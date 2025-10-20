18 Best Post-Apocalyptic Games for Adventures Beyond 2025

It’s hard to quantify exactly what makes the best post-apocalyptic game. Each of these titles offers a vastly different experience based on what its creators deem a world-ending event, leading to a mixed bag when it comes to their content.

With so many games to choose from, analysis paralysis is pretty common. To help you make your decision on what post-apocalypse setting to journey to next, I’ve prepared a list of 18 great titles, each of which offers a different take on the end of the world.

Our Top Picks for Post-Apocalyptic Games

Choosing the best post-apocalyptic games wasn’t easy, but it was way easier than surviving a nuclear winter with nothing but a crowbar and a rusty can of beans. Now, every game on this list is great, but we’ve also got a few of particular standouts:

The Last of Us Part II (2020) – A game with a contentious story that perfectly illustrates the complexity of human morality after the end. Fallout: New Vegas (2010) – The ultimate post-apocalyptic RPG that combines solid gameplay with endless freedom to shape the Mojave however you choose. Metro Exodus (2019) – This science fiction game perfectly demonstrates the bleakness of an apocalyptic world.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of the best post-apocalyptic games you can get your hands on right now, along with additional insights!

18 Best Post-Apocalyptic Games to Prep You for What’s Coming

The post-apocalyptic genre is defined by a few core aspects: resource scarcity, survival elements, tense combat, environmental storytelling, and occasionally, narrative-driven choices. That’s a very wide net to cast, so we’re going to get all sorts of games here…and you’ll probably find something you like.

With that said, let’s get to the list.

1. The Last of Us Part II [A Zombified Post-Apocalyptic World]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4/5 Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime ~30 hours

The first entry on this list is the much-discussed (and contentious) The Last of Us Part 2, or TLOU2 for short. Whether you’ve already played the game, seen the series, or just surfed online, you probably already know the gist of the game’s plot.

Why we chose it Let’s get this straight: I’m not 100% a fan of the story. But it’s the fact that it goes against the grain and twists the usual action survivor motif common in the genre that makes TLOU2 worth playing.

TLOU2 follows the story of 2 survivors (Ellie and Abby) in a ruined USA. Each of these characters must follow their own story while trying to avoid getting killed by the monstrous infected. Navigating the wasteland is a tricky affair, and survival means you’ll need to learn when to fight and when to flee.

TLOU2 distinguishes itself primarily via its narrative depth, namely, its twisting, uncomfortable story of revenge and redemption. The gameplay is pretty good, sure, but it’s TLOU2’s emotional weight that set it apart and helped it make waves.

My Verdict: The Last of Us Part II combines stunning visuals and solid gameplay with a twisting story to weave an experience you won’t soon forget.

What do players say?

B_u_l_b ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ You probably know the story by now, but it’s well worth playing through anyway.

Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime ~30 hours



Next up is another titan of the post-apocalyptic scene, Fallout: New Vegas. This renowned FPS game came hot on the heels of Fallout 3’s success. To ensure that it’d go off without a hitch, the project was handed to Obsidian Entertainment, a studio made up of former Black Isle employees, who developed the first two Fallout games.

This time around, you’ll play as a courier of the Mojave Express. What should’ve been a simple job ends up with you getting shot in the head and left for dead in a shallow grave. This doesn’t take though, and you wake up in the sleepy town of Goodsprings, ready to complete your delivery. Totally reliable mail service, that’s how you know this isn’t real life.

Why we chose it Best of both worlds here: New Vegas marries the humor and style of older Fallout titles with its new engine and 3D environment for tight gameplay. The end result? An immensely enjoyable game.

The Fallout series has received critical acclaim as an RPG, and New Vegas is no exception. With extremely deep role-playing elements where every big decision you make shapes the narrative and the freedom to do as you please, the entire Mojave desert is your plaything. What legacy will you leave behind?

My Verdict: With its intricate RPG systems, complex moral decisions, and unparalleled freedom, it’s hard to not love Fallout: New Vegas.

