Tech Writer | MTG Veteran With a Deck for Every Mood

23 Best Co-Op Games on Xbox: A 2026 Complete Guide

The best co-op games on Xbox turn casual gaming nights into hours of chaotic fun, clutch wins, and unexpected betrayals . Whether you’re teaming up on the couch or online with friends across the globe, Xbox has one of the strongest co-op libraries out there. From split-screen brawlers to deep RPGs, there’s no shortage of titles that are better with backup.

As a lifelong gamer and couch co-op enthusiast, I’ve logged countless hours exploring these titles to bring you our complete guide. Let’s list the best co-op games on Xbox for you and your crew to dive into next.

Top Picks: Best Xbox Co-Op Games

Looking for the ultimate cooperative experience on Xbox? Whether you dream of sailing the high seas with friends, embarking on heartfelt story-driven adventures, surviving in wild, untamed worlds, or building entire realms together, these top picks deliver unforgettable multiplayer gameplay and are often available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

1 Sea of Thieves 2018 A shared-world pirate adventure where you and your friends can explore an ocean filled with treasures, mysterious islands, and fearsome enemies. Buy now 2 It Takes Two 2021 A perfect blend of heartfelt storytelling and creative gameplay, this co-op game is filled with unique puzzles and challenges. Buy now 3 Palworld 2024 A vibrant, creature-filled open world where survival meets creativity. In Palworld, you and your friends will work together to tame fantastical creatures, build bases, craft tools, and battle threats. Buy now

And this is just the start of the best co-op game Xbox lineup. From creative sandbox adventures to action-packed team challenges, there’s something to suit every player. Read on to discover my full list of co-op games for you, and the entire crew.

23 Best Xbox Co-Op Games: Play Together

The best Xbox co-op games transform play into a shared, unforgettable experience. From casual couch co-ops to intensive online multiplayer, there’s nothing like gaming with friends. If you’re an Xbox gamer, then you’re in luck! Xbox and Xbox Game Pass offers some of the best cooperative experiences available.

1. Sea of Thieves [Best Ongoing Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 10/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person, action-adventure, open-world, sandbox, co-op multiplayer Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Rare, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime ~60 hours Co-op type Open-ended crew-based co-op (4-player ship crews, online) Unique features Shared-world pirate adventure, ship-to-ship combat, fully cooperative sailing, dynamic world quests

Sea of Thieves is the best co-op game on Xbox, bringing the golden age of sailing to life. Whether you’re manning a massive galleon with a full crew or sailing a nimble sloop with just one friend, every session is a blast.

The game shines brightest as a cooperative experience, where you each take on crucial roles aboard the ship. One person might handle navigation, someone else manages the sails, while a third keeps watch for rival crews. The seamless integration of these roles makes Sea of Thieves one of the best adventure games you can play on Xbox.

Recent updates have expanded the game significantly, adding story-driven underwater exploration, and regular seasonal events that keep the experience fresh. The persistent world means you’ll encounter other crews, leading to either fierce battles or unexpected alliances.

Sea of Thieves tops our list of the best co-op games on Xbox because it’s chaotic, creative, and built around teamwork. If you want a game where every session feels different and every crewmate matters, this is the one to try.

My Verdict: Sea of Thieves creates one of the most memorable teamwork experiences on Xbox, where every session with your crew could turn into a wild story.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

2. It Takes Two [Best Innovative Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 9.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure, platformer, puzzle, co-op only Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts Average playtime ~10-12 hours Co-op type Two-player local or online co-op, mandatory Unique features Mandatory co-op, genre-bending gameplay, split-screen only, Friend Pass

It Takes Two leans into the co-op experience by making teamwork essential to both its story and gameplay. In this imaginative adventure, you follow Cody and May, a couple transformed into dolls who must work together to return to their human forms. Every puzzle, challenge, and moment is crafted specifically for two players, making it impossible to play alone.

