fans of the best story games.

My Verdict: If you enjoyed the mix of strategy, exploration, and tough choices in Fallout 4, Dragon Age: Inquisition is a no-brainer. It’s a massive, story-driven adventure where your leadership actually shapes the world, and your companions make every step of the journey worth it.

2. Dying Light [Open-World Survival With Crafting & Scavenging]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, MacOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Techland; Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 74/100 Average Playtime ~18 hours main story, ~50–60 hours with side quests/extras Unique Features Parkour traversal in a zombie‑infested open world, dynamic day/night cycle affecting enemy behavior, extensive crafting and co‑op survival gameplay

Dying Light drops you into a crumbling city overrun by the infected, and survival quickly becomes an art form. As one of the best zombie games, it challenges you to scavenge supplies, craft brutal makeshift weapons, and parkour across rooftops to stay alive.

The world feels gritty and desperate, every street corner hiding something useful – or something waiting to eat you. It’s fast-paced, tense, and incredibly satisfying once you get the rhythm of movement and combat down.

Daytime gives you a chance to explore, gather materials, and help survivors. But when the sun goes down, everything changes: the infected get stronger, faster, and far more terrifying. That constant day-night tension keeps the adrenaline pumping, and it makes you earn every resource you collect. The city itself is a maze of danger and opportunity, with plenty of hidden stashes and side stories that make exploring worthwhile.

Why we chose it This one’s all about fast-paced parkour, brutal combat, and that constant “will I survive the night?” tension that never lets up.

Scavenging for supplies, crafting weapons, and navigating deadly zones are at the heart of the game, giving you that perfect mix of improvisation and survival in a city that feels alive and constantly on edge. The urban ruins and tense encounters keep every moment exciting.

My Verdict: If you loved the thrill of looting ruins and turning junk into deadly tools in Fallout 4, Dying Light takes that feeling to the next level. It’s brutal, immersive, and packed with heart-pounding moments that make every night feel like your last.

3. The Outer Worlds [Fallout-Style Sci-Fi RPG From the Original Creators]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment; Private Division Metacritic Score 85/100 Average Playtime ~25–40 hours to complete main story + side content Unique Features Branching quests, witty dialogue, moral‑choice system, sci‑fi setting inspired by Fallout creators

The Outer Worlds is a vibrant, choice-driven RPG set in the corporate-run space colonies of Halcyon, where your decisions shape the fates of entire settlements and the people living in them. You take on the role of a colonist waking from cryosleep to find a galaxy full of shady corporations, competing factions, and planets full of secrets waiting to be uncovered.

Exploration spans colorful settlements, strange alien landscapes, and hidden corners packed with loot and lore, all delivered with a sharp, satirical edge. Combat is versatile: you can engage in stealth, tech hacks, or straight-up gunplay, adapting your approach to suit the situation.

This title stands out for its tight pacing and choice-driven quests, giving every decision weight. Branching storylines let you pick sides or burn bridges, and companions come with their own personalities and agendas that shift based on your behavior.

Why we chose it I picked this one because it nails that Fallout-style mix of humor, player agency, and moral gray areas – just set in a quirky, space-age universe.

Witty dialogue is everywhere, from sarcastic NPCs to surprising interactions, giving the world a sharp sense of humor and identity. Moral choices reshape faction relations, quests, and even entire colonies. It captures the spirit of the best Fallout games, mixing dark comedy with choices that genuinely matter.

My Verdict: The Outer Worlds is pure Fallout DNA in space. Choice-driven missions, clever dialogue, and a moral choice system make every decision matter, while the quirky dystopian setting ensures that exploring, fighting, and negotiating never feel dull. It’s a tight, fun, and endlessly replayable RPG for anyone craving freedom and impact in their gameplay.

4. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [Massive Open-World Fantasy Sandbox With Player Freedom]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2011 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios; Bethesda Softworks Metacritic Score 96/100 Average Playtime ~100–300+ hours depending on playstyle and mods Unique Features Massive open‑world fantasy sandbox, total exploration freedom, modding potential, memorable factions

Skyrim drops you into the frozen, rugged province of Tamriel, where dragons have returned and political tensions run high. You play as the Dragonborn, a hero born with the power to absorb dragon souls and unleash mighty shouts, but the game quickly becomes about exploring an enormous world packed with villages, dungeons, mountains, and ancient ruins.

Players can craft gear, develop skills, and follow countless quests, from main storylines to side adventures tucked away in hidden corners. The visual and atmospheric design is iconic: snow-capped peaks, dense forests, and bustling cities all feel alive and full of stories waiting to unfold.

Why we chose it It’s hard to beat the freedom here: explore mountains, fight dragons, or just steal cheese wheels. The world feels endless and alive, no matter what you do.

Skyrim offers the same open-ended freedom that makes Fallout 4 so addictive. You can join factions, build relationships, and tackle challenges however you like, with each choice shaping your experience. The modding community adds nearly limitless replayability, letting players tweak visuals, add new quests, or even completely overhaul gameplay.

My Verdict: For anyone craving vast exploration and player-driven adventure, Skyrim excels. Total freedom to explore, memorable factions, and endless modding potential satisfy the same adventure craving as Fallout 4. This makes it one of the top open-world games that lets you create your own epic story in a world that always feels alive.

5. Metro Exodus [Post-Apocalyptic Survival With Story-Driven Exploration]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, MacOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s 4A Games; Deep Silver Metacritic Score 82/100 Average Playtime ~20–30 hours Unique Features Post-apocalyptic survival, story-driven exploration, atmospheric environments, resource management, stealth, and combat balance

Metro Exodus takes you on a gripping journey across a post-nuclear Russia, blending survival, exploration, and story in a beautifully desolate world. You play as Artyom, venturing beyond the tunnels of the Moscow Metro in a steam-powered train, the Aurora, seeking a new home for your people.

The game balances open-level exploration with linear, story-driven moments, creating a strong sense of tension and purpose. Landscapes range from frozen wastelands to sun-scorched deserts, each teeming with hazards, mutants, and environmental storytelling that makes the world feel lived-in and dangerous.

Why we chose it This one delivers a gripping mix of survival horror and emotional storytelling, making every train stop across post-apocalyptic Russia feel unforgettable.

Players scavenge scarce resources, craft weapons, and manage ammo, making every encounter matter. The story changes with your choices, and companions react realistically to your actions. Quiet moments balance the high-intensity survival, while visuals and sound enhance immersion: from eerie tunnels to the haunting beauty of abandoned sunlit towns.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus is one of the best post-apocalyptic games, offering a darker, grounded take on the Fallout 4 experience. Scarce resources, tense encounters, and meaningful choices make exploration, strategy, and survival feel intense and deeply rewarding.

6. Starfield [Space Exploration RPG With Bethesda-Style Freedom]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks Metacritic Score 83/100 Average Playtime ~50–100 hours, depending on exploration and side quests Unique Features Open-world space RPG, base building, faction quests, looting, emergent storylines, Bethesda-style RPG freedom

Starfield lets you explore the vast reaches of space, hopping between planets, moons, and bustling space stations while uncovering hidden secrets and new civilizations. You play as a customizable spacefarer, building your own ship, upgrading gear, and choosing your path through a galaxy full of factions, politics, and mysteries.

The game blends open-world exploration with story-driven missions, giving players the freedom to chart their own adventure across diverse, visually stunning worlds. Combat and first-person shooting mechanics place it among the most engaging FPS games, while interaction with a range of characters and factions keeps every session dynamic.

Why we chose it Starfield captures that sense of awe and discovery, letting you chart your own path through space and uncover secrets in a galaxy that actually feels massive.

