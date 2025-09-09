21 Best Games Like Subnautica to Play: Survival and Exploration

Games like Subnautica capture that same feeling of wonder, survival, and discovery that keeps players hooked for hours. If you love the thrill of diving into the unknown, gathering resources, and uncovering the secrets of strange worlds, then this list will guide you to your next adventure.

These titles are carefully chosen for players who enjoy open-world survival, crafting systems, and the sense of freedom that comes with exploring uncharted environments. Some games lean into sci-fi mystery, others focus on base building and survival mechanics, while a few challenge you with hostile creatures and unforgiving landscapes.

If you want to lose yourself in vast alien oceans, have fun playing them, test your skills on dangerous planets, or simply enjoy the creativity of building and surviving in unpredictable worlds, the games featured here deliver the same experience that made Subnautica unforgettable.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Subnautica

When looking for the best games like Subnautica, a few titles stand out as must-plays in 2025. These games capture the same mix of survival tension, resource gathering, and open-world exploration, while adding their own unique twists. Whether you’re drawn to crafting systems, mysterious environments, or multiplayer teamwork, the following selections deserve a spot on your list.

Raft (2018) – It is one of the most engaging survival games available, perfect for players who enjoyed Subnautica’s balance of crafting and survival. Floating on a small wooden raft in the middle of the ocean, you must collect debris, expand your base, and fend off dangers like sharks. It’s a survival experience that combines creativity with constant risk, making it a strong alternative for fans of underwater adventures. Astroneer (2016) – Unlike Subnautica’s ocean world, Astroneer takes you to distant planets filled with colorful landscapes and strange resources. Its sandbox mechanics allow you to terraform environments, build bases, and explore freely. The game’s sci-fi survival approach makes it one of the best sandbox games for players who want exploration without heavy combat. No Man’s Sky (2016) – Once criticized, No Man’s Sky has evolved into one of the top open world survival games in 2025. Like Subnautica, it emphasizes discovery, resource management, and crafting. With billions of procedurally generated planets, players can endlessly explore alien worlds, build bases, and interact with diverse ecosystems. Stranded Deep (2015) – For players who loved Subnautica’s survival mechanics but prefer a more realistic setting, Stranded Deep offers a grounded experience. Stranded on Pacific islands after a plane crash landing, you must craft shelter, hunt for food, and survive against the elements. Its realistic survival style makes it one of the top single-player games for fans of ocean exploration. The Forest (2018) – Mixing survival with horror, The Forest introduces a darker take on the genre. You must survive in a mysterious forest filled with hostile creatures while crafting weapons, shelters, and traps. Fans of Subnautica’s tension will appreciate the psychological edge, making this one of the best horror games to try in 2025.

These five titles represent some of the most rewarding and atmospheric games like Subnautica, each with its own approach to exploration and survival. Keep scrolling to discover the full list of recommendations and find the next adventure that suits your playstyle.

21 Best Games Like Subnautica

If you loved Subnautica for its survival mechanics, exploration, and immersive atmosphere, these 21 games offer similar thrills. From alien underwater worlds to vast galaxies, each title brings its own twist on discovery, crafting, and adventure.

1. Raft [Best Overall Survival Game at Sea]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Adventure Platforms Windows, Linux Year of release 2018 (Early Access in May; full release in June 2022) Creator(s) Redbeet Interactive (developer), Axolot Games (publisher) Average playtime 20 hours main story, ~60+ hours for full crafting, exploration, and completionist playthroughs Metacritic score 82/100

Raft places you on a tiny wooden platform adrift in an endless ocean, where survival depends on scavenging debris, expanding your raft, and managing resources against constant threats like hunger, thirst, and shark attacks. With its hook-based gathering system, every plank, plastic bottle, or barrel pulled from the waves feels like a lifeline.

Progression in Raft unfolds gradually as you research new crafting stations, purifiers, engines, and weapons, slowly transforming a fragile raft into a floating fortress. The story unfolds through radio signals and abandoned outposts, pushing you to sail toward mysterious islands and unravel what happened to the world.

The visual design emphasizes a clean, colorful aesthetic, with bright blue oceans, dynamic weather, and a day-night cycle that makes both exploration and survival tense. The multiplayer option adds even more intensity as friends work together to survive, gather, and build, turning Raft into one of the most engaging cooperative survival games available.

Pro tip Prioritize crafting water purifiers and grills early. Keeping your crew hydrated and fed lets you expand your raft safely while exploring islands and story objectives.

