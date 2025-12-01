20 Games Like Balatro – Best Alternatives to Play in 2025

If you’re searching for games like Balatro, you are probably chasing that same rush of high-risk decisions, surprising synergies, and the instant urge to start one more run.

After spending hundreds of hours with Balatro myself, I still remember the moment a single Joker combo turned a failing attempt into one of my highest-scoring runs. That type of swing creates a feeling that is hard to replace, which is why finding the right alternatives matters.

This guide presents 20 carefully chosen games like Balatro that capture that same addictive energy.

If you enjoy deck-building strategy, poker-style mechanics, or the unpredictable tension of roguelikes, you will discover titles here that deliver the creativity, depth, and replay value that all Balatro fans appreciate.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Balatro

Some games rise above the rest when it comes to capturing Balatro’s mix of strategy, luck, and satisfying progression. These 3 titles deliver the strongest blend of synergy building, replayability, and creative card-based mechanics.

Each one stands out for a different reason, yet all offer something that Balatro fans will instantly recognize and enjoy.

Slay the Spire (2019) – This genre-defining deck-building roguelike excels because every decision matters and each run creates a new path of powerful card synergies. Cloverpit (2024) – This minimalist card strategy game shines with clever combinations that escalate quickly and create the same thrilling momentum swings Balatro players love. Luck be a Landlord (2021) – This slot-machine inspired roguelike hooks players with its blend of randomness, stacking bonuses, and satisfying long-term build strategies.

These are the 3 games that best capture the spirit of Balatro. Keep scrolling to explore the full list of alternatives and find the one that fits your style.

20 Games Like Balatro – Full List of Addictive Alternatives

This section introduces the best games like Balatro that capture the same mix of strategy, synergy, and unpredictable excitement that makes this title so engaging.

Each game offers its own twist on deck-building, roguelike tension, or poker-style mechanics, giving you plenty of fresh experiences to explore. If you enjoy discovering more games like Balatro, you will love the full lineup below.

How many of these have you played?

1. Slay the Spire [The Must-Play Game Like Balatro for Strategic Deck-Building]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Roguelite, Strategy Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s Mega Crit (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime/Unique features 50+ hours, four unique characters, relic system, branching paths, mod support Best for Players who enjoy deep card strategy and run-based progression What I liked Clean UI, high synergy potential, endless replay value

Slay the Spire is a genre-defining deckbuilder where players climb a shifting tower filled with enemies, events, and powerful relics. Each run focuses on building a strategic deck, drafting cards, and reacting to unpredictable opportunities.

The visual style is clean and readable, which keeps the focus on planning, combos, and tactical decision-making. Players fight turn-based battles, choose routes through branching paths, and experiment with card synergies that shift dramatically from run to run.

Its greatest strength lies in its deep synergy potential. Each character introduces distinct mechanics that combine with relics and events to create powerful and sometimes unexpected strategies.

Pro tip Commit to a single synergy early. Focused decks scale far better than scattered ones, and a strong theme will often carry you through tough late-game encounters.

The tight mechanical design, consistent balance, and meaningful choices give every run a clear identity. Add in extensive mod support, expansions, and randomized encounters, and the game offers an enormous amount of replay value.

Slay the Spire stays exciting because every decision matters, and every card pick can lead to a completely different style of play. Fans of Balatro will appreciate its combination of creativity, risk, and high-stakes strategy.

My Verdict: Slay the Spire is the most complete match for Balatro players who want depth, replayability, and endlessly satisfying card synergies.

2. Cloverpit [A Fast-Paced, Chance-Driven Card Game Like Balatro]

Our Score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelite, Slot-machine Strategy, Horror Platforms PC Year of release 2024 Creator/s Enigma Games (Developer), Enigma Publishing Average playtime/Unique features 20–40 minute runs, 150+ charms, debt system, escape-room atmosphere Best for Players who enjoy tension, randomness, and creative synergy building What I liked Unique charm system, eerie atmosphere, fast-paced progression

Cloverpit throws you into a grim underground cell and forces you to spin a corrupted slot machine to survive. Instead of building a deck, you accumulate charms and items that manipulate probabilities and alter the behavior of each reel.

The game leans heavily into its roguelite slot-machine structure, where every spin is a gamble against an escalating debt you must pay before time runs out. The low-poly horror aesthetic creates constant tension, giving every decision a sense of weight and urgency.

Its standout feature is the massive pool of over 150 charms and modifiers that allow players to bend the rules of the slot machine. These items stack, merge, and synergize in creative ways, letting each run feel distinct.

The rule-breaking potential is huge, offering the kind of unpredictable, combo-driven moments that fans of the best deck-building games will appreciate. Cloverpit also offers seeded runs, endless mode, and persistent meta-progression that lets you unlock new charms and strategies over time.

Pro tip Prioritize charms that influence reel frequency early in the run. Increasing consistency is far stronger than chasing high-risk bonuses and usually leads to more stable late-game builds.

Cloverpit’s blend of horror atmosphere, escalating stakes, and synergy-driven gameplay creates a tense but rewarding experience. The balance of risk and control mirrors what Balatro fans love while offering a completely new mechanical twist through slot-machine randomness.

My Verdict: Cloverpit is a gripping choice for players who want Balatro-style creativity with a darker tone and a fresh slot-based strategic system.

3. Luck be a Landlord [A Slot-Machine Spin on Games Like Balatro]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelite, Slot-Machine Strategy, Deckbuilding Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2021 Creator/s TrampolineTales (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime/Unique features 10–30 minute runs, item synergies, endless mode, unlockables Best for Players who enjoy fast runs and strong combo-driven progression What I liked Charming visuals, hundreds of synergies, quick pick-up-and-play sessions

Luck be a Landlord is a slot-machine roguelite where every spin generates symbols that produce coins, bonuses, or chain reactions. Instead of building a deck, you build a slot “inventory” that behaves like a strategic grid.

The result is a highly addictive loop that transforms RNG into meaningful strategy, letting players manipulate probabilities, stack bonus effects, and assemble powerful synergies. Runs are intentionally short, which makes it easy to jump in, experiment, and discover new combinations.

The heart of the experience comes from its dense list of item and symbol combos, which interact in surprising and emergent ways. A small change early in a run can snowball as modifiers stack and symbols trigger each other.

Pro tip Focus on creating clusters of symbols that feed into each other. Horizontal synergy always outperforms isolated high-value picks and leads to more consistent spins later in the game.

This system offers the same satisfying discovery process that fans of top puzzle games appreciate, especially when a weak board suddenly becomes an engine that prints massive value.

The pixel art and quirky writing add charm without distracting from the strategic core. Unlockables, achievements, and meta-progression give players long-term goals, while endless mode keeps the challenge alive indefinitely.

Luck be a Landlord succeeds because it captures the fun of building a machine that grows stronger every turn. Its mix of short runs, quirky humor, and deep synergy potential makes it an excellent choice for players who enjoy Balatro’s risk-reward gameplay.

My Verdict: Luck be a Landlord is perfect for players who want fast, combo-heavy gameplay with endless ways to experiment and optimize each run.

4. Monster Train [A Strategic Deck-Builder Like Balatro with Layered Combat]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Roguelite, Strategy Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation Year of release 2020 Creator/s Shiny Shoe (Developer), Good Shepherd Entertainment Average playtime/Unique features 30–45 minute runs, five clans, artifact upgrades, multi-lane battles Best for Players who enjoy deep tactics and evolving deck strategies What I liked Layered combat, huge variety of builds, excellent pacing

Monster Train elevates the deckbuilding formula by introducing multi-lane combat, a system that forces players to manage multiple battlefields at once. You defend a train with several floors, placing units strategically while building a deck that grows stronger every run.

This layered structure adds tactical depth far beyond the single-path format seen in many deckbuilders. Players spend each run combining clan abilities, upgrading units, picking artifacts, and navigating branching routes that offer meaningful choices.

The game’s strength comes from its enormous variety. With multiple clans, each with distinct mechanics, hundreds of upgrade paths, and countless combinations, every run has the potential to become something new. Risk and reward sit at the center, as tougher routes lead to better bonuses.

This level of decision-making is a major reason Monster Train is often compared to the best strategy games, because it blends tactical placement with card-driven synergy building. The challenge curve feels fair, scaling as your knowledge improves. Its active modding community continues to expand the game with fresh content and new ways to play.

Pro tip Choose a primary clan as your engine and let the secondary clan serve as support. Focused builds scale faster and benefit more from artifact synergies.

Monster Train delivers fast, satisfying runs where every choice matters, from unit placement to card upgrades. It mirrors Balatro’s love for escalating power and creative builds while offering a more tactical, multi-layered twist.

My Verdict: Monster Train is ideal for Balatro fans who want deeper tactical decisions and chaotic, synergy-heavy runs that constantly reward experimentation.

5. Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers [A Risk-Fueled Roguelike Deck-Builder Like Balatro]

Our Score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Roguelike, Dungeon Crawler Platforms PC Year of release 2023 Creator/s Leanthus Games (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime/Unique features 20–40 minute runs, wager mechanics, branching dungeons Best for Players who enjoy poker tension mixed with dungeon exploration What I liked Chaotic humor, clever wagers, satisfying poker-inspired decisions

Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers blends dungeon crawling with a chaotic wagering system that makes every choice feel risky and rewarding. Each encounter is framed like a card duel where you play hands, place bets, and use abilities to manipulate odds in your favor.

The tone is playful and irreverent, which gives the game a personality that sets it apart from more serious deckbuilders. Its art style leans into crude humor and expressive characters, matching the reckless energy of the gameplay.

The roguelike structure reinforces the tension. You explore branching dungeon paths, collect relics, unlock new cards, and face enemies that force you to commit to bold plays. Many cards manipulate wagers and outcomes, creating moments where a single decision decides the entire run.

Pro tip Look for early cards that manipulate bet values. Increasing your potential payout multiplies the value of even modest hands later in a run.

This blend of poker tension, dungeon progression, and risk management makes the gameplay loop deeply engaging. Every run feels like a gamble in the best possible way.

This game succeeds because it embraces chaos while still rewarding smart play. It captures the thrill of pushing your luck, making it an excellent option for Balatro fans who enjoy risk-driven decision-making.

My Verdict: A fun, reckless, and strategic deck-builder that delivers poker-style thrills inside a dungeon crawler framework.

6. Dicey Dungeons [ A Whimsical, Dice-Rolling Game Like Balatro]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike, Dice-Builder, Strategy Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, Mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s Terry Cavanagh (Developer), Distractionware Average playtime/Unique features 15–30 minute runs, six+ characters, episodic challenges Best for Players who enjoy fast, tactical runs with quirky charm What I liked Unique dice mechanics, variety of characters, fun presentation

Dicey Dungeons takes the roguelike formula and replaces traditional cards with dice-as-cards mechanics, creating a unique system where the value of each roll determines how your abilities function.

Every run is fast, tactical, and filled with clever risk-reward decisions. You collect equipment, upgrade abilities, and improvise strategies based on the dice you roll each turn. The presentation is bright and charming, with upbeat music and humorous narration that make every session feel lighthearted and fun.

The variety of characters is one of the game’s strongest features. Each hero has a completely different ruleset that changes how you approach battles. Some manipulate dice values, others rely on randomness, and some introduce mini-games within each fight.

Pro tip Prioritize equipment that modifies dice values. Flexibility is far more valuable than raw damage and often allows you to adapt to unfavorable rolls.

This constant variation keeps the experience fresh and makes Dicey Dungeons stand out among the best indie games. Unlockable episodes, modifiers, and challenges also extend replayability far beyond the main campaign.

Dicey Dungeons succeeds because it combines strategic decision-making with quick runs and an upbeat sense of humor. It offers the same satisfying flow of building a run, experimenting with mechanics, and adapting on the fly that Balatro fans love.

My Verdict: A creative, charming, and fast-paced roguelike that delivers clever tactics and endless replay value through its dice-driven systems.

7. Inscryption [A Dark Psychological Deck-Builder Similar to Balatro]

Our Score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Horror, Puzzle, Narrative Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Daniel Mullins Games, Devolver Digital Average playtime/Unique features 8–12 hour story, roguelike modes, escape-room elements Best for Players who enjoy atmospheric card games with mystery What I liked Haunting style, clever puzzles, constant surprises

Inscryption is a uniquely unsettling deck-building experience that blends psychological horror, meta-narrative, and puzzle-solving into one of the most surprising card games ever made.

You begin trapped in a dark cabin across from a mysterious figure who forces you to play a tactical card game with strict resource rules, perilous decisions, and an oppressive sense of danger. The atmosphere is unforgettable thanks to the powerful audio design and eerie visual style.

The game’s most impressive trick is its structure. Inscryption features multiple acts, each with radically different mechanics, visual themes, and narrative twists. What starts as a tense cabin-bound card duel evolves into something much bigger, combining escape-room puzzles, ARG elements, and a layered story that keeps players guessing at every turn.

The core gameplay remains strong throughout, offering tactical choices, meaningful sacrifices, and a sense of pressure that mirrors the stakes found in Balatro but with a darker tone.

Pro tip Use sacrificial cards wisely. Early trades that seem costly often unlock some of the strongest strategies as the game progresses.

Inscryption succeeds because it never stops surprising you. Its mix of horror, clever mechanics, and narrative experimentation makes it one of the most memorable card experiences available today.

My Verdict: A gripping and atmospheric deck-builder that blends story, puzzles, and tactics into a haunting experience perfect for players who want something darker than Balatro.

8. Roguebook [A Fantasy Deck-Builder Like Balatro from a Magic Co-Creator]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Roguelike, Fantasy Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Abrakam Entertainment, Richard Garfield Average playtime/Unique features Tag-team decks, map exploration, powerful combos Best for Players who want tactical depth with fantasy flair What I liked Hero pairings, vibrant world, deep synergy potential

Roguebook stands out through its innovative tag-team hero system, where you build a deck shared between two characters at once.

Each hero brings unique abilities, and combining them unlocks powerful synergies, positional combos, and layered strategies that evolve throughout a run. This two-hero structure gives battles a tactical edge that feels distinct compared to traditional single-hero deck-builders.

The game also places deckbuilding inside a broader world. You explore a hand-painted map by revealing tiles, collecting treasure, unlocking events, and choosing battles. This exploration adds meaningful decisions beyond card choices while reinforcing the game’s fantasy setting.

Pro tip Prioritize hero abilities that complement each other’s strengths. Positioning a tanky front hero with a high-damage back hero creates some of the strongest builds.

The vibrant art direction comes from the team behind Faeria with input from Richard Garfield, the co-creator of Magic: The Gathering, which lends the game impressive mechanical depth.

Roguebook thrives on its synergy-driven design, card variety, artifact upgrades, and branching progression. These systems allow for highly creative builds that appeal to players who enjoy the experimentation found in top fantasy games.

Roguebook succeeds because it blends tactical depth, exploration, and beautifully illustrated fantasy design into one cohesive experience.

My Verdict: A stylish and strategic deck-builder that rewards experimentation, perfect for Balatro fans who enjoy fantasy settings and powerful combo potential.

9. Griflands [A Negotiation-Driven Game Like Balatro with a Twist]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, RPG, Roguelike, Narrative Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Klei Entertainment Average playtime/Unique features Dual decks, negotiation battles, branching stories Best for Players who enjoy story-heavy deckbuilders with choices What I liked Negotiation system, strong writing, deep replay value

Griftlands delivers one of the most original takes on the deckbuilding genre by offering 2 distinct card systems: one for combat and one for negotiation.

Instead of resolving everything through fighting, you can debate, persuade, intimidate, or bluff your way through conflicts using a completely separate deck. This creates a dynamic experience where every encounter becomes a choice between diplomacy and violence, each with different risks and rewards.

Its narrative depth sets it apart from most roguelike card games. The world is filled with memorable characters, branching quests, and morally complex decisions that shape each run. Multiple playable protagonists also change the story, mechanics, and available strategies.

Pro tip Invest early in negotiation cards that generate composure. Protecting your arguments dramatically improves your chances in tough diplomatic encounters.

This variety and choice-driven progression make Griftlands stand out among the best RPG games, especially for players who value character arcs and world-building.

The deckbuilding itself is highly customizable. Cards evolve through upgrades, relics offer powerful boosts, and your decisions determine which allies or enemies you make along the way. The game’s distinctive art style and strong sound design bring its sci-fi world to life.

Griftlands succeeds because it blends story-driven progression with strategic card play and meaningful choices.

My Verdict: A compelling mix of negotiation, combat, and narrative choice, ideal for Balatro fans who want deeper storytelling woven into their deckbuilding runs.

10. Banners of Ruin [A Tactical Card RPG Like Balatro in a Grim Setting]

Our Score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Tactical RPG, Roguelike Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2020 Creator/s MonteBearo, Goblinz Publishing Average playtime/Unique features Party-based combat, character skills, permadeath Best for Players who enjoy tactical depth with card-driven systems What I liked Party synergy, dark atmosphere, meaningful progression

Banners of Ruin delivers a darker spin on deckbuilding by focusing on party-oriented tactical combat. Instead of controlling a single hero, you manage a squad of units, each with unique abilities, roles, and upgrade paths.

Every card represents a tactical action, and positioning plays a major role, as shifting your party members across lanes determines who attacks, who defends, and who absorbs damage. The grim visual style and atmospheric storytelling reinforce the stakes of every battle.

Progression is tied closely to your characters. Each ally gains abilities, equipment, and species-specific cards that shape your strategy, creating distinct builds across runs. Permadeath adds tension, turning each decision into a calculated risk.

This structure makes the game especially rewarding for fans of the best tactical RPG games, because it merges unit-based strategy with the flexibility of a customizable deck. The art direction is striking, with detailed character designs that bring its bleak world to life.

Pro tip Prioritize cards that manipulate enemy position. Controlling the battlefield often matters more than raw damage and opens stronger combo opportunities.

Banners of Ruin succeeds by offering deep synergy potential across multiple characters while keeping every run unpredictable and challenging. Balatro fans will appreciate how a solid strategy can transform a desperate fight into a decisive victory.

My Verdict: A grim, tactical deck-builder that rewards smart positioning and party synergy, perfect for players who enjoy strategic depth layered over roguelike progression.

11. Deck of Ashes [A Dark Fantasy Roguelike Deck-Builder Like Balatro]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Roguelike, Dark Fantasy Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s AY Games, Buka Entertainment Average playtime/Unique features Deckcraft system, exploration hub, grid-based combat Best for Players who enjoy crafting, lore, and gritty fantasy What I liked Strong atmosphere, card crafting, meaningful choices

Deck of Ashes leans fully into a dark, grim fantasy world where every choice revolves around survival, resource management, and long-term planning.

Instead of relying solely on card drops, the game introduces a unique deckcraft system that lets players create and modify cards using resources gathered during exploration. This adds an extra layer of control over your strategy, allowing each run to take on a distinct identity shaped by the cards you craft.

The world is structured around exploration. You travel across corrupted landscapes, fight monsters, and return to your camp hub to heal, upgrade skills, craft cards, or pick up lore-driven missions. This hub acts as the center of progression and creates a satisfying loop of adventure, preparation, and improvement.

Pro tip Invest early in crafting cards that provide sustain or resource generation. These foundational tools make tougher battles far more manageable later in the run.

Combat itself blends deckbuilding with tactical grid positioning, requiring players to manage abilities, spacing, and enemy patterns. The atmosphere is thick with tension thanks to hand-drawn dark fantasy visuals and a haunting soundtrack.

Deck of Ashes succeeds because it layers crafting, exploration, and tactical combat into a cohesive roguelike structure. Its world feels oppressive yet compelling, offering a unique flavor that stands apart from lighter deckbuilders.

My Verdict: A rich and atmospheric deck-builder perfect for players who want darker themes, tactical depth, and a high level of control through card crafting.

12. SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech [A Story-Rich Game Like Balatro]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Card RPG, Turn-Based Combat, Adventure Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator/s Image & Form, Thunderful Publishing Average playtime/Unique features 15–20 hour story, party building, skill trees Best for Players who enjoy narrative-driven card battles What I liked Charming story, polished combat, beautiful art

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech blends classic RPG progression with strategic, card-based combat in a polished adventure from a studio known for crafting memorable worlds.

The game follows a group of lovable heroes on a lighthearted but engaging journey, offering a long, story-rich campaign that sets it apart from faster roguelike-focused deckbuilders. Its world is vibrant, humorous, and filled with charm, supported by expressive hand-drawn visuals and excellent sound design.

Customization sits at the heart of the experience. Each party member has a dedicated pool of cards, skill trees, and upgrade paths that let you shape their roles and experiment with a wide range of strategies.

Combat encounters strike a nice balance between accessibility and depth, making them satisfying without ever feeling overwhelming. The RPG and card-battle hybrid design creates a steady sense of progression as you collect new cards, craft upgrades, and refine your team’s synergy.

Pro tip Craft upgraded cards early for your core party members. Strong fundamentals carry the team far more reliably than spreading resources across less impactful abilities.

SteamWorld Quest stands out for its storytelling focus, visual polish, and approachable design. While not as run-based as Balatro, it offers thoughtful card combat wrapped in an enjoyable narrative adventure.

My Verdict: A charming and polished card RPG that combines accessible tactics with a heartfelt story, ideal for players who want a more narrative-driven alternative to Balatro.

13. Peglin [A Pinball-Inspired Game Like Balatro]

Our Score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike, Physics-Based, Puzzle RPG Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Year of release 2022 Creator/s Red Nexus Games Average playtime/Unique features 10–25 minute runs, physics-based shots, relic synergies Best for Players who enjoy quick, satisfying physics and combo building What I liked Addictive runs, clever relics, Peggle-style gameplay

Peglin blends Peggle-like physics with roguelike progression to create a surprisingly strategic and endlessly entertaining experience. Instead of playing cards, you launch orbs into a field of pegs, bouncing off surfaces to deal damage, trigger effects, and build momentum.

Each shot feels tactile and rewarding, especially when a lucky ricochet leads to massive combos. The core gameplay is simple and immediately addictive, making it perfect for short, pick-up-and-play sessions.

Progression is driven by choices between new orbs and relics that dramatically alter your run. These upgrades act like cards and artifacts in a traditional deck-builder, offering new mechanics, bonus effects, and powerful synergy paths.

Pro tip Prioritize relics that enhance orb refresh or peg regeneration. More active pegs on the board dramatically increase combo potential and stabilize late-game damage output.

Experimenting with orb types, elemental effects, and relic interactions gives every attempt its own flavor, while the roguelike structure ensures fresh challenges each time. The cute pixel art and approachable design make Peglin inviting, yet the depth of its systems keeps players coming back.

Peglin succeeds because it turns simple physics into a strategic puzzle, blending luck, timing, and buildcrafting into one smooth loop. Fans of Balatro will appreciate the same satisfying feeling of watching a well-built run explode ito high-value results.

My Verdict: A fun and creative roguelike that mixes pinball physics with build progression, perfect for players who want quick, satisfying gameplay with tons of synergy potential.

14. Trials of Fire [A Tactical Strategy Game Similar to Balatro’s Deck-Building Depth]

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Tactical RPG, Deckbuilding, Strategy Platforms PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Whatboy Games Average playtime/Unique features Party management, tactical grid combat, branching quests Best for Players who enjoy deep tactical choices and rich progression What I liked Smart party synergy, challenging combat, strong worldbuilding

Trials of Fire blends tactical combat, deckbuilding, and party management into a gritty post-apocalyptic fantasy world where every decision shapes your journey.

You command a trio of heroes, each with unique abilities and card pools, and guide them across a harsh wasteland filled with battles, ambushes, quests, and moral choices. The mix of tactical positioning and deck-driven abilities makes each encounter feel thoughtful and highly strategic.

Progression unfolds through meaningful loot, character builds, and branching narrative events. Your heroes gain equipment that alters their card pool, allowing you to customize your party into tanky frontliners, agile ranged fighters, or synergy-heavy support units.

Pro tip Balance your party with one defensive character. Mitigating early damage prevents cascading losses and gives your core strategy time to develop.

The world map offers multiple routes and random events, ensuring that no two expeditions play out in the same way. Long-term planning is essential, because resources, injuries, and encounter outcomes affect your chances deep into a run.

Trials of Fire succeeds because it demands smart decision-making at every stage, from map exploration to moment-to-moment combat tactics. It provides the same satisfaction Balatro fans love, where a well-crafted build can turn an overwhelming fight into a triumphant victory.

My Verdict: A rich and demanding tactical RPG that rewards careful planning and synergy-driven deckbuilding, ideal for players who want deeper strategy wrapped in a gritty fantasy world.

15. One Step From Eden [A Fast-Action Game Like Balatro for Reflex-Based Players]

Our Score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-Time Action, Deckbuilding, Roguelike Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thomas Moon Kang, Humble Games Average playtime/Unique features Real-time grid combat, massive spell variety, branching routes Best for Players who want fast-paced skill tests with deep buildcraft What I liked Intense action, clever spell combos, great soundtrack

One Step From Eden delivers a completely different flavor of deckbuilding by combining real-time grid combat with strategic spell selection. Instead of taking turns, you move, dodge, and cast spells at high speed, creating a gameplay loop that demands quick reflexes and smart decision-making.

Each run pushes you to master new spell combinations, react to enemy patterns, and chain abilities for maximum impact. The pixel-art visuals and energetic soundtrack enhance the intensity and keep every encounter engaging.

The build variety is enormous. With hundreds of spells, artifacts, and character-specific abilities, no two runs feel the same. You can create setups focused on rapid-fire projectiles, battlefield control, healing loops, or devastating single-hit spells.

This diversity appeals to fans of top adventure games who enjoy discovering new strategies through experimentation. The branching route system adds meaningful choices, allowing you to pursue different bosses, challenges, and endings.

Pro tip Invest in mobility and crowd-control spells early. Surviving the tougher late-game bosses becomes much easier when you can shape the battlefield to your advantage.

One Step From Eden succeeds because it merges the thrill of fast action with the depth of thoughtful deckbuilding. It captures the same creative satisfaction that Balatro fans enjoy while offering a completely new and skill-driven twist.My Verdict: A high-speed, highly strategic roguelike perfect for players who want deckbuilding depth combined with reflex-heavy real-time combat.

16. The Night of the Full Moon [A Fairy-Tale Deck-Builder Like Balatro]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Story-Driven, Fantasy Platforms PC, Mobile, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Giant Network Average playtime/Unique features Multiple classes, branching stories, collectible cards Best for Players who enjoy narrative choices and fairy-tale themes What I liked Charming world, replayable routes, mobile-friendly design

The Night of the Full Moon is a charming fairy-tale deck-builder that reimagines the story of Little Red Riding Hood through atmospheric card battles and branching narrative choices.

Instead of a traditional roguelike focus, the game blends light RPG storytelling with strategic deckbuilding, letting you shape your path through encounters with witches, wolves, knights, and mysterious forest spirits. Its presentation is elegant and storybook-inspired, giving every run a warm yet slightly eerie tone.

Replayability is one of its strongest features. You can unlock multiple classes, such as Knight, Nun, Witch, and more, each offering unique mechanics and entirely different sets of cards. This variety shifts the strategy of every run and makes the game surprisingly deep beneath its simple exterior.

Pro tip Start with beginner-friendly classes like the Knight. Their balanced card pool offers reliable defense and damage, making early runs far more forgiving.

Because the structure favors bite-sized, mobile-friendly sessions, it’s perfect for players who enjoy short but meaningful gameplay loops that still allow for experimentation and progression.

The Night of the Full Moon succeeds because it mixes fairy-tale storytelling with clever deckbuilding and a steady sense of progression. Its charming visuals and branching paths make it easy to revisit again and again.

My Verdict: A cozy but strategic deck-builder ideal for players who want Balatro-style creativity wrapped in a narrative-driven, fairy-tale atmosphere.

17. Hand of Fate 2 [A Hybrid Action Deck-Builder Like Balatro]

Our Score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Action RPG, Adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Defiant Development Average playtime/Unique features 15–25 hour campaign, board-game progression, action combat Best for Players who enjoy narrative encounters and hybrid gameplay What I liked Strong writing, varied encounters, impactful choices

Hand of Fate 2 delivers a unique blend of board-game storytelling, deckbuilding, and real-time action combat. Each run unfolds as a tabletop journey where you reveal cards that represent encounters, challenges, loot, and branching storylines.

When conflicts arise, the game shifts into fluid action sequences where you fight enemies directly, creating a hybrid experience that blends strategy with skill-based combat. The writing is rich and full of personality, giving each encounter a sense of depth and mystery.

Progression feels rewarding thanks to meaningful loot, follower abilities, and a wide variety of encounter cards that shape each chapter differently. Choices matter, and they often change how later missions play out. Compared to the original game, Hand of Fate 2 offers deeper mechanics, better pacing, and more satisfying buildcrafting.

Pro tip Build your deck with utility encounters that heal, grant food, or offer skill challenges. Balanced preparation makes difficult chapters far more manageable.

Players who enjoy exploring new strategies in titles like top bullet hell games will appreciate the intensity of its combat encounters and the tactical preparation required before each mission.

Hand of Fate 2 succeeds because it blends storytelling, deckbuilding, and action into one cohesive adventure. Its strong atmosphere, great soundtrack, and hybrid structure make every run feel fresh.

My Verdict: A stylish and innovative deck-driven RPG perfect for Balatro fans who want tactical choices mixed with real-time action and rich narrative encounters.

18. Spellsword Cards: Origins [A Fantasy Card RPG Like Balatro]

Our Score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Fantasy RPG, Roguelike Platforms PC, Mobile Year of release 2020 Creator/s One Up Plus Entertainment Average playtime/Unique features Card fusion, upgrade crafting, unlockable builds Best for Players who enjoy flexible deck crafting and fantasy combat What I liked Deep fusion system, satisfying upgrades, strong replayability

Spellsword Cards: Origins offers a classic fantasy adventure built around card fusion and upgrading, giving players a high level of control over how their deck evolves.

Instead of relying solely on random card drops, you can merge, enhance, and modify cards to craft powerful custom abilities. This system creates a distinctive sense of ownership over each build and encourages experimentation throughout every run.

Its structure follows a familiar roguelike pattern: explore dangerous regions, defeat tactical card-battle encounters, and make risk-reward decisions that affect your long-term strategy.

The fantasy setting is traditional but appealing, with monsters, magic, and equipment that support a wide range of playstyles. As you progress, you unlock new classes, cards, and fusion combinations that open the door to extremely creative builds.

Pro tip Experiment with early fusion upgrades instead of saving resources. Strong custom cards often provide more value than adding multiple weaker ones.

What makes the game shine is the sheer number of unlockable card combos, which reward players who like to refine a deck mid-run rather than follow rigid archetypes. Every attempt feels different because your crafted cards define your path forward.

My Verdict: A flexible and rewarding fantasy deck-builder ideal for Balatro fans who love customizing cards, experimenting with upgrades, and shaping their strategy on the fly.

19. Across the Obelisk [A Co-Op Deck-Builder Like Balatro for Teams]

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Co-op Deckbuilding, Roguelite, RPG Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s Dreamsite Games, Paradox Arc Average playtime/Unique features Online co-op, class synergy, branching maps Best for Players who want teamwork-focused strategy What I liked Deep party synergy, extensive content, strong progression

Across the Obelisk stands out as a rare cooperative deckbuilding roguelite where players can tackle challenging runs either solo or with up to three friends. Each hero has a unique deck and role, making party composition and class synergy essential to success.

Runs unfold across branching maps filled with battles, events, and loot, where every choice influences your team’s long-term strategy. The pixel-art presentation gives the adventure a charming look while keeping the focus on tactics and planning.

The game shines through its depth and replay value. There are many classes to unlock, each with layered mechanics and powerful card upgrades that allow for creative team builds.

Pro tip Build your party around complementary roles such as tank, healer, and damage dealer. Strong synergy between characters is far more important than stacking raw power on a single hero.

Meaningful loot progression and smart deck refinement give players a strong sense of growth across each journey. With numerous expansions and DLCs, the game continues to expand with new heroes, maps, and items that encourage experimentation and teamwork.

Across the Obelisk succeeds because it blends cooperative strategy, meaningful decisions, and satisfying buildcrafting into a cohesive run-based experience. Balatro fans who enjoy synergy-driven gameplay will feel right at home.

My Verdict: A deep and rewarding co-op deckbuilder perfect for players who want Balatro-style progression with a strong focus on teamwork and class combinations.

20. Monster Slayers [A Classic Deck-Building Roguelike Like Balatro]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deckbuilding, Roguelike, RPG Platforms PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2017 Creator/s Nerdook Productions, Digerati Average playtime/Unique features Fast runs, class variety, equipment choices Best for Players who enjoy quick tactical decision-making What I liked Snappy pacing, fun hero classes, satisfying core loop

Monster Slayers is a classic fast-paced deckbuilding roguelike built around short, focused runs that reward smart planning and quick adaptation.

You choose from a variety of hero classes, each with its own card pool and unique strengths, then fight through branching dungeon paths filled with monsters, treasures, and upgrades. The structure is tight and efficient, making it perfect for players who want quick sessions without sacrificing meaningful strategy.

Progression is clear and impactful. As you advance, you gather new cards, equipment, and character upgrades that let you shape your deck around specific combos or playstyles. The RPG elements blend well with the streamlined deckbuilding, offering just enough customization to support experimentation without overwhelming the player.

Its simple but charming indie presentation highlights the gameplay, ensuring the focus stays on tactical decisions and the evolving strength of your build.

Pro tip Pick equipment that enhances your class’s natural strengths. Reinforcing your core mechanics leads to far more reliable runs than trying to patch weaknesses.

Monster Slayers succeeds through its snappy pacing and solid mechanical foundation. Every run feels purposeful, and each class encourages a different approach that keeps the experience fresh.

My Verdict: A compact and satisfying roguelike deckbuilder ideal for Balatro fans who enjoy quick, tactical runs and a clean progression loop.

My Overall Verdict on Games Like Balatro

If you are a player who loves Balatro’s mix of synergies, surprises, and run-based experimentation, a few games rise above the rest as perfect next steps.

For newcomers → Slay the Spire.

A defining deckbuilder with clean mechanics and endlessly creative card synergies that make it the easiest and strongest entry point. It is no surprise that many players consider it one of the best roguelike games available today.

For strategy-focused players → Monster Train.

Its layered, multi-lane combat and huge clan variety create some of the most satisfying tactical decisions in the genre.

For players who enjoy fast, chaotic randomness → Luck be a Landlord.

A lightweight, highly replayable slot-machine roguelike that captures the thrill of unpredictable high-value runs.

For dark-atmosphere fans → Inscryption.

A psychological, story-driven card experience that blends puzzles, mystery, and deckbuilding in ways no other game does.

These choices offer the most accessible, exciting, and immediately rewarding starting points for anyone searching for games similar to Balatro today.