Base building and faction quests let you leave a tangible mark on the galaxy, while looting and scavenging for resources adds a rewarding sense of progression. Emergent world stories mean the universe reacts to your choices, creating a living, breathing sandbox full of surprises and replay potential.

My Verdict: Starfield is a must for anyone who loves Bethesda’s signature style. Base building, faction quests, looting, and emergent world stories provide endless freedom and depth, letting you craft your own spacefaring adventure while exploring a galaxy that always feels alive and full of opportunities.

7. Cyberpunk 2077 [Immersive RPG With Player Choice & Strong Worldbuilding]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, MacOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2020 Creator/s CD Projekt Red; CD Projekt Metacritic Score 86/100 Average Playtime ~25–50 hours Unique Features Choice-driven RPG, branching storylines, open-world urban exploration, skill trees and upgrades, immersive narrative, cybernetic enhancements

Cyberpunk 2077 throws you into Night City, a sprawling, neon-lit metropolis bursting with life, danger, and opportunity. You play as V, a mercenary navigating a world dominated by megacorporations, street gangs, and rogue AI.

Exploration spans towering skyscrapers, hidden back alleys, and underground hideouts, all packed with side missions, secrets, and worldbuilding that make the city feel alive. Combat mixes ranged firefights, cybernetic abilities, stealth, and hacking, letting you approach each challenge in multiple ways.

Why we chose it Few games pull you into their world like this: the neon streets, gritty choices, and high-tech chaos make every mission feel cinematic.

The game excels in player-driven storytelling. Moral decisions shape outcomes for both characters and factions, while branching quests provide multiple paths and endings. Character upgrades, cybernetic implants, and weapon customization let you tailor gameplay to your style, adding depth to exploration and combat.

The city itself is a playground for emergent gameplay, offering encounters and narratives that adapt to your choices, keeping every session unpredictable and engaging.

My Verdict: Cyberpunk 2077 delivers a dense, living RPG experience that ranks among the most immersive sci-fi games. Its choice-driven depth and worldbuilding will resonate strongly with Fallout 4 fans. Moral decisions, branching quests, and expansive city exploration keep every playthrough unique and full of surprises.

8. Chernobylite [Radiation Zone Survival & Base Building]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creator/s The Farm 51; All in! Games SA Metacritic Score 75/100 Average Playtime ~20–40 hours Unique Features Post-nuclear survival, crafting and base-building, stealth mechanics, scavenging ruins, squad management, atmospheric storytelling

Chernobylite plunges you into the irradiated Exclusion Zone, a haunting post-nuclear world filled with danger, mystery, and survival challenges. You take on the role of a scientist returning to the Zone to uncover secrets about the disaster and find a missing loved one.

Exploration is tense and atmospheric, moving through abandoned towns, crumbling facilities, and dense forests, all while avoiding environmental hazards and hostile creatures. The visual design is gritty and realistic, with eerie lighting and a sense of isolation that keeps the tension high.

Why we chose it It’s eerie, tense, and deeply atmospheric: a survival game that blends sci-fi mystery with the haunting reality of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Gameplay focuses on stealth, scavenging, and crafting, with resources limited and every encounter carrying risk, making Chernobylite one of the best survival games. You’ll upgrade your base, manage your squad, and plan missions carefully to survive.

Choices matter: deciding who to trust, which paths to take, and how to use scarce supplies changes outcomes. The combination of survival mechanics, tactical planning, and narrative exploration creates a tense, immersive experience that keeps the post-nuclear world feeling alive.

My Verdict: Chernobylite gets the atmosphere of a Fallout-like survival game. Post-nuclear danger, scavenging, crafting, stealth, and squad management combine to deliver tense, rewarding gameplay in a world that constantly keeps you on edge and fully engaged.

