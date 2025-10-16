The 11 Biggest Video Game Maps Worth Exploring in 2025!

The biggest video game maps are endurance tests. They look gorgeous until steps turn into chores and a wrong turn costs ten minutes.

They’re big, sure, but also designed for detours, side quests, hidden dungeons, and overleveled enemies that laugh at your gear. You forget the main quest because the world keeps baiting you with better stories and loot.

This guide picks the worlds worth the miles: maps that reward curiosity, punish laziness, and really feel alive for hours. Bring some patience and a sense of direction, and I’ll show you where to go, what to skip, and where to come back later.

Our Top Picks for Biggest Video Game Maps

Some game worlds aren’t just big – they’re absurdly massive. These aren’t the kind of maps you casually stroll through – they’re the ones where you set out on a simple journey and somehow end up on a completely different adventure. Whether it’s space, medieval lands, or endless landscapes made of blocks, these games redefine what it means to explore.

So, here are my top picks – each offering a world so large that you’ll probably forget what you were supposed to be doing.

No Man’s Sky (2016) – A boundless universe where you start with a broken ship and a whole galaxy to uncover. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) – A legendary RPG where you start as a prisoner and somehow end up owning half the towns. Minecraft (2011) – A pixelated sandbox where you start with nothing and eventually create worlds bigger than your imagination.

Want to know why these worlds offer some of the biggest video game maps? Keep reading – I’m about to dive into what makes these maps so incredible (and why they might steal hours of your life).

11 Biggest Video Game Maps: Worlds That Never End

Some games don’t just give you a world to explore – they hand you an entire planet (or several) and say, “Good luck, hope you brought snacks.” You start with big dreams of adventure and end up with sore thumbs from endless walking – and yet, I love every second of it. Nothing beats the thrill of exploring for hours, only to realize I’ve made zero actual progress.

1. No Man’s Sky [Biggest Video Game Map Ever Made – Infinite Universe]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world space exploration/survival adventure Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, VR Year of release 2016 Creators Hello Games Average playtime Endless – procedurally generated universe with 18 quintillion planets Best for Explorers, builders, and survival fans who love infinite discovery What I liked Procedural universe, base building, seamless space-to-planet travel, co-op multiplayer, constant updates, beautiful biomes, freedom to explore without limits

It’s one of the best survival games where the developers thought, “Why not put gamers in a never-ending suffering?” In No Man’s Sky, you start with a broken ship and a multitool that’s more “multi” than “tool.”

The universe has procedurally generated worlds, meaning even the creators have no idea what’s out there. Each planet boasts unique Alien species, ecosystems, and weather designed to kill you in new and exciting ways. The graphics are a kaleidoscope of colors, making you wonder if the art team was fueled by caffeine or something stronger.

Gameplay involves mining resources, crafting, and doubting your decisions as you realize you’ve spent hours collecting virtual minerals. Professional gamers might appreciate the vastness and freedom, while newcomers may feel overwhelmed and slightly terrified.

Despite its rocky launch, the game has evolved, boasting over 10 million copies sold by June 2022. If you wanna play the biggest open-world game, then No Man’s Sky is your digital Everest.

2. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim [A Massive Fantasy Map for RPG Fans]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Creators Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime 35-100+ hours, depending on exploration and side quests Best for Players who love fantasy worlds, deep lore, and total freedom What I liked Huge hand-crafted map, hundreds of quests, mod support, atmospheric world design, immersive exploration, memorable characters, and timeless replayability

One of my favorite open-world games where you begin as a prisoner and, if you’re like me, end up as the Thane (title of nobility in the game) of every hold with a house filled with stolen cheese wheels.

The world is a Nordic fantasy realm filled with dragons that have a knack for attacking at the worst times. The graphics were groundbreaking in 2011, and with mods, you can make it look like a modern masterpiece or a chaotic mess.

It was revealed in 2023 that Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Sales Surpassed 60 Million Copies. Its gameplay offers sword-swinging, spell-casting, and shouting at things until they fall over. Veteran gamers will appreciate the depth, while newbies might find themselves lost in side quests, forgetting there’s a world to save.

It has such a massive map that you’ll keep coming back even after finishing the game, convinced there’s still some secret corner you missed. A small tip though – just watch out for that infamous knee injury.