Final Verdict: Raft is the best survival game for players who love steady progression, resource management, and open-ended creativity. Whether you’re sailing solo or with friends, it captures the thrill of survival at sea while rewarding persistence with an endlessly customizable floating home.

2. Astroneer [Best Sandbox Exploration on Alien Worlds]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Exploration, Sandbox, Adventure Platforms Windows, Xbox One Year of release 2016 (Full release in 2019) Creator(s) System Era Softworks (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~25 hours main objectives, 50+ hours for full planetary exploration Metacritic score 82/100

Astroneer drops players on colorful, procedurally generated planets where exploration, resource gathering, and base building are key. Players deform terrain, craft vehicles, and research new technologies while traversing alien landscapes. Its vibrant low-poly art style and ambient soundtrack create a relaxing yet engaging survival experience. Reddit users praise Astroneer’s cooperative multiplayer for enhancing creativity and experimentation.

It’s open-ended exploration rewards curiosity and collaboration, making it a standout for fans of the best sandbox games.

Why we chose it Astroneer captures the same sense of isolated survival game and discovery as Subnautica, but in a sandbox planetary setting where creativity drives gameplay.

Final Verdict: Astroneer is one of the best sandbox games for those seeking serene yet challenging exploration. Its mix of creativity, crafting, and interplanetary adventure makes it perfect for Subnautica fans who enjoy discovery and resource management.

3. No Man’s Sky [Best for Infinite Exploration and Base Building]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Exploration, Sandbox, Sci-Fi Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2016 (major updates ongoing) Creator(s) Hello Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~40 hours for main story, hundreds for full exploration and base building Metacritic score 79/100

No Man’s Sky lets players explore an infinite, procedurally generated galaxy filled with planets, alien species, and resources. Core gameplay revolves around resource gathering, crafting, spaceflight, and base construction. Its vibrant, colorful art style emphasizes scale and wonder, while continuous updates have added multiplayer, survival game modes, and improved exploration tools. Reddit users often note the joy of discovering unique planets and hidden bases across the galaxy.

Why we chose it No Man’s Sky offers a massive sense of scale and freedom, making it ideal for Subnautica fans who crave exploration in an alien environment. Its procedural universe and crafting mechanics deliver endless adventure for those who enjoy the best open-world games.

Final Verdict: No Man’s Sky is perfect for players who love Subnautica’s combination of survival, crafting, and exploration. Its limitless universe encourages discovery, creativity, and long-term engagement in the best sci-fi games.

4. Stranded Deep [Best Realistic Ocean Survival Experience]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Open World Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator(s) Beam Team Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~30–50 hours for main survival, endless replay for sandbox Metacritic score 74/100

Stranded Deep places players in a vast, open-world archipelago after a plane crash. Players must gather resources, craft tools, build shelters, and explore both islands and the surrounding ocean. The game features realistic weather systems, day-night cycles, and a dynamic ocean ecosystem. Its tropical, slightly stylized visuals enhance immersion, and Reddit users praise the tension of surviving in unpredictable environments.

As one of the best single player games, its dynamic world challenges players while rewarding creative problem-solving.

Why we chose it Stranded Deep delivers an isolated survival experience similar to Subnautica, combining crafting, resource management, and ocean exploration.

Final Verdict: Stranded Deep offers Subnautica fans the thrill of stranded survival, blending exploration, crafting, and environmental storytelling. Its ocean and island mechanics create endless opportunities for discovery, making it a standout in the best open-world games.

5. The Forest [Best Horror Survival for Tense Exploration]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Horror, Open World Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2018 Creator(s) Endnight Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~40–60 hours for main story and exploration Metacritic score 84/100

The Forest drops players into a remote forest after a plane crash, where survival is paramount against a hostile mutant population. Players must gather resources, craft weapons and tools, build shelters, and hunt for food. The game combines open-world exploration with base-building mechanics, all set in a visually dense and atmospheric forest. Reddit users frequently highlight the intelligent AI of enemies, which reacts dynamically to player actions, making encounters tense and unpredictable.

Pro tip In this survival game, focus on constructing elevated bases with traps early on. This not only protects you from mutant attacks but also gives a strategic advantage for scouting and planning resources.

Final Verdict: The Forest is a perfect blend of survival, strategy, and horror games. Subnautica enthusiasts will appreciate its immersive world, emergent gameplay, and the thrill of overcoming intelligent enemies while managing resources.