What do players say?

CimaNET ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Bethesda, please remaster this already.

3. Metro Exodus [A Cross-Country Wasteland Adventure]

Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s 4A Games, Deep Silver Average Playtime ~20 hours

Next up is Metro Exodus, a game based on a book (Metro 2035 by Dmitry Glukhovsky) and one of the most prominent titles when it comes to a grim and grounded view of the post-apocalyptic world.

This science fiction game sees protagonist Artyom finally leave the cramped tunnels of Moscow for the wasteland (it’s called “Exodus”, after all). Gameplay-wise, this means a shift from a linear experience to a more open-world one that invites you to explore the world beyond the ruins.

Why we chose it Metro Exodus masterfully translates Glukhovsky’s novel into a highly engaging and atmospheric game. The same can be said for the other Metro games too, so be sure to check those out too.

But if you think that leaving the dark subways would make survival any less challenging, you’d be wrong. The wasteland is just as bad, and the series’ signature atmosphere of tension, horror, and survival is ever-present, and the well-thought-out level design means that you can never truly relax.

My Verdict: Metro Exodus paints a picture of human survival and determination in a grim world, and is a definite must-play for its hardcore post-apocalyptic vibes.

What do players say?

TheViper ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Probably the most immersive post-apocalyptic game I’ve played.

4. Horizon Zero Dawn [A Post-Apocalyptic Search for Truth]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4/5 Year of Release 2017 Creator/s Guerilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime ~25 hours

Archeology has always been a fascinating field, at least for me. Seeing old ruins, tools, and remains really makes one stop and think about what life must have been like back then. But getting the script flipped on us (or at least, on a society close enough to us) is equally intriguing, and that’s the premise of Horizon Zero Dawn.

In this game, you’ll play as Aloy, a hunter who obtains a piece of tech called a Focus. With this Focus, her perception is enhanced, and she’s able to see much more of the “old world” that humanity left behind. This kicks off her adventure to discover her roots, and ultimately, unearth the secrets of a world left behind.

Why we chose it Horizon Zero Dawn is a game that has a little bit of everything: an engaging story that encourages you to dig deeper, action-packed gameplay, and amazing visuals.

While this might sound heady, it surprisingly isn’t. You’re free to dig through or ignore as much of the old world as you please, and this fascinating story is punctuated with simple yet satisfying combat. On top of this, the visuals are utterly breathtaking, and the game’s techno-primitive aesthetic really helps sell the idea that you’re living in the shadows of a once-great civilization.

My Verdict: With its combination of a strong story, stunning visuals, distinct aesthetic, and a different approach to the “past”, Horizon Zero Dawn is an adventure that’s sure to please.

What do players say?

STRATOSFEAR ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Interesting story, good gameplay, pretty visuals. Not much to complain about here.

5. Red Dead Redemption [End of an Era]

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3/4, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2010 Creator/s Rockstar Games

Yes, I know it’s not strictly a post-apocalyptic game, but hear me out. Red Dead Redemption, despite strictly not happening some sort of world-ending calamity, does show us the collapse of the Wild West era. This means that society was experiencing a massive shift in order, not unlike what would happen in an apocalypse scenario.

Red Dead Redemption puts you in the rawhide boots of John Marston, an ex-bandit trying to make an honest living. You know what they say about karma, though, and Marston finds himself backed into a deal by the government: hunt down the rest of his former gang, or be separated from his family forever.

Why we chose it Red Dead Redemption’s lawlessness, brutality, and loneliness perfectly matches the genre’s vibe. Also, it’s basically cowboy GTA, with all the freedom and chaos that entails.

And just as it’s the end of an era for John, it’s also the tail end of the Wild West. Everywhere you travel, there’s this feeling of desolate emptiness, slow demise, and general melancholy. But within this bleakness lie the seeds of a changing world, and it’s up to you whether John earns his redemption in this dying frontier, or dies with the old world.