9. Mad Max [Wasteland Combat & Vehicle Survival Adventure]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Linux, MacOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Avalanche Studios; Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 69/100 Average Playtime ~30–50 hours Unique Features Open-world desert exploration, vehicular combat, crafting weapons and upgrades, scavenging resources, survival-focused gameplay, dynamic combat, and missions

Mad Max throws you headfirst into a scorching, post-apocalyptic wasteland where lawlessness rules and only the toughest survive. You play as Max, roaming endless deserts, scavenging scrap, and battling raiders with a mix of vehicular mayhem and hand-to-hand combat in one of the most exhilarating TPS games.

The world is brutal, chaotic, and ridiculously fun, with towering dunes, ruined outposts, and abandoned towns begging to be explored, or blown up. Survival is the name of the game. You scavenge scrap to upgrade your car, craft weapons, and build outposts, while stealthy takedowns and strategic planning keep you alive against gang attacks.

Why we chose it Between the roaring engines, sandstorms, and explosive car battles, it perfectly channels that wild, chaotic energy of surviving the wasteland.

Every encounter feels intense, whether you’re chasing a convoy across the wasteland or sneaking through a raider hideout. The narrative threads are gritty and epic, with a story that pulls you deeper into the chaos of a world gone mad.

My Verdict: If you’ve ever wanted to live out your Fallout 4 wasteland fantasies but with turbocharged car combat and over-the-top chaos, Mad Max is the game you’re looking for. Scavenging, crafting, and survival collide in a hilariously intense, post-apocalyptic playground where every choice and scrap counts.

10. Atomfall [British Post-Apocalyptic RPG With Quirky Humor]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Rebellion Developments; Rebellion Developments Metacritic Score 74/100 Average Playtime ~25–40 hours Unique Features British post-apocalyptic RPG, quirky humor, faction management, survival mechanics, exploration of nuclear wasteland, darkly humorous storytelling

Atomfall catapults you into a nuclear-ravaged Britain where tea, sarcasm, and survival instincts collide in a delightfully oddball package. You play as a lone survivor navigating ruined towns, crumbling castles, and foggy countryside, all while unraveling bizarre mysteries and avoiding mutated critters with a twisted sense of humor.

The world is packed with quirky characters, eccentric factions, and absurd gadgets that feel both ridiculous and strangely practical, making every encounter a mix of danger and laughs. Survival is never straightforward. You’ll scavenge scrap, craft improvised weapons, and manage resources to stay alive, all while juggling faction loyalties that shift depending on your choices.

Why we chose it This one’s shaping up to be a fresh take on the post-apocalyptic genre, mixing survival and storytelling in a distinctly British setting that feels new but familiar.

Weird science experiments, mutated creatures, and darkly comedic storylines keep the tone unpredictable and entertaining. Exploration rewards curiosity with hidden secrets, bizarre tech, and Easter eggs dripping with British humor. Combining tactical combat, rich storytelling, and offbeat British charm, Atomfall turns every play session into an over-the-top Fallout-style adventure you won’t forget.

My Verdict: Atomfall thrives on British oddity. Between nuclear ruins, eccentric factions, and offbeat humor, it delivers an RPG full of strange encounters and clever surprises. It’s unpredictable, atmospheric, and genuinely fun from moment to moment.

11. Project Zomboid [Hardcore Survival Sandbox With Crafting & Base Building]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, MacOS, Linux Year of Release 2013 Creator/s The Indie Stone; The Indie Stone Metacritic Score N/A Average Playtime 40–100+ hours Unique Features Hardcore survival sandbox, base building, crafting, permadeath, hunger and injury management, scavenging homes, deep resource management, emergent gameplay

Project Zomboid drops you into a relentlessly dangerous, zombie-infested world where every decision can mean life or death. You start with nothing, scavenging abandoned homes for food, weapons, and materials while constantly managing hunger, thirst, injuries, and disease.

The game’s top-down, isometric perspective emphasizes strategy and careful planning, making every action feel meaningful. Exploration is tense and rewarding, as each building and street may hide valuable resources or deadly threats.

Survival is at the core of the experience. You’ll craft shelters, fortify safehouses, and gather supplies for the long haul. Deep resource management forces you to weigh risks and prioritize actions, while permadeath keeps tension high and every mistake costly.