6. Green Hell [Best for Hardcore Jungle Survival Realism]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Simulation Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator(s) Creepy Jar (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~50–70 hours for main story and exploration Metacritic score 81/100

Green Hell immerses players in the Amazon jungle where survival is a psychological and physical challenge. Players must gather resources, craft tools, hunt for food, and maintain their physical and mental health in a highly realistic ecosystem. The game features a lush, detailed jungle environment with dynamic weather and day-night cycles. Reddit users emphasize the intense realism, including the need to manage wounds, hydration, and sanity, which creates a constant tension unlike many survival titles.

Pro tip Prioritize building a safe shelter and crafting first-aid items. Keeping your health and sanity stable is critical to surviving the unpredictable dangers of the jungle.

Final Verdict: Green Hell offers a tense and rewarding survival experience. Players who loved Subnautica’s resource management and environmental storytelling will enjoy the immersive jungle survival, realistic systems, and the constant challenge of staying alive.

7. SOMA [Best Story-Driven Underwater Horror Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival Horror, Sci-Fi Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2015 Creator(s) Frictional Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~12–15 hours for main story, 18+ hours for full exploration Metacritic score 82/100

SOMA plunges players into the depths of an underwater research facility where technology and human consciousness blur. Players explore eerie, abandoned corridors, solve environmental puzzles, and avoid hostile AI while uncovering the story of human survival and identity. Its visual aesthetic combines dimly lit, claustrophobic underwater interiors with haunting atmospheric sound design. Reddit users highlight its unsettling narrative and the existential dread that unfolds without relying on jump scares.

If you loved Subnautica, you’ll be captivated by an alien underwater world filled with mysterious creatures and hidden resources, offering the same thrill of survival and discovery.

Why we chose it SOMA is perfect for Subnautica fans seeking a narrative-driven underwater experience with horror elements. The game blends exploration, puzzle-solving, and survival in a sci-fi setting, making it one of the best sci-fi and horror games that focuses on story and atmosphere.

Final Verdict: SOMA delivers a haunting underwater experience that engages both the mind and nerves. Fans of Subnautica’s immersive environments will appreciate the tension, exploration, and layered narrative.

8. Outer Wilds [Best for Mystery and Puzzle-Filled Space Exploration]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Exploration, Puzzle, Adventure Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2019 Creator(s) Mobius Digital (developer), Annapurna Interactive (publisher) Average playtime ~20–30 hours for full exploration Metacritic score 91/100

Outer Wilds is one of the best puzzle games that places players in a handcrafted solar system caught in a 22-minute time loop. Exploration, puzzle-solving, and spaceflight are central as you uncover mysteries on different planets before the loop resets. Its visual style is vibrant and stylized, with unique planetary environments and clever environmental storytelling. Reddit users praise the game for its sense of wonder, discovery, and the thrill of uncovering secrets at your own pace.

Pro tip Keep notes or screenshots of discovered clues. The time loop can be disorienting, so tracking your progress helps solve the overarching mysteries efficiently.

Final Verdict: Outer Wilds delivers a beautifully crafted, mysterious universe full of surprises. Subnautica fans will enjoy the sense of awe, exploration, and emergent storytelling that rewards curiosity.

9. Breathedge [Best Space Survival Game with Dark Humor]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Adventure, Space Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2021 Creator(s) RedRuins Softworks (developer), HypeTrain Digital (publisher) Average playtime ~20–30 hours for main story; 40+ hours for completion Metacritic score 82/100

Breathedge casts players as a space scavenger stranded on a derelict spacecraft after a family tragedy. Core gameplay revolves around resource management, crafting, zero-gravity navigation, and environmental puzzles. Its visual aesthetic combines realistic space environments with a slightly cartoony style. Reddit users often highlight its humor and the sarcastic AI companion as standout features that make the tense survival moments entertaining.

Pro tip Always prioritize crafting oxygen and propulsion systems early. Proper management of life support and mobility dramatically reduces frustration in zero-gravity survival.

Final Verdict: Breathedge combines challenging space station survival with humor and personality, creating a fresh experience for those who loved Subnautica and enjoy both tension and laughs.

10. Aquatico [Best Underwater City Builder and Strategy Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Simulation, Strategy, City Builder Platforms Windows Year of release 2023 Creator(s) Digital Reef Games (developer), Nacon (publisher) Average playtime ~25–35 hours for campaign; 50+ hours for sandbox Metacritic score 79/100

Aquatico puts players in charge of building and managing underwater domed cities. Gameplay focuses on resource gathering, research, constructing habitats, and balancing oxygen, power, and population needs. Its visual aesthetic blends realistic underwater environments with vibrant, colorful design. In this game, the players explore lush coral reefs in the unknown worlds of entertainment. Reddit users praise its deep management systems and creative freedom in underwater exploration.