My Verdict: Red Dead Redemption’s seamless blend of open-world exploration, gripping narrative, and solemn atmosphere make it a must-play.

What do players say?

Bethanor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A slow burn that really hits you in the gut.

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Telltale Games, Skybound Games

When developer Telltale shut down in 2018, many gamers were concerned about the future of its projects. Luckily, Skybound Games stepped in to give the series a proper sendoff via the Telltale Definitive Series edition.

Despite being a The Walking Dead game, you may be surprised to discover that this one is not an eerie horror game, but rather, a super impactful story-driven one.

In this series, you’ll play as Lee Everett, a convicted criminal whose life gets upended when the apocalypse hits. What happens afterwards is anyone’s guess (and involves some major spoilers), but always remember that this new world s a very harsh place to live in.

Why we chose it The Walking Dead’s intense approach to storytelling and strong emotional hooks make it a game like no other, and it always leaves you excited to turn to the next page of the story.

Rather than focus on combat or puzzles, The Walking Dead instead pursues storytelling and super solid character development, and it’s very easy to become heavily invested in the cast. On top of that, the stylized visuals and timed decisions help heighten the tension, drawing you ever deeper into the game’s rich story.

My Verdict: The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series well-deserves its status as one of the biggest names in the genre.

What do players say?

p0mel0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Way more than just a simple video game. You need to experience this one for yourself.

7. Fallout 4 [A More Curated Fallout Experience]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Bethesda Average Playtime ~40 hours

After the success of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas came Fallout 4. While the game does carry the series name, many have stated that its strong suit isn’t its role-playing mechanics, a position I agree with.

Here you’ll play as the Sole Survivor, a resident of Sanctuary Hills who’ll have to escape the first bombs of the Great War. While it seems like you’ve reached safety in your Vault, it turns out that this Vault’s gimmick (you did play Fallout 3 and New Vegas, yes?) is cryogenic sleep experiments.

Oh, and some time during your stasis, someone enters the vault, kills your spouse, and kidnaps your baby, so that’s fun.

Why we chose it Fallout 4’s forte is its mechanics and design. Gunplay is tighter and more precise, the open world feels less empty, and everything just feels better compared to older titles.

Thanks to its more limited dialogue options and “hard” railroading of your character, Fallout 4’s RPG side is seen as a miss, especially compared to other games of the same name, But that said, it’s still a great post-apocalyptic title, with an even better open world, lots of character customization options and builds, and the ability to rebuild the Commonwealth.



My Verdict: Despite its shortcomings, Fallout 4 is a good “RPG-lite” game that’s perfect for both newcomers to the series and those looking for a looter shooter experience.

What do players say?

oooh-yeeeee ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Big game but I really wish you didn’t get forced into a role.

8. 7 Days to Die [Voxel-Based Zombie Tower Defense]

Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2013 (early access), 2025 Creator/s The Fun Pimps Average Playtime Variable

It’s hard to believe I’ve been playing 7 Days to Die for almost a decade now. I can’t help it; while the game is far from perfect, it offers a blend of survival horror, open world survival craft, sandbox gameplay, and tower defense that’s like no other.

As with many zombie survival games, you’re thrust into an uncaring world full of the living dead. With virtually nothing left of human society, you’ll need to scavenge the essentials (food, water, medicine, weapons) in an open world just to stay alive. On top of that, you’ll also need to defend yourself, ideally by setting up a permanent base, with friends if you so choose.

Why we chose it It’s best to describe 7 Days to Die as a more adult version of Minecraft. With its voxel-based physics system, numerous dungeons, tons of skills, and abundance of mods on the PC version, it’s very easy to lose yourself in this game.

And you’ll need a permanent base, since every 7 days, you’ll be beset by an unending horde of zombies from nightfall to sunrise, all of whom will make a beeline for you and cut through walls, spikes, and whatever else, just to put your brains in their mouths. Hope your walls hold, and remember that you only have to survive until dawn.