Why we chose it It’s pure survival, no hand-holding: every decision matters, every mistake costs you, and that’s exactly what makes it so addictive.

DIY systems let you cook, build, and maintain tools and defenses, creating a highly immersive, hands-on approach to post-apocalyptic life. Multiplayer adds another layer, letting you coordinate with friends to survive or experience chaos when teamwork breaks down.

My Verdict: Project Zomboid delivers a hardcore, deeply rewarding survival experience with Fallout 4 vibes. Managing resources, crafting shelters, and facing permadeath tension make every moment tense and satisfying for fans of realistic, post-apocalyptic gameplay.

12. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader [CRPG With Morality & Faction Choices]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, MacOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Owlcat Games; Owlcat Games Metacritic Score 78/100 Average Playtime 50–70 hours Unique Features CRPG set in the Warhammer 40K universe, faction and companion loyalty, moral decisions, tactical turn-based combat, deep RPG systems, space-faring factions, rich narrative choices

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader catapults you into a grim, war-torn galaxy where every choice carries weight and danger lurks in every star system. You take command of a Rogue Trader ship, exploring uncharted space, forging alliances, and confronting hostile factions.

The game blends tactical combat, deep RPG systems, and branching narratives, offering endless strategic and moral dilemmas that keep the stakes high and the tension alive. Gameplay revolves around making tough decisions that shape your crew, your ship, and the galaxy itself.

Companions have unique personalities, loyalties, and agendas, and your choices shape their loyalty in surprising ways. Its Fallout-style moral decisions blend with ship management, space battles, and crew dynamics, earning it a spot among the best space games for strategy-driven players.

Why we chose it You get that classic CRPG depth with a Warhammer twist: deep choices, space politics, and combat that rewards smart thinking over brute force.

Every mission and encounter challenges your tactical thinking and moral compass, making each playthrough feel intense and unpredictable. The choices you make ripple across the galaxy, giving your decisions real impact and keeping you constantly on your toes.

My Verdict: Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader delivers a thrilling, high-stakes CRPG experience with the moral complexity and faction depth that Fallout 4 fans love. Deep decisions, companion dynamics, and space-faring adventures make every session feel epic and full of strategic tension.

13. Avowed [First-Person RPG With Exploration & Spell/Weapon Combat]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment; Xbox Game Studios Metacritic Score 80/100 Average Playtime ~50–80 hours Unique Features First-person RPG, open-world fantasy, faction consequences, skill builds, exploration, spell and weapon combat, Obsidian’s signature narrative depth

Avowed drops you into a sprawling, first-person fantasy world where magic, melee, and choice-driven storytelling collide in true Obsidian fashion. You step into the shoes of a customizable hero, exploring vast landscapes filled with dungeons, towns, and hidden secrets, while engaging in combat with both spells and weapons.

The visual design is rich and immersive, from enchanted forests to crumbling ruins, making every corner of the world feel alive and worth exploring. Gameplay focuses on letting you chart your own path and shape outcomes through your actions, cementing Avowed as one of the top action RPG games.

Factions have real consequences, companion interactions shift based on your actions, and skill builds let you tailor your character exactly how you want. Exploration and side quests reward curiosity, while combat balances tactical depth with fast-paced action.

Why we chose it It’s all about freedom and moral complexity: a world where your choices shape the story, not the other way around.

Obsidian’s signature narrative style shines through, with branching dialogue, morally complex decisions, and emergent storytelling that adapts to your choices. The world reacts to your actions, giving you a sense of agency that fans of Fallout 4 will immediately recognize.

My Verdict: Avowed captures the Fallout spirit in a fantasy setting. The world is packed with secrets waiting to be discovered. Every decision matters, making it a must-play for fans of Obsidian’s signature depth.

14. Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Tactical Post-Apocalyptic RPG With Mutants]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2018 Creator/s The Bearded Ladies; Funcom Metacritic Score 78/100 Average Playtime ~30–40 hours Unique Features Tactical turn-based RPG, post-apocalyptic setting, mutant companions, stealth mechanics, scavenging, exploration, strategic combat, XCOM-inspired gameplay

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden throws you into a world where humanity’s gone extinct and mutants now roam the wasteland. You lead a small team of quirky survivors, including a talking duck and a boar with attitude, through overgrown ruins and irradiated zones in search of resources and answers.

The mix of real-time exploration and turn-based combat gives it a unique rhythm, blending stealthy scouting with strategic ambushes that feel tense and rewarding. Scavenging supplies, upgrading gear, and managing your squad’s skills make every mission feel purposeful.

Why we chose it This one blends tactical combat and dark humor in a way that feels both clever and strangely heartfelt. A hidden gem for strategy fans.

The world itself oozes atmosphere: rusted cities swallowed by nature, glowing wreckage, and mysterious artifacts of the old world that hint at what went wrong. Each character has distinct abilities that shape how you approach combat, turning every fight into a puzzle that rewards smart positioning and timing.

My Verdict: Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden gets the Fallout vibe with its gritty world, mutant companions, and emphasis on scavenging and survival. It’s like Fallout meets XCOM but slower, more tactical, and full of personality. Perfect for players who love strategy with a strong dose of post-apocalyptic weirdness.

15. Borderlands 2 [Loot-Filled Wasteland Shooter With Dark Humor]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, Android Year of Release 2012 Creator/s Gearbox Software; 2K Games Metacritic Score 89/100 Average Playtime ~30 hours for main story, ~50–60+ with side quests Unique Features Loot‑filled wasteland shooter, massive variety of guns, co‑op mayhem, vibrant comic‑book visuals in a post‑apocalyptic setting

Borderlands 2 takes the end-of-the-world chaos of Fallout and cranks it up with neon explosions, twisted humor, and mountains of loot. Set on the wild planet of Pandora, the game drops you into a lawless wasteland full of bandits, robots, and bizarre characters.

You pick a Vault Hunter with unique skills and dive into nonstop missions that blend explosive combat with the kind of offbeat storytelling Fallout fans can’t resist. The world is packed with over-the-top quests, ranging from epic boss battles to absurd errands for hilariously unstable NPCs, making it one of the most chaotic looter shooters around.

Why we chose it It’s loud, over-the-top, and ridiculously fun. The kind of game where looting, shooting, and laughing all go hand in hand.

Looting is a full-time job here: you’ll be swapping guns every few minutes, chasing that next absurdly powerful weapon. The comic-book visuals and chaotic firefights make every encounter pop with color and energy. And if you want even more mayhem, co-op mode turns the chaos up to eleven as you and your squad rain bullets and bad jokes across Pandora.

My Verdict: Borderlands 2 captures the humor, scavenging, and wild spirit that Fallout 4 players love. It’s loud, fast, and irresistibly fun: a perfect mix of looting, shooting, and laughing your way through a post-apocalyptic circus.

16. Atomic Heart [Weird Soviet Dystopian Shooter With Mutants & Machines]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator/s Mundfish; Focus Entertainment Metacritic Score 70/100 Average Playtime ~25 hours for standard, ~35–40 hours for completionists Unique Features Alternate‑history Soviet setting, surreal retro‑futuristic machines and mutants, experimental weapon crafting, bizarre science‑gone‑wrong atmosphere

Atomic Heart throws you into an alternate-history Soviet Union where science went completely off the rails. Robots meant to serve humanity have turned against their creators, and the result is a surreal, blood-soaked playground of mechanical nightmares and mutated experiments.

You play as a Soviet agent sent to uncover what went wrong, armed with a mix of improvised melee tools, telekinetic powers, and some of the strangest weapons ever built. The world feels alive in all the wrong ways: talking polymer blobs, malfunctioning androids, and propaganda blaring from ruined factories.