This amazing split-screen game constantly introduces new mechanics and gameplay styles, keeping the experience fresh. From timing-based platforming challenges to creative puzzle-solving sequences, It Takes Two delivers an unforgettable journey that will strengthen your gaming bond. Bonus points if you play with your partner.

The story tackles mature themes while maintaining a whimsical atmosphere that makes it accessible to players of all ages.

My Verdict: It Takes Two has the perfect co-op design by making two players essential to every moment, turning this game into a wild adventure that’s perfect for you and a partner.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

3. Palworld [Best Survival Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 9.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world survival, creature-collection, crafting, shooter Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Pocketpair Average playtime ~40 hours Co-op type Cooperative multiplayer up to large groups across platforms Unique features Creature collection meets survival crafting, open-world exploration, automation with Pals

Palworld combines open-world monster collecting with survival crafting in a unique cooperative experience. As one of the best indie games of recent years, it offers you the chance to build bases, capture Pokémon-like creatures called Pals, and explore a vast world together. The game’s blend of familiar mechanics with fresh ideas creates an addictive multiplayer experience.

Working together with friends amplifies fun as you coordinate base building, Pal management, and resource gathering. The game’s survival elements add depth, requiring players to manage hunger, temperature, and other vital stats while exploring the world.

The comprehensive building system allows you and your friends to create elaborate bases together, while the combat system encourages tactical cooperation when facing powerful wild Pals or rival players.

My Verdict: Palworld blends creature-collection and survival in a way that makes teaming up with friends feel both fun and meaningful. If you want long sessions of building and exploring, this is your jam.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

4. Deep Rock Galactic [Best 4-Player Shooter Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 9.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), roguelike Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Ghost Ship Games, Coffee Stain Publishing Average playtime ~20 hours Co-op type Up to 4-player online co-op Unique features Co-op dwarf mining, class-based gameplay, fully destructible environments, randomized missions, team-dependent mechanics

Deep Rock Galactic proves that innovative co-op design can elevate a game from good to exceptional. As space dwarves mining dangerous alien planets, your crew works together to survive increasingly challenging missions. If you’re a fan of first-person shooters, you’ll probably love Deep Rock Galactic‘s unique cooperative twist on the genre.

Each class brings essential abilities to the team, from the Scout’s flare gun illuminating dark caverns to the Engineer’s defensive turrets. The procedurally generated caves ensure every mission feels fresh, while the tight cooperation required for survival creates intense moments of teamwork.

The game’s progression system rewards long-term play with new weapons, cosmetics, and mission types, while the four distinct classes ensure that every player has a vital role in the team’s success.

My Verdict: Deep Rock Galactic makes every mission a team firefight where all roles matter. If you enjoy shooter co-op with friends, this one’s hard to beat.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

5. Portal 2 [Best Puzzle Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 9.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person puzzle-platformer Platforms Xbox 360, PC PS3, MacOS, Linux Year of release 2011 Creator/s Valve Average playtime ~8-10 hours Co-op type Two-player separate co-op campaign (online or LAN) Unique features Mind-bending puzzle mechanics, seamless learning curve, surprisingly emotional narrative

Portal 2’s cooperative campaign is still a gold standard in gaming puzzle experiences. Two players control robots Atlas and P-Body through a series of test chambers that require perfect coordination and creative thinking. The dedicated co-op campaign features unique puzzles that can only be solved by two players working in tandem.

The game’s humor and charm make even the most challenging puzzles enjoyable, while the gradual introduction of new mechanics ensures players are never overwhelmed. The precision required for some solutions creates memorable moments of triumph when players finally sync their timing perfectly. Portal 2 is a true legend of the gaming world and is not to be missed.