My Verdict: 7 Days to Die’s hybrid gameplay scratches a unique itch, and its sandbox nature allows you to write your own survival story.

What do players say?

IAmNotAsleep ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Not perfect but still entertaining.

Platforms PC, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2020 Creator/s inXile Entertainment, Deep Silver Average Playtime ~40 hours



It’s kind of funny that 1998’s Wasteland was a massive inspiration for the first two Fallout games, yet never really exploded into mainstream media. Nonetheless, the Wasteland series, and especially the latest game, Wasteland 3, are very solid games that deserve more time in the spotlight.

In Wasteland 3, the once-proud Rangers have fallen on hard times, following the events of the previous games. Fortunately, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: a warlord known as the Patriarch, offering the Rangers the supplies they desperately need…if they work as hired muscle for him.

Why we chose it Wasteland 3’s tactical turn-based combat is very tight, and the wealth of builds, skills, guns, and weapon mods is sure to delight both newcomers and veterans. And as with Fallout, Wasteland radiates personality.

Even if you’ve never played any of the previous games, it’s very easy to find yourself aligning yourself with your Rangers, who’ll fight for what’s right even after the end. On top of this, you’ll also be serenaded with haunting renditions of hymns, American anthems, and other songs, which really sell the apocalyptic feel. Brr.

My Verdict: Immersive and distinct yet mechanically tight and deeply tactical, Wasteland 3 is a title that shouldn’t be missed.

What do players say?

BirkinsDottir ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Went down to the valley to pray after this game.

10. Horizon Forbidden West [Continuation of the Horizon Series]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4/5 Year of Release 2022 Creator/s Guerilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime ~30 hours

As the direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, it’s a little hard to talk about its sequel without dropping too many spoilers. Rest assured, however, this one won’t disappoint.

Forbidden West starts with the return of Aloy, who’s now armed with the truths of the old world and its implications on her reality. When things start degrading fast, Aloy must venture into the Forbidden West, a savage land with hostile tribes and new mechanical terrors she must fell.

Why we chose it As with Zero Dawn, Forbidden West is simply an all-around great game. While I do think the writing on this one was a little weaker than its predecessor, it gives Forbidden West’s gameplay improvements more time to shine.

General consensus holds that Forbidden West is basically a bigger Zero Dawn, and I agree. While some areas have received quite a lot of polish, the game isn’t that different from Zero Dawn. Not that that’s a bad thing; if anything, it all but guarantees that if you loved the first game, you’ll likely love this one too.

My Verdict: Horizon Forbidden West is a worthy successor that improves on a lot of the first game’s mechanics while continuing its story.

What do players say?

fiat.feluthis ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Basically Zero Dawn but bigger.

Platforms PC, Linux, Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Thomas Happ Games Average Playtime ~12 hours

No, it’s not just you. Axiom Verge looks, feels, and plays like Metroid, and you’d be forgiven for thinking this was an early build. But nope, this one’s an original love letter to Metroidvanias of yore, with a nice helping of post-apocalypse flavor, too.

Made by mostly solo developer Thomas Happ, Axiom Verge has you play as Trace, the only survivor of a lab accident. As you awake from the smoke and rubble, you’ll find yourself in a strange, abandoned alien world. Oh, and I mean “abandoned by intelligent life”, as aside from the mysterious voice that guides you, pretty much everything is trying to kill you.

Why we chose it Axiom Verge gets most of its gameplay from old classics, yes, but it’s also got its own unique touches and subverts expectations in ways you wouldn’t expect.

Axiom Verge distinguishes itself by marrying the best of both worlds. By leveraging retro-inspired gameplay and modern mechanics as well as non-linear exploration, what we get is a haunting yet clever Metroidvania that’s perfect for those who feel that the genre might be getting a bit overcrowded.

My Verdict: Axiom Verge combines old classics and modern touches to create a wholly new game that’s more than the sum of its parts.