Why we chose it Aquatico is ideal for fans of Subnautica who want the challenge of underwater survival with the satisfaction of strategic planning. It stands out as one of the top strategy games in the underwater genre.

Final Verdict: Aquatico, being an open water survival game, offers a rewarding blend of strategy and underwater exploration, giving Subnautica fans a fresh perspective on aquatic survival and city management.

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Hidden Object, Puzzle Platforms Windows, macOS Year of release 2012 Creator(s) Artifex Mundi (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~6–8 hours Metacritic score 72/100

Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden takes players on a haunting underwater journey to a forgotten city, where a diver searches for her lost fiancé. Gameplay revolves around solving hidden object puzzles, uncovering clues, and navigating eerie aquatic environments. The visual aesthetic is atmospheric and mysterious, with vibrant underwater scenes mixed with darker, suspenseful tones. Players on Reddit praise its immersive story, polished hidden-object mechanics, and engaging puzzles compared to other titles in the genre.

Why we chose it Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden appeals to Subnautica fans who enjoy exploring the unknown beneath the waves, but in a narrative-driven format. It combines the mystery of deep-sea exploration with the challenge of solving puzzles in an eerie, story-rich setting.

Final Verdict: Abyss: The Wraiths of Eden delivers an atmospheric underwater mystery that will intrigue Subnautica fans looking for a story-focused, puzzle-driven adventure.

12. Abzu [Best Relaxing Underwater Exploration Adventure]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Exploration, Indie Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2016 Creator(s) Giant Squid (developer), 505 Games (publisher) Average playtime ~3–5 hours Metacritic score 83/100

Abzu is a serene underwater adventure where players embody a diver exploring vast ocean depths filled with marine life, ancient ruins, and hidden mysteries. The gameplay centers on swimming gracefully, interacting with sea creatures, solving light environmental puzzles, and uncovering the narrative through exploration rather than dialogue.

Its visual aesthetic is highly stylized, vibrant, and accompanied by an acclaimed orchestral score, creating an almost meditative atmosphere. Reddit players often highlight its emotional resonance, calling it “a playable piece of art” with a focus on relaxation rather than challenge.

Why we chose it Abzu offers Subnautica fans a chance to experience the ocean from a different angle, one that prioritizes wonder, atmosphere, and storytelling over survival mechanics. It’s a perfect complement for players seeking a tranquil, visually stunning underwater journey.

Final Verdict: Abzu captures the magic of the ocean in a peaceful and emotional way, making it a must-play for Subnautica enthusiasts who want beauty and immersion without the stress of survival.

13. The Solus Project [Best Atmospheric Alien Planet Survival]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Exploration, Adventure Platforms Windows, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator(s) Teotl Studios (developer), Grip Digital (publisher) Average playtime ~15–20 hours Metacritic score 74/100

The Solus Project is a solo survival adventure set on a mysterious alien planet after humanity’s collapse. Stranded and alone, the player, as a lone survivor, must endure extreme weather, hunger, thirst, and fatigue while searching for the remnants of an ancient civilization through their survival elements.

The gameplay blends into the scene where the player has to collect resources, craft, and survive with deep exploration of vast landscapes, eerie caves, and monumental alien ruins. Its visual style is atmospheric, often described as hauntingly beautiful, with dynamic environmental effects such as storms, meteor showers, and auroras that heighten immersion.

Why we chose it The Solus Project appeals to Subnautica series fans through its mix of survival mechanics, exploration, and environmental storytelling.

Final Verdict: The Solus Project delivers survival, mystery, and atmosphere that resonate with Subnautica fans, offering a more land-and-ruins-based experience while keeping that same sense of isolation and discovery as you have to stay alive.

14. Starbound [Best Pixel-Art Sandbox Adventure in Space]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Sandbox, Survival, Adventure, Indie Platforms Windows, macOS, Linux Year of release 2016 Creator(s) Chucklefish (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~30–100+ hours (depending on playstyle) Metacritic score 81/100

Starbound is a pixel-art sci-fi sandbox adventure that lets players explore procedurally generated planets across a vast universe. You start stranded on a mysterious world with only a broken ship and must gather resources, craft tools, and slowly expand your reach across galaxies.

The gameplay centers around mining, building, farming, crafting, interplanetary travel, and battling alien creatures in both structured missions and freeform exploration. Its charming 2D pixel art and atmospheric soundtrack create a nostalgic yet endlessly expansive experience.