My Verdict: Portal 2’s co-op campaign remains a benchmark for clever two-player design. It’s fun, smart, and built from the ground up for collaboration.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 9.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Puzzle-platformer, narrative-driven co-op adventure Platforms PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2025 Creator/s Vortex Studios Average playtime ~15-20 hours Co-op type Cooperative puzzle-solving, story-driven multiplayer Unique features Parallel universe mechanics, narrative-driven puzzles, split-screen and online co-op modes, time-bending decisions, dynamic story paths

Split Fiction takes puzzle-platformers to new heights with mind-bending co-op mechanics. You and a partner manipulate time, space, and perception to solve complex puzzles in a surreal, multi-dimensional world.

The game’s unique split-screen mechanic means each player’s actions impact the other, creating a truly cooperative experience. The story unfolds through both gameplay and dialogue, which adds an emotional depth that enhances the challenge.

The gameplay is intense; it requires perfect coordination between players. For example, one player might control gravity while the other shifts time to reveal hidden paths.

While the mechanics can be tricky to get the hang of, once they click, the experience is addictive and satisfying. The game’s difficulty adjusts well, making it accessible for players of different skill levels, though the learning curve can be a bit steep at first.

The minimalist art style is visually striking with vibrant colors that define different dimensions. The ambient soundtrack enhances the surreal atmosphere, while the dynamic visual effects during puzzles are pure eye candy. Split Fiction stands out with its abstract design and clever gameplay, making it an unforgettable co-op experience.

My Verdict: Split Fiction is a truly unique co-op experience that blends complex puzzles with emotional storytelling. Perfect for those looking for a challenge that requires teamwork and appreciates every victory. If you’re into games that mess with your mind, this one’s a must-play.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

7. Diablo IV [Best action RPG Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, hack-and-slash Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC PS4, PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime ~25 hours Co-op type Up to 4 players online co-op Unique features Open-world exploration, dark gothic aesthetics, deep class customization, seasonal content

Diablo IV brings the legendary action RPG series into the modern era with stunning visuals and seamless cooperative play. Up to four players can team up to battle through Sanctuary’s darkest dungeons, combining different character classes for devastating effect. The seasonal content from this amazing hack-and-slash game ensures there’s always something new for you and your friends to discover.

The five distinct character classes offer varied playstyles that complement each other perfectly in cooperative play. Whether you’re providing support as a Druid or dealing massive damage as a Sorcerer, every role is vital to the team’s success. The shared world design means you’ll regularly encounter other players during your adventures, creating opportunities for impromptu cooperation.

My Verdict: Diablo IV is a rich loot-driven playground for you and your friends to explore together. This is a strong choice if you want depth and action in co-op.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

8. Halo Infinite [Best arena and big battle Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 9.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Blizzard Entertainment Average playtime ~12 hours Co-op type Up to 4 players online co-op arena, up to 12v12 team battles Unique features Big Team Battles, custom multiplayer modes, deathmatch, capture the flag

Halo Infinite is the game franchise’ open-world multiplayer installment. Enjoy fast-paced ranked lobbies, unpredictable play styles in custom game modes, and even a wave-based survival version of the game where you and your teammates fend off opponents in an attempt to last as long as possible.

The first-person shooter (FPS) game’s story mode has you playing as Master Chief, waging war against an alien tribe called the Banished. Its multiplayer features deathmatch, capture the flag, and the four-versus-four setup. In its Big Team Battle variant, players can form teams of up to 12 participants.

My Verdict: Halo Infinite is an intense FPS allowing for fast-paced matches, huge team lineups, and even custom multiplayer modes, making it an addicting game for co-op players.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Cooking simulation Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Team17 Average playtime ~8-15 hours Co-op type Local or online up to 4 players; combo local+online supported Unique features Online and local co-op, cross-platform multiplayer, assist mode, accessibility options.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat combines both Overcooked! games with all DLC in a deliciously remastered package. Work together in increasingly chaotic kitchens, preparing meals while dealing with obstacles like moving platforms, magical portals, and kitchen fires. The game’s genius lies in how it makes communication and coordination both essential and hilarious.

Each level introduces new recipes and challenges, requiring players to develop efficient systems and clear communication. The remastered visuals and new accessibility options make this the definitive version of an already exceptional cooperative experience.

My Verdict: Overcooked! All You Can Eat turns kitchen chaos into game night gold. It’s great for friends or family wanting laughs and teamwork.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 8.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter (FPS) Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s 343 Industries, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime ~66 hours Co-op type Local split-screen + online co-op for multiple players Unique features All main Halo campaigns, cross-platform multiplayer, custom game browser

The Master Chief Collection (MCC) bundles six classic Halo campaigns with modernized graphics and enhanced cooperative features. Tackle iconic missions together either locally via split-screen or online, with support for up to four players in most campaigns. The ability to mix and match different games’ skulls and modifiers adds incredible replay value.

Beyond the campaigns, the collection offers one of the best multiplayer Xbox games including cooperative firefight modes. The shared progression system ensures that time spent in any game mode contributes to unlocking new customization options.

My Verdict: Halo MCC packs decades of co-op in one package. If you’re into FPS campaigns and want friends by your side, this is a major value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

11. A Way Out [Best Narrative Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 8.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Xbox One, PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Hazelight Studios, Electronic Arts Average playtime ~6-8 hours Co-op type Two-player local or online only Unique features Two-player story-driven gameplay, unique character perspectives, synchronized actions and puzzles

A Way Out is uniquely designed for two players, telling the story of two prisoners planning and executing their escape. The game constantly splits the screen between you and the other players’ perspectives, creating unique cooperative scenarios where timing and communication are crucial.

The variety of gameplay sequences keeps things fresh, from stealth sections to driving sequences and intense action moments. The game can only be played cooperatively, either online or locally, making it a perfect choice for you and a friend.

My Verdict: A Way Out delivers a tight story that plays out best when you and a partner jump in together and enjoy the ride.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 8.7/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-world action RPG Platforms Xbox One, PC, PS4 Year of release 2018 Creator/s Capcom Average playtime ~40-60 hours Co-op type Up to 4 players online co-op, seamless multiplayer Unique features Open-world hunting gameplay, extensive monster roster, dynamic weather and ecosystems

Monster Hunter: World makes the series more accessible than ever while maintaining its deep combat and progression systems. Team up to hunt massive creatures, using 14 different weapon types and countless armor combinations. The seamless multiplayer integration allows you to easily join friends’ hunts or call for help during your own.

The extensive endgame content and regular event quests ensure there’s always a new challenge to tackle. The Iceborne expansion adds even more monsters, weapons, and areas to explore.

My Verdict: Monster Hunter: World excels as a co-op experience where teamwork is key to hunting down massive creatures and uncovering the deep crafting system.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

13 Stardew Valley [Best Farming Sim Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 8.6/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Farming sim, life sim Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe, Chucklefish Average playtime ~40 hours Co-op type 2-4 players local or online co-op Unique features Farming and life simulation, pixel art style, multiplayer co-op, deep crafting and farming systems

Stardew Valley’s multiplayer update transformed the peaceful farming sim into a satisfying cooperative experience. Similar to other games like Stardew Valley, you and your friends share a farm, dividing tasks like farming, mining, fishing, and socializing with townspeople. The ability to marry other players adds an extra layer of relationship-building to the already rich social system.

Each player can pursue their own interests while contributing to the farm’s overall success. Shared achievements and events make cooperative play feel rewarding, while individual cabins give players their own space to customize. Stardew Valley is truly timeless and not to be missed.

My Verdict: Stardew Valley transforms farming into a rewarding co-op adventure where every player has a role in creating a thriving farm community.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

14. Minecraft [Best Creative Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 8.5/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Sandbox survival Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android Year of release 2011 Creator/s Mojang Studios Average playtime Endless, with hundreds of hours easily possible in creative or survival mode Co-op type Local and online co-op (up to 4 players) Unique features Open-world sandbox gameplay, endless building and crafting, multiplayer servers, survival and creative modes

Minecraft’s endless possibilities make it an exceptional cooperative experience. Whether it’s building massive structures, exploring vast cave systems, or surviving dangerous nights together, Minecraft is even more fun when played with friends, earning its place as one of the most interesting sandbox games out there.

The game’s creative mode allows you to work together on ambitious building projects without limitations, while survival mode creates opportunities for teamwork as you and your friends gather resources and defend against monsters. Regular updates add new content and features, ensuring there’s always something new to discover.

My Verdict: Minecraft shines as the ultimate creative sandbox, giving you endless fun with friends as you explore, build, and survive together.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter (TPS), action RPG Platforms Xbox X|S, PC, PS5 Year of release 2023 Creator/s Gunfire Games Average playtime ~15-25 hours Co-op type Up to 3 players online co-op Unique features Procedurally generated worlds, challenging third-person shooter combat, cooperative multiplayer

Remnant II builds on its predecessor’s foundation with improved graphics, expanded gameplay mechanics, and deeper cooperative features. Up to four players can journey through procedurally generated worlds, combining gunplay with souls-like combat mechanics. The game’s dynamic scaling ensures challenges remain balanced regardless of party size.

The Archetype system allows players to mix and match different abilities and playstyles, creating unique combinations that complement each other in combat. Each playthrough feels fresh thanks to randomized elements and multiple possible world events.

My Verdict: Remnant II’s dynamic world and cooperative gunplay make it the best pick for fans of challenging souls-like games who want to team up for the fight.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 8.4/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), action RPG Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2022 Creator/s Gearbox Software, 2K Games Average playtime ~25-35 hours Co-op type Up to 4 players online co-op Unique features Chaotic combat with magic and guns, character class customization, extensive skill trees

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings the Borderlands formula into a fantasy setting with spectacular results. Adventure together through a tabletop-inspired world, combining gun combat with spell casting and melee weapons. The game’s humor and creativity are at their best when experienced with mates.

The class system allows for diverse character builds, while the multiclass feature lets players combine different skill trees for unique playstyles. The endgame Chaos Chamber mode offers endless replayability for dedicated crews.

My Verdict: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a chaotic, fun-filled loot-shooter action, perfect for friends looking for a fantasy adventure with plenty of replay value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 8.3/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), looter shooter Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Gearbox Software, 2K Games Average playtime ~30-40 hours Co-op type 4-player online or local co-op Unique features Diverse character classes with unique skill trees, procedurally generated weapons, chaotic co-op multiplayer

Borderlands 3 takes the series’ signature style and humor to new planets with enhanced cooperative features. Up to four players can adventure together, with options for both couch co-op and online play. The game’s instanced loot system ensures everyone gets their own drops, reducing competition between players.

Each Vault Hunter’s unique abilities create opportunities for powerful synergies in combat. The endgame Mayhem modes and regular events provide long-term challenges for dedicated groups.

My Verdict: Borderlands 3 stands out as one of the best co-op looter-shooters with endless loot, chaotic combat, and fun teamwork mechanics.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 8.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action-adventure Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s TT Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~25-35 hours Co-op type Local and online co-op (up to 2 players) Unique features All nine Skywalker saga films in one game, open-world planet exploration, humorous LEGO-style storytelling

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga offers the most ambitious LEGO game yet, with drop-in/drop-out cooperative play across all nine main Star Wars films. The refined combat system and expanded exploration make this more engaging than previous LEGO titles while maintaining the series’ signature charm and humor.

The massive roster of characters and various gameplay styles ensure something for everyone. Local co-op support makes this perfect for family gaming sessions.

My Verdict: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga brings family-friendly co-op gaming to a new level by mixing Star Wars adventures with fun puzzle-solving and humor.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

19. Cuphead [Best Challenging Co-Op Platformer]

Our score Enebameter 8.1/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Run-and-gun, platformer, side-scrolling Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, macOS Year of release 2017 Creator/s Studio MDHR Entertainment Average playtime ~10-15 hours Co-op type 2-player local or online co-op Unique features Hand-drawn 1930s cartoon art style, challenging run-and-gun gameplay, unique animation techniques

Cuphead is a visually stunning,hand-drawn platformer game that delivers a tough-as-nails platforming and boss rush experience. Its cooperative mode lets you and a friend control Cuphead and Mugman as you tackle creatively designed, challenging bosses inspired by 1930s animation.

Precision, timing, and communication are crucial to succeed, making co-op a rewarding test of skill and teamwork. The DLC expansion, The Delicious Last Course, adds even more battles, characters, and content, solidifying Cuphead as a must-play for gamers who crave a tough but fair challenge.

My Verdict: Cuphead’s challenging co-op platforming makes it perfect for friends who want to test their skill and communication through tough boss battles.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

20. Streets of Rage 4 [Best Beat ‘Em Up Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Beat ’em up, side-scrolling Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Dotemu Average playtime ~5-10 hours Co-op type 4-player local, 2-player online co-op Unique features Retro-inspired beat ’em up gameplay, hand-drawn visuals and animations

Streets of Rage 4 modernizes the classic beat ’em up formula with gorgeous hand-drawn graphics and refined combat mechanics. Up to four players locally (two online) can fight through the streets together, combining moves for devastating team attacks. The unique art style and soundtrack create an incredible atmosphere.

The variety of playable characters and multiple difficulty options keep the game fresh through repeated playthroughs. The survival mode offers an extra challenge for skilled players.

My Verdict: Streets of Rage 4 modernizes the beat ‘em up genre with gorgeous visuals and fast-paced co-op combat that’s perfect for nostalgic gamers and newcomers alike.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 7.9/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-person shooter (FPS), survival horror Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS4, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Turtle Rock Studios, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Average playtime ~10-15 hours Co-op type 4-player online co-op Unique features 4-player co-op zombie shooter, card-based perk system, dynamic AI “Game Director” that adapts enemy spawns

This title, among some of the best horror games of our time, modernizes the Left 4 Dead formula with enhanced graphics and deeper gameplay systems. You and your friends fight through zombie-infested levels, with the card system adding strategic depth and replayability. Each character brings unique abilities to the team, encouraging diverse party compositions.

The game director ensures no two runs feel the same, while the PvP mode offers a competitive alternative when players want to face human opponents. Regular updates continue to add new content and features.

My Verdict: Back 4 Blood redefines zombie survival co-op with its card system and dynamic AI, ensuring every session feels fresh and intense.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Our score Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, souls‑like, roguelike, optional co‑op Platforms Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime ~20-30 hours Co-op type Up to 3 players online co-op, seamless integration Unique features Dynamic day‑night cycle, seamless three‑player co‑op, reactive world events, customizable Ashes

Elden Ring Nightreign drops you into the Shattered Realm of Noctis, a sprawling map split between neon ruins and moonlit wastelands. Combat sticks to the tight, weighty feel fans expect: measured swings, brutal counters, and bosses that punish greedy plays. The new Umbra Gauge lets you blend weapon arts with shadow magic, adding fresh ways to break enemy posture or escape hairy trades.

Co‑op on Xbox feels natural – up to three players can link up with no awkward summoning hoops. Shared progress saves for everyone, and world events scale on the fly, so fights stay tense instead of turning into a walk. Exploration rewards patience: secret catacombs pop open only at certain moon phases, and roaming warbands react if you torch their patrol camps first.

Gear customization goes deeper too. Ashes now slot into armor as well as weapons, letting you tailor defense and mobility without hunting a full set. If you want a souls‑like that respects your time and still kicks your teeth in, Nightreign delivers.