Why we chose it This game grabs you with its bizarre world and unpredictable enemies; a wild mix of Soviet aesthetics and sci-fi madness.

Every corridor tells a story through retro-futuristic design and twisted environmental details that feel right at home for anyone who loves Fallout’s brand of science-gone-wrong. Combat is fast and brutal, encouraging creative weapon combinations and quick reflexes, while the eerie soundtrack and visuals build a constant sense of unease and curiosity.

My Verdict: Atomic Heart channels the weird, retro-futuristic chaos that makes Fallout so iconic. It’s stylish, unsettling, and packed with creative worldbuilding, perfect for players who enjoy exploring bizarre science experiments gone horribly wrong.

17. The Last of Us [Emotional Post-Apocalyptic Survival Adventure]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Year of Release 2013 Creator/s Naughty Dog; Sony Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 95/100 Average Playtime ~15–20 hours main story (longer with exploration) Unique Features Emotional narrative, gritty post‑apocalyptic setting, scavenging and crafting, strong character‑driven journey

The Last of Us hits hard: not just with its brutal survival mechanics, but with its story that sticks with you long after the credits roll. Set in a world overrun by infection and loss, you play as Joel, guiding young Ellie through the remnants of civilization.

Every corner hides danger, every supply matters, and every choice feels heavy. Crafting weapons and scavenging for materials adds tension to every encounter, while the emotional storytelling gives weight to even the smallest moments.

Why we chose it It leaves a lasting mark, mixing raw, high-stakes survival with some of the most memorable storytelling in the genre.

The world is decayed but alive: nature has reclaimed cities, people have turned desperate, and the line between good and evil keeps blurring. What makes it shine for Fallout 4 fans is that same mix of survival, crafting, and humanity struggling to endure. It’s quieter and more cinematic, but the atmosphere and immersion are unmatched.

My Verdict: The Last of Us gets the human side of the apocalypse. It’s raw, emotional, and masterfully written – a gripping story of survival and connection that’ll hit every Fallout fan right in the heart.

18. Horizon Zero Dawn [Open-World Post-Collapse Adventure With Tech Ruins]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Guerrilla Games; Sony Interactive Entertainment Metacritic Score 89/100 Average Playtime ~30–40 hours main story, 40+ hours with extras Unique Features Open‑world post‑collapse Earth reclaimed by nature, robotic beasts, tech mysteries, exploration, and upgrades

Horizon Zero Dawn flips the post-apocalypse on its head: humanity’s fallen, but nature’s thriving, and giant robotic beasts now rule the land. You step into the boots of Aloy, a fierce hunter armed with a bow and high-tech gadgets, on a quest to uncover the secrets of a lost civilization.

The world is breathtaking: overgrown cities, snow-capped ruins, and ancient machines gone rogue. Exploration feels rewarding at every turn. You’ll scavenge resources, upgrade weapons, and uncover the mystery of how the old world fell. Along the way, you’ll face intense combat that rewards precision and planning – especially when taking down towering mechanical beasts with elemental traps, stealth, and perfectly timed strikes.

Why we chose it You get the thrill of exploration and combat wrapped in one of the most stunning open worlds ever made – plus robot dinosaurs.

Like Fallout 4, it mixes discovery with a constant sense of wonder, and every battle feels like a dance of strategy and instinct. The fusion of primitive survival and futuristic tech makes it one of the most unique worlds you’ll ever explore.

My Verdict: Horizon Zero Dawn captures the thrill of exploration and discovery that Fallout fans love. It’s a stunning open-world adventure full of mystery, danger, and beauty. A post-apocalyptic journey unlike any other.