What do players say?

W4yfarer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ More than just a homage.

12. Dying Light [Free Running Post-Apocalyptic RPG]

Platforms PC, Linux, Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2015 Creator/s Techland, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average Playtime ~20 hours

Picture this: a post-apocalyptic zombie setting mixed with parkour. Sure, it sounds like a ridiculous B-movie plot, but Dying Light not only makes it work, but makes it look super cool in the process.

Set in the fictional city of Harran, you’ll star as mercenary Kyle Crane, and your task is to retrieve a Global Relief Effort file from Kadir Suleiman. Of course, nothing goes on track, and Kyle not only ends up discovering Harran is swarming with infected, but he also gets the virus. At the very least, there’s a temporary cure in Antizin…as long as you can find and use it.

Why we chose it Thanks to its high-flying parkour action, Dying Light is fast, furious, and consistently wows with its many action sequences.

Luckily, Kyle is both a skilled fighter and a free runner. This means that you can not only go head-to-head with the infected in brutal melee and ranged battles, but you can also climb, vault, and spring across Harran’s rooftops and buildings both to escape and plan ambushes. Just don’t get caught out at night, as that’s when the worst of the infected come out…

My Verdict: With its action-packed survival experience and fluid parkour, Dying Light is a constant adrenaline rush.

What do players say?

Feer-Mee ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A simple but engaging experience.

13. Rage [FPS and Vehicle Combat]

Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of Release 2011 Creator/s id Software, Bethesda Softworks Average Playtime ~12 hours



While there are a lot of games that deal with a bandit-strewn wasteland, such as S.T.A.L.K.E.R., Borderlands, or Mad Max, I’d like to direct your attention to Rage, an FPS that underscores just how desolate this environment really is.

In Rage, you play as Nicholas Raine, who awakens from cryostasis to discover that he’s now a wanted man. What’s worse is the world he knows is now gone, replaced by badlands full of hostile mutants and bandits. So, you know, standard fare.

Why we chose it Rage’s focus on combat serves it well. It’s no Pacific Drive, sure, but many who played it agree that Rage’s explosive battles are its high point.

To survive in Rage, you’ll need to swap between tense FPS gameplay and dynamic vehicular combat, both of which are very enjoyable. Rage gives you the freedom to tackle the game in any way you want, so whether you like going slow and stealth on foot or fast and loud on a car, the world’s your oyster.

My Verdict: Rage is a straightforward blast from the past whose gameplay still holds up today. If you’re looking for something simple and enjoyable to pass the time with, this one’s a good pick.

What do players say?

Zanzibart_The_Unforgiven ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simple game that’s great for destressing.

14. Outer Wilds [Ruin Exploration and Puzzle Game]

Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Mobius Digital, Annapurna Interactive Average Playtime ~25 hours



Next up is AnnaPurna Interactive’s Outer Wilds. Yes, this one belongs in the genre.

This game has you play as a newly-minted astronaut of Outer Wilds Ventures, and your task is to learn more about your solar system. You’ll hop from planet to planet, picking up clues about the mysterious Nomai, a civilization that flourished long before yours did. Then the sun blows up, everyone dies, and for some reason, you wake up back in Timber Hearth.

Why we chose it Outer Wilds already has great puzzle gameplay, but the real star is the roguelike element. With just 22 minutes to gather as much info as you can for the next run, the pressure is on.

Not that any of this detracts from the game’s core loop. Every expedition unravels more of the Nomai’s mysteries, and the sense of wonder you get both from solving convoluted puzzles and discovering more areas is sublime. And thanks to the non-linear structure of the game, Outer Wilds is a puzzle box that you can tackle your way.

My Verdict: Outer Wilds mixes and matches the best of roguelike and puzzle games while possessing a wondrous ambience that invites you to dive into its world.

What do players say?

Jungler_Rumbler ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Mind-bending puzzles and great atmosphere. Don’t look up any guides, you’ll thank me later.

Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of Release 2020 Creator/s Undead Labs, Xbox Game Studios Average Playtime ~50 hours



While pretty much every other game on this list focuses on the survival of an individual, State of Decay 2 flips the script and turns it into a story about a collective.

On the surface, State of Decay 2 is your standard survival game. You’ll need to build a base, hunt for resources, slay the undead, and more. However, it’s also your job as leader of your fledgling community to lay the foundations of your society and maybe even bring the light of hope to a dying world.

Why we chose it State of Decay 2’s emphasis on teamwork rather than the rugged solo survivor archetype helps it stand out from its peers.

However, it’s precisely because you’re the leader that the burden of making tough choices falls on you. Whether you choose to save or ignore a location, risk everything to rescue survivors, and establish relations with other factions. All of this to say that your own preferences and actions won’t just have consequences for you, but for your group as well.

My Verdict: State of Decay 2’s engaging POV switch keeps things fresh. If you’ve ever wanted to roleplay Rick Grimes, this is the game to get.

What do players say?

Devolace ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Can be repetitive but overall I’m still happy with this game.

16. Subnautica [Underwater Survival and Exploration]

Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Year of Release 2018 Creator/s Unknown Worlds Entertainment Average Playtime ~35 hours



Okay, so Subnautica isn’t exactly a post-apocalyptic game. But like Red Dead Redemption, it evokes a powerful feeling of loneliness and wonder in an alien world, meaning that it does kind of match the vibe.

In Subnautica, you’ll find yourself the lone survivor of a spaceship crash on the ocean planet 4546B. Luckily for you, your escape pod came with a fabricator, and it’s with this tool that you must cook, craft, build, and adapt to your new underwater home.

Why we chose it Subnautica not only has the survival and crafting elements common to games in the genre, but also sprinkles in its own mix of horror, making for an altogether fantastic experience.

Subnautica’s focus is on environmental storytelling and exploration, and the many wonderful sights you’ll come across in the alien ocean are sure to leave you starstruck. But always keep in mind that this is a hostile world too, and you’ll need to descend to the ocean’s dark trenches and caves to make progress.

My Verdict: While it’s not strictly a post-apocalyptic game, Subnautica’s haunting and engaging underwater environment is evocative of an empty world.

What do players say?

Skin.of.Pardo ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ 10/10 easy recommend. Even if you’re just exploring most of the time there’s always something interesting.

Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft Average Playtime ~30 hours



Not every post-apocalypse game has to be about the living dead. Sometimes, it can be more mundane and terrifyingly closer to real life, as The Division 2 shows us.

Set in the aftermath of the Green Poison in a near-future Washington D.C., you’ll play as a Strategic Homeland Division agent trying to rebuild the city. To accomplish that, you’ll need to undertake various missions for different settlements. In practice, this means a lot of tactical combat and looter shooter action, which I personally really enjoyed.

Why we chose it Sure, The Division 2 is nothing fancy or new, but its outstanding execution of gameplay mechanics (particularly its gunplay) mean that it’s always satisfying.

No looter shooter is complete without multiplayer, and that’s exactly the case with The Division 2. While playing solo is perfectly viable, things get crazier once you dive in with other players. Whether you’re tackling harder content or just answering requests for backup, you’ll certainly have a literal blast of a time.

My Verdict: With its sharp and snappy action gameplay, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a looter shooter that’s easy to pick up and play.

What do players say?

Ifoid_7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Tight gunplay, a living world, lots of loot. If only it didn’t have so much monetization.

Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2015 Creator/s The Coalition, Microsoft Game Studios Average Playtime ~8 hours



Let’s end this list with a bang via Gears of War, a game so good they had to remaster it twice. Specifically, we’ll be talking about the Ultimate edition, which people agree on to be the definitive version of the game…at least until Reloaded gets its bugs fixed and features added back in.

In this series, you’ll play as Marcus Fenix, a hardened veteran working to save the planet Sera from the Locust invasion. This means that you’ll join the war via tactical, cover-based combat while mowing down Locusts in bloody fashion, preferably while there are a lot of explosions going off in the background. If that sounds manly and badass, it 100% is.

Why we chose it Gears of War’s larger than life approach to combat gives it a very distinct identity and tone while keeping its gameplay crazy fun.

And while many games in the genre lean towards a “moving forward’ outlook, Gears of War exemplifies humanity’s grim determination and stubborn will to survive in a collapsing world. As Marcus and crew (yes, there’s multiplayer) show us, just because the world is ending doesn’t mean we have to take things lying down.

My Verdict: Gears of War was and still is a stellar game, and it’s a title you don’t want to miss.

What do players say?

Raptor Imago ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still the same great game.

The Evolution of Post-Apocalyptic Games Over Time

Ever since the first humans could think of the future, we’ve all had our own ideas of how the death of the world should come about. For games, it’s generally believed that the tipping point was 1978’s Gamma World, which was itself an offshoot of Dungeons & Dragons.



It took until 1988 before game makers realized that the end of the world would be a great setting for a game, and thus, Wasteland was born. This game, in turn, would heavily influence Black Isle studios and lead to the development of the first two Fallout games.

The 2000s forced the genre to rapidly mature, thanks to many world-shaking events that happened in those years. These incidents made it clear to us just how fragile our world can be (and how rapidly things can spiral out of our own control) and led to games that tackled topics such as nuclear war in Fallout 3 and pandemics and societal collapse in Left 4 Dead.

Thanks to advancing technology, games in the genre can now incorporate the best of multiple worlds. Improvements to CPUs allow games to run several systems at once, which leads to a more in-depth experience, while better graphics allow us to better visualize what an apocalypse scenario might look like.

How Post-Apocalyptic Settings Shape Gameplay Mechanics

The post-apocalypse genre has always been about human survival, so it’s no surprise that developers work from here when creating their games.

Core to the post-apocalyptic game is resource management. Whether it’s food, water, fatigue, or bullets, the apocalypse is defined by the scarcity of resources and the careful rationing of each of these to either beat the game or survive just one more day.

This lack of resources goes hand-in-hand with exploration. After all, if you’re constantly running out of resources, you’ll also need to constantly be on the move. This meant that developers also had to pay attention to both world-building, visuals, and ambience. Every settlement you visit, every ruin you scour, and every landmark you pass must have the grimness of the apocalypse.

Last, but definitely not least, is the feeling of combat. This new world is invariably hostile, and whether it’s desperate humans, roving bandits, or monsters that you need to fight, every brutal battle will remind you that this is no longer the world you once knew.

My Overall Verdict

Even with this list of just 18 games, it’s still a tough choice. After all, everyone’s looking for something different, whether it’s a story of vengeance, a survival simulator, or hardcore, maximum apocalypse vibes where death is only one mistake away.

So, let’s break it down even further.

Best starting point for post-apocalyptic games today?

For Complex Stories → The Last of Us Part II

A winding tale of vengeance and forgiveness set against an undead apocalypse.



A winding tale of vengeance and forgiveness set against an undead apocalypse. For Group Survivor Stories → The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series

Perfect for those who want to get invested in the story of a group of survivors as they navigate a post-zombie Earth.



Perfect for those who want to get invested in the story of a group of survivors as they navigate a post-zombie Earth. For Action RPGs → Fallout: New Vegas

This old but gold RPG combines the best of character growth, great gameplay, and absolute freedom for a wasteland experience like no other.



This old but gold RPG combines the best of character growth, great gameplay, and absolute freedom for a wasteland experience like no other. For Exploration and Discovery → Outer Wilds

Unearth the secrets of your forebears in this solo space expedition.



Unearth the secrets of your forebears in this solo space expedition. For Sandboxes → 7 Days to Die

Fight against the endless living dead in a ravaged Earth while building, crafting, and developing your character.

FAQs