My Verdict: Elden Ring Nightreign is a streamlined but intense co-op experience that allows you and your friends to dive into its beautifully dark world without the typical hassle.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

23. Gears 5 [Best Third-Person Shooter Co-Op]

Our score Enebameter 9.2/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Third-person shooter (TPS) Platforms Xbox X|S, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s The Coalition, Xbox Game Studios Average playtime ~10-15 hours Co-op type Campaign (up to 3 players) + Horde/Escape modes (online) Unique features 3-player co-op campaign, expansive environments, Jack the support bot, Escape mode, Horde 2.0

Gears 5 elevates the series’ signature cover-based shooting with expansive levels and versatile combat options. The campaign supports three-player cooperative play, with two players taking main character roles while a third controls the robotic companion JACK. This unique approach to co-op adds strategic depth to this intense TPS game.

The game’s Horde mode is a blast in co-op mode, challenging you and up to five players to survive waves of increasingly difficult enemies. Each character class brings unique abilities and ultimates to the team, encouraging strategy and coordination.

My Verdict: Gears 5 brings big-budget shooting and co-op thrills together; perfect when you and your squad are ready for serious action.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Future Co-Op Titles You Shouldn’t Miss

The co-op games world is only getting more exciting, with several upcoming titles set to push the boundaries of what we can experience together. From epic action to mind-bending mysteries, these titles are sure to redefine co-op gaming:

Gears of War: E-Day (2026) – The Gears franchise is making its return with E-Day, set to bring back the brutal, tactical action we all love. This prequel promises to dive deep into the origins of the Locust War, with heart-pounding co-op campaigns and intense battles for survival.

– The Gears franchise is making its return with E-Day, set to bring back the brutal, tactical action we all love. This prequel promises to dive deep into the origins of the Locust War, with heart-pounding co-op campaigns and intense battles for survival. The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu (2026) – For fans of horror and dark mythology, The Mound promises a terrifying journey through the Cthulhu Mythos. Team up to uncover secrets, solve cryptic puzzles, and survive the horrors lurking in the shadows of an ancient, cursed world.

– For fans of horror and dark mythology, The Mound promises a terrifying journey through the Cthulhu Mythos. Team up to uncover secrets, solve cryptic puzzles, and survive the horrors lurking in the shadows of an ancient, cursed world. Subnautica 2 (2026) – The underwater survival genre is getting a new chapter with Subnautica 2. Explore even deeper parts of the ocean, discover new biomes, and survive with your friends in a world filled with terrifying creatures and unknown dangers.

These future co-op games are sure to bring fresh thrills and unforgettable moments, and I’m already counting down the days until their release. Get ready for some epic adventures with your friends!

My Overall Verdict

When it comes to co-op gaming, there’s a perfect match for every type of player. Whether you’re looking for a challenging shooter, a fun puzzle game, or a family-friendly experience, these titles have got you covered:

For action-packed shooters → Deep Rock Galactic . A thrilling 4-player co-op shooter where teamwork is crucial for mining, battling alien creatures, and surviving the harshest environments.

→ . A thrilling 4-player co-op shooter where teamwork is crucial for mining, battling alien creatures, and surviving the harshest environments. For intense adventure and puzzles → It Takes Two . A genre-defying co-op adventure that forces two players to work together in a truly unique, split-screen experience.

→ . A genre-defying co-op adventure that forces two players to work together in a truly unique, split-screen experience. For monster hunting enthusiasts → Monster Hunter: World . An expansive world full of giant creatures where you and your friends team up to take down beasts in epic, strategic battles.

→ . An expansive world full of giant creatures where you and your friends team up to take down beasts in epic, strategic battles. For creative minds → Minecraft. An open-world sandbox that invites you to build, explore, and survive together, making it the perfect choice for those who love limitless creative freedom.

Whatever your gaming style, these co-op games on Xbox are sure to keep you and your friends entertained for hours.

FAQs