19. The Division 2 [PvE Loot Shooter in a Collapsed America]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Massive Entertainment; Ubisoft Metacritic Score 82/100 Average Playtime ~30–40 hours (main story) with 50–100+ hours including side content and end-game activities Unique Features Tactical third-person shooter in a collapsed Washington D.C., faction-driven combat loops, looting & gear progression, co-op, and PvE-focused end-game zones

The Division 2 drops you into the decaying heart of Washington D.C., where chaos, disease, and desperation have taken over. As a Division agent, your mission is to restore some sense of order in a world that’s already given up on it.

The city feels eerily real. Every shattered window, overgrown park, and abandoned monument tells a story of survival. You can almost smell the dust in the air as you creep through a silent, ruined street. Combat here isn’t mindless shooting: it’s about positioning, teamwork, and adapting to every threat.

Why we chose it It nails co-op action and tactical depth, giving players a gritty, realistic take on survival and teamwork in a fallen Washington D.C.

Enemy factions feel alive, each with its own strategies and turf wars. Looting plays a massive role: weapons, armor, mods, and resources constantly push you to explore every alley and rooftop. And in co-op mode, that sense of tension multiplies, turning each firefight into a desperate struggle to survive.

My Verdict: The Division 2 perfectly captures Fallout’s spirit of surviving amid ruin. Only here, every battle feels sharper, every decision heavier. It’s a tactical, loot-driven shooter that rewards smart play and keeps you coming back for “just one more run.”

20. BioShock [Immersive Dystopian Shooter With Genetically Mutated Worlds]

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Mac OS X, iOS Year of Release 2007 Creator/s 2K Boston / 2K Australia; 2K Games Metacritic Score 96/100 Average Playtime ~12–16 hours for the main story; ~18–23 hours with extras Unique Features Immersive underwater dystopia, retro-futuristic technology, morality-driven narrative, plasmid powers combined with conventional weapons, philosophical story themes

BioShock is one of those rare games that feels like stepping into a piece of art: a dark, dripping, tragic masterpiece. Set in Rapture, an underwater utopia turned nightmare, it captures the same retro-futuristic charm and moral decay that Fallout fans love.

The city is filled with haunting echoes of its former glory: gold-trimmed halls, flickering neon signs, and desperate survivors warped by their own ambition. Its immersive atmosphere and philosophical undertones about freedom, science, and control make it one of the best story-driven experiences in gaming, still unmatched years after release.

Why we chose it It’s haunting, stylish, and unforgettable: a story-driven shooter that turns every corner of Rapture into a piece of living art.

You’re free to experiment with bizarre genetic abilities called Plasmids, giving combat a creative edge. Zap enemies with electricity, freeze them solid, or turn them against each other; the choice is yours. Every encounter and diary log deepens the mystery behind Rapture’s fall, turning exploration into storytelling.

My Verdict: BioShock channels Fallout’s dystopian roots through its atmosphere, philosophy, and unforgettable worldbuilding. It’s creepy, thought-provoking, and endlessly immersive. A must-play for anyone who craves that mix of retro sci-fi, moral tension, and post-apocalyptic wonder.

My Overall Verdict

Best starting point for players seeking games like Fallout 4 today? It depends on what kind of wasteland wanderer you are.

For story-driven explorers: The Last of Us delivers unmatched emotional depth, with raw human drama set against a haunting, post-apocalyptic backdrop.

For RPG purists: Avowed is shaping up to be Obsidian’s next great masterpiece, offering the same player freedom, faction politics, and moral dilemmas that made Fallout 4 iconic.

For tactical survivalists: Project Zomboid turns every choice into a life-or-death struggle, blending realism, crafting, and permadeath tension.

For action and chaos lovers: Borderlands 2 explodes with loot, humor, and mayhem. Perfect for those who enjoy the lighter, crazier side of the apocalypse.

For atmosphere seekers: BioShock still stands as the gold standard for immersive, retro-futuristic storytelling that lingers long after the credits roll.

No single game replaces Fallout 4, but together they capture its soul: the freedom, danger, and dark humor that define the wasteland experience. Whatever world you choose next, one thing’s certain: adventure never really ends, it just changes shape.

FAQs