Why we chose it Subnautica fans will appreciate Starbound’s emphasis on discovery, survival, and creativity but in a completely different setting: outer space.

Final Verdict: Starbound delivers the thrill of survival, exploration, and world-building on a galactic scale. A must-play for Subnautica players who love resource gathering, crafting, and uncovering strange new worlds.

15. The Invincible [Best Narrative Sci-Fi Journey for Story Lovers]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Narrative Adventure, Sci-Fi, Walking Simulator Platforms Windows Year of release 2023 Creator(s) Starward Industries (developer), 11 bit studios (publisher) Average playtime ~10–12 hours Metacritic score 74/100

The Invincible is a retro-futuristic narrative-driven sci-fi adventure inspired by Stanisław Lem’s novel of the same name. You play as Yasna, an astrobiologist who awakens on the uncharted planet Regis III, tasked with unraveling the mystery behind her missing crew.

The gameplay focuses on exploration, dialogue choices, scanning alien landscapes, and piecing together a story shaped by your decisions.

Instead of combat, the tension builds through atmospheric storytelling, branching dialogue, and philosophical themes about humanity’s place in the cosmos. Its visual aesthetic draws from “atompunk” and retro-futuristic inspirations, with striking landscapes and richly detailed analog technology.

It replaces survival mechanics with narrative depth, offering a more cerebral but equally immersive journey.

Why we chose it Subnautica fans who enjoyed the sense of isolation, environmental storytelling, and uncovering mysteries will find a similar atmosphere in The Invincible.

Final Verdict: The Invincible offers a slow-burning, story-driven sci-fi adventure that rewards patience with atmosphere, mystery, and philosophical intrigue. A great pick for those who appreciate Subnautica’s sense of exploration and narrative immersion more than its survival elements.

16. Bioshock [Best Dystopian Shooter with Underwater Atmosphere]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre First-Person Shooter, Action, Adventure Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS Year of release 2007 (Remastered Collection 2016) Creator(s) Irrational Games (developer), 2K Games (publisher) Average playtime ~12–15 hours per game; 40+ hours for full trilogy Metacritic score 96/100

Bioshock is a dystopian underwater shooter set in the haunting city of Rapture. Players explore a decaying utopia filled with genetic modifications, hostile inhabitants, and deep philosophical questions about morality and free will. Gameplay combines first-person shooting, strategic use of plasmids, environmental interaction, and resource management.

If we talk about the action RPG games design, its visual aesthetic captures Art Deco architecture underwater, alongside moody lighting and terrifyingly atmospheric environments.

Pro tip Focus on exploring every nook and cranny of Rapture early on to gather EVE, Adam, and ammunition. Using plasmids creatively in combination with the environment can help you overcome tougher enemies without constantly relying on guns.

Final Verdict: Bioshock is one of the best FPS games that delivers a unique combination of first-person action, strategic gameplay, and philosophical storytelling. Anyone drawn to Subnautica’s hidden secrets and underwater mysteries will find it highly engaging.

17. Stranded: Alien Dawn [Best Colony Survival and Management Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Simulation, Strategy, Survival Platforms Windows Year of release 2025 Creator(s) Blue Meridian (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~30–60 hours Metacritic score 82/100

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a colony simulation set on a harsh alien planet where players must manage a team of survivors to build a thriving settlement. The gameplay focuses on resource gathering, crafting tools and shelters, researching alien technologies, and defending the colony from environmental hazards. The players must be able to gather resources in unknown worlds entertainment. Its visual aesthetic blends realistic terrain and alien flora with vibrant colors that highlight the planet’s uniqueness.

Pro tip Prioritize scouting and securing resources early in the game. Establish defensive structures and research essential technologies to survive unexpected alien threats. Playing on a high-resolution monitor helps you better manage multiple colonists and spot environmental hazards in time.

Final Verdict: Stranded: Alien Dawn offers a compelling mix of survival, strategy, and exploration. Subnautica fans who enjoy resource management, base-building, and discovering alien worlds will find it an immersive and satisfying experience.

18. Barotrauma [Best Cooperative Submarine Simulation Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Simulation, Survival, Co-op Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS Year of release 2019 Creator(s) Undertow Games (developer), Daedalic Entertainment (publisher) Average playtime ~20–60+ hours depending on co-op play Metacritic score 77/100

Barotrauma is one of the top simulation games set in the deep oceans of Jupiter’s moon Europa. If you can out smart wildlife, then this game is for you. Players manage and pilot submarines, operate complex systems, complete missions, and survive encounters with alien threats. The gameplay emphasizes teamwork, resource management, navigation, and emergency repairs under pressure. Its visual style is 2D with detailed interiors, atmospheric lighting, and a dark, immersive underwater environment.