3. Minecraft: Java & Bedrock edition [Biggest Video Game Map for Creative Builders]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox survival/open-world creation Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2011 (Bedrock: 2017) Creators Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime Endless – infinite procedurally generated worlds Best for Builders, survival fans, and creative players who love pure freedom What I liked Procedurally infinite map, creative and survival modes, redstone mechanics, co-op multiplayer, community servers, constant updates, timeless replay value

The game that changed how I look at the world around me! You wake up in a pixelated world with nothing but your fists, and before you know it, you’re punching trees like some kind of lunatic.

The world? Infinite. The gameplay? Whatever you want it to be. Survival mode turns you into a desperate scavenger, sprinting away from skeletons and hoping your last piece of bread keeps you alive.

The game stretches out infinitely with deep caves, sprawling villages, and an entire ecosphere waiting to be explored. One minute you’re building a cozy cabin, and the next, you’ve fallen into a ravine and lost all your diamonds. Professional players craft Redstone contraptions that look like alien technology, while beginners spend their first nights cowering in a dirt hut.

With over 300 million copies sold, it’s the best-selling game of all time. Love it or hate it, you can’t deny the magic of wandering through its endless landscapes, one block at a time.

4. Elite: Dangerous [Biggest Video Game Map With Real Star Systems]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world space simulation/MMO sandbox Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creators Frontier Developments Average playtime Endless – full Milky Way galaxy with 400 billion star systems Best for Explorers and space sim fans who want realism, scale, and freedom What I liked Massive galaxy-scale map, seamless exploration, detailed ship systems, trading and combat depth, real astronomy data, active community events

Ever dreamt of being a space pilot? In Elite: Dangerous, you start with a ship that’s more tin can than star cruiser. This simulation game offers a 1:1 scale Milky Way galaxy because apparently, developers thought we needed 400 billion star systems to feel truly insignificant.

The graphics are stunning, making the void of space look both beautiful and terrifying. Gameplay involves trading, combat, and exploration, with a learning curve steeper than a black hole’s gravity well.

Professional gamers might appreciate the depth and realism, while newcomers may feel like they’ve been tossed out of an airlock. If exploring the largest sandbox games is on your list, add this game under that tab because this simulation game redefines vastness and is your ticket to the stars.

5. Elden Ring [Biggest Video Game Map for Souls Fans]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG/Soulslike Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2022 Creators FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 60-80 hours for main story + mid optional content; a lot more for full exploration Best for Players who love dark fantasy, exploration, cryptic lore, and challenging discovery What I liked Massive interconnected map, vertical exploration, brutal yet fair combat, hidden dungeons and secrets, rewarding discovery loop, creative boss design, freedom to explore at your pace

If Elden Ring taught me anything, it’s that the open world is not my friend. You’d think a world this vast and breathtaking would offer some peace, but nope – every inch of The Lands Between is out to get you. I’ve spent hours exploring its huge world, and it honestly made me feel lost.

The game’s filled with grotesque monsters, cryptic NPCs, and stunning landscapes that make you forget about the inevitable suffering ahead. The game doesn’t hold your hand, instead, it kicks you off a cliff and watches you struggle. But that’s what makes it so rewarding.

The world is jaw-droppingly massive, filled with eerie castles, hidden dungeons, and oversized enemies that make you rethink before engaging. FromSoftware made sure every inch of it is filled with something worth discovering – or something that’ll destroy you in two hits.

Elden Ring is brutal, gorgeous, and absolutely addicting. For new players, it’s an exercise in patience. For veterans, it’s a playground of pain. Either way, you’re in for a wild, soul-crushingly fun ride.

6. Starfield [Biggest Video Game Map for Endless Space Exploration]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world sci-fi RPG Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creators Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks Average playtime Endless – thousands of planets, no true completion time Best for Sci-fi fans who love space travel, shipbuilding, and massive freedom What I liked Huge galaxy-scale map, strong exploration loop, ship customization, smooth combat, flexible quest design, the freedom to wander off the path and make the universe your own

This impressive space game gives you an open world like No Man’s Sky on a smaller scale, yet it still secures a spot among the top 11 largest game worlds ever. Starfield gives you a universe with over 1,000 planets, and I’d say it’s the ultimate playground for space nerds, explorers, and people who just want to hoard space junk in their ships.

The graphics? Stunning. The gameplay? A mix of space combat, resource management, and the occasional existential crisis when you realize just how empty space really is. The game lets you customize ships, build outposts, and talk to NPCs who may or may not be more robotic than the actual robots.

Bethesda’s signature style is here – tons of freedom, tons of content, and, of course, tons of bugs. But let’s be honest, half the fun of this game is watching your character get launched into orbit because physics decided to take the day off. It’s overwhelming, unpredictable, and occasionally frustrating – but hey, that’s what makes a Bethesda RPG feel like home.

7. Microsoft Flight Simulator [The Whole World in One Game]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Flight simulation/open-world exploration Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2020 Creators Asobo Studio, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime Endless – the full Earth is explorable, with no campaign limit Best for Explorers, aviation fans, and players who want pure scale and realism What I liked The entire world mapped with satellite precision, real-time weather and traffic, jaw-dropping visuals, authentic aircraft physics, the freedom to fly anywhere with zero loading screens

If you’ve ever wanted to fly across the entire planet without the hassle of airport security, then this simulation game is your dream come true. Microsoft Flight Simulator doesn’t just have a big map – it has the whole Earth recreated in absurd detail. Mountains, oceans, cities, and even your own house (if you zoom in enough) are all there, begging you to soar above them.

The game uses real-world weather data, so if there’s a storm outside your window, guess what? You can fly straight into it – because turbulence is just another way the game reminds you that you’re not in control.

In this next-generation simulation franchise, one has the overwhelming responsibility of keeping a plane in the air. Whether you’re a flight enthusiast or just here to crash a Boeing into your best friend’s neighborhood for laughs, this game delivers.

8. Atlas [Biggest Video Game Map Ever Built for Survival Fans]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Multiplayer open-world survival, pirate warfare Platforms PC, Xbox One Year of release 2018 Creators Grapeshot Games, Snail Games Average playtime 50-70+ hours to explore and build in the open world Best for Survival players who love scale, danger, and full-map domination What I liked Massive oceanic world with dynamic weather, ship building and naval combat, base building, territory control, cooperative raids, persistent world that scales with players and ambition

The game where survival meets piracy, and the ocean is both your playground and your worst nightmare. Atlas takes the open-world game to the extreme, covering over 45,000 square kilometers of water and land. That’s right, it’s another one of the biggest video game worlds ever made, designed to make you doubt your calculations.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the joy of managing a ship while fending off starvation, storms, and other players stealing your hard-earned loot, then this is your game.

But let’s not forget the real star of Atlas – the sheer chaos. Between sea monsters, naval battles, and entire islands ruled by power-hungry players, every moment is unpredictable.

Games with the largest open-world maps are supposed to feel immersive, and this one absolutely does! It’s the ultimate test of patience and persistence, rewarding you with incredible moments of triumph right before someone sinks your ship and takes everything.

9. Guild Wars Nightfall [Best Expansive Map Exploration in Classic Guild Wars]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game MMORPG Platforms PC Year of release 2006 Creators ArenaNet, NCsoft Average playtime 30-40 hours for the main campaign Best for MMO players who enjoy tactical party combat, rich lore, and story-driven quests What I liked Distinct African-inspired setting of Elona, deep hero system for party control, memorable campaign, strong build variety, and classic Guild Wars skill-based combat

This enjoyable MMORPG game made me feel like a hero while also reminding me that enemies don’t fight fair. Unlike typical multiplayer games, this one lets you build an AI-controlled party – because sometimes, even virtual friends are better than real ones.

The world of Elona is vast, diverse, and packed with enemies who specialize in ruining your day. From desert dunes to lush coasts, it feels like a fantasy road trip where every stop is a fight for survival.

But let’s talk about what made Guild Wars Nightfall special – the Heroes system. Instead of waiting on unreliable teammates, you have AI-controlled allies who (shockingly) follow orders. That meant you could actually strategize without someone randomly charging into battle.

With a deep class system and some of the best PvE content in the series, this game showed that an open-world game with a large map doesn’t have to be empty – It just has to keep throwing challenges at you.

10. The Crew [Best for Open-World Racing Fans]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world racing/MMO racing hybrid Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creators Ivory Tower + Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Average playtime Around 20 hours for the main campaign Best for Racing fans who love vast roads, social play, and big map scale What I liked Massive USA-scale map divided into regions, seamless world without loading screens, variety of driving styles, strong social and crew systems, fun vehicle progression and challenges

If you ever wanted to road trip across the entire United States without stopping for gas, tickets, or sleep, this speedy multiplayer game has got you covered. Being number ten on our list of the biggest video game maps doesn’t mean it won’t be a banger.

The developers recreated the entire country – shrunk it down a bit, but still big enough to make cross-country drives feel like actual commitments. One moment, you’re burning rubber through the streets of Miami, and the next, you’re drifting through snow-covered mountains.

The best part? Freedom. Want to cruise through the desert at sunset? Go for it. Prefer weaving through traffic like you own the highway? Just try not to crash. What game has the biggest map and still makes it feel alive? This one comes close, filling its world with races, missions, and enough scenery to make you forget you’re supposed to be winning.

The Crew turned the USA into one huge playground, proving that sometimes, the journey is the real race.

11. Assassin’s Creed Shadows [Best Open-World Map Design in the Assassin’s Creed Series]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action-adventure with stealth/RPG elements Platforms PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2025 Creators Ubisoft Quebec (with support from global Ubisoft studios) Average playtime 20-35 hours for main story and mid-level side content Best for Players who thrive in layered, maze-like maps full of vertical routes, stealth paths, and hidden shortcuts What I liked Sharp dual-protagonist system, living open world, vertical map design, refined stealth and combat flow, dense side content, stunning lighting and atmosphere, strong balance between exploration and focus

Set in late 16th-century Japan during a time of upheaval, Shadows follows two protagonists: Naoe, a shadow-walk assassin who thrives in stealth, and Yasuke, a warrior with brute force and faith behind his mission.

When an ancient cult’s machinations threaten local clans and the balance of power, both protagonists’ stories collide. One sneaks through corridors; the other charges headfirst into danger. Their choices intersect in dynamic missions that shift your perspective on what a “good path” even means.

The narrative leans into conflict – loyalty, betrayal, power, identity. There’s no grand twist built to shock you; instead, it’s personal. Nights spent hunting cultists, breaking into fortresses, and uncovering relics feel earned and consequential. It’s one of the best games based on books I’ve ever played.

The map is one of the biggest in the series – dense, winding, and smart. It’s built for movement with explorable roofs, hidden forest trails, underground tunnels, and branching village pathways. Shadows is at its best when it pushes you to find new routes: avoid guards, flip dungeons overhead, or loop around via canals. The stealth system rewards patience; you’ll feel it when a perfect chain of takedowns saves your skin. Combat is sharp and intentional, so you can’t rely on mashing.

Progression gives you tools to reinforce both playstyles. Use gadgets, shadow steps, or brute upgrades, depending on the protagonist. Side content never felt like filler for me. Shrine challenges, yokai hunts, and hidden covens always test you in small, fun loops.

If you like games that ask “What route should I take?” rather than “What do I kill next?” Shadows scratches that itch hard.

My Overall Verdict on the Biggest Video Game Maps

I never really cared about the actual size of the map, but what that space does for the game in terms of story and atmosphere. If the world does what it’s designed to do, I call it a success, no matter how much it tests my patience. Here are some recommendations based on what type of player you are:

For explorers who never fast-travel > No Man’s Sky . An infinite galaxy built for wanderers. Every planet offers something new – sometimes beauty, sometimes chaos, always discovery.

> . An infinite galaxy built for wanderers. Every planet offers something new – sometimes beauty, sometimes chaos, always discovery. For fantasy adventurers > The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . Dragons, dungeons, and endless distractions. A classic open world that still sets the gold standard for exploration and freedom.

> . Dragons, dungeons, and endless distractions. A classic open world that still sets the gold standard for exploration and freedom. For builders and creators > Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition . Infinite worlds, infinite creativity. Perfect for players who turn open space into personal worlds filled with stories and madness.

> . Infinite worlds, infinite creativity. Perfect for players who turn open space into personal worlds filled with stories and madness. For pilots and real-world explorers > Microsoft Flight Simulator . The literal Earth as your playground. From mountain peaks to city skylines, it’s the biggest map ever rendered – and it’s real.

> . The literal Earth as your playground. From mountain peaks to city skylines, it’s the biggest map ever rendered – and it’s real. For sci-fi dreamers > Starfield. A full galaxy of handcrafted systems and procedural planets. Great for players who want scale, spaceflight, and a slower, more deliberate pace.

Each of these games defines scale in its own way, but they all remind us why exploration still matters. The biggest maps aren’t about getting from A to B, but everything that happens in between.