Pro tip Assign specific roles to each crew member and communicate constantly to avoid catastrophic mistakes. Even a small oversight in submarine systems can turn routine missions into life-or-death scenarios.

Final Verdict: Barotrauma is the best co-op game that offers a thrilling combination of submarine simulation, teamwork, and deep-sea danger. Subnautica fans will enjoy the cooperative survival challenges and strategic management of a fully functional underwater vessel.

19. Narcosis [Best Claustrophobic Deep-Sea Horror Experience]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Survival, Horror, Adventure Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator(s) Honor Code Inc. (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~6–10 hours Metacritic score 66/100

Narcosis is a psychological deep-sea horror game where players are trapped in a sunken underwater facility. The gameplay centers around navigating dark, claustrophobic environments, managing limited oxygen supplies, and solving environmental puzzles while facing psychological effects like hallucinations and fear-induced disorientation. Its visual aesthetic on the top gaming laptops emphasizes realistic underwater lighting, murky water effects, and a tense, oppressive atmosphere.

Pro tip Always monitor your oxygen levels carefully and plan your route before moving through tight spaces. Conserving oxygen and avoiding panicked movements is key to survival in the most challenging areas.

Final Verdict: Narcosis delivers intense underwater tension and survival horror. If you liked Subnautica’s exploration and resource management under pressure, you’ll appreciate its claustrophobic, immersive underwater environment.

20. Diluvion [Best Steampunk Submarine RPG Adventure]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre RPG, Adventure, Exploration Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator(s) Arachnid Games (developer & publisher) Average playtime ~20–40 hours Metacritic score 74/100

Diluvion is a submarine-based exploration RPG set in a steampunk underwater world. Players command a customizable submarine while navigating ocean trenches, uncovering hidden cities, and battling hostile sea creatures. Gameplay emphasizes resource management, submarine upgrades, crew management, and underwater exploration.

Its visual aesthetic features richly detailed steampunk-inspired underwater environments with atmospheric lighting and eerie oceanic moods.

Pro tip Focus on upgrading your submarine’s hull and sonar systems early. This makes exploration safer, uncovers hidden areas faster, and reduces crew losses during combat encounters.

Final Verdict: Diluvion delivers a thrilling mix of underwater exploration, RPG progression, and tactical submarine management. Subnautica fans will enjoy the feeling of discovery, oceanic danger, and strategic survival in a completely different yet equally captivating environment.

21. Under the Waves [Best Narrative Underwater Exploration Game]

Our score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Adventure, Exploration, Narrative Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator(s) Parallel Studio (developer), Dear Villagers (publisher) Average playtime ~12–20 hours depending on exploration Metacritic score 81/100

Under the Waves is a narrative-focused underwater exploration game that immerses players in a mysterious and emotionally charged ocean world. Players dive into the depths to explore wrecks, gather resources, and uncover personal and environmental stories. The gameplay emphasizes exploration, interaction with marine life, puzzle-solving, and gradual narrative revelation. Its visual aesthetic combines realistic and vast underwater world environments with moody lighting and detailed ocean fauna.

Pro tip Take your time to explore each underwater area thoroughly and use audio cues to uncover hidden story elements. Playing on the best gaming monitors enhances visibility in long, dark pacific ocean sections and increases immersion.

Final Verdict: Under the Waves blends exploration, narrative depth, and atmospheric design to deliver a poignant underwater adventure. Those captivated by Subnautica’s solitary exploration and environmental storytelling will find this experience compelling and emotionally engaging.

FAQs

What is the best game like Subnautica?

The best game like Subnautica is Raft. It also includes Astroneer as an excellent name for survival and exploration, while Aquatico and Abzu focus on underwater environments. Each offers unique mechanics, from crafting and resource management to narrative-driven exploration.

What type of game is Subnautica?

Subnautica is a survival adventure game with strong exploration and crafting elements. Players manage resources, craft equipment, and build underwater bases while exploring alien ocean environments.

What game inspired Subnautica?

Subnautica was primarily inspired by underwater exploration games and survival titles such as Minecraft and No Man’s Sky. It also draws influence from marine biology and sci-fi storytelling, aiming to combine survival crafting with a unique underwater narrative-driven